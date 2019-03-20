Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted mesh WiFi system, Perry Ellis’s suit sale, and a wine refrigerator lead off Wednesday’s best deals.



Elevation Lab’s Anchor has long been one of our favorite headphone storage solutions, and the newer Anchor Pro has proven to be a worthwhile upgrade. Now, you can save 30% on both with promo code KINJAANCHORS.

The concept for both the Anchor and the Anchor Pro are the same—they’re both hooks that hang under your desk to hold your headphones—but every aspect was improved for the Pro. The hook is larger, to accommodate big over-ear headphones and gaming headsets, it includes a built-in Velcro cable tie to keep your cords under control, and optional screws afford you added security, if the included 3M adhesive isn’t sufficient. It’s only a few bucks more than the original, so it’s the one I would buy.

That said, if you do want the original, it’s also on sale for $8 with promo code KINJAANCHORS.

Photo: Amazon

While mesh routers have broken through in the past few years, the crazy-popular TP-Link Archer C7 though is one of the best “traditional” routers you can get, and it’ll only cost you $40 today at Monoprice, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. As long as you don’t live in a mansion or a series of concrete bunkers, this should be more than enough router for you.



Photo: Amazon

While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Just note that this is the “Lite” version of the Ecobee3, which doesn’t detect occupancy, can’t control accessories like dehumidifiers, and doesn’t include a room sensor (though it does work with them), but today’s $149 list price is $20 less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

Replacing your power receptacles with USB-equipped models is the ultimate, uh, power move, and if you’re going to make a semi-permanent change to your home like that, it may as well be future-proof.



This receptacle from TopGreener replaces one of your AC outlets with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port (capable of charging an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes), and a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port (which is required to power 7.5W iPhone Qi chargers). You could get the same connections with any number of USB wall plugs, but there’s just something special about them being flush with your wall.

Use code 20TGAPR19 at checkout to get the receptacle for $27.

Photo: Amazon

At 18W, this Aukey power brick isn’t the most powerful USB-C Power Delivery charger we’ve seen—a 12" MacBook’s charger puts out 29W, for example—but it is certainly the smallest, and one of the cheapest to boot. Just use promo code FLI5HVBI at checkout to save.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on their WiFi router and 2 satellite (or RBK33) permutation.



This reader favorite is now selling for just $200, matching its lowest price ever. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the two wall plugs automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,000 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wi-Fi.

Want to keep birds off your patio, or out of your garden? Bird-repelling reflective tape is the cheapest and easiest way to convince them to buzz off, and you can get a 350 foot roll today for just $11 with promo code KJBIRD. That’s about $1.50 less than the same roll costs on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? This enameled model is only $53 on Amazon today, down from the usual $60, which is honestly a great price for this thing to begin with. I know you’re used to Lodge’s raw, black cast iron look, but you have to admit, “Island Spice Red” is pretty sporty.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s officially spring, which means it’s time to buy winter stuff at a discount. This wheeled snow shovel from Ohuhu is marked down to $80 from its usual $90, and a $5 coupon makes it even cheaper. If it’s good enough for All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, it’s good enough for you:



Image: Amazon

Somewhat counterintuitively, dull kitchen knives are more dangerous than sharp ones, as they require more pressure to use, and are more likely to slip off the side of whatever you’re cutting, and into your hand.



Luckily, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new knife to get a sharp edge; this professional electric sharpener is down to $100 in Amazon’s Gold Box. Boasting a fantastic 4.6 star review average from over 1,300 Amazon customers, the Chef’s Choice 15 XV can even convert standard 20 degree edges into even sharper 15 degree edges, meaning your knives could actually come out sharper than they were when you first bought them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can drink white wine straight from the fridge, but if you ask a sommelier, they’ll tell you that it’s too cold. You can also drink red wine at room temperature, but again, it should be just a touch cooler.



Enter this dual-zone, 21 bottle wine fridge from Newair, which can keep six bottles at one temperature, and another 15 bottles at another. It also holds the wine on fancy looking wooden shelves, like you’re Robert freakin’ Mondavi. You might think that this is the ultimate extravagance, but with promo code KINJA50, it’s only $213, which is basically the definition of champagne taste on a beer chardonnay budget.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve never deep-cleaned your carpets, you’re in for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person (not to mention a pet) can track into a home. At $90 (about $10-$20 less than usual, over the past year), this discounted BISSELL TurboClean is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



At just 12 pounds, this is Bissell’s lightest carpet cleaner by a fairly wide margin, but it still carries a 4.1 star review average. March 20 is the first day of spring, so maybe by buying this, you’ll actually motivate yourself to do some spring cleaning.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sure, CBD products are blowing up right now, but they actually can provide major relief for people experiencing everything from aches and pains to anxiety and insomnia. So if you’ve been thinking about jumping on the CBD bandwagon, now’s your chance: Hemp Bombs, a producer of premium CBD products, is taking 25% off their entire site with promo code KINJADEALS25.



No matter how you want to consume your CBD, Hemp Bombs has you covered. Shop their wide selection of gummies, oil, capsules, syrup, vapes, lollipops, topical rubs, pet products, and more. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be feeling chill AF about your purchase, man.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Watch out! You don’t want to miss this Timex VIP sale. Now’s the time to take advantage of 20% off a selection of Timex watches for men and women with promo code VIP20. And — bonus! — shipping is free. But you don’t have a minute to spare; shop now before the clock runs out on these deals.

Update: This sale is still going on for two more days, but now, you can save an extra 10% with code AFFILIATE10.

A well-fitted suit is something everyone should have in their closet, but it’s hard to justify dropping a bunch of money on something you’ll barely wear. Entire the Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Suit Sale. With a huge selection of styles, colors, and cuts, this sale will help you look sharp without breaking the bank. The sale also includes accessories like dress shoes from $45, $15 ties, 2-for-$60 shirts, and more. So dapper!

Screenshot: Amazon

Sleep! Kind of important. Kind of hard to come by at times.



If you aren’t getting enough of it (and statistically, you probably aren’t), today’s Amazon Gold Box deal could help. Inside, you’ll find white noise machines, melatonin supplements, Aleve PM, essential oils, and a bunch of other hand-wavey types of things to help you relax and start catching your Zs.

A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In the year 2019, Xbox One controllers still, inexplicably, don’t have rechargeable batteries built in. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy fix with these affordable kits, which include a charging dock and two battery packs that slot into the AA battery compartment on your controllers. Strangely enough, the white model is a little more expensive than the black, but both deals are only available today.



If you didn’t buy enough years for $40 back on Black Friday, today’s $45 deal for PlayStation Plus is about the best you can expect outside of the holiday shopping season. If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, the only question is how many you should buy, not whether you should buy it.



Elevation Lab Anchor Pro | $11 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAANCHORS

| $11 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAANCHORS Elevation Lab Anchor | $8 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAANCHORS

Ecobee3 Lite | $149 | Amazon

Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes | $14 | Amazon | Use Code RTXRFRKI

Chipotle $50 Digital Gift Card | $40 | Amazon | Use Code CHIPOTLE10

1 Year PlayStation Plus Membership | $45 | Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Most USB-C Power Delivery battery packs we’ve seen so far have been designed to keep things like laptops charged on long flights. Anker’s newest, on the other hand, is built with portability in mind.



The new PowerCore 10000 PD is a 10,000mAh battery pack with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port. That’s not as powerful as the standard 30W port, or the increasingly common 45W ports, but it’s fast enough to charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with a compatible cable, and should be enough to at least keep your Nintendo Switch or a small laptop at the same charge level while you use it, even if it doesn’t actually charge them all that quickly.

For a limited time, you can add it to your bag (complete with a USB-C cable) for $37 with promo code POWERPD5, down from the usual $46.

Photo: Audio Technica

Audio Technica’s legendary M50x headphones finally got built-in Bluetooth late last year, and today at Massdrop, you can grab the new version for $130. That’s about $70 less than usual, and easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



The M50 line is highly regarded for its comfort, even frequency response, and amazing overall sound quality for the price, and now you can enjoy the same benefits with no strings wires attached.

Photo: Amazon

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the brand new Soundcore Liberty Neos for just $50, down from the usual $65.



As Anker’s new budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

The earbuds claim to last for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, but honestly, it’s enough for most situations.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re planning on traveling internationally or fleeing the country any time soon, you won’t want to miss this deal on one of our readers’ favorite international power adapters.



Promo code M6UWTZIG saves $17 on Bestek’s popular travel adapter and voltage converter. This complete 3-outlet/4-USB power strip will work with US, EU, UK, and AU outlets, and converts 220V power sources to US-friendly 110V, for any of your electronics that can’t handle both. And even when you aren’t traveling, it’ll act as a perfectly good desktop power strip.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before March Madness kicks off in a few days, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $820, and the 55" is down to $570, within $20 of its all-time low.

Photo: Amazon

For an all-time low $100, you can stash 4TB worth of music, movies, photos, and other files on this WD portable hard drive. And best of all, it’s a USB-C drive, so you won’t have to keep relying on dongles to plug it into your modern laptop. And if you do want to plug it into an older machine, it even includes a USB-A-to-C adapter in the box.



We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $40, a new all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Need even mores space? The 512GB card (yes, that exists) dropped from $200 to $130 a few weeks ago, and is still on sale. If you can get by on 128GB, that card is also down to an all-time low $20.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

They say that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and today, both men are you. Right now, you can buy 50 garbage bags without throwing away all your money. Amazon’s Solimo brand 30-gallon black bags are just $9, so buy now and kick all your trash to the curb (on your designated garbage day, of course).

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot, so if you haven’t done yourself the favor of buying a robotic vacuum yet, today’s a great opportunity.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world. Just use promo code ECOVACSN79S at checkout to save $40.

Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions (you haven’t forgotten about them, right?), Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $30, no promo code required.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Real coffee snobs appreciators know that if you want to make truly great coffee at home, you’ve got to grind your own beans, and you’ve got to grind them with a burr grinder.



The Best Coffee Gear [Updated] Good coffee tastes amazing, can be a great comfort, and is fun and easy to make well with the right … Read more Read

This model from Krups is on sale for an all-time low $95 today after you clip the $10 coupon, and includes a built-in scale. Just add some beans to the hopper, select your grind setting and how many cups of coffee you’re making, and the grinder will automatically measure out the appropriate amount of coffee.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep are to acting, Herman Miller’s Aeron is to office seating. The classic adjustable chair has supported butts in fancy offices for over 25 years, and you can get one with upgraded adjustable arms for $474 on eBay right now, a steal compared to the $1,000+ you’d spend buying direct form Herman Miller.

It’s an open box model, which means someone might have sat in it before you, but the seat is porous, so you don’t have to worry about other peoples’ farts infecting your expensive new toy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). The eight-piece mid-level starter kit includes a keypad, base station alarm, a contact sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender, and today’s $179 deal for Prime members is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice. Note: Prime members won’t see the discount until checkout.

Coalatree Evolution Hoodie | Kickstarter

We’ve been fans of Coalatree’s outdoor-friendly apparel for years now, but their new Evolution hoodie takes sustainability and comfort to a new level.

Each Evolution hoodie is made in part from three cups of recycled coffee grounds, and 10 recycled plastic bottles. Neither of those two things sound all that appealing as a basis for fabric, but the Evolution is somehow one of the softest clothing items I’ve ever laid hands on. It doesn’t hurt that coffee is naturally odor absorbing, meaning the fabric can trap and mask your nasty sweat smells until it comes time to throw your hoodie in the wash.

As you’d expect from Coalatree, the hoodie