Asus’s ROG line of gaming monitors are the favorite among pro gamers and with good reason: they’re awesome. This ASUS ROG Swift PG348Q 34" monitor is packed with all the stuff you’d want from a gaming monitor.



The PG348Q offers a curved panel (which is awesome for immersive gaming), uses G-Sync (which eliminates tearing), and a 3440x1440 resolution. There is one minor flaw: the 100Hz refresh rate. While 144hz is the gold standard for competitive gaming, it’s actually a rarity in ones this size.

This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, and it’s unlikely to last. And yes, its nigh-$800 price may seem hard to swallow, but it’s ostensibly two monitors in one. So, rocket jump over and buy this thing before... well, it’s game over man.

Whether you’re looking to start a podcast, or just want your Skype calls to sound better, the Blue Snowball is one of the most popular affordable USB microphones you can buy, and Amazon’s offering the murdered out black version for for $30 today, or about $10-20 less than usual.



Whether from illness, exhaustion, or questionable decisions made the previous night, sometimes, you just can’t get out of bed. It’s okay, we’ve all been there! But you can at least pretend to be a functioning member of society while you’re laid up under the covers with this adjustable bed table. It can hold your laptop if you’re working from home, or your scrambled eggs and OJ if you’re taking it easy.



Just use promo code COAVAS136 at checkout to get it for $28, and note that its $31 list price is actually lower than its usual $33-$43.

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $34, the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to clip the $3 coupon on the page and use promo code MPOW143A at checkout to get the deal.

There may yet come a day when everything you need to plug into your computer plugs directly into a USB-C port. But until that day comes, you’re going to want a USB-C hub to turn the versatile port into all of the legacy ports you could possibly need.



This new 7-in-1 adapter from Anker is unique in that, in addition to a 100W USB-C passthrough power port (which is fairly common), it features an additional USB-C data port as well, which you could presumably plug another hub into, or a USB-C to Lightning cable, or a USB-C hard drive. I don’t believe I’ve seen this feature on any other hub of this size.

Of course, you also get a few USB 3.0 ports, 4K HDMI, and an SD card reader, so most of your port needs should be covered. Just clip the $10 coupon, and use promo code KINJA8346 to save an extra dollar at checkout.

Anker’s PowerPort Mini wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab it for just $9 today on Amazon, down from the usual $11.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

And don’t forget, Anker’s similarly sized 30W USB-C charger is still on sale for $25 as well, its first discount from the usual $30.

If you’re in the market for a no-frills wireless charger, Anker’s 10W Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad will cost you just $11 if you use the code KJANKER1149.

This 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones and is compatible with iPhones, too, albeit charging those iOS models a tad slowly.

In addition to the charging pad, you’ll get a 3 ft. micro USB cable but, sadly, no AC adapter (presumably to keep costs low.) But if you’re like me and have a literal dozen of these adapters at home, this won’t an issue. (You can also plug it in to your computer, if you don’t have a spare adapter.)

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUMP2DYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $160. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $376 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would be an amazing Mother’s Day gift for anyone who...dries their hair, and $224 with code JUMP2DYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal.

Traveling can be stressful for humans, but it can be even worse for animals. They can’t actually understand what you’re saying when you put them inside of a carrier. No matter how soothing you attempt to make your voice, pets have a generally bad feeling about carriers. If you’ve been looking for a carrier that is comfortable for your pet and affordable for your budget, this airline-approved carrier is $10 for a small or $15 for a large on Amazon.

The Paws & Pals Airline-Approved Pet Carrier is designed for the comfort of both cats and dogs. It has a fleece bed for them to take a little snooze, once they’ve calmed down a bit. If your dog or cat likes to check out their surroundings, the mesh opening gives them a great view. The small carrier (17" x 8"x 11.5") is perfect for those who wish to bring pets seven pounds and under aboard the plane. The carrier tucks nicely under most airline seats. The large carrier (19" x 10" x 13") is also on sale for $15 and fits pets up to 15 pounds. The large carrier is slightly bigger than some approved in-cabin carriers. Since this is a soft-sided carrier, you can check with the airline prior to and see if it is allowed since these carriers can conform to space underneath the seat.

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights for a range of routes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays starting from mid-May through June 12, 2019 (not including Memorial Day Weekend, obviously), then again from August 20 to October 30 are starting at just $49 one way — though prices vary by date and flight time, as you’d expect) so there’s really no excuse not to plan an impromptu getaway, right?

You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep. Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and this popular option is on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box, with an extra 10% off with promo code 9RABNL3G. I have this exact bamboo pad on my own Casper mattress, and it really does make an already-comfortable mattress feel even nicer.



Unlike most mattress pads, these ExceptionalSheets bamboo mattress pads are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers. They also feature a hypoallergenic bamboo cover, and should sleep very cool come summer. Prices range from just $57-$74 today after you stack the Gold Box savings with the 10% code, depending on the size. We aren’t sure how long the coupon will be around though, so you probably shouldn’t sleep on it.

Before you know it, you’re lawn will be littered with leaves. But you can make quick work of them with this $97 gas-powered leaf blower from Hitachi. It looks like a beast, and creates 170 mph wind, but it only weighs 8.6 pounds, which is more than manageable for a blower this powerful. $97 is a few bucks off the best price ever, but that was back in the September.



Don’t let the name fool you, you can use this unit to clear the snow off your car and start a campfire super quickly. Hell, there’s always leaves and grass to blow away, man. So, if you’re looking a leaf blower, this price is only available today.

Would ya look at that! This trifold vanity mirror is just $17 with promo code QULP68WP. And with built-in adjustable brightness LED lights and a touch sensor switch, you’ll be able to see yourself more clearly than ever. Just don’t spend too much time reflecting on this deal; it will be gone soon.



Why settle one candle, when you can get two? If you’ve ever spent your weekends inside of Yankee Candle, sniffing every jar possible, you understand this mentality. There is no such thing as too many candles. Right now, you if you buy one large jar classic candle at Yankee Candle, you can get a second candle of the same size for free. Just use the code 1LARGE at check out.

That sponge you use to clean off the plates that touch your food? Yeah, it’s absolutely covered in germs. Throw that disgusting thing in the trash ASAP, and order these $9 silicone dishwashing gloves, complete with built-in scrubbers on the palms, from Amazon. Silicone won’t trap water, and thus, tons of mildew, like sponges will, plus they’ll keep your hands safe from all that dishwater and old stuck-on food. Just be sure to buy before this deal goes down the drain.



FREE Watch With 30L or 40L Travel Bag Purchase | Nomatic | Promo code FREEWATCH

If you’re slowly transitioning out of your winter scents and want to jump right into summer, go ahead. Let’s bypass spring altogether with Yankee Candle scents like Bahama Breeze and Alfresco Afternoon. This is a pretty great deal since these large candles are $30 each.



Nomatic’s well-made, feature-packed travel bags were a Kickstarter hit late last year, and now that they’re available for everyone, they’re offering a killer deal just in time for your spring and summer travel plans.

For a limited time, if you buy a 30L or 40L travel bag, you can add a stylish $120 Nomatic watch to your cart as well, and get it for free with promo code FREEWATCH.

The 30L bag is recommended for 2-4 day trips, while the 40L can haul enough gear for 3-7 days. Both are made from waterproof materials, and include practically designed pockets for water bottles, notebooks, your electronics, and your clothes, and are full of nice touches like cord management and an included laundry bag. Wheeled suitcases are nice in the airport, but a travel bag like this can be a lot more practical once you’re on the ground at your destination.

It’s a storm’s worth of savings on men’s and women’s Cloud Cap Lightweight Rain Jacket from Eddie Bauer. Right now, take 55% off the waterproof shell in myriad with promo code APRCLOUD, plus enjoy free shipping on orders over $40. It’s a deal that will keep you nice and dry throughout this rainy season.

New on-sale spring styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take up to 50% off select sale styles, including cool button-downs, polos, tees, shoes, shorts, pants, and swimwear. Not to mention, you’ll get an extra 10% off when you use promo code SAVE10. Just snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last.

Babies are adorable and have the cutest squishy legs in the world, but they’re also disgusting. It’s not their fault, they don’t know how to keep themselves clean. All they do is poop, pee, puke, and drool. Any parent, grandparent, aunt, or uncle of a newborn knows exactly how messy babies are. Thankfully, Target is selling baby clothes for 50% off right now. So, you’re going to want to stock up on onesies ASAP.



Every house with a newborn needs the staple Basic 4-Pack Short Sleeve Bodysuit. With this sale, the basic bodysuit pack is just $5, but honestly, you’ll want to order five of those packs to start. Babies just sit around in onesies 90% of the time. If you’d like a little more pop of color (and pants) for your baby, you can grab a Baby Girls’ Cloud Island Pink 4pc Set for $5 or Baby Boys’ Gone Wild 3pc Set for $5.

Update: It’s the last day to get this card’s 100,000 point welcome offer, so apply now if you want to take advantage.

Marriott’s tying up the last few loose ends of its merger with Starwood including the full integration of both chains’ loyalty programs into a new program called Bonvoy. But for frequent travelers, one of the most exciting development may be the relaunch of the SPG Luxury Card, a favorite of ours, as the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.

Gizmodo Media Commerce has partnered with The Points Guy Affiliate Network for our coverage of credit products. Gizmodo Media Group and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.



If your gaming needs a bit less cartoonish whimsy, and a more grisly decapitation, boy do I have a deal for you. MassGenie is cutting the price of the recently-released Mortal Kombat 11 to just $50 with the promo code MKOMBATPS for both the PS4 and Xbox One.

From everything we’ve seen, this latest entry into the Mortal Kombat franchise is one that diehard fans have been clamoring for.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild | $50 | Walmart

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, a copy will cost you just $50 at Walmart, a modest markdown on one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch ever.



Amazon’s not the only place running a big board game sale. Humble’s latest bundle is basically a virtual game cabinet, with digital takes on some of your favorite tabletop games like Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Scythe, and more.



All of the games unlock on Steam, and many work on macOS in addition to Windows. As always, you get to name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity, but you’ll need to pledge at least $12 to get all of the games.

Choose your own adventure with this huge Amazon Board game sale. There are literally dozens of games included discounted, today only. Super fun games like Carcassonne, Sushi Go, Dead of Winter, Subatomic, Castles of Burgundy, and Pandemic are all discounted.



If you have any suggestions, be sure to drop them in the comments. Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

$25 Concept 311 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

$24 Pandemic 2401 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Praise the charging gods, you can actually buy certified third party USB-C to Lightning cables now, which allow you to use USB-C PD chargers to fast-charge modern iPhones from 0% to 50% in under 30 minutes.



Anker was (naturally) one of the first out of the gate with the new cables, and now, they’re on sale for the first time ever. Use promo code ANKERCTL to get a 3' PowerLine II cable for just $14. That’s $5 less than Apple charges for the equivalent cable, and Anker’s are more durable, and include a lifetime warranty if it does ever wear out.

LG’s SK9Y sound bar was one of our readers’ favorites, and it’s easy to see why. With just one bar and a wireless subwoofer, you can enjoy get 5.1.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio, thanks to three front-firing speakers, two on the side (to bounce off the walls), and two on top (to bounce off the ceiling for the Atmos effect).

Dolby Atmos content has gotten a lot more common over the past year, and there’s every indication that it’s the future of home theater audio. The Apple TV supports it, as does the new (currently $35) Fire TV Stick, so it’s easier than ever to envelop yourself in sound.

Today’s $500 deal from Amazon is about $100-$400 less than usual, and one of the best deals we’ve ever seen.



A few months ago, Anker came out with its own version of AirPods, and they were pretty damn impressive in a side-by-side comparison. We haven’t really seen any deals on them since, but today, our readers can snag a set for just $65 with promo code KINJAA3902.



From our Inventory review:

If Apple’s AirPods have a fatal flaw, it’s that they don’t seal off your ear canal to block out noise. That’s fine if you’re going for a run and want to be aware when cars are coming by, but if you’re trying to focus in a noisy office, or listen to music on a plane, AirPods aren’t the right tool for the job. And if they just don’t fit in your ears? Too bad, Apple only makes one size, try growing better ears next time. The Liberty Airs, like most sensible Bluetooth earbuds, include four sets of interchangeable rubber ear tips in the box. Once you find the one that fits you best, the ‘buds will stay solidly anchored in your ears while blocking out nearby sounds. Seriously, I shook my head around like I was at a Black Sabbath concert, and I couldn’t get them to fall out. People keep clamoring for Apple to make noise-canceling AirPods, but honestly, low-tech noise isolation is way simpler, and probably works better too.

Obviously, they don’t pair as effortlessly as AirPods, and the case is a bit bigger than Apple’s, but for $65, they’re a tremendous value if you’re ready to truly cut the cord. They sound pretty good, they have Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection, and they have great battery life for the price. What more could you want?

15 Pound 48"x 72" Weighted Blanket | $49 | Amazon | Promo code CEC9N6QQ

15 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $55 | Amazon | Promo code OU73N5MC

20 Pound 60"x 80" Weighted Blanket | $68 | Amazon | Promo code X7GE5WHZ

It’s not cold outside anymore, but anxiety is always in season. In addition to keeping you warm, a weighted blanket can work wonders for your anxiety, and several different models are on sale today, including a beefy 20 pounder for just $68 (with code X7GE5WHZ), the best price we’ve ever seen for a blanket that heavy. Just be sure to note the promo codes above or below. Prices start at $49 for a 15 pounder as well (with code CEC9N6QQ), which with the exception of last week’s short-lived $35 deal is the best we’ve seen.

Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.