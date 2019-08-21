Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Clarks Private Sale, a Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Cam, and $10 off your preorder of Dragon Quest 11 S for Switch lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

School is starting back up across the country. Check out of back-to-school roundup, which we’re updating daily, for all of the best deals. Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker | $80 | Amazon

Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. $80 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a dual-port USB charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.

Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

Right now, you can get the Wakey for $20 off its usual price, no code required.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve been thinking about hanging up your TV for years. Now, it’s time to actually hit that buy button and do it. This full-motion mount from Perlesmith can hold essentially any TV from 37"-70", and it’s only $34 today on Amazon with promo code 84BDSVCU.



Advertisement

At that price, it even comes with all the hardware you need to hang it, a few Velcro cable ties, and even an HDMI cable, because why not?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

After years of neglect, Apple finally revived the Mac Mini late last year with a brand new model, featuring four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a speedier quad core processor, and all-SSD storage. You’ll still need to provide your own monitor and peripherals, but if you own those already, you can plug this straight in and have a perfectly capable desktop Mac.



If you were holding out for a deal, Amazon’s currently taking $100 off the base model with 128GB of storage and a Core i3 processor, bringing it down to $699, a match for the best price we’ve seen.

These 2nd gen Apple AirPods are already marked down to $135 refurbished, but if you add them to your cart, you’ll get an extra $20 off at checkout. That’s $30 less than buying them new. And, yes, they still look goofy, but those who own them swear by them. So if you’ve been looking to invest in a pair—this is a good chance to get it for a lot less than usual.



Just add it to your cart and you’ll see the discount.

Photo: Amazon

You probably have a drawer dedicated to spare Lightning and microUSB cables, but chances are, you could still do with a few more USB-C cables for charging your modern devices.



Advertisement

Today on Amazon, you can take your pick of 6' Anker cables for just $10 each. The PowerLine+ cable is wrapped in nylon, feels great in the hand, and comes with an 18 month warranty. The PowerLine II cable, by contrast, is wrapped in a more standard-feeling rubber, but comes with a lifetime warranty.

Use promo code ANKER742 to save on the former (red only), and ANKER741 to save on the latter (white or black).

Photo: Amazon

You probably know Status Audio from the company’s legendary CB-1 over-ear headphones, but the brand’s new Bluetooth earbuds carry on that legacy of sound quality, while letting you finally cut the cord.



Launched last month, we’re big fans of the BT Transfer and BT Structure headphones, and had this to say about them on The Inventory:

If you prefer in-ear monitors, Status has you covered with two different options. The larger BT Structures include over-ear wings for a secure fit, a whopping 12 hours of battery life, and a larger-than-usual 9mm dual driver system that allows them to achieve an impressive depth on the low end without sounding muddy. They’re the best-sounding wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. For $10 less, the BT Transfers offer a smaller form factor at the expense of battery life (eight hours instead of 12) and slightly smaller 8mm drivers, though those are still larger than the ~6mm drivers you’d find in most earbuds of this size. To my ears, they sounded nearly identical to the Structures, so I’d choose based on the form factor that’s right for you. Both sets of earbuds are IPX5 water resistant (not great, but good enough for exercise), include Bluetooth 5.0, and sadly, charge over microUSB.

You can now buy either model on Amazon, and our readers can take 20% off with promo code INVENTORY20.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Photo: Amazon

Blink’s highly rated XT 2 home security cameras are weatherproof, run for up to two years on a charge, and most importantly of all, include FREE cloud storage of your motion sensor-triggered clips. Seriously; there are no monthly fees.



Over on Amazon today, the new XT 2 models (which include two-way voice capabilities) are on sale for the first time ever. No matter how many cameras you need for your system, every set is on sale. You can get a single camera and a hub for just $80, or if you already have a hub, add-on cameras are just $70. The discounts get larger as you add more cameras to your cart as well, so get as many as you think you need to monitor your home.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2019, and your lawn tools don’t need to run on gas anymore. Worx’s eBay storefront is currently blowing out a couple of 20V cordless tool bundles, with an extra 15% off at checkout.



Advertisement

For $67, you can get a cordless blower, a trimmer and edger, plus a couple of batteries. Or, for $42, you can forego the blower. But with fall right around the corner (I know it doesn’t feel like it, but I swear it’s true!), why would you?

Photo: Home Depot

An oscillating multitool is a must-own for any homeowner. It can sand! It can cut things at weird angles! It can remove grout! I bought this exact model (for a lot more money) a few months ago, and have already gotten my money’s worth out of it.



Advertisement

At $45, it’s almost worth it just for the included accessories. For example, the wood and metal flush cut blade included costs $13 on its own.

Photo: Amazon

Quick! When’s the last time you waxed your car? If you can’t remember, it’s probably time to do it again.



Advertisement

Waxing makes your car look shiny and makes water bead up in a really pleasing way, yes, but it also protects your paint and its clear coat, which can help you avoid an expensive repair bill later down the road. It’s also really easy to do, especially when the weather is nice out like it is for now.

So grab a bottle of highly rated Meguiar’s Liquid Wax for $16 today. That’s down from $21, and within a few cents of an all-time low.

Be sure to toss a few applicator pads in your cart too, if you don’t have any.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Level up your workspace with today’s sale on Eureka ergonomic desks. Whether you want an entirely new desk, or a desk converter (like the ones your co-workers have), this sale’s got you covered with prices starting at just $140.



Better still, if you have some back-to-school shopping to do—this is a good chance to save on something you’ll need to buy anyway. Just remember, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day or until sold out. So make sure to visit the main deal page for all of your options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kershaw’s PT-1 is a keychain tool with three separate functions: a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and (what you’ll use it for 99% of the time) a bottle opener. I’d also add a fourth though: packing tape breaker. It’s not a blade, so it won’t slice open a package, but it’d be useful for getting them started so you can claw them open with your fingers.



Advertisement

This was on sale for $5 last month for a time, but swiftly sold out. Now, it’s back in stock for the same price.



Photo: Home Depot

It is time to stop putting off that remodel you’ve always wanted to do. There is no better day than today to buy some new hardwood flooring for your living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, or whatever room you choose. Right now, you can get up to 25% off select hardwood and bamboo flooring at Home Depot.



Advertisement

During this sale, you can get light gray bamboo flooring from Home Decorators Collection for $2.02/sq. ft. or $52 a case. If you’re on the market for a darker wood, this sage bamboo flooring is 25% off.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A shredder is one of those things that everyone kind of has to have, if only because of the sheer amount of personal information that comes into our mailboxes on a daily basis. Kind of like how we all, as a society, have just accepted that we get a dozen spam phone calls a day.



Advertisement

Anyway! AmazonBasics shredders are really good (I’ve used one for many years), and this one’s within a couple bucks of its best price ever.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Will it blend? With a Vitamix, the answer is yes. And right now, you can pick up a refurbished $286 Venturist blender to blend, chop, emulsify and grind your way through Julia Child’s cookbook.



And while these are refurbished, Amazon promises that the product works and looks like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (which says you can get a “replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.”)

Advertisement

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

To round out your kitchen options is the inclusion of the 48 oz. Vitamix Aer Disc Container for $90. This attachment will let you do tons of “whipping, muddling, foaming, and emulsifying” without much effort. Better still, you can make some rad cocktails with it, too.

Just remember, these prices—while still a little pricey—will only stick around for the day or until sold out. But at the end of the day, remember, the Vitamix is an investment that’ll pay off year after year and this particular model is over $114 less than buying it new.

Photo: Felix ((Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 23, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Photo: Samantha Gades ((Unsplash)

Kids are gearing up to head back to school, but who wants to think about homework and school projects? Instead, you can plan your next vacation, thanks to these Flight Deals From Southwest Airlines on Airfare Watchdog. If you didn’t get a chance for a summer vacation or are already itching for your next trip, these discounted rates are for fall and winter travel.

Advertisement

The Southwest sale fares are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning in early September and continue through March 4, 2020. Be aware, there are some blackout dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Roundtrip flights, like Nashville to Atlanta, start out at $98, while one-way flights, like from Burbank to San Jose, cost $49. To get these discounted tickets, you must purchase them by Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:59 pm PDT.

If you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple over Labor Day weekend for sightseeing, shopping, or the U.S. Open, you can stay in the unique, futuristic Yotel micro hotel for 25% off with promo code LABOR25 (valid on any three-night stay between Tuesday, August 27 and Monday, September 2).



Yotel’s rooms are small, yes, but these aren’t coffin-like sleeping pods or anything too adventurous. You still get full-sized (adjustable!) beds, private bathrooms, a TV, Wi-Fi, and even an iron and ironing board. They’re hotel rooms, basically! Just with a little less space to walk around than you might be used to.

Advertisement

Yotel New York also features a rooftop terrace, a gym, a central location in Hell’s Kitchen on 42nd and 10th, and even a freakin’ robotic luggage valet in the lobby.

Note: To get the deal, you’ll want to enter the promo code before you search for availability. Select promo code from the special rate dropdown menu, and enter LABOR25 to see the discounted rate. I saw $184/night for a standard queen room, which is about as good as it gets in Manhattan.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Call me Ishma-sale. Vineyard Vines’ Whale of a Sale is on, and you don’t even need to be aboard the Pequod to partake. Right now, enjoy an extra 30% off preppy wardrobe staples using promo code WOAS30—just keep in mind that all sales are final. It’s easy to get lost at sea with a discount as good as this one, so don’t forget to come up for air once you dive into these deals.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OP20. Just be sure to waddle over to this sale so you can snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you rely on hotel shampoo and soap whenever you travel? It is time to grow up. That soap is horrible for your skin. Instead, you need to get this NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set while it is 50% off. This was on sale a few weeks ago and has actually gone down in price by $2 since then.



Advertisement

Included in the set is NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm, Sensitive Shaving Gel, Sensitive Face Wash, Sensitive Protective Lotion, and Sensitive Body Wash, plus a travel bag. All of these NIVEA products will help keep your skin healthy while you’re away from home. Airplanes can really dry out your skin, so you’ll want to have the lotion and face wash handy.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New shoes, new you—I know that’s not the saying, but it should be. Especially because Clarks’ Private Sale for men, women, and kids is happening now, and that’s sure to put a spring in your step for a new season. You won’t even need a promo code to score up to 60% off hundreds of styles (just note that all sales are final), so pick our your marked-down pair before this shoe deal walks out on you at the end of the day.



Photo: Jachs

Labor Day is basically here already, or at least, all of the sales are. Thankfully, you can get up to 87% sitewide at Jachs during their Labor Day Sale. Right now, crewnecks are on sale for as low as $17, while Chinos are only $35, and all men’s henleys are $17. Fall is coming up quick, so you’re going to wanter to shop Jachs’s outwear selection while some jackets and sherpa-lined flannels are marked down to $39. Free shipping is included on orders over $100, no code required.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not feel like it now, but before you know it, we’ll all be enjoying light jacket weather. Boulder-based Topo Designs makes some of the best looking and most durable outerwear out there, and you can save over $50 on the company’s Wind Jacket today at Huckberry, in two different colors.



Advertisement

The water resistant exterior won’t let you get overheated, but it will keep rain and wind out as the autumn breezes start blowing. The snap breast pocket is a great touch you don’t see on many windbreakers, as is the two-way YKK Vislon zipper, which should stand up to years’ worth of use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



Photo: Walmart

There’s camping. There’s glamping. And then there’s this.



This Ozark Trail 12-person tent features two removable room dividers (one of which doubles as a movie screen), built-in LED interior lighting, a gable entrance, a mud mat, and perhaps most ridiculously of all, two closets. Closets!

Advertisement

So if you want to spend the night outdoors without actually roughing it, the tent is down to $249 right now, from the usual $349.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.

Preorder Dragon Quest 11 S [Nintendo Switch] | $50 | Amazon

When it came out last year, Dragon Quest XI was the first single player Dragon Quest game released on home consoles in nearly 15 years, and it was worth the wait. Tim Rogers at Kotaku went as far as to call it the best Dragon Quest game ever made.



In just over a month, it finally releases on Nintendo Switch, and you can save $10 on the game by preordering. $50 is a bargain for a game that’ll take you 80 hours to get through, and in many ways, it’s two games in one, since you can switch the visual style from full 3D to a top-down, 16-bit perspective on the fly.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Christmas is right around the corner. Not in terms of time, but chances are you’ll see Christmas decor in stores in a matter of weeks. If you like to decorate for Christmas, this LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train is a cute little piece of decor that would look great under or near your tree. It is $10 off right now, so get it now before the price is jacked up due to the holidays.



Tech

Refurbished Apple AirPods 2nd Gen w/ Charging Case | $115 | eBay | Discount shown at checkout

HOME

PretiHom Travel Pillow, Neck Pillow | $5 | Amazon | Use Code 7CQT26FF

LIFESTYLE

NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set | $11 | Amazon | Clip 50% Off Coupon

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Vince makes apparel that’s maddeningly, effortlessly simple yet cool. How do they do it?! Well, now you can find out thanks to flash sales on men’s and women’s Vince clothing and shoes, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. Shop a selection of practical, stylish tops, pants, dresses, slides, and more, and finally pull off that I’m-not-trying-that-hard-but-I-look-incredible look once and for all.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Everything on site is 50% off today, plus you’ll get an extra 15% off your purchase when you use the promo code FLOWERPOWER. The whole factory is currently stacked with summertime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Image: Tarte Cosmetics

Here’s a sweet deal to spice up your makeup bag: Tarte Cosmetics is taking 20% off their entire site with a surprise Flash Sale. You have to be a part of Tarte’s reward program to score the savings, but it’s free to sign up. Use promo code MYSTERY, and stock up on everything from the brand’s famed foundation to skincare products to eyeshadow palettes.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Before you hit the trails on your outdoor adventures this summer, stop by Backcountry’s sale on climbing gear. Right now, a selection of full-priced items, including harnesses, helmets, ropes, backpacks, and much, much more, have set up camp in this up to 40% off promotion. There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of the discount; just add to cart, and you’ll be ready to head out into the wild blue yonder.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoPlus model will make regular coffee too.



Advertisement

This model, made by De’Longhi, comes in Ferrari red, has great reviews, and can make lots of different drink sizes: Espresso (1. 35 oz. ), double Espresso (2. 7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz. ), Coffee (7. 7 oz. ) and alto (14 oz. ). Today’s $99 deal is about $20-$40 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since the holiday season.

Running to the pet store to pick up food every time you run out is never convenient. That’s why Chewy is such a lifesaver. And don’t get me started on prescription diets like Royal Canin or Science Diet, which are expensive to restock too. Right now, you can get $15 off your order of $49 or more at Chewy, so long as you have any prescription food or prescription medication in your cart.



Advertisement

To get your discount, use the code CHEWYRX at checkout. To be eligible for this discount, you cannot have purchased Rx food or Rx meds through Chewy before.

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $108 is a full $52 less than Amazon’s current price, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



Let's Make Some Fuckin' Pasta A few weeks ago, I made some fuckin’ pasta. The pasta I made is right there in the image above.… Read more Read

You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

Photo: Amazon

I can’t decide if Amazon selling its own motor oil is dystopian or convenient, but in any event, it’s affordable. Right now, you can save a few bucks off the regular price on five quarts of AmazonBasics conventional, synthetic, or synthetic high mileage motor oil, all of which will set you back less than $20.

