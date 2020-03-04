Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey Surge Protector, Anker Qi Charget, JACHS Pullovers, and More

A Kindle sale, Philips Hue bulbs, Honest Company Gold Box, and a Seagate SSD lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

AUKEY PA-D02 Surge Protector with 8 Outlets and 2 USB Charging Ports Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you missed yesterday’s surge protector deal, you’ve got a second chance today. If you use the promo code MDXHJHYI, this Aukey Surge Protector with 8 outlets and 2 USB ports can be yours for $15. This particular power strip offset two of the outlets to make room for chonkier wall plugs, which is super convenient.



Just like yesterday’s deal, this is unlikely to last. So make sure to pick yours up before this discount is toast.

This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Just make sure to use the promo code AK2524SD at checkout.

AUKEY 36W USB-C Wall Charger with PD 3.0 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 36W Power Delivery Charger down to just $19. This unit offers two USB-C ports to charge two devices at once. With 36W, it won’t be enough to power larger devices like MacBooks quickly. But for smaller gadgets, like a couple of smartphones, this’ll be terrific.



Seagate BarraCuda SSD 1TB Internal Solid State Drive Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If your tiny SSD is filled to the brim, you’d be glad to know that a 1TB internal SSD from Seagate will cost you a low $100.



If you’re not familiar, SSDs, like this one, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $100, there is no reason to hesitate on this 1TB model. This particular 2.5-inch drive promises speeds of up to 560MB/s and is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Amazon is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones.



Sony Continues to Drink Bose's Milkshake If you listen to what Sony says, you could assume that the third generation of the Sony 1000X… Read more

While supplies last, you can snag them and mute the entire world around you for $278, which is $72 less than usual, and as cheap as we’ve seen them outside of eBay.

And, sure, that’s is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Panasonic Eneloop AA 4-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Right now, you can pick up a 4-pack of Eneloop AA batteries for just $18. This is a solid price on what’s ostensibly the best consumer batteries you and I could buy. This set has everything you need to start you collection, namely batteries and a charger.



I, for one, use them for my external flash units—and they’re terrific. These are $2 off their standard price, so not a huge discount but, hey, they’re really great batteries.

Alternatively, you can pick up an 8-pack for a low $15. This is a good option if you already have a charger and just want more batteries.

Sonos Refurb Sale Graphic : Sonos

Sonos makes some of the most convenient, best sounding speakers on the market. And while we occasionally see deals on individual Sonos refurbished products, this huge sale is truly significant. For a limited time, you can grab a Sonos Play:1 for $99, a Sonos One with Alexa and Google Assistant for $159, a Playbar for $499, and a Sonos Sub for $549. Supplies are limited and if you’ve been planning on expanding your collection, this is the time to buy.

Avenger Bottle Openers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want the universe in the palm of your hand, you should check out the these Avenger bottle openers. They have the power to...open up all your bottles, but as heroically as possible. Or, in Thanos’ case, as evil as possible. The choice is truly up to you. And for $13, it’s definitely worth having around the house as a sort of functional conversation piece. Grab one before it’s gone.



Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re tired of chopping all your fruits and veggies by hand, I have a solution for you–the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. It’s only $22 and has seven different inserts (including a manual juicer!) to dice, slice, and spiralize like a pro. It also comes with a handy container to store everything after you’re done. I’d grab one of these handy kitchen gadgets before it’s gone!



This Philips Hue White & Color Starter Kit deal is amazing. In this starter kit, you’ll find three color bulbs, dimmer switch and a hub for $120. Better still, you’ll get $50 in Dell credit, which you can use for another bulb or mouse.



Full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so this is a great deal. For some perspective, a similar bundle is selling for $155 on Amazon right now without the gift card.



Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.

Honest Company Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you a fan of Jessica Alba? Do you have a kid or need a new bag? If you are one of, or all of those things, today’s Gold Box is perfect for you. Right now, you can save 30% off Honest Company products.



We all know how baby products can get very expensive, so why not stock up on stuff you’ll need anyway? Pick up a ton of diapers, soap, baby wipes, and more thanks to this sale.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So browse through this huge sale and pamper yourself (or your baby.)

Thermal Blackout Curtains Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

For everyone who needs to sleep in complete darkness, boy do I have a deal for you. For a low $8, you can get your hands on some thermal blackout curtains. It’ll help you watch movies, keep the heat in during the winter, and the nice, frosty cool air from your air conditioner in the summer. Not to mention they’re silky to the touch, and come in various colors to match the rest of your home decor. Grab some before they’re gone.



Rubbermaid Leak-Proof Food Storage Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Real adults have real food storage containers to fit all their leftovers in. Luckily, these Rubbermaid leak-proof containers will do you a solid. The pack of two are only $19, and made of hard plastic that you can microwave and throw in the dishwasher without worrying about them getting destroyed. Not only that, put the plastic is stain and odor-resistant, so yes, you can store your spaghetti sauce without having the eternal red stain for months and months. Make sure to grab a set before they’re gone!



Anker Eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

It’s 2020, who really likes to shut off their lights manually? With Anker Eufy Smart Bulbs, you can easily pair them with the Amazon Alexa so you can turn lights on and off just with a basic command. You can also dim your lights with the EufyHome app to create the perfect amount of ambiance. For $28, that sounds like a steal. I’d buy a pair before they’re gone.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson products, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOY2CLEAN, including vacuums, fans, and hair dryers.



They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation. I purchased the Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater during their last refurbished sale, and it’s still going. (It’s actually keeping me warm right now.)

Your discount tops out at $100 and you can use it twice, which is pretty solid. This sale ends on Friday, but stock is limited, so act fast.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

At The Inventory, we firmly believe every guy should own a trucker jacket. Classic, functional and comfortable, trucker jackets are perfect for spring. And right now, you can pick up a Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket for $192 at Huckberry.



And, yes, that’s a little pricey for some of us. But considering how well-made Flint and Tinder jackets are, it’s not that bad. This particular flannel-lined trucker is designed to look better with use (like denim or tanned leather.)

This particular trucker will serve you for years, and it’s a good time to start investing in pieces that last, don’t you think?

Effortless Pullover Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Spring is nearly here and if you want to add some new pieces in anticipation of the new season, JACHS has an awesome deal for you. Right now you can pick up a sweet new pullover for just $13—that’s nuts.



Whether you want a new hooded, flannel or fleece pullover, this sale has you covered. To see the $13 price, make sure to use the promo code PLV at checkout.

Right now, Amazon is discounting a Kindle with Built-In Front Light and a Kindle Paperwhite down to their Black Friday prices. Kindles are, indisputably, the best e-readers on the market. Unlike a tablet, like an iPad, they’ll last for weeks on a single charge.



Better still, Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand titles. If you play your cards right, the $60 could be a small price to pay for your own digital library. But I should say that the Paperwhite is definitely the way to go.

It should go without saying, but these are the lowest prices offered by Amazon on these particular products. So get yours before the book closes on this promotion.

The Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is down to $159 at Walmart . This is an incredible deal on this particular console, considering it usually sells for $50-$100 more. It comes 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold, and download codes for Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale.



Of course, the big downside to this particular system is it’s digital only. This restricts your flexibility when it comes to buying games. But for some people, all-digital is the way to go. I, for one, don’t want to have empty plastic cases taking up space in my apartment.

Apple HomePod (Space Gray or White) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as privacy and security are concerned, there is no beating Apple’s smart speaker: the HomePod. If you own an iPhone, or already own a ton of Apple gadgets, and want to invest in a smart speaker, there really is no better option.



While its standard price of $250 is a little absurd (even if the speaker does sound awesome,) today’s discount makes this Apple Music-machine a bit easier to invest in.

OXO Good Grips Food Peeler Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Fruit and vegetable peelers aren’t necessarily sexy, but they do what they have to do to get the job done. Could you imagine eating the skin on your cucumbers and carrots? I don’t know about you, but that might be too much fiber. At a low $10, you can get your hands on a precision stainless steel peeler to get all the skin off your potatoes just in time to make your famous mash. Get on this deal before it goes with the wind.



Dash Toaster Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a cute little toaster, look no further! The Dash 2-slice toaster is able to (obviously) toast, defrost, re-heat, and get that bagel perfectly brown without breaking a sweat. And at a low $40, it is at its lowest price, ever. You can also look through the window to see your bread brown in real time. So make sure to grab this retro-inspired appliance before it’s gone!



Oceanstar Cutlery Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a colorful knife set that’ll be able to slice, chop, and dice your food to perfection, look no further than the Oceanstar Cutlery Set. It’s $23, which is about 25% off its original price at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. You’ll get a pairing, cheese, utility, slicing, and chef’s knife, as well as a hardwood storage block. Because the knives are non-stick, the food you’d slice will easily slide off the knife and onto your cutting board without any extra fuss. I’d swipe one of these up before they’re gone!



Aduro Charging Stand Apple Watch Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Charge your Apple Watch in style with an Aduro charging stand! It’s only $10 so you can place your watch in a nice, safe place while it recharges to top form. It also protects your watch from scratches it might’ve gotten if it was just on your nightstand doing its thing. The stand is compatible with both the 38 and 42mm sizes, so all you gotta do is plug it in and go. I’d get on it before it’s gone.



Advertisement

For $13 you can get a six-feet, Anker USB-C to lightening cable! These new MacBooks have those different adapters so it’s better to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. This nylon charger wire can withstand tons of bending without suffering from a short, plus you can easily pair this cord with an 18W or higher charger to deliver power to your iPhone in a jif. If I were you I would snatch it up before they sell out. Just make sure to type in the promo code at checkout.



Soundcore Vortex Wireless Headset by Anker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJA3031 to drop the price on one of Anker’s awesome over-ear headphones, right now. The Soundcore Vortex by Anker features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery life, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them wired (just in case if you forgot to charge them.)



This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on these particular cans.

AUKEY FHD Webcam, 1080p Live Streaming Webcam Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a AUKEY FHD Webcam, 1080p Live Streaming Webcam for a low $24. Whether you’re looking to improve the quality of your Twitch streams or want your Skype calls with mom to look and sound better, this webcam can do just that.



It supports 1080p video calling and 30 frames per second. It’ll work either on your desk, or sitting on top of your laptop’s screen. Better still, no drivers or software needed for it to work. Just plug it in to a USB and it does all the work for you.

Just make sure to use the promo code 4WXGZAJN at checkout to get the best price.

Gooloo Car Vacuum Graphic : Gabe Carey

We’ve all seen ‘em. Hell, maybe you even have them yourself: *shudders* floor crumbs. Whether we’re talking Cheeto dust or half an M&M for some reason, no one is spared from the burden of crumbs inhabiting your treasured interior. That is, unless you own a Gooloo portable car vac, which is on sale for 38% off with the discount code 9X7AOMTG and by clipping the coupon on the page.



This admittedly basic (but inoffensive) car vac doesn’t require a whole lot of power to get running; you just have to plug it into the 12V cigarette lighter and you’re good to start cleaning up any flavor blasted mess you inflicted in your travels. Got a trail of Pop-Tart debris in a tight spot under the seat? Perhaps one of four unique nozzles will help.

For anyone like me who lives in the city and owns a car with no wall outlets in sight, this is a no-brainer. For everyone else, it’s a nice little travel companion regardless.

Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Masks Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

All of my skincare babes rejoice, because the infamous Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Face Masks are only $8 at Sephora. For those who aren’t in the know, these Lover Rubber masks each target a skin concern — hydration, clear skin, brightness, and firmness. They all include a two-part process to tackle dry skin, acne, dull skin, and skin that isn’t as tight as it was before. The rubber mask is made with algae and lowers your skin temperature to calm it as the serum does its’ magic. I would grab one of these before they’re gone.



Advertisement

If you’re still on the New Year’s goal of toning up and getting your body to where you want it for the summer, you should definitely pick up an Eufy Smart Scale. It’s only $20, and it can be paired with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit to track weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass and a whole lot more. You can even add up to 16 different users with their own special accounts, which is perfect for families. Grab it before it’s gone!



Up to 65% Off Ski & Snow Outerwear Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Backcountry’s running a sale on a boatload of winter gear to prepare you for the last few weeks of frigid temperatures (and, of course, future winters.) Choose from jackets, snow pants, gloves, mittens, and more from companies like Patagonia, Marmot, Dakine, and more. Prices start at just $22.



Just note that Backcountry’s Winter Clearance sale will end on the 5th, but the best stuff could sell out early. So get yours before that happens.

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Seriously upgrade your travel organization game with this discounted Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag. This little accessory will keep all of your toiletries organized and in one place even during a bumpy flight. It’s water resistant, lightweight, and easy to clean. Just make sure to use the promo code KINJATB1 to get the best price

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Razer makes some of the best gaming peripherals out there, and right now the Razer Viper ultralight gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make even the most hard-core gamers blush.



This ambidextrous mouse is also absurdly light. My brother owned this 69 gram mouse for a spell and it felt like I wasn’t using one at all.

With 19 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), Apple AirPlay 2 support and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $500 65“ Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Admittedly, this was $20 cheaper a little while ago but that price did not last long. This is still a solid option for those who want a big TV for not too much money.



High Pressure Shower Head Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Showers are so damn relaxing. Quite honestly they should be since we tend to take them everyday (you SHOULD be bathing everyday, I’m not arguing with you over this). For a low $16, you can get a hold of a five-mode shower head with different pulsations of water you can adjust to your liking. It’s also ridiculously easy to install, so even the most unhandy person can take advantage of this deal. Why not buy one for hygiene-sake?



Ribbed Crewneck Sweaters Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Ah, ribbed crewneck sweaters they may not make you look exactly like Chris Evans, but they can make you feel like Chris Evans (without the millions of dollars, fan, etc.) Use the promo code RBSW to drop the price on these comfy, classy ribbed crewnecks to a low $36.



There are twelve available styles available as part of this sale, that means twelve styles that’ll definitely keep you stylish through the end of winter and during spring. Make sure to pick up a couple before the disappears like the chances of snow in NYC in March.

The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Just in time for spring, The G.O.O.D. Shirt by Proof is marked down to $64 at Huckberry. This super soft long-sleeve offers a ton of smart details that you’ll appreciate including: airflow eyelets for breathability under the armpits, hidden pockets behind the main pockets, and adjustable snap-button cuffs. Better still these shirts are available in two colors: desert and slate.



If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Amazon’s running a great deal on a brand new system. This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $200.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for about $10 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

I love my fancy 11-inch iPad Pro and right now, you can take $125 off the 64GB space gray model on Walmart.



During Cyber Week, I picked up both the Pro and the regular 2018 iPad, and there was no question which had more power and a better screen.

While most people would be happy with the standard iPad, I couldn’t suffer through a non-laminated display. I’m also really excited to use it in tandem with the latest Apple Pencil, which is more convenient, and easier to hold.

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.



But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.



So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?

Cast Iron Bacon Press Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There’s nothing like some savory, somewhat crunchy bacon, and a dedicated bacon press makes that process so freaking easy. It’s only $15, and it can transform your bacon-eating life. If you’re like me and can’t stand a fatty curl that comes with your bacon strips, you should definitely take advantage of this deal. Or, if you’re not a bacon aficionado, you can use it for hamburgers and handmade grilled cheese — the possibilities are endless. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!



50% off Office-Ready Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.



What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.