Wednesday's Best Deals: Bose 700 ANC Headphones, Fallout 76: Wastelanders, Anker Roav Dash Cam, Kyoku Steak Knife Set, KN95 Masks, and More

A discount on Bose ANC headphones, an Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker, a $10 Fallout 76: Wastelanders copy, a Kyoku steak knife set, a Colgate Optic White toothpaste 2-pack, an Anker ROAV C2 Pro dash cam, a KN95 mask 20-pack, and a Thundercats DVD box set lead Wednesday’s best deals.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $21, which is $7 off the original sale price of $27. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!



This deal was originally posted by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/13/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

SanDisk 64GB High Endurance microSD Card Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you need more space for your phone or a faster card to record 4K videos on your new camera, you’ll want faster microSD cards like this SanDisk High Endurance. It’s rated Class 10, V30, U3, and all the other numbers that won’t make much sense to the average consumer. I’ll sum it up this way: it’s fast, reliable, and cheap at just $13.



15% off Secure VPN Service KINJA15 Image : OVPN

Even if you’ve done nothing incriminating, no one wants their internet service provider (ISP) snooping in their browsing history. And during a time when the federal government wants to ban your favorite lip-syncing app as a purely xenophobic distraction from an imminent election, it may be time to start taking your online privacy seriously. OVPN encrypts your connection and claims it doesn’t store logs on their servers, even temporarily.



Though it doesn’t have as many servers on its network as some fan-favorites, the company owns all 89 of the servers it does have, with no physical storage devices like CD-ROMs or hard drives harboring your data. Try it out for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, bringing your sum total at checkout to a mere $4/month.

Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jabra

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True Wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now you can get a refurbished pair for $55 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 75t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/2/2020 and updated with new information on 8/11/2020.

Jabra Elite Active 75t (Refurbished) Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a refurbished pair is only $100 on Newegg right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.



This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 6/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Fitbit Inspire HR Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Being in quarantine has left many of us without a way to get up and move around. That isn’t healthy long-term, so as long as it’s not too hot out, it’s not a bad idea to get out for a quick walk every day. If you need an extra nudge, or just like keeping track of your outings, a Fitbit can help.

Right now, you can get the Fitbit Inspire HR for just $70 at Best Buy. It’s an entry-level fitness tracker, but it packs plenty of features, including sleep tracking, workout logging, and heart rate monitoring. The black version shown here is currently listed as out of stock as of this writing, but the white and lilac versions are still there at the same price.



AUKEY 5-in-1 Wireless Charging USB Hub D29468C2 Image : Aukey

If I could melt every single tech thing in my life down to one convenient device, I would. Until technology catches up to my imagination, products like this 5-in-1 Aukey charger will have to do. It’s a wireless charging pad, but it also sports two USB ports and an HDMI connection, including 60W USB-C Power Delivery to charge smartphones, Switches, MacBooks, and iPads at the fastest speeds possible. This convenient little puck is normally $50, but clip the coupon and use promo code D29468C2 and you’re on the hook for just $22.



Advertisement

JBL Charge 4 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $120 at Best Buy, saving you $60 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.



Turtle Beach Recon Spark Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This fun color scheme on Turtle Beach’s Recon Spark headset is drawing me in, but not as much as the price tag. The headset is down to $40 at Amazon, the lowest we’ve ever seen it. With 40mm drivers, memory foam, on-board volume controls, a flip-to-mute boom mic, and a steel-reinforced headband, you’re in for long, immersive gaming sessions. There’s a standard 3.5mm connection, you can use it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, smartphones, tablets, and even an old record player if you want.



Anker Soundcore Life P2 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $45, no code necessary.



These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (7 in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offer a perfect starting point.

This deal was originally posted in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/11/2020.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are some of the best true wireless earbuds available, mostly thanks to their dual dynamic AKG drivers, adaptive dual microphones for static-free calling, ambient aware mode, and water resistance. You’ll also get a wireless charger in the box to help restore its six-hour battery life. Better yet, all of it is much cheaper today, with Best Buy’s deal taking them down to $110. They won’t best AirPods tit for tat according to Gizmodo’s Adam Clark Estes, but if you’re not in Apple’s camp, the Galaxy Buds are fine alternatives.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/10/2020.

JBL FREE True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Gen 2 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an airpod alternative that’s a good price and killer quality may I direct you to JBL? These wireless in-ear headphones are 47% off this week at Best Buy and make a great gift to yourself or a loved one looking to boost their music experience on the go.



Take these wireless buds wherever you need to and enjoy easy connectivity via Bluetooth and switch to phone calls with ease. Quick to pair with your phone and you’ll get up to four hours of use off of one charge. They are designed for a snug fit but also for comfort so working out with these work be a hassle. There are a few size options to ensure the ear sleeves and tips are comfortable for you. The charging case does take about two hours to get you fully ready for listening on the go. And you will have twenty hours of battery life from the case once it’s charged. Not too bulky, comfy, great price. What more could you ask for?

This item will ship for free.

Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy KINJA2509 Image : Anker

Advertisement

If your phone can manage it, Anker’s PowerWave Sense Pad can charge devices wirelessly with speeds up to 11W. Just drop your device onto the pad and the charger figures out all the dirty details for you. It’s usually a $36 ticket to own one, but with exclusive code KINJA2509, your total falls to $27.



It ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, and one of the benefits of its alloy construction is better heat dissipation, so you won’t have to worry about overheating at any stage of the charging process.

Everstone TV Wall Mount QUH5XNAQ Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you want a bit cleaner of an entertainment setup, a wall mount is one of the best ways to achieve it. Everstone’s articulating bracket holds TVs between 32" and 70", and supports VESA holes up to 600 x 400, and it’s down to $28 with discount code QUH5XNAQ. You’ll get 6-foot HDMI cable in the box as a nice bonus.



With one, your TV can snuggle up to 2.6" close to the wall and extends 16" at full stretch,and you can tilt and swivel the thing to achieve the perfect angle.

Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you’re an audiophile and building a bitchin’ home theater set up, you absolutely deserve Klipsch’s monitors, on sale for $540. These fancy babies are typically $799, so that’s over $250 off. That’s a HUGE deal.



What makes the Klipsch brand stand out? Well, I’m not an audiophile, so I’ll let the Amazon description speak for itself:

1” titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns

6.5” woofers with a ported enclosure

1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for phono/line input versatility (phono Pre-Amp with ground screw terminal)

Bluetooth wireless technology

The speakers also have overall rave reviews on Amazon, so you can’t really go wrong with this purchase. Upgrade your soundscape (?) today!

Whether it’s a publicity stunt remains to be seen. But the fact of the matter is NordVPN claims the previously ongoing 70% discount to their 3-year plan will soon be expired. The secure private networking company, which managed to crack the top five best VPNs as suggested by our readers, is supposedly clearing out virtual inventory in a final countdown to August 17, the last day of the sale.



Recommended by PCMag, WIRED, Forbes, and a bunch of other noteworthy publications listed on their site, NordVPN boasts top-notch security, fast speeds, 24/7 customer service, and support for six devices at once made possibly by a host of 5,000 servers worldwide. With a potential TikTok ban imminent in the US, shelling out for a VPN may soon be the only viable solution for accessing the service, either on your phone or home computer.

Otherwise, VPNs are a useful tool for keeping your browsing history private and your ISP off your back.

If you passed on Fallout 76 at launch, I commend you. No one should award developers their hard-earned dollars for messes like that. But many key updates and discounts later, you might want to check it out. Amazon has Fallout 76: Wastelanders up on Amazon for $10.



This is the base game with the latest updates and DLC baked in, adding several important elements missing from launch such as human NPCs, something the company originally decided against as a “design decision.” Many of the major bugs and kinks have been worked out by now, too, so it’s not nearly as frustrating to play.

Ahh, Tamagotchis. Every time I see something about them, I’m taken back to a simpler time... a time where I lacked the basic skills to keep one of these bastard alive. Traumatizing events of waking up to see my Tamagotchi dead, a little angel on the screen, sometimes hiding the little electronic because I’d be so ashamed... anyway. A few versions of the Digimon Digivice are on a discount (specifically, the blue, yellow, and translucent green versions), so if you want to relive some of those nostalgic memories, now is your chance.



Advertisement

What makes the Digivices stand out from other Tamagotchis is that you can link two together and duke it out with friends. So if you need someone else to share this experience with, you can grab an extra for a few bucks off and enjoy the fun of raising literal pocked monsters together.

OH MY FREAKING GOD. LOOK AT THEM. THEY’RE SO CUTE. TOO CUTE. I MUST HAVE THEM. IT’S KIRBY, AND WADDLE DEE, AND A SNOWMAN, PLAYING IN THE SNOW. THEY’RE ONLY $25 A PIECE TOO. SURE THEY DON’T RELEASE UNTIL FEBRUARY BUT YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN FIGURINES ARE GONNA SELL OUT SO GO GO GO



I’m serious, go pre-order these ultra adorable buddies before they’re gone!

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (K.K. Slider) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Switch controllers can be really expensive, and some of them are prone to joystick drifting issues, to boot. It’s rough. PowerA controllers are third-party controllers, but they’re officially licensed by Nintendo and have a two year warranty. And they’re a fair amount cheaper than the Pro Controller or Joy-Cons. Right now, you can get this super cute K.K. Slider controller for just $39, down from the $50 MSRP. At a price like that, there’s no reason not to pick one up, even if it’s just a backup in case of an emergency. The “my Joy-Cons are drifting again” kind of emergency.



Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

What hellfire fever dream brought the franchises of Alien and Pokémon together? If you’ve ever been curious about what adorable Pikachu would look like as the bane of Ripley’s existence search no further. Bring this nightmare into your home for just $22.



This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don’t get me wrong it’s still gruesome as all get out but I’ll give credit where it’s due. Both the orange and purple options are $4 less although if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the orange. I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

Advertisement

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’m shuddering just thinking about Pharah’s barrage of missiles right now. I’ve seen way too many failed Soldier 76 ults to know I should just find shelter as soon as she takes to the skies. That’s why I probably won’t buy this awesome Overwatch statue celebrating the borderline terroristic hero. My PTSD just can’t handle it. Pharah mains should snap it up ASAP, though, considering it’s $8 off, the biggest discount yet.



Armored in blue, this model comes with interchangeable shoulder plates and a removable rocket launcher, and with the included figma stand, you can pose her however you’d like.

Normally $40, you can now save $7 on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Nintendo Switch, a game that originally launched on Wii U, but since that console sucked, this is where you need to be.



This cheery puzzler supports cooperative fun for up to two people, and for this Switch release, Nintendo added all new stages inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Advertisement

Mandalorian on Blurrg Funko Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I can almost hear the buttery robot voice of Pedro Pascal right now. Here we have the strong and stoic Mandalorian atop a Blurrg. The tamed two-legged beast best used as transport for the bounty hunter’s mission to Arvala-7. But you might remember these behemoths from the Clone Wars since they were also used by the Twi’leks. But I digress, this cute recreation of our helmeted anti-hero is $10 off and a perfect addition is you’ve already got The Child in your collection. He’s five inches tall and comes on a sturdy stand.



Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : Capcom

Advertisement

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3.



Amazon has copies down to $43 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/5/2020.

Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Now is the time to kick back, relax, and let someone else handle the cleaning, or actually something else handle the cleaning. Things are stressful enough out there so you might as well take one thing off of your every growing list of worries. Today only take $130 off this Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum from Neato Robotics.



Carpet, hardwood, and tile all will be spotless with the Neato Botvac D4 robotic vacuum. It’s safe on the floors and sanitizes both smooth and carpeted surfaces. The LaserSmart technology helps this little guy detect your problem areas but you can customize a path if you know just where he needs to do his best work. It operates great in the dark so if you want to wake up to a sparkly spot it can be done. This vacuum is compatible with most smart devices. Power it on and off right from your phone, smartwatch, Alexa, Google Home, or even the Neato Chatbot on Facebook. The Botvac D4 will run up to seventy-five minutes on a single charge, even in turbo mode for the toughest of tidy ups. Clean your crevices now with your new favorite robo helper.

This item ships for free and the deal only runs for today.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For $22 right now, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone.



A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. While not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less exact sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains.

And if you’re already invested in a separate tracking app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

This deal was originally published in February 2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/12/2020.

KYOKU 5" Steak Knives (4ct) KOZCJR2J Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve picked up on red meat consumption, you’ll need a good steak knife, especially if you prefer your cuts have the doneness of a chewed up rain boot. KYOKU’s knives have proven excellent for cutting into even the toughest of fleshy strands, and with so many in the steak family—sirloin, chuck, skirt, flank, porterhouse, rib-eye, t-bone, tenderloin—jeez, with so many different forms of steak, why isn’t that all we’re eating? And what kind of steak person are you anyway? Do you like to drown your meat in a vat of tangy substances, or do you pre—wait, what were we talking about? OH, RIGHT, STEAK KNIVES. You can get four of Kyoku’s five-inch knives for $42. Just clip the coupon at Amazon and use code KOZCJR2J at checkout.



This deal was originally published in April 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Anker Roav C2 Pro Dash Cam ROAVDC839 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

The Anker Roav C2 Pro has a lot going for it as a dash cam, and its $150 MSRP appropriately signals that. But with a coupon code (ROAVDC839) taking your total down to $90, this becomes a steal you can’t miss. This 1080p camera has a wide angle lens fit to capture four lanes of traffic, night recording thanks to a low light Sony Starvis sensor, built-in WiFi and GPS, loop recording, a gyro sensor for automatically recording accidents, and more.



5-Pack and 12-Pack Borosilicate Containers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Are you always swimming in leftovers and perishable quarantine snacks? If you don’t already have some, a 12-pack of borosilicate glass containers is down to $29 at Meh. You can also pick up a 5-pack for $16. Oven and dishwasher safe, you can store your food in the same vessel you used to cook it, and then clean it all up whenever you’ve reluctantly caved to your cravings.



This deal was originally published in June 2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

At MorningSave, they’re bundling eight of these solar-powered LED bulbs designed to burrow into the grounds around your home for $29. This flat disk design illuminates the area without much of vertical footprint. Each light has eight bright LEDs, and they’ll get their charge daily from the sun and automatically kick on when night falls for up to 10 hours.



Advertisement

Impact Percussion Massager Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If anyone deserves some “me” time it’s you. You’ve been through a lot these last few months and I’m sure the stress has built up. It might not be going away anytime soon but for even just a few hours take your mind off your worries with this Impact Percussion Massager for $39.



This massager has six speeds for the pressure you need and can make it will feel just like a professional spa appointment. You can actually customize those speeds to better alleviate achy pains for god-tier relaxation. There are also four interchangeable attachments depending on your needs. Flathead, cylindrical, and spinal each have specific targets. But even basic rounded massager head on its own sounds divine as it helps break up tension or knots. I know some backs that could surely use that. You get about two hours of relaxation between charges. It’s time you let the stress and tenseness melt away.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

15% off Yamazaki Home Goods Image : Huckberry

Advertisement

Though it only recently gained recognition in the U.S. after Mari Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up made the New York Times bestsellers list for 86 consecutive weeks, Yamazaki is nearly as ubiquitous as IKEA in Japan. So whenever they’re running a sale here in the states, it’s no surprise it makes headlines, as is the case in this week’s Huckberry sale. For a limited time, you can save 15% on Yamazaki’s clutter-free furniture including a contemporary rectangular side table, a headphone stand, a key rack, and a set of ceramic upward-standing pet bowls for your fur babies.



Don’t underestimate the value of an organized household, especially as we’re spending more time either working from or living the rest of our lives at home. Out with the old, in with the new—spark joy in your home once more, while supplies last. This sale ends August 17.

36 Single Packs of Starburst Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sorry this isn’t all just the pink Starbursts but you are still saving 16% on thirty-six packs on these killer little fruit bombs. Enjoy this unexplainably juicy candy all by yourself or with friends. When Starbursts are fresh and chewy they are the best. Full of succulent goodness in strawberry, cherry, orange, and lemon. Am I the only one that will combine two at a time for a new flavor? If you’ve never done that you’re not living your best life so you should probably buy this box for $27 and try all the delicious options. There are 15 combinations ok. But it doesn’t mean they aren’t all tasty.



Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Tacklife T8 800A Peak Jump Starter CQIRNZ4X Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

No matter how many miles you’ve racked up on your trusty sedan, everyone needs a jump now and then. But as we all know, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That’s where jump starter battery boosters like the Tacklife T8 come in. Marked down $32 on Amazon using the promo code CQIRNZ4X, this is one deal that drivers won’t want to miss. Not only will it get your car back up and running without the need for an offchance good samaritan (especially in the socially distant coronadays), but it’ll also charge your phone, tablet, and anything else powered by USB.



Never again will you have to thumb it on your way to Pennsylvania to buy some fireworks—not that I would know anything about that!

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/5/2020 and updated with new information on 8/11/2020.

Cuisinart 11-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $139, snap up 11 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. Built for quick and even heating, these also hold up fine in the oven and freezer, so there’s no need for excessive dish-transferring if you’re trying to cut down on cleanup. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 2 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saute Pan with Helper Handle and Cover

1x 8 Quart Stockpot with Cover

1x 18cm Steamer Insert

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 7/13/2020 and updated with new information on 8/11/2020.

Save up to 30% on Intex Airbeds Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re hosting cheap out-of-towners or doing a little abode-hopping yourself, airbeds are really convenient, and today only, they’re also really cheap. Save up to 30% on an Intex air mattress, from kids’ sizes and single high twins all the way up to an 18" high queen for $38, similar to one I slept on for a couple of weeks. It has a built-in electric pump, keeps you well-elevated from the cold floor, and it’s surprisingly comfortable thanks to the sturdy fibers inside. Shop the full selection right here.



Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Allergy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless Vacuum for $180.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/10/2020.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

KN95 Masks (20 Pack) KINJA20 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 20-Pack of KN95 masks (and any other size) are $48, 20% off with the code KINJA20, which is $12 off the original price of $60. If you have a bigger household, you might want to invest in the 50-pack for $104, or even the 100-pack for $160. Like I said before, yes, masks are overpriced these days, but this brand of KN95 masks are certified by the CDC to block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!



Advertisement

Colgate Optic White Renewal Toothpaste (2-Pack) Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m in the middle of trying out a teeth whitening kit. I’m seeing results but once I’m done I’ll be in the market for a good toothpaste to maintain my results so all my efforts in pearly goodness were not wasted. A whitening one will definitely help keep up the work I just put into my chompers. Take $4 off this two-pack Optic White Renewal Toothpaste from Colgate today.



I’ve used a few kinds of toothpaste like this over the years and have heard good things about this one. It claims to remove ten years of stains which is ridiculous, no way. But it does lighten a few shades and you can notice. With the fluoride formula your are also protecting against cavities. Yay! It’s enamel-safe and they suggest using it daily. :insert horrified face: Do people not use toothpaste daily? Best results happen over four weeks so get to brushing now.

Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members and it will be sent out August 14.

Rabbit Lily Vibrator WELL Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

But if you want to get specific with clitoral and g-spot orgasms, you should check out the Rabbit Lily vibrator. It’s only $36 after the 60% discount and it can, like I said, get you to a dual climax, and fully scratching that itch you’ve been having ever since the quarantine has lasted WAY longer than we thought it would. Anyway, grab this and get full use of your happy time. I’m sure you’ll be satisfied.



If you didn’t know by now, you can grab 60% off sex toys sitewide thanks to Wellness Month! All you have to do is type in the code “WELL” at checkout, but usually, it’ll automatically be applied.

Up to 25% off CELEBRATE Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As the Dermstore celebrates 21 years in business they wanted to gift you a present. Until August 17 take up to 25% off a wide selection of items in their birthday festivities, this includes most sale items. They’ve also discounted some of their ‘Best of’ bundles. Just use the code CELEBRATE at checkout.



Speaking of which, the Best of the Essentials ($48) has ten products all curated by their experts based on the best-reviewed and top-selling items from their skincare section. Bundles like this are an excellent way to discover new favorites or try something you’ve always wanted to. They’ve already taken $12 off this one.

It’s still summer so let’s grab a good and reliable sunscreen. Sunforgettable’s Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50 ($39) is 100% that. Lightweight, sheer, and water/sweat-resistant. This one is a non-chemical, broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect that mug and keep it pretty for a long time.

I look at Bioderma Sensibio H2O ($15) as a holy grail product because so many of my favorite beauty YouTubers swear by it. It’s a non-rinse cleanser that easily removes makeup, even the toughest eyeliner, and mascara. Trust me on that one. It handles sensitive skin very well and keeps all types soothed and smooth.

Again that code is good until next Monday and there’s free shipping on all orders.

Assorted 5-Pack Face Masks Photo : Everlane

Advertisement

Maintaining any form of fashion or style while rocking your mask is important. It gives you a way to be creative and express yourself sense you literally can’t show expressing yourself. Everlane has five assorted packs of reusable face masks in the works all for $25.



You get five masks and the ones shown above are the first to be available on August 13. In this pack, you get the color options from the others due over the next few weeks. Black, Grey, and Green. The masks are the standard double-layer knit cotton fabric with ear loops to fit snuggly around your face holes. There is the recommendation of washing your mask before your first use and after each time you wear it. And remember to wash or sanitize your hands before putting it on and taking it off. These are made under the Human line from Everlane which means 10% of sales go to the ACLU. Pretty cool. But also seeing the 100% Human branding just makes me think of Jackie Daytona “Human Bartender.”

Get 10% off your first order and free shipping.

Infrared Forehead Thermometer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into this infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. It’s only $42, which is about $30 off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $50 off at Amazon. The $150 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



The collection is temporarily out of stock as of writing, but you can still get your order in today to secure the discount.

This deal was originally published on 8/6/2020 and updated with new information on 8/12/2020.

Look, I’m sorry, OK? This epic that aired before I was even born wasn’t on my radar. That’s my fault, I know. If you’re in the same hole-ridden boat, let’s patch it up with a $23 ThunderCats DVD at Amazon featuring all 130 episodes.



The Blu-Ray collection of the 26-episode reboot is up for the same $23. I think this is the part where I’m supposed to shout “ThunderCats Hoooooooooooo!”

Advertisement

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray for just $50. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.



