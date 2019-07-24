Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Three Pounds of Chicken Wings For Life from Butcher Box, Refurbished Apple MacBook (2017) 12" Laptop and iPad Sale, and Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks and iPads are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Woot.



In this sale, you’ll find 10.5" and 12.9" iPads starting at $400, and Intel Core M3-powered MacBooks all the way up to an i5 unit.



If you like the Apple ecosystem but don’t necessarily need the latest and greatest models, this is a steal. Just remember, this sale from Woot will only last until the end of the day, and these products are likely to sell out.



If you need a second monitor or want replace your old one, eBay has a 21.5" Acer monitor for a low $60 right now. With a 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, it’s unlikely to wow any gamers or pixel peepers. But if you want a solid, super thin, HD monitor, this is the way to go.



It was refurbished by an Acer-approved vendor and comes with a 90 day manufacturer warranty. For comparison’s sake, this same monitor is selling for $90 on Amazon. So do yourself a favor, pick one up... or two and seriously upgrade your work set up.

At a quick glance, this may look like any other USB charging hub, some of which you’ve likely already purchased. But RAVPower’s latest hub has a couple of tricks up its sleeve.



1) A 24W USB-C PD charging port. That’s not the most powerful USB-C port out there, but it’s enough to fast-charge phones and tablets, or even power things like small laptops and a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.

2) Data transfer ports. The top-most port is designed for a flash drive or external hard drive, while the second one is meant for your phone or tablet. Just plug in your device, open RAVPower’s app, and you’ll be able to move files back and forth between your iOS or Android device and the external storage you plugged into the top port. It’s not the only device that can do this, but I’ve never seen it incorporated into a charging hub.

It’s not a feature that everyone needs, but if it’s one that interests you, just clip the $15 coupon to get it for $31.

Anker PowerLine II 3-in-1 Cable | $11 | Amazon | Promo code AK3in1BNW

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code AK3in1BNW) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward looking, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Jabra’s Elite 85h over-ears might not have the best noise cancelation on the market, but they do offer some unique features that you won’t find on alternatives from Sony or Bose.



From Gizmodo’s review:

I was surprised by how handy the SmartSound feature ended up being. It’s useful because it’s mindless. Most other noise-canceling headphones, including Jabra’s own Elite 65t, offer ways to adjust the power of the noise-canceling on the fly so that you can hear important stuff, like on-coming traffic in a busy urban setting. However, that typically involves remembering the setting exists and then tapping a button to activate it. SmartSound adjusts automatically, so when I come out of the subway, the noise-canceling chills out a bit and then I don’t get hit by a car. You can also adjust the noise-canceling settings with a button on the left ear cup.

Even cooler: they don’t have a power button. They use proximity sensors to turn on automatically when you put them over your ears. The same sensors will pause your music automatically when you take them off, AirPod style.

This being a Jabra product, they also excel when taking calls:

The headphones have a total of eight microphones, six of which are used to pick up your voice when you’re on the phone or talking to a voice assistant. According to my mom, I “sound like I’m standing right next to her” when I’m calling on the Jabra headphones. When I call with the Sonys, she sometimes says stuff like “You sound like you’re underwater.”

If those features trump pure noise cancelation strength in your hierarchy of headphone needs, the 85h is $50 off on Amazon today, bringing them down to $250, slightly cheaper than most deals we see on the high-end alternatives from Sony and Bose.

Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up before July 29, you’ll also get three pounds of organic chicken wings in every box for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. Who doesn’t want a wing night every month forever?



Better yet, all of those wings will come from free-range chickens that are USDA Certified Organic, were never given antibiotics or added hormones.

The three pound wing bonus comes bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choice of proteins.

It’s time to start planning your end-of-summer and fall getaways, and you can look to Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale for inspiration, with roundtrip tickets starting at $87 from dozens of cities.



Even if Alaska Air isn’t your airline of choice, other airlines are price matching on many of the routes, so it’s worth looking to find where you can visit for cheap. Sale fares are based on availability, and run from August 27 - November 20, 2019 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

If you still have any energy-guzzling incandescent bulbs lighting up your home, there’s really no reason not to upgrade to LED at this point. You can get a 6-pack of 60W equivalent bulbs (while using only 9W) from AmazonBasics for just $12, or a 16-pack of 100W equivalent bulbs (which use 15W of energy) for $32, both all-time low prices.



They aren’t smart, or dimmable, but they will pay for themselves thanks to their long lifespan and low energy usage.

If your counter space is very limited, you probably don’t have a dishwasher either. That makes drying your dishes a bit of a challenge. No one likes washing dishes, but it is 20x worse when there’s nowhere to put them after. You can save on space if you nab this over-the-sink dish rack drainer. You can get it for almost $50 off when you clip the $25 coupon and use promo code M2KCWP2A. It has room for your regular bowls, plates forks, and knives, as well as hooks to hang cooking utensils and a place to store your soap and sponges.



If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get 50% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If you haven’t gotten a power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can upgrade and get a Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Grinder Kit (pictured above) for 51% off.



Image: Amazon

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 7-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics like a skillet, two sauce pans, and a stock pot. Amazon just dropped it to $50, a new all-time low.



These pieces feature aluminum cores in the bases, though that aluminum doesn’t extend up the sidewalls like you’d see in more expensive cookware. But still, they should heat up quickly and evenly, and boast a solid 4.3 stars with over 600 reviews.

Want to keep birds off your patio, or out of your garden? Bird-repelling reflective tape is the cheapest and easiest way to convince them to buzz off, and you can get a 350 foot roll today for just $10 with promo code KJTAPE. That’s over $4 less than the same roll costs on Amazon.

Why chop vegetables or use a handheld spiralizer when you can buy an appliance that will do the hard work for you? You can get a Veggie Bullet Electric Spiralizer & Food Processor for $60 on Amazon right now. It can turn carrots, cucumbers, and zucchini into noodles if you’re looking to kick carbs and incorporate more veggies. It can also make cauliflower rice, in case you’ve finally given up on bread altogether and have begun to substitute everything with cauliflower.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: This campaign ends on Friday, and has already raised over $600,000, so get your preorders in if you want one.

If, like me, you prefer to spend as much time as possible under a blanket at home, Gravel made a blanket that you can take with you anywhere.



The Layover Travel Blanket isn’t the only compact, nylon blanket out there, but it does seem to be one of the most thoughtfully designed. It has a leg pocket to keep your feet extra warm (and hide them if you take your shoes off on a plane)! It has a built-in storage pocket for your phone and keys! It packs down into an included sack that’s smaller than a pair of shoes! It weighs less than a pound! Plenty of people pack a travel pillow to stay comfortable on planes, trains, and busses, and Gravel’s betting that they can convince a lot of travelers to bring a blanket too.

The Layover is the third Kickstarter project from Gravel, the folks behind my personal favorite toiletry kit, and has already blown through its funding goal. You can cozy up to the blanket for an earlybird price (currently $99) by preordering, or save more by preordering two. They snap together to form a larger blanket, after all.

Class up your home bar with this $20 globe decanter. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see a $20 discount automatically applied. I’d jump on this quickly, I’m not sure how long this discount will last.



If you’re a man’s man and you can’t be bother to have shampoo, conditioner and body wash in separate bottles or need more salt in your routine, Amazon’s offering up an awesome coupon on three-packs of Nivea men’s body wash.



Joking aside, right now you can save $5 on your first subscribe and save purchase of the Cool 3-in-1 and one with rock salts (the product page promises that the pulverized “Himalayan rock salt gently exfoliates, removing dead skin and deeply cleans skin.”)

You’ll be charged $6 for your first order. It doesn’t have to be said, but $2 per bottle is an incredible bargain and you can just cancel the subscription after the first order. (You should order both and you won’t have to buy body wash for an entire year.)

Buying a suit off the rack is almost always a disappointing experience. It never fits quite right, the selection is limited, and it always feels like you’re spending way too much for a garment that you don’t really love.



Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more Read

Indochino addresses all of these shortcomings with custom tailored suits (and more!) that are cut to fit your specific body, and that allow you to tweak all of the little details and accoutrements to your liking. So today, head over there and design totally unique suit that’s built just for you for just $299 with promo code KINJA19.

That code will work on any of the suits on this page, and includes all of your customizations and shipping. If you get it and it doesn’t fit quite right, you can even go into an Indochino store to get it adjusted or remade for free, or even get reimbursed after taking it to another local tailor if you don’t have an Indochino store near you.

Just about the only thing it doesn’t include is a shirt to wear underneath, and they’ve got you covered there too with a $59 shirt of your choice with promo code KINJA19. And just because it’s “just a shirt” doesn’t mean you don’t get a ton of customizations here too. You can configure it with six different collars, multiple lengths (say, if you want to wear it untucked), short sleeved or long sleeved, and more.

Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 23,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like these Greats Royale sneakers, our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of Adidas pool slides. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

Up to 70% off Tarte’s beloved collection of cosmetics is good, but up to 90% off is even better. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Tarte Cosmetics’ Cyber Summer Sale. A selection items, including several palettes, brushes, and sets, are marked way down, and no matter what you choose, you can use promo code CYBER to score an extra 20% off your order. This surprise sale is only for today, though, so hurry up and load up on new additions to your makeup bag.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Watch out! Time is quickly ticking away to get an iconic Movado for less than four figures, and you might miss your chance if you don’t act now. Nordstrom Rack is marking down a range of men’s and women’s styles from the luxury watch line, taking half off or more in most cases. But these discounted timepieces are within reach for your wrist today only, so buy one before the clock runs out.



What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly summer weather than an extra 25% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up at least $100 worth of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code HOT25 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.



If you’re looking for a huge cooler for your next camping trip or tailgate, look no further. Coleman has you covered. The 120-Qt. Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler is only $45 at Walmart. It can hold 190 cans and is supposed to keep ice cold for up to five days in 90-degree weather. It has two-way holding straps to make lugging this giant thing around much easier.



Image: Marmot

The changing of the seasons is a great time to buy new clothes, and while it might not currently feel like fall is on the horizon, cooler temperatures will be here before you know it. Right now, Marmot’s taking up to 50% off hundreds of sale items during the company’s end of season sale, which is a great opportunity to save on clothes for the coming months, or stock up on cheap winter wear for next year. No promo code required.



Need somewhere to get started? The Marmot Precip (men | women) and Minimalist (men | women) were both among our readers’ favorite rain coats, and I’m a particular fan of the minimalist’s hood brim.

Zappos sales don’t come around too often, but right now, this one-stop shoe shop is marking down over 85,000 items—I swear, that’s not a typo!—with their 20th Birthday Sale.



The best way to sort through a sale of this size is to filter by brand, and as you’ve probably guessed by now, select styles from a slew of your favorites—including Adidas, Nike, Cole Haan, Frye, Puma, Sam Edelman, and more—are among the great deals available. And don’t forget, while Zappos is shoe central, they do also have great deals on apparel, including Columbia outerwear, joggers, socks, and more.

Be sure to use promo code BDAY20 to score even more savings on select items. You’d better start sifting through this sale now, so you can snag everything you need to start fall off on the right foot.

It’s a rich man’s world, but you don’t have to win a fortune in a game to own both of the instantly classic Mamma Mia! films, starring the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, and one Meryl Streep. Right now the set of two instantly iconic films is just $10 on Blu-Ray—its lowest price ever. And best of all, you’ll be getting the sing-along versions, so you can finally claim your rightful spot as Donna’s third Dynamo. Buy now, and see that girl, watch that scene—oh, you get it.



Whether you played the original or not, the recent remake of Resident Evil 2 is worth picking up if you don’t mind feeling terrified. Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to $30 on both PS4 and Xbox One after you clip the on-page coupon, an all-time low. Just be sure to get the deal before Mr. X grabs it.



Looking for a new tabletop game to freshen up your board game nights? Century Spice Road has great reviews on both Amazon and Board Game Geek, and is down to an all-time low $20 right now.



The first in a series of games that depicts the major trading systems of the era, this one, unsurprisingly, focuses on the spice trade. Players use cards to establish trade routes, harvest spices, and fulfill orders in a game that only takes about half an hour to play.

Deals You May Have Missed

God of War | $20 | Amazon

God of War is pretty spectacular, and if you still haven’t grabbed a copy for your PS4, Amazon’s marked the game down to $20. That’s its best price of the yea, so this is a deal that will make your papa proud.



Use your PS4 or Xbox controller with your Switch or retro console with this $18 8Bitdo adapter. It’s pretty simple, you plug it into your console, sync your controller with the adapter and you’re off to the races.



Why spend $60 on a new Switch Pro controller if you already own a modern, Bluetooth controller? (Better still, Xbox controllers are more comfortable than any Switch controller I’ve ever used.)

This is a rare (albeit small) discount on this particular gadget. Make sure to pick this up before the coupon on the page is all used up. Happy gaming!

Photo: Amazon

Razer’s popular BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard is one of the few high-end gaming keyboards out there without a number pad, and it’s cheaper than ever today on Amazon.



This keyboard has every accoutrement a gamer could possibly want, including 16.8 million color customizable backlighting, fully programmable keys, 10 key rollover, a magnetic wrist rest, and a two year warranty. You even get to choose from three different types of key switches, though you should obviously get the obnoxious, clicky ones. The BlackWidow line has long been a reader favorite, and this model is the cream of the crop, especially if you prefer a keyboard with a smaller footprint.

Today’s $100 price (valid on all three versions) is up to $40 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Haven’t read the super popular Ghost in the Shell mangas yet? This collector’s box set includes three large-sized hardcover volumes, plus a collectible lithograph by creator Shirow Masamune for $39, which is a new all-time low. Don’t let the live action movie ruin the series for you, this is better!



Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where sale styles are currently an extra 40% off with promo code LASTCALL. The sale includes styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Ultimate boho brand Free People’s effortlessly cool, vintage-y styles don’t come without some heavy lifting on the part of your wallet. But today, flower children should head over to Nordstrom Rack, where Free People clothing is marked way down. Move quickly, since free spirits will likely buy up this stock faster than you can say, Coachella weekend 1 passes with car camping included.



Photo: Walmart

Want to take a camping trip before summer ends, but don’t have, uh, any camping gear? Walmart is packaging up a four-person tent, two sleeping bags, two pillows, two foam sleeping mats, two chairs, two dry bags, a lantern, and a carry-all bag from Ozark Trail, all for just $89.



Once it gets delivered, you basically just have to provide food, water, and a campsite to enjoy a night out under the stars. A wood-burning camp stove that charges your phone would be cool, but it’s probably optional.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 | $120-130 | Woot

We don’t all have an extra room in our homes to use as a gym, but the BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 is a flexible, resistance band-based system that can simulate almost any gym workout in even a tiny apartment. It raised over $1,000,000 through crowdfunding, and now, you can buy it from Woot for $10 off the best price we’ve seen.

The deal is available for sets with two and four included bands. The four-band set is only $10 more, and doubling the bands means doubling your resistance, so I’d probably get that one.

Trew might be best known for its merino wool, but don’t sleep on their Pack Jack raincoat.



Made from a soft-feel ripstop that keeps the wind and water out while still feeling breathable, the Pack Jack’s most notable feature is probably its built-in fanny pack. When you aren’t wearing the jacket, the whole thing packs up inside the pack. And when you are, it provides extra water-resistant storage for your gear.

Grab it before the next big storm for 30% off with promo code MYFANNY30, which brings it down to $111 at checkout.

Huckberry’s running a big sale on a truckload of gear during their Camp Shop sale for your next adventure. Everything from Black Diamond headlamps, sporks, and Hydroflask bottles are discounted, with prices starting at just $8.



Whether you’re looking for an easy way to start a fire, or make a pour-over on the go, this sale’s got you covered. I, for one, am seriously considering the $6 UCO Switch Spork Utensil Set and the Nordic Pocket Saw.

Photo: Amazon

Grill grates aren’t always the best surface for cooking foods on the grill. Not only can small bits of food fall through them, they’re also probably gross (unless you follow Jolie Kerr’s advice, of course).



That’s where these nonstick copper grill mats come in. You lay them across your grill (or oven), cook right on them, and rinse them off when you’re done. And unlike pans, they roll up when not in use to take up less space in your cabinets. Get a pack of three for $8 with promo code UD37VWYN, and spend the money you saved on more meat.

Anker makes non-rechargeable alkaline batteries now, which is deeply weird, but 24 AAAs for $6 or 24 AAs for $8 are both terrific deals. Just be sure to clip the coupon (50% for the former, 47% for the latter) on the product page to get the discount.



You will always need hand soap. The worst time to run out of soap is when your entire household seems to have caught a cold. Never run out of soap again when you buy a six-pack of Method Gel Hand Soap, Sweet Water for $12 on Amazon. The Method soap has a nice, soft scent that isn’t too overpowering after washing your hands.



Image: Amazon

Dish racks are an important, necessary kitchen sink implement, but they take up so. much. freaking. space. If you don’t have countertops to spare, invest in this $20 roll-up rack, which fits over your sink when you need it and easily folds to store in a drawer or cabinet when you don’t. This particular model comes with dish and utensil holders, making it a handy addition to any tiny kitchen.



Fall allergies are just around the corner, and household allergens like dust and pet dander don’t take any seasons off. So if you’re feeling sniffly, this True HEPA air purifier could be the answer for just $64.



The Germ Guardian AC4825 combines a charcoal filter, a true HEPA filter, and a germ-killing UV-light to scrub germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens from the air in your bedroom (0r whatever small-to-medium-sized room you’d like).

This model has been around for a long time, and has garnered a 4.2 star rating on over 9,000 reviews, but it’s never been cheaper than it is today. In fact, $64 would be a terrific price for any True HEPA air purifier; most in that price range feature cheaper “HEPA-like” filters.

