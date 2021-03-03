Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey Smart Watch, Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Blume Self Care Bundle, Cuisinart Cookware, and More

Aukey’s Smart Watch leads Wednesday’s best deals.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $150 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $200 ($49 off).

Aukey Smart Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life. But even at that, I’m finding I only need to charge this once a week. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $200 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something. You’ll also get $100 off a pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Pro in black if you buy ‘em at the same time as the phone.

Looking for a more compact foldable smartphone? Amazon is also taking $421 off the price of the non-5G model of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, which folds from a typical smartphone size into a pocket-friendly, wallet-like chunk. That one’s $959 for the unlocked Mirror Black version.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 Image : Bose

Bose’s Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones 700 deliver pristine sound and epic active noise canceling, but they’re pretty pricey at MSRP. Many of you threatened to cancel me when I disqualified them from last year’s headphones co-op since the list price still sits around $350, noting that sales often bring this wireless audio sublimity within reach. This one takes the Arctic White model down to $299. Please don’t cancel me. Kthxbai.

Marshall Acton II Image : Marshall

Sometimes, a small speaker simply won’t cut it. When you’re ready to turn it up to 11 and get a good jam session going, a larger speaker with good sound quality can give you a little more volume to play with. Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker, which usually retails for $250, is down to $230 right now at Best Buy and offers good sound quality and volume output without costing too much more than smaller speakers.

In addition to good sound, the Acton II offers up to 30 ft. of distance during playback, bass and treble controls that many wireless speakers lack, and the ability to easily switch between paired devices. Oh, and its charming retro design can help bring a bit of charm to your shelves, too.

Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

If you have a semi-recent iPhone or a higher-end Android phone, then it’s probably equipped for wireless charging, letting you top it up simply by placing the device on a charging pad or stand. While typically not as fast as plugging in a cable, it’s significantly more convenient, especially if you set your phone on the pad when sitting down to work, for example.



Whether you just got a new phone or haven’t yet tried out wireless charging on your handset, you can grab an Anker PowerWave wireless charging pad for just over $9 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It supports the Qi charging standard used by the last few generations of iPhones, as well as phones from many of the top Android makers. It also works with wirelessly-chargeable earbuds cases, such as the AirPods Pro.

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Unlocked) Image : Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

If you’re looking for an affordable phone that is ready to take advantage of 5G speeds, there’s no smarter option right now than the Google Pixel 4a 5G. This unlocked Android 11 handset is smooth and responsive and works with all of the US carriers, has an excellent dual-camera setup on the back, a crisp 6.2” AMOLED screen, and a long-lasting battery.



It’s already a great deal at the list price of $499, but Amazon is currently slashing $50 off the list price. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called the Pixel 4a 5G “hands down the best $500 phone” in his review last fall, and I can echo that sentiment from my own experience with the handset and other recent phones. It’s a super sensible 5G pick, especially at $449.

Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard KINJAG16 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m usually skeptical of “gamer” computer accessories, but I can’t lie to you: this is actually kind of slick. You can grab this very colorful Aukey mechanical gaming keyboard for $45 at Amazon by using the code KINJAG16. While its red case is probably the most eye-catching thing about this, it’s not the only feature worth looking at. It’s also an RGB backlit keyboard with 18 lighting presets, key customization options, anti-ghosting, and much more. If you’re in the market for a new mechanical keyboard and red happens to be your color, it’s a match made in gamer heaven.

Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Speaker Image : Anker

You don’t need to rely on your tiny smartphone speaker to pump out tunes wherever you please. Anker’s Soundcore 2 portable speaker pairs easily with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth, delivering solid 12W sound and pleasing bass. It’s IPX7 water resistant and can even pair to another Soundcore 2 for shared stereo playback, while the beefy 5,200mAh battery should deliver a full 24 hours of tunes.

Right now, it’s $10 off the list price at Amazon in black. With a 4.7-star review average from a massive 58,000+ appraisals, it’s a customer favorite for a budget-friendly portable Bluetooth speaker.

Making your own movie nights can be a great way to have a fun and cozy night at home. With so many theaters in limbo, closing, or with major restrictions, at-home movie marathons are on the rise. What better way to enhance that experience than with a projector. Save 20% on this Bomaker 720p HD Wi-Fi Projector right now.



This projector has full HD resolution of 720p native and supports upscaled 1080p. Bomaker is 50% brighter than other projectors on the market, except it’s a bit less. Even an image as large as 200" will be clear, bright, and detailed because you want to see every line in Brad Pitt’s furrowed brow when you binge all the Ocean’s films. They guarantee 50,000 hours of lamp life and a whisper-quiet fan. This means it can withstand even a full night of every episode of Wandavision. There’s an HDMI port to connect to laptops, smartphones, and/or streaming devices. But no cable is needed when you’re screen mirroring. The sound is consistent and strong given this projector’s size, but you could connect an external speaker if you’re looking for something more robust.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless ANC Headphones Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options at Best Buy for only $170 each.

Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail, but this is still $50-60 less than we usually see ‘em in stock. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise cancelling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Image : Ultimate Ears

The best portable bluetooth speakers blend quality sound with portability and long-lasting battery life, giving you everything you need to bump your favorite beats whether you’re during your weekly deep clean or heading out on another adventure. Ultimate Ears makes some excellent speakers, among them the IP67 waterproof Wonderboom 2. This tiny speaker is small enough to toss in your favorite tote, with enough oomph to keep the party going. If you snag a pair, you can link them up and make a stereo speaker setup, too. Typically, it costs about $100, but you can get it for $80 today at Best Buy, saving you $20. The deal’s only good for the Bermuda Blue model, though, as the rest are still full price.

Hohem M-Tripod Gimbal MOBILE30 Image : Jordan McMahon

Long before the selfie stick rocked our worlds in the mid-2010s, the gimbal was conceived by Philo of Byzantium in Ancient Greece for the purpose of holding ink for reed pens. Today it’s used to keep your phone stable so you can take better photos and videos. The M-Tripod from Hohem in particular is one of the best iPhone gimbals you can find in its price range. With a high-performance tilt motor rotating on three axes, rather than trying to prevent natural, uneven hand movements, this nifty accessory smoothens footage without asking anything extra of you. For a limited time only, it’s also $27 off—bringing your total checkout price to just $62—using the promo code MOBILE30.

Instead of ordering takeout tonight, use this opportunity to hone your smartphone photography skills. Sure, you could spend almost $4,000 on a nice professional DSLR camera, but if you’re just starting out and looking to improve your picture quality, any expert will tell you that a gimbal is the first place you should start. Factoring in the discount, the M-Tripod is one of the more feature-heavy options you can get for under $80. Its 4,000mAh battery promises a 12-hour runtime, making it a breeze to film time-lapses, or even charge your phone. Anything from the Galaxy Note20 to the iPhone 12 works with it, so as long as you’ve got a modern smartphone, the shoe should fit.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

Pokemon Switch Horipad Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

It’s clear that our readers detest the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, and for good reason. The Switch’s default controllers have a drifting issue, which has been the subject of controversy for quite some time. If you’re looking to play on the go, there’s not much choice but to replace them every once in a while (unless you want to try fixing them yourself). If you’re really just playing it at home though, you can always skirt around the problem by grabbing a more traditionally controller. Nintendo offers its own Pro controller, but you can also grab various 3rd party ones if you want a gamepad with some extra flair. Case in point, check out this special Pokemon Horipad, which features your pal Pikachu. This officially licensed controller features all of the normal bells and whistles of a Pro Controller with a little more personality. It’s currently down to $43 on Amazon, so check it out if you just can’t stand the joy-cons.

Been waiting for the right moment to grab Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Today might be the perfect time. Amazon currently has the game down to $35 on all consoles, which is about as low as we’ve seen it go since launch. It’s been a very busy couple of months considering all the hubbub with new consoles and Cyberpunk 2077, but Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you.

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform including the Nintendo Switch.

Best Buy and Amazon are allowing you to buy the full game there for just $15, an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can play literally anywhere. For those without a Switch, you can also find the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions on sale for $20 on Amazon.

Advertisement

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition Screenshot : Sony

Horizon Forbidden West is supposed to come out sometime in the back half of 2021, but is it really? We haven’t gotten a new update on the game in quite some time. It didn’t appear at Sony’s recent State of Play event, which certainly raised some eyebrows. While Sony still insists that it’ll be here in 2021, it’s hard not to be skeptical during a pandemic that has delayed just about every AAA game under the sun. While we wait for news, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is down to $10. It includes the Frozen Wild expansion, so if you missed that (like I did), it’s a good time to revisit the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Now that the dust has settled, Marvel’s Spider-Man might just be one of the best PlayStation 4 exclusives of this past generation. The web-slinging open world game is right up there with hits like Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War. Thankfully, it looks like Insomniac isn’t done with the series either. Spider-Man: Miles Morales built on the strengths of the original with a slimmer game that was just as fun. If you’ve yet to play the original, you can get Marvel’s Spider-Man, plus its three bonus chapters of DLC, all for $20 from Amazon. It’s a small price to pay for that rare game that makes you feel like Spider-Man.

Here’s a video game elevator pitch for you: a hack and slash action platformer about rice farming. Yes, this is real. Sakuna: of Rice and Ruin was one of 2020's most fascinating releases, combining 2D action and 3D rice farming. Imagine something like Harvest Moon, but with dungeon crawling between each harvest. If that’s got you interested, the Divine Edition is currently on sale for $50, which includes a lot of goodies, You’ll get an art book, a three disc soundtrack, and an omamori charm all housed in a gorgeous custom box. If you’re more just curious than anything and aren’t looking for extras, you can currently grab the standard edition for $30 on PS4 too. Either way, it’s a fascinating little gem that’s both relaxing and action-packed.

MSI 27" Full HD 144Hz Gaming RGB Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming monitor, this MSI 27" HD option is currently $235 at Amazon.



This gaming monitor has a fast refresh rate that optimal PC gaming needs, and it even has some RGB accents on the back— not necessary, but pretty dang cool.

Treat yourself to a little something new for your PC setup!

XPG SPECTRIX D41 RGB Gaming Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG Spectrix D41 RAM for just $78 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $130.



Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This $52 off deal is only good for today! So don’t miss out.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/27/2020 and updated with new information on 2/27/2021.

AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp KINJALTT8 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a cute table lamp to round out your desk, look no further than the AUKEY USB-C RGB Dimmable Table Lamp. Only $22 with exclusive promo code KINJALTT8, you’ll be able to dim the light to your liking and change the color with a simple tap. It’s USB-C compatible and has a 2600mAh battery for continuous 48-hour use, which means you can also use it as a night light if you’re afraid of the dark.

Cuisinart 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this five-piece contour cookware set from Cuisinart. It’s $59, which is 63% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Dyson V11 Outsize Image : Andrew Hayward

If you like the idea of a Dyson cordless stick-like vacuum but don’t think it’ll be robust enough to handle your cleaning needs, then the Dyson V11 Outsize Origin might be the model you crave. It packs more power than the standard V11, has a larger cleaning head, and also holds 150% more dust and dirt while you’re sucking away.

Advertisement

It also comes with two interchangeable battery packs promising total use time of up to 120 minutes, so you’re never left waiting to finish a clean-up. For larger homes, messier spaces, or business usage, it might be a savvier option than one of the smaller, standard Dyson cordless models. Right now, you can save $100 off from Dyson direct at a price of $700.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single serve coffee maker ? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now, and it’s the same discounted price at Amazon as well, a $30 reduction.



This special coffee maker includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You also might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/12/20 and was updated with new information on 2/28/21.

Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?



Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 3-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. At 30% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.

Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

Cuisinart Kitchen Central Blender/Juicer/Food Processor Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Some days you’re just in a cooking mood. You’ve got chopping and blending and juicing to do— and we’ve got you covered for all three of those activities today with a fabulous kitchen deal.



Today, you can grab a Cuisinart Kitchen Central for just $149 over at MorningSave. What’s included? You’ll get the Cuisinart Kitchen Central powerbase, which you can hook up to an 8-cup food processor unit, a 40 oz. blender unit, or a continuous juice extractor unit.

Seriously, ya’ll—you can get so much done with this kitchen bundle, and the price is very nice: This would normally all go for $300, so half-off is not a discount to scoff at. Grab it while you still can!

Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 25% off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.

Are you someone who hates pulp? Well, this cold-press power juicer is for you. It fully separates the juice from pulp to get all the tasty nutrients and none of the stringy remnants. There is also something satisfying about making your own juice, and this cold-press couldn’t make it easier. Just pick the fresh fruit you love, pop it in, and get a wonderful beverage will of vitamins and minerals. It can’t get much fresher than that. You can even make cashew and almond milk if you’re on the vegetarian/vegan side of things. This is accompanied by a recipe guide to help you mix it up. There’s also a cleaning brush and two measuring cups. You can put the cups in the dishwasher but best to use the brush to scrub out the actual juicer. This compact size means it won’t hog counter real estate, and this deal is only for the teal color.

Café Bustelo K-Cup Pods Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Real ones know the utter boost of energy you’ll get with just one cup of Café Bustelo. Especially my fellow Latinos who have been drinking coffee since we were toddlers. If you’ve moved on from making pots of coffee, you’re in luck because a 48-count of Café Bustelo K-Cup Pods are only $20 at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. At this price, the box would be about 33% off its original list price. Maybe if you drink a cup it’ll bring back memories, who knows?

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after nearly a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. This is $70 off the usual price we’ve seen lately and $120 off the list price.

Blume Self Care Bundle Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no shame in taking time for yourself. It’s still pretty stressful out there, so anything you do to relax is welcome. This Self Care Bundle from Blume can help get you started on a tranquil path. Take 25% off this gift set of some of their best-selling products.

I’ve been starting my day with the Daydreamer Face Wash and was surprised at how light it is. It’s super viscous, which means you don’t need a lot, and it covers your face evenly. There is no discernable scent, which is great if you’re averse to strong smells. I was pleasantly surprised with how refreshing this was. Next, there is the Meltdown Acne Oil, perfect for soothing and helping clear problem breakouts. This is a great product to have on hand when you have an unexpected zit pop up. I definitely saw a difference in a few days after spot treating. And last, we have the Hug Me Natural Deodorant. My issue with natural deodorants is they usually don’t hold up over the course of a busy day, but I have to say this one was much better than I expected. Again no real scent, which was nice because sometimes deodorants can be overwhelming. I don’t know if I’d run a few miles with this, but I can say if you’re looking for something that glides on beautifully and will keep you protected on the day-to-day, this isn’t a bad option. All these products are free of the nasty ingredients we’ve hoped to eliminated from our beauty routines like aluminum, parabens, and drying alcohols. The perfect balance of natural ingredients has created not only quality items from Blume but reliable ones too.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

40% off on Select Fashions Image : Sheilah Villari

Disney adults are insufferable with their devotions; I can say that because I am one. And now that the house of mouse owns so many fandoms, there aren’t many who can’t find something they like under the corporate umbrella. Take up to 40% off select fashions from classic Disney to Marvel to Star Wars to Pixar.

I can’t be the only one who will live in a sweatshirt all year. A crisp night to rock a cute hoodie is welcome no matter the season. I’m digging this Grogu Spirit Jersey; it’s down to just $40 and perfect for a chilly spring/summer evening. Nothing beats a zip-up hoodie to throw on for errands or sleepy mornings. Marvel fans can grab this stylish and comfy logo one for just $23. I still use a backpack when I got out for a run or to the grocery store. This Disney Dogs one ($24) is pretty adorable and sparkles in pink. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines from Lady to Bolt. There’s a ton of stuff in this sale, so I’m sure you’ll find the perfect accessory to feed your fandom.

Free shipping on orders over $75.

20% off Sitewide WOMENSDAY20 Image : Bellesa

Our pals at Bellesa want to celebrate both Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a sitewide sale. Until March 9, take 20% off anything. Honor yourself of your favorite lady with the gift of Bellesa. They’re also donating 5% of their sales to RAINN, which created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

G/O Media may get a commission Diskreet Vibe Buy for $39 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code WOMENSDAY20

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up, they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

All orders over $29 ship for free.

The Ordinary Peeling Solution Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for an easy way to exfoliate and brighten your skin, you should try The Ordinary Peeling Solution. Only $7 at Ulta Beauty, it has AHA 30% and BHA 2% to one, unclog your pores, and refine your skin. This at-home chemical peel is ideal for treating hyperpigmentation. It’s also totally vegan, so you’ll feel better about animals after you’ve used it. Overall it’s a great product, I personally use it all the time.

Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Moisturize your lips while getting a holographic shine with Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm. Only $21, it has soybean and licorice extracts to really give you a non-sticky sheen and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips from cracking when exposed to the dry air of fall and winter. What are you waiting for?

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm (3-pack) Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Winter is here, just like the Starks said. A good way to prevent chapped lips is to get a lip balm that really works. From personal experience, Jack Black Lip Balm is the truth. It has a natural mint flavor that gives you a satisfying tingle when applied and will last for the majority of the day without having to re-apply. Plus, a three-pack is $22, which is on the more expensive side, but I promise you won’t use the other two for at LEAST a couple of months. Think of it as an investment against ashy lips.

The added anxiety of, well, everything these past 12 months has done a number on my skin. I’ve learned that the best way to come back from stress-related skin woes is to nourish it with a dedicated skin routine full of clean ingredients.



If your skin is sensitive like mine, you’ll love Korean beauty brand Klair, which is cruelty-free and skips the unnecessary ingredients that irritate some, like artificial fragrances and harsh chemicals.

Any skincare routine worth its weight will include toner, and you really can’t go wrong with the classic Klairs Supple Preparation facial toner, just $19 when you clip the coupon. Toner comes after the cleansing step, which you can complete with the highly-rated Klairs Gentle Black Sugar charcoal soap. It’s not on sale, but it’s not a bad deal at $15 for a bar said to help with blemish-prone skin. I love this soap personally! And it lasts for a long time. Even the toner has lasted me about three months and still going.

If you need your skin to calm down (or just need to tone down redness), the Klairs Midnight Blue calming cream is a beauty favorite with a near cult-following! You can also get 10% off of this one when you clip the coupon below the price, bringing it down to just $20. Layer it over some Klairs Midnight Blue Youth Activating drops for just $26— not on sale right now but this stuff nourishes your skin and helps prevent fine lines and wrinkles, so it’s a good buy still.

It’s not clear how long these coupons will be available for, so take advantage of these deals while you can!

This deal was originally published on 12/06/20 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 2/28/21.

ZELUS 20 lb. Weighted Vest 68XIFTLQ Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Work out while running errands, walking the dog, and even doing chores around the house with today’s fitness deal: a ZELUS 20 lb. weighted vest.



You could also, you know, use it to add extra resistance to your workout like it’s intended. It even has a handy pocket for holding your phone or money for when you eventually stop for (hopefully takeaway— still a pandemic, ya’ll) coffee.

You can grab it for $45 when you apply promo code 68XIFTLQ at checkout.

If 20lbs. is too much for you, there are lighter options. Unfortunately, the promo code won’t work on them, just to save you some time from trying. If you can handle the twenty-pounder though, today’s your lucky day!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/21/21 and was updated with new information on 2/28/21.

30% off Pop Culture Tees KINJA30 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, we have a code from them for you to receive 30% off your next order. Just use KINJA30 at checkout.



Their collections are vast and references deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Free shipping on orders over $70.

G/O Media may get a commission Nickelodeon Tee Shirts Buy for $22 from Homage Use the promo code KINJA30

Free Shipping (No Minimum) 939905 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until March 6, take $3.50 off qualifying items with the code 939905. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with. You have to spend a minimum of $15. If you find something you love, grab it today because there’s free shipping with no minimum required.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

2020 part deux stress is rolling on and calling for a moment of self-care; a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Animal Crossing’s makeup from ColourPop just landed recently at Ulta. There are still a few things left, like the 5 Star Island palette. This my favorite of the bunch and is my go-to from the original launch. It’s a 4-pan palette with rich hues of pink. You can actually use the semi-metallic yellow as a base and then blend a very vibrant peachy pink matte. You also get a uber sparkly and lush glitter pink and a hot pink matte sparkle too. There are a lot of girly and bold looks to be had here. Kind of an 80s aesthetic.

Advertisement

At least until everyone is able to get the vaccine, life is pretty bleak right now. So I wouldn’t blame you for indulging in some much-need legal cannabis. Hell, I know I am. Whether you’re a first-time or a long-time consumer, Sunday Scaries’ Side Piece bundle is a great place to start. Starting at just $50 for a subscription, or $69 for a one-time purchase, using our exclusive promo code KINJA25, you can finally fetch the chill time you’ve been hankering for. Chill out on the couch with a good book, watch old episodes of The Simpsons on Disney+, or hell, try yoga for the first time—without the doom and gloom of the world weighing you down.

The Side Piece bundle comes with a bottle of the company’s signature CBD gummies and an oil tincture to sweeten the deal. Mix the latter into your coffee or tea, with a little whole milk or butter to help it dissolve. Sunday Scaries is the de-facto CBD brand in my opinion, and I’m sure a decent chunk of its 158,000 Instagram followers would be inclined to agree. Whereas many unsafe substances will make you feel groggy in the morning, CBD is more of a supplement than a vice, helping a lot of users mitigate their anxiety without killing their motivation to stay active.

I know I’ve had some distressing mental health episodes where cannabinoids came in clutch. Maybe it’s a placebo effect, or maybe there’s something to it. LDN CBD’s Aaron Horn seems to think so, courtesy of The Guardian:

CBD will change culture. People are less interested in drinking in bars getting really drunk, feeling like shit the next day, letting their body down, having issues with their body because of that. The shift is happening: more people are interested in eating healthier, living healthier, and this is part of that.

World of Warcraft: The Official Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’m not above doing things as a bit. I love to make elaborate jokes that are so rooted in irony that they pop out the other side and become sincere. One time, I bought the WWE Cookbook and planned to Julie & Julia my way through the whole thing (I think I got one recipe in before packing it in). In the same vein, you can grab the official World of Warcraft cookbook on sale for $31 today. This book contains over 100 legitimate recipes that are inspired by Azeroth and range in complexity. It also comes with a reversible apron, which is honestly kind of lit, I can’t lie. Pick this bundle up as a goof and accidentally discover the joys of cooking in a very sincere way.

The Art of Doom: Eternal Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I love a video game art book. Getting to see concept art from games I love in a big coffee table book is always a delight. Whether it’s character models, scenery, or general asset designs, I just find game art books somewhat soothing to flip through. The opposite is probably true for The Art of Doom Eternal, which is $24 on Amazon right now. I imagine this 192-page book is full of blood and demons, which kicks ass. I personally think it would be the funniest book you could leave out on your coffee table for friends to nose through. It will either make you look like an absolute badass or a total weirdo. That’s a gamble I’m personally willing to take.



Up To 83% off Joker C omics Image : Warner Bros.

In 2020, my New Year’s resolution was to only refer to the Joker as “The J-Man” whenever I talked about him. I figured it wouldn’t be that hard. How much does one talk about The Joker in a given year? Then the film Joker got nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and my life was ruined for 12 months. It probably wasn’t the worst thing about 2020, but it was certainly a low point. Anyway, if you love The J-Man as much as I hate him, Comixology is currently holding a giant sale on digital comics featuring the iconic Batman villain. Naturally, that includes some of the most memorable (for better or worse) Batman comics out there like A Death in the Family and The Killing Joke. You can grab Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - 30th Anniversary Edition for $7 too, which is a highlight. It’s the Joker, baby! He’s twisted! He’s damaged! He’s an evil clown! People like him! Okay!

