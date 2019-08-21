A Clarks Private Sale, a Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Cam, and $10 off your preorder of Dragon Quest 11 S for Switch lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker | $80 | Amazon
Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. $80 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a dual-port USB charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.
Right now, you can get the Wakey for $20 off its usual price, no code required.
You’ve been thinking about hanging up your TV for years. Now, it’s time to actually hit that buy button and do it. This full-motion mount from Perlesmith can hold essentially any TV from 37"-70", and it’s only $34 today on Amazon with promo code 84BDSVCU.
At that price, it even comes with all the hardware you need to hang it, a few Velcro cable ties, and even an HDMI cable, because why not?
After years of neglect, Apple finally revived the Mac Mini late last year with a brand new model, featuring four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a speedier quad core processor, and all-SSD storage. You’ll still need to provide your own monitor and peripherals, but if you own those already, you can plug this straight in and have a perfectly capable desktop Mac.
If you were holding out for a deal, Amazon’s currently taking $100 off the base model with 128GB of storage and a Core i3 processor, bringing it down to $699, a match for the best price we’ve seen.
These 2nd gen Apple AirPods are already marked down to $135 refurbished, but if you add them to your cart, you’ll get an extra $20 off at checkout. That’s $30 less than buying them new. And, yes, they still look goofy, but those who own them swear by them. So if you’ve been looking to invest in a pair—this is a good chance to get it for a lot less than usual.
Just add it to your cart and you’ll see the discount.
You probably have a drawer dedicated to spare Lightning and microUSB cables, but chances are, you could still do with a few more USB-C cables for charging your modern devices.
Today on Amazon, you can take your pick of 6' Anker cables for just $10 each. The PowerLine+ cable is wrapped in nylon, feels great in the hand, and comes with an 18 month warranty. The PowerLine II cable, by contrast, is wrapped in a more standard-feeling rubber, but comes with a lifetime warranty.
Use promo code ANKER742 to save on the former (red only), and ANKER741 to save on the latter (white or black).
You probably know Status Audio from the company’s legendary CB-1 over-ear headphones, but the brand’s new Bluetooth earbuds carry on that legacy of sound quality, while letting you finally cut the cord.
Launched last month, we’re big fans of the BT Transfer and BT Structure headphones, and had this to say about them on The Inventory:
If you prefer in-ear monitors, Status has you covered with two different options. The larger BT Structures include over-ear wings for a secure fit, a whopping 12 hours of battery life, and a larger-than-usual 9mm dual driver system that allows them to achieve an impressive depth on the low end without sounding muddy. They’re the best-sounding wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried.
For $10 less, the BT Transfers offer a smaller form factor at the expense of battery life (eight hours instead of 12) and slightly smaller 8mm drivers, though those are still larger than the ~6mm drivers you’d find in most earbuds of this size. To my ears, they sounded nearly identical to the Structures, so I’d choose based on the form factor that’s right for you. Both sets of earbuds are IPX5 water resistant (not great, but good enough for exercise), include Bluetooth 5.0, and sadly, charge over microUSB.
You can now buy either model on Amazon, and our readers can take 20% off with promo code INVENTORY20.
Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.
The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.
Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:
- 1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)
- 1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)
Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Blink’s highly rated XT 2 home security cameras are weatherproof, run for up to two years on a charge, and most importantly of all, include FREE cloud storage of your motion sensor-triggered clips. Seriously; there are no monthly fees.
Over on Amazon today, the new XT 2 models (which include two-way voice capabilities) are on sale for the first time ever. No matter how many cameras you need for your system, every set is on sale. You can get a single camera and a hub for just $80, or if you already have a hub, add-on cameras are just $70. The discounts get larger as you add more cameras to your cart as well, so get as many as you think you need to monitor your home.
It’s 2019, and your lawn tools don’t need to run on gas anymore. Worx’s eBay storefront is currently blowing out a couple of 20V cordless tool bundles, with an extra 15% off at checkout.
For $67, you can get a cordless blower, a trimmer and edger, plus a couple of batteries. Or, for $42, you can forego the blower. But with fall right around the corner (I know it doesn’t feel like it, but I swear it’s true!), why would you?
An oscillating multitool is a must-own for any homeowner. It can sand! It can cut things at weird angles! It can remove grout! I bought this exact model (for a lot more money) a few months ago, and have already gotten my money’s worth out of it.
At $45, it’s almost worth it just for the included accessories. For example, the wood and metal flush cut blade included costs $13 on its own.
Quick! When’s the last time you waxed your car? If you can’t remember, it’s probably time to do it again.
Waxing makes your car look shiny and makes water bead up in a really pleasing way, yes, but it also protects your paint and its clear coat, which can help you avoid an expensive repair bill later down the road. It’s also really easy to do, especially when the weather is nice out like it is for now.
So grab a bottle of highly rated Meguiar’s Liquid Wax for $16 today. That’s down from $21, and within a few cents of an all-time low.
Be sure to toss a few applicator pads in your cart too, if you don’t have any.
Level up your workspace with today’s sale on Eureka ergonomic desks. Whether you want an entirely new desk, or a desk converter (like the ones your co-workers have), this sale’s got you covered with prices starting at just $140.
Better still, if you have some back-to-school shopping to do—this is a good chance to save on something you’ll need to buy anyway. Just remember, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day or until sold out. So make sure to visit the main deal page for all of your options.
Kershaw’s PT-1 is a keychain tool with three separate functions: a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and (what you’ll use it for 99% of the time) a bottle opener. I’d also add a fourth though: packing tape breaker. It’s not a blade, so it won’t slice open a package, but it’d be useful for getting them started so you can claw them open with your fingers.
This was on sale for $5 last month for a time, but swiftly sold out. Now, it’s back in stock for the same price.
It is time to stop putting off that remodel you’ve always wanted to do. There is no better day than today to buy some new hardwood flooring for your living room, bedroom, kitchen, dining room, or whatever room you choose. Right now, you can get up to 25% off select hardwood and bamboo flooring at Home Depot.
Advertisement
During this sale, you can get light gray bamboo flooring from Home Decorators Collection for $2.02/sq. ft. or $52 a case. If you’re on the market for a darker wood, this sage bamboo flooring is 25% off.
A shredder is one of those things that everyone kind of has to have, if only because of the sheer amount of personal information that comes into our mailboxes on a daily basis. Kind of like how we all, as a society, have just accepted that we get a dozen spam phone calls a day.
Anyway! AmazonBasics shredders are really good (I’ve used one for many years), and this one’s within a couple bucks of its best price ever.
Will it blend? With a Vitamix, the answer is yes. And right now, you can pick up a refurbished $286 Venturist blender to blend, chop, emulsify and grind your way through Julia Child’s cookbook.
And while these are refurbished, Amazon promises that the product works and looks like new, and is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee (which says you can get a “replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt.”)
Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.
To round out your kitchen options is the inclusion of the 48 oz. Vitamix Aer Disc Container for $90. This attachment will let you do tons of “whipping, muddling, foaming, and emulsifying” without much effort. Better still, you can make some rad cocktails with it, too.
Just remember, these prices—while still a little pricey—will only stick around for the day or until sold out. But at the end of the day, remember, the Vitamix is an investment that’ll pay off year after year and this particular model is over $114 less than buying it new.
Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.
The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.
The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.
These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 23, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.
Kids are gearing up to head back to school, but who wants to think about homework and school projects? Instead, you can plan your next vacation, thanks to these Flight Deals From Southwest Airlines on Airfare Watchdog. If you didn’t get a chance for a summer vacation or are already itching for your next trip, these discounted rates are for fall and winter travel.
The Southwest sale fares are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning in early September and continue through March 4, 2020. Be aware, there are some blackout dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s.
Roundtrip flights, like Nashville to Atlanta, start out at $98, while one-way flights, like from Burbank to San Jose, cost $49. To get these discounted tickets, you must purchase them by Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:59 pm PDT.
If you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple over Labor Day weekend for sightseeing, shopping, or the U.S. Open, you can stay in the unique, futuristic Yotel micro hotel for 25% off with promo code LABOR25 (valid on any three-night stay between Tuesday, August 27 and Monday, September 2).
Yotel’s rooms are small, yes, but these aren’t coffin-like sleeping pods or anything too adventurous. You still get full-sized (adjustable!) beds, private bathrooms, a TV, Wi-Fi, and even an iron and ironing board. They’re hotel rooms, basically! Just with a little less space to walk around than you might be used to.
Yotel New York also features a rooftop terrace, a gym, a central location in Hell’s Kitchen on 42nd and 10th, and even a freakin’ robotic luggage valet in the lobby.
Note: To get the deal, you’ll want to enter the promo code before you search for availability. Select promo code from the special rate dropdown menu, and enter LABOR25 to see the discounted rate. I saw $184/night for a standard queen room, which is about as good as it gets in Manhattan.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Call me Ishma-sale. Vineyard Vines’ Whale of a Sale is on, and you don’t even need to be aboard the Pequod to partake. Right now, enjoy an extra 30% off preppy wardrobe staples using promo code WOAS30—just keep in mind that all sales are final. It’s easy to get lost at sea with a discount as good as this one, so don’t forget to come up for air once you dive into these deals.
New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 20% off a selection of already reduced apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OP20. Just be sure to waddle over to this sale so you can snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.
Do you rely on hotel shampoo and soap whenever you travel? It is time to grow up. That soap is horrible for your skin. Instead, you need to get this NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set while it is 50% off. This was on sale a few weeks ago and has actually gone down in price by $2 since then.
Included in the set is NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm, Sensitive Shaving Gel, Sensitive Face Wash, Sensitive Protective Lotion, and Sensitive Body Wash, plus a travel bag. All of these NIVEA products will help keep your skin healthy while you’re away from home. Airplanes can really dry out your skin, so you’ll want to have the lotion and face wash handy.
New shoes, new you—I know that’s not the saying, but it should be. Especially because Clarks’ Private Sale for men, women, and kids is happening now, and that’s sure to put a spring in your step for a new season. You won’t even need a promo code to score up to 60% off hundreds of styles (just note that all sales are final), so pick our your marked-down pair before this shoe deal walks out on you at the end of the day.
Labor Day is basically here already, or at least, all of the sales are. Thankfully, you can get up to 87% sitewide at Jachs during their Labor Day Sale. Right now, crewnecks are on sale for as low as $17, while Chinos are only $35, and all men’s henleys are $17. Fall is coming up quick, so you’re going to wanter to shop Jachs’s outwear selection while some jackets and sherpa-lined flannels are marked down to $39. Free shipping is included on orders over $100, no code required.
It might not feel like it now, but before you know it, we’ll all be enjoying light jacket weather. Boulder-based Topo Designs makes some of the best looking and most durable outerwear out there, and you can save over $50 on the company’s Wind Jacket today at Huckberry, in two different colors.
The water resistant exterior won’t let you get overheated, but it will keep rain and wind out as the autumn breezes start blowing. The snap breast pocket is a great touch you don’t see on many windbreakers, as is the two-way YKK Vislon zipper, which should stand up to years’ worth of use.
Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.
There’s camping. There’s glamping. And then there’s this.
This Ozark Trail 12-person tent features two removable room dividers (one of which doubles as a movie screen), built-in LED interior lighting, a gable entrance, a mud mat, and perhaps most ridiculously of all, two closets. Closets!
So if you want to spend the night outdoors without actually roughing it, the tent is down to $249 right now, from the usual $349.
Today’s Best Media Deals
You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
When it came out last year, Dragon Quest XI was the first single player Dragon Quest game released on home consoles in nearly 15 years, and it was worth the wait. Tim Rogers at Kotaku went as far as to call it the best Dragon Quest game ever made.
In just over a month, it finally releases on Nintendo Switch, and you can save $10 on the game by preordering. $50 is a bargain for a game that’ll take you 80 hours to get through, and in many ways, it’s two games in one, since you can switch the visual style from full 3D to a top-down, 16-bit perspective on the fly.
Christmas is right around the corner. Not in terms of time, but chances are you’ll see Christmas decor in stores in a matter of weeks. If you like to decorate for Christmas, this LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train is a cute little piece of decor that would look great under or near your tree. It is $10 off right now, so get it now before the price is jacked up due to the holidays.
Tech
Storage
Power
- AUKEY [2 Pack] USB C to USB 3.0 Adapter | $3 | Amazon | Use Code 26K75AIT
- Anker PowerLine+ C to C 2.0 cable (6ft) | $10 | Amazon | ANKER742 | Red only
- Insignia - AAA Batteries (48-Pack) | $9 | Best Buy
- Insignia - AA Batteries (48-Pack) | $9 | Best Buy
Audio
- Insignia - HDMI Audio Extractor | $30 | Best Buy
Home Theater
- Buy Select Fire TV Edition HDTVS, get a Free Echo Dot | Amazon
- Perlesmith Full Motion TV Wall Mount | $34 | Amazon | Promo code 84BDSVCU
- Insignia - Multidirectional HDTV Antenna | $13 | Best Buy
Computers & Accessories
- Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse | $15 | Amazon | Use Code ANKER743
- RAVPower FileHub, Travel Router AC750, Wireless SD Card Reader, 6700mAh Battery | $36 | Amazon | Use Code PRIMEBEN
- TP-Link CPE610 High Power Outdoor CPE/Access Point, 5GHz 300Mbps, 802.11N/A, Dual-Polarized 23DBI Directional Antenna, Passive POE | $50 | Amazon
PC Parts
- Samsung 970 EVO 1TB SSD (MZ-V7E1T0BW) NVMe M.2 V-NAND Internal SSD | $170 | Amazon
- Samsung 970 EVO 500GB - NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD | $90 | Amazon
- Lexar NM520 M.2 2242 256GB NVMe Solid-State Drive (LNM520-256RBNA) | $50 | Amazon
Mobile Devices
- Refurbished Apple AirPods 2nd Gen w/ Charging Case | $115 | eBay | Discount shown at checkout
Photography
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Comic Film | $6 | Amazon
HOME
Home Goods
- AmazonBasics Back To School Sale | Amazon
- Master Lock 1535DWD Locker Lock Set Your Own Word Combination Padlock, 1 Pack | $7 | Amazon
- Save up to 30% on select Eureka Ergonomic Desks | Amazon
- Meguiar’s G18220 Ultimate Liquid Wax, 20 oz | $16 | Amazon
- AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Shredder | $32 | Amazon
- Cross Classic Century Satin Chrome Ballpoint Pen | $11 | Amazon
- Plano Heavy-Duty 108qt. Sportsman’s Trunk | $33 | Amazon
- Up to 25% off Select Bamboo and Hardwood Flooring | Home Depot
Smart Home
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 1 camera kit | $80 | Amazon
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 2 camera kit | $140 | Amazon
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 3 camera kit | $200 | Amazon
- Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera with cloud storage included, 2-way audio, 2-year battery life – 5 camera kit | $300 | Amazon
Kitchen
- Refurb Vitamix Venturist V1200, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Container | $286 | Amazon
- Vitamix Aer Disc Container, 48 oz. | $90 | Amazon
- Digital Kitchen Scale, 0.04 oz to 11 lbs | $8 | Amazon | Use Code H7HK8O8S
- CHEFMAN - Indoor Electric Grill | $25 | Best Buy
- CHEFMAN - 2.5L Digital Air Fryer | $50 | Best Buy
- Samsung 25.5-cu ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker (Stainless Steel) | $1199 | Lowes
Tools & Auto
- SiriusXM Receivers and Kits are On Sale | $40 | Best Buy
- Makita B-65399 Impact Gold 14 Pc. Titanium Drill Bit Set, 1/4 In. Hex Shank | $11 | Amazon
- NANFU Wireless car Charger Mount, Air Vent Phone Holder, 7.5W & 10W Wireless | $17 | Amazon | Use Code 15GR8NDP
- 1byhome Car Door Step | $9 | Amazon | Use Code 4KS8NICN
- IRWIN QUICK-GRIP 1964758 One-Handed Mini Bar Clamp 4 Pack, 6" | $17 | Amazon
- Dremel Multi-Max 4 Amp Variable Speed Corded Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit with 28 Accessories | $45 | Home Depot
- Refurb WORX WG921 20V PowerShare Grass Trimmer / Edger & Leaf Blower with Two Batteries | $67 | eBay | Discount shown at checkout
- Refurb WORX WG170 GT Revolution 20V PowerShare Cordless Electric String Trimmer/Edger with Two Batteries | $42 | eBay | Discount shown at checkout
Travel
- PretiHom Travel Pillow, Neck Pillow | $5 | Amazon | Use Code 7CQT26FF
LIFESTYLE
Apparel
- Helly Hansen EQ Black Midlayer Jacket - Men’s | $50 | REI
- Private Sale | Clarks
- Labor Day Sale | Jachs
- Extra 20% Off Sale | Original Penguin | Promo code OP20
- Extra 30% Off Sale | Vineyard Vines | Promo code WOAS30
Beauty & Grooming
- NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set | $11 | Amazon | Clip 50% Off Coupon
Camping & Outdoors
- Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12 Person Cabin Tent | $249 | Walmart
- Sun Dolphin Water Tender Row Boat (White, 9.4-Feet) | $375 | Amazon
Fitness
- Gonex Microfiber Travel Towel Set, Cooling Quick Dry Sweat Towel, Pack of 2 | $8 | Amazon | Use Code Gonex004
MEDIA
Movies & TV
- The Muppet Movie | $6 | Amazon
- Oliver & Company | $5 | Amazon
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
GAMING
Peripherals
- AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad Large XXL (35.4×15.75×0.15in) | $12 | Amazon | Use Code 5KPELTFF
- AUKEY RGB Gaming Mouse, True 5000 DPI | $20 | Amazon | Use Code 7YJNDGE7
- CORSAIR K70 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - USB Passthrough & Media Controls - Cherry MX Brown | $72 | Amazon | Use Code AUGSAV19
PC
- FREE For Honor | Ubi
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | $9 | Steam
PlayStation 4
- Preorder Garfield Kart Furious Racing + $10 Gift Card | $30 | Best Buy
Xbox One
Nintendo
- Preorder Garfield Kart Furious Racing + $10 Gift Card | $30 | Best Buy
- Preorder Dragon Quest 11 S [Nintendo Switch] | $50 | Amazon
- RPG Maker MV - Nintendo Switch | $41 | Amazon
- Nintendo Selects Animal Crossing | $16 | Woot
Toys & Board Games
- LEGO Creator Expert Taj Mahal 10256 | $200 | Walmart
- LEGO Creator Expert Winter Holiday Train | $89 | Amazon
- LEGO Creator Expert Assembly Square 10255 | $200 | Walmart
- Melissa & Doug Take-Along Wooden Doorbell Dollhouse (Doorbell Sounds, Keys, 4 Poseable Wooden Dolls, 9" H x 6.8" W x 6.8" L) | $14 | Amazon
