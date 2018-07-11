Update your wardrobe with Calvin Klein clothes, and pick up the best deals we’ve ever seen on Philips Hue starter kits and Logitech’s Harmony remotes. Plus, find many more great deals.

If you own a camera other than your smartphone—or hell, even if you just like to take great pictures with your phone—you should have a good tripod. This one from Aukey has a ton of impressive features for its $78 price tag, including a ball head, a detachable monopod, and two included quick release plates that you can keep on your cameras. Just use promo code KINJAT06 at checkout to save a whopping $42.



Want to use this with your phone? We recommend the Glif.

TCL’s inexplicably excellent 4K TVs got even better this year, and Walmart’s running one of the first real deals on the brand new 2018 6-series sets.



The 55" is down to $585 from its usual $650, a match for the best price we’ve ever seen. With Dolby Vision support, local dimming, and amazing industrial design for the price, it looks as good as a lot of TVs that cost twice as much.

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $16 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today for Prime members, the best price ever.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Update: The $40, 16GB tablet is sold out, but the 32GB model is still available for $65. That’s $25 less than the usual refurb rate, but it’s only available for Prime members.

With a 12 hour battery, expandable storage, and hands-free Alexa support, Amazon’s Fire HD 8 is already one of the best deals in the tablet market for its usual $80. Today though, you can pick one up for an impulse-friendly $40, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.



That’s the same price as a refurbished Fire 7 tablet, which is worse in pretty much every way. Just note that this deal is only available for Prime members.

This one-day Amazon sale is nominally meant for musicians, but there are great deals in here for just about everyone.



The highlight of the sale is probably this highly rated pair of PreSonus reference monitors, on sale for $75 from the usual $100.

There are also a number of USB microphones on sale for all-time low prices, which would be great for music, yes, but also podcasting, Twitch streaming, or just Skype calls.

And yes, there are musical instruments in the sale, including several keyboards, guitars, and more. For all of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon.

You know how professional videographers and fancy drones can shoot super smooth footage even while they’re moving? Chances are, they’re using a gimbal, which balances the camera and keeps it perfectly level, like a high tech shock absorber.



This one from Yi (manufacturer of our readers’ favorite affordable action cam) is designed for use with your smartphone, runs for eight hours on a charge, and is only $90 today with promo code YIGIMBAL. Your vacation videos will never be the same again.

If you take your Wi-Fi seriously, and can’t abide dead spots, NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy according to Gizmodo and our readers, and the three-pack has never been cheaper.



$249 would be an all-time low on its own for the three-pack, which should provide enough coverage for even the largest homes, but an additional $30 clippable coupon makes the deal even more enticing.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 65" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1600 today on Woot, as long as you don’t mind a refurb. Considering a good sale price of a non-refurb is about $400 more, I think it’s worth it.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

With backlit buttons and a capacitive screen, the ability to control up to 15 devices, a handy charging cradle, and more compatibility than any other brand, the Logitech Harmony Advanced 950 is a worthy addition to your home and home theater, and today’s $180 deal is the best we’ve ever seen.

This plug-in surge protector from APC does exactly what you’d want it to do: Get out of the way. Its six outlets are mounted on the sides, so you can stick it behind furniture without providing extra clearance. There are also two USB ports (on the front, sadly) for your mobile devices. Get it for $12 today, within a couple cents of an all-time low.

If you can live without 4K recording, and you have an Amazon Prime credit card, today’s a really good day to buy a new GoPro.



The GoPro Hero can shoot 1080p or 1440p footage at 60FPS, includes a 2" touchscreen, and it waterproof without an additional case - a feature set that should please all but the most discerning adventurers. It’s actually on sale for $180 right now from its usual $200, but if you buy it with an Amazon Prime Visa or Prime Store Card, you’ll get 20% cash back as well, effectively bringing it down to $144.

If you held a gun to my head and forced me to use a Windows laptop, I’d absolutely choose the Dell XPS 13. Microsoft today is selling one with an edge-to-edge 4K touchscreen, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and a Core i5 processor for $899, or bump up to an i7 and 256GB of storage for $1199, which is a fantastic bargain for anyone seeking a mid-to-high end laptop who doesn’t care too much about gaming.



We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge USB-C-powered devices at full speed, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both. Get it for $68 with promo code ICLEVER888.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It even includes a 30W USB-C wall charger, which is a fantastic addition at this price.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $19 with promo code WE5B8NAH, or $7 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.



The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $70 for a refurb, it’s never been cheaper than it is today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.



Even at its usual $69, Google’s Chromecast Ultra is the cheapest 4K and HDR-compatble streaming dongle on the market, and today, you can save an extra $20 by buying it from Walmart today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Advertisement

If you don’t see the use for 4K and HDR, the standard Chromecast is also $10 off, as is the stereo-focused Chromecast Audio. Even if you already have one at home, these are great for keeping in your luggage for use in hotel rooms.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you still haven’t joined the Philips Hue club, today’s starter kit deal is arguably the best we’ve ever seen, and certainly the cheapest.



Woot is offering a second generation refurbished starter kit with three bulbs and an Apple HomeKit-compatible bridge for just $88 right now, with free shipping for Prime members. The second generation bulbs aren’t as vivid as the newest ones when displaying blues and greens, but it’s tough to complain at this price, which is less than you’d pay for two individual bulbs by themselves.

Um, why are these the first smart plugs we’ve seen with built-in night lights? It’s such an obvious and useful idea, I’m surprised they don’t all have them. And yes, you can use your phone or Alexa to control the light in addition to the plug, including its brightness level.



Get two of the plugs today for just $23 with promo code SMARTLIGHT.

If you have a Whole Foods near you, go spend $10 there between now and Prime Day—a couple jars of asparagus water ought to do it—and you’ll get a $10 credit on your Amazon account that will apply to any Amazon.com purchases on Prime Day next week. Just download the Whole Foods app, sign in with your Amazon Prime account, and scan your QR code at checkout.

Suck up some serious savings on this Shark IONFlex cordless vacuum. For $90 less than usual, you pick up this 3.8-pound vacuum at its all-time-low price.

It’s at least $50 cheaper than similar Dyson models, and comes with a a removable lithium ion battery and a bunch of attachable tools to get in those hard-t0-reach places. This discount might not last long, so grab it while you can.

Snag a great discount on these highly-rated Silpat baking mat from Amazon. Today’s $7 price tag is the lowest we’ve seen all summer.

If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. These are durable too, I’ve used the same Silpat for years and it looks as new as the day I bought it.

Anker’s Roav C1 dash cam raced into our bestsellers club after only a few decent discounts. I wrote all about my early impressions here, and we hope that it’s helped some of our readers who were involved in accidents, or at least let them capture some cool footage. Get yours today for just $55 with promo code CAMERA06.



This typically-$50 Hamilton Beach coffee maker is at its cheapest price we’ve seen all year today for Prime members.

Just $33 gets you a 12-cup programmable coffee maker with adjustable brew strength options. It’s part of today’s Amazon Gold Box, which means you’ll only have until the end of the day or until this product sells out to snag this deal.

From the creators of the webcomic Cyanide and Happiness, this not-safe-for-kids party game challenges you to build your own humorous, offensive, or just weird comic strips with the cards included. It’s $5 off today and could be a good change of pace if Cards Against Humanity is getting old.

Up your sandwich, wrap, and quesadilla game with this Breville panini press. Today’s price a solid $20 off the usual $70.

It features a floating hinge that is designed to create crisp, yet fluffy sandwiches full of toasted goodness. Breville makes our readers’ favorite toaster oven, waffle maker, and tea steeper, among others, so this is definitely a brand you can trust.

If you’re preparing for Back to School season early or simply are running low on writing utensils, Amazon’s got you covered with this BIC sale. Everything is up to 33% off. And by everything, I mean markers, gel pens, red pens, highlighters, mechanical pencils, and white-out pens. Take a look at all the options on Amazon before this sale ends at midnight.

It might look like something Rey would wear while scouring for spare parts on Jakku, but this neck wrap is actually a travel pillow, and a great one at that.



The Trtl pillow uses a hidden ribs to support your neck as you doze off in your tiny coach airline seat. Just wrap Trtl around your neck, placing the ribs on whichever side you want to lay your head (including directly under your chin) pop on some noise-cancelling headphones, and try your darnedest to get some shut-eye.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the big advantage of this design is size; Trtl weighs less than 1/3 of a pound, can attach to your luggage, and is far less bulky than a memory foam pillow. Amazon’s got it marked down to $21 today as part of its Prime Day lead-up deals, a rare discount from its usual $30, so if you have any travel on the horizon, I wouldn’t sleep on this discount.

Amazon makes its own luggage now (editor’s note: can an AmazonBasics airline be far behind?), and you can get a complete set of three hardside spinners for just $113 right now, an all-time low by about $60!



The 20" should fit in pretty much any overhead bin, while the 24" and 28" checked bags are great for different lengths of trips.

Update: Now $4 cheaper than yesterday, it’s down to $67.

Dremel is best known for its multitools, but their compact Ultra-Saw is a great addition to any tool box, especially at an all-time low $67. In addition to cutting through wood and metal, you can also turn the saw sideways to smooth out surfaces and remove paint. Just mind your fingers.

Why would you drink still water when fizzy water exists? . For a limited time, you can score 18 cans of bubly brand sparkling water in three different flavors for just $7 right now after clipping the 25% coupon. Just note that it’s an Add-On item, so you’ll need to include it as part of a larger order.

While its grip might not be quite as secure as a perfectly-sized socket, this Tacklife universal socket can get a good-enough hold on almost any bolt, not to mention oddly-shaped things like hooks, without taking up a ton of space in your tool box. Get it for just $7 with promo code 6EWUWHIB.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible Free & Gentle laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for under $14. These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. Just be sure to clip the 20% coupon on the page and use Amazon Subscribe & Save.

Anker’s Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart bulbs have been massive hits with our readers, and today you can score some of the best prices ever on both the color and white models.



The color one will act basically like you’d expect a Philips Hue bulb to act - you can change its color with an app or a voice assistant, schedule it, and create scenes, and all without a hub. $25 (with promo code EUFYBLB1) is the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you don’t need colors, the white version is also just $13 with promo code EUFYBLB2. It’s dimmable, but you can’t change its color temperature at all.

Spain: Better at tourism than penalty kicks. Trust me on this one.



For a limited time, you can book an eight night trip to Spain, complete with flights, hotels, and transfers starting at just $1399 per person when you use promo code TZWAPN, which will save you $320 at checkout for each traveler. The trip includes flights into Madrid and out of Barcelona, all of you breakfasts, four dinners with wine, tour guide services, and hotels in the following cities, plus transportation between them:

2 nights Madrid

2 nights Seville

1 night Granada

1 night Valencia

2 nights Barcelona

Prices vary by date and departure airport, so play around with your options to find the best deal.

In preparation for Prime Day, Amazon’s taking $120 off the Echo Show today for Prime members, if you don’t mind buying a refurb. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.



If you care about your knives even a little bit, you know that you should never put them in the dishwasher. This Joseph Joseph BladeBrush will make cleaning those knives (and any other utensil) that much easier.

Today’s price of just $7 is the lowest we’ve ever seen February and a good $3 less than the typical list price

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.



Amazon’s pulling out all the stops to promote Prime Pantry in the lead up to Prime Day, so you should cancel your next trip to the grocery store and stack the digital discounts while you can.



There are a few things going on here, so check out our post to learn more.



As part of their Prime Day early access deals, Amazon’s taking up to 20% off a bunch of AmazonBasics stuff right now for Prime members.



The selection here is...eclectic, with options ranging from medicine balls, to kitchen shelves, to flatware, to luggage, to a shredder, to a headboard, and a whole lot more. With few exceptions, AmazonBasics stuff is well made an an excellent value, and that’s even more true than usual with this sale. Just note that you’ll only see the deal prices if you’re logged into an Amazon Prime account.

Rack up 20% off a whole bunch of laundry essentials from this early Prime Day sale. The sale has everyone’s favorite Tide Pods in a few flavors scents, plus dryer sheets, fabric softeners, scent boosters, and more.

Some items require you to hit the check box on the product page to redeem the coupon, while others will automatically take the 20% off. Just remember, you won’t see the discount until checkout. And as always, you can save a little more if you Subscribe & Save, and have the freedom to cancel your subscription at anytime after your first order ships.

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.

Amazon’s Gold Box is full (two pages full) of up to 50% off men’s Calvin Klein shirts, ties, khakis, and more. Prime Members can stock up on button downs for work or weddings you have to attend, or grab a handful of ties because you really need to stop wearing the same one to every slightly fancy event or dinner you go to.



Need a new pair of sunglasses for your next beach trip? Promo code KINJARB will take $12 off a bunch of already-discounted Ray-Ban models (plus a small handful of Oakleys) from Shnoop today, with final prices starting at just $57, but most will be in the $70-$80 range, which is still extremely good. Wayfarers, Aviators, and even several eyeglass frames are included, all with free shipping.

Looks like Amazon traveled back in time for this deal. Today only, get up to 60% off Starter gear for the entire family. This is a Prime Member exclusive sale (as it seems all Gold Boxes will be through Prime Day), so if you don’t have Prime, you can’t dive headfirst into nostalgia and swishy jackets.



Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Friday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $299 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and the best price we’ve ever seen on Indochino suits. To learn more about the suits and the buying process, check out our post here.

“No-iron shirts” have been around for so long that it seems almost ridiculous to buy anything else. Twillory takes that notion one step further by taking that no-iron notion and adding a bespoke feel.

Their summer clearance sale isn’t officially live yet, but they’re giving our readers early access with promo code KDEALS, which will get you any shirt for $49.50, as long as you buy two or more of them.

Those codes should work with all the shirts they sell, including their performance line, as well as the new short-tailed Untuck(able)s, so mix, match, and get creative. We’ve reviewed these shirts over on The Inventory, so head over there to learn about what makes them so great.



Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?

If you like Monument Valley, and you like Nintendo, you should grab Captain Toad Treasure Tracker for the Switch, out this Friday. Unlike most first party Nintendo games, this one’s only priced at $40, but you can still save 20% if you preorder it with Amazon Prime.

Stardew Valley is the perfect gaming anecdote to a stressful day at work, or a long night out, and you can grab it on PS4 or Xbox One for just $13 today. Will you be a winemaker, a vegetable farmer, a commercial fisherman, or, like me, a mayonaise magnate? It’s all up to you.

Humble’s doing something different with this week’s games bundle, but it seems appropriate given that it’s focused on Telltale’s choose-your-own-adventure games: They’re letting you build the bundle yourself.



All you have to do is pick three or more Telltale games from this selection, and you’ll save 75% or more off their MSRP. That means no extra games to clog up your Steam library - just titles you actually want to play. The more games you buy, the more you’ll save—bundles with five or more games are 80% off—so choose wisely.

Octopath Traveler is finally out on Nintendo Switch this Friday, and JRPG fans can preorder it now to save $12 with Amazon Prime. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Wear your love of Twitch on your sleeve...or your leggings, onesies, tank tops, or romperjacks. In preparation of Prime Day, Prime members can clip a 50% coupon on a bunch of Twitch-themed merchandise for a limited time. Just pick your product, select your size, then clip the 50% coupon to get the discount at checkout.

