Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey 1080p Webcam, Control for Xbox One, Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, Dyson Animal Upright Vacuum, N95 Masks, and More

An Aukey 1080p webcam, an Anker PowerWave charging pad, a Control for Xbox One deal, a Keurig K-Classic single serve coffee maker, a Dyson Animal upright vacuum, a “recent hits” DVD and Blu-ray Gold Box, and a 25% discount on N95 masks lead Wednesday’s best deals.

Anker Soundcore Life Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Jordan McMahon

It’s not even cute the first time, but by the thirtieth time you have to tell the pups to keep it down while you’re on a company meeting, it’s exhausting. With a good pair of noise cancelling headphones, you won’t have to keep shifting focus between what your boss is saying and all the pots and pans that are clanging about in the kitchen. While many pairs aren’t cheap, Anker’s Soundcore Life headphones are down to just $45 on Amazon right now. They might not offer the best sound, but if you need something cheap that’ll get the job done, you can get to focusing right away.



If you’re not familiar with TCL, it’s time to take notice. This manufacturer really stepped its TV game up in recent years. Its panels seem to be sourced from quality vendors, they have all the latest smart features, and most importantly, they’re cheap as all hell. Take this 40-incher, for instance, which comes in at only $180. Granted, you’re only getting 1080p resolution for that money, but that’s more than enough pixels for this size. This one sports Android TV for its smart platform, which means you get access to thousands of apps and games at Google Play, plus Google Assistant and Chromecast functionality built-in.



Now, if your cup runneth over, you should also check out this 75" 4K QLED, which is normally $3,000, but Best Buy is knocking $800 off the price. With a mini LED backlight and a quantum dot layer sandwiching the display panel, this TV achieves some of the best color and sharpness you’ll get out of LCD-based tech. Its smart platform is based on Roku with all the video apps you can ask for, and it has smart voice functionality with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant onboard, accessible with the included voice remote.

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker PowerWave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $12, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part, besides coming in a pack of two is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge—it can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

TeamGroup 1TB SSD Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

We’re starting to see 1TB solid state drives dip down to $70 on a fairly regular basis, and while this deal on a 2.5" TeamGroup SATA drive doesn’t quite get there, $75 is still a bargain for speedy storage. Add it to any desktop PC or laptop and watch as your operating system flies. Read speeds can get up to 530 megabytes per second, which is no longer the top mark in flash storage, but it’s loads faster than any mechanical drive you may still be clinging to.



Eufy Smart Doorbell DOORBELL99 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

It seems doorbell cams have sprung up overnight. I feel like I’m seeing more and more in my neighborhood. My theory is honestly just with people staying home more they are ordering more and things go missing. Sometimes when you have a high volume of packages a few wander away. This is also what my neighbor said after she installed her Ring Doorbell. Well, whether you’re worried about missing deliveries or just curious about who’s outside you can save $50 on this Eufy Smart Doorbell. All you need to do is clip the coupon with the promo code DOORBELL99 see the discount appear at checkout.



Eufy has made some great products over the years (looking at you RoboVacs) and this doorbell cam seems to be a favorite among Amazon reviewers. The cams have surprisingly high resolution and give pretty clear video in HDR with little interruption. With Eufy you don’t need an additional security package for monitoring, you control as much or a little as you want to monitor. The two-way audio allows you to interact with whoever approaches your home. I like that they point out very clearly that the AI tech is smart enough to tell the difference between humans and animals. But if there was a whole host of raccoons knocking over trashcans I’d think I’d like to know. You do get to pick your own fun ringtone from eight options but you will already need to have wires for that aspect of the cam to work.

Otherwise, it’s wireless and works with your WiFi. Connect it with you Alexa to ease communication and see who’s there quickly. Now it says that Eufy ensures that it’s secure and your data is kept private but there’s always a chance with any one of these they could be hacked. But that’s a maybe. All I know is I’d personally feel more secure with one on these outside my home instead of inside.

There’s free 1-day shipping for Prime members.

Aukey 1080p Webcam Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with a 20% off coupon at Amazon, the total plummets even further to $40. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built in if you don’t fancy a separate one.



iHome Desk Lamp With Wireless Charging Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh yeah, give me all that sweet device convergence loving, baby. At MorningSave, there’s a desk lamp with a bendy neck and a wireless charger at the base,in one convenient, sleek, and sexy little thingamajig for just $24. You have your choice between White, Black, Silver, Pastel Blue, Pastel Pink, and Pastel Green for colors. The goose neck head can shine its light in 360 degrees of rotation, allowing you to illuminate any space effectively.



The holiday season is right around the corner, which means you’re about to set up a gross amount of Christmas lights and creepy mechanical witch decorations. Hook it all up with a heavy duty BN-Link smart plug, which has three outlets fit for outdoor use. Just $15 at Amazon today only, you can manage the power flowing to your electronics using a smartphone app. For indoor use, you can also pick up a pair of single-plug units for just $13.



Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Maybe your desktop rig is feeling a little slow and you need a more portable way to get your game on, or you just want a computer powerful enough to get through your work day without skimping on the speedy graphics. Either way, a good gaming laptop has a screen that’s nice to look at with plenty of room for work and play. Lenovo’s Legion 5 laptop, which can run up to $1,500 on Amazon, packs 512GB of SSD storage, a 15.6" FHD IPS 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and an eight-core processor, can meet your needs. Right now, it’s down to $1,000 on Amazon, so grab it while you can.



The Apple Watch Series 3 is the last one I ever owned, so you know it’s coming from experience when I say I regret ever getting rid of it. While the newer, flashier models come with thinner bezels and always-on displays, I never felt like I was sorely missing out on those features. You can still use the Apple Watch Series 3 to track fitness activity, listen to music, and check your heartbeat. Now $30 off on Amazon, bring home the 38mm GPS model today.



Anker Soundcore Flare S+ Graphic : Ignacia

Ready to play all your music out loud? The Anker Soundcore Flare S+ can deliver big booms of sound and can connect to your devices through Bluetooth, making it easier than ever to listen to the new Megan Thee Stallion EP. It’s 46% off, bringing the price down to $80, which is about $60 off the original list price. Grab this deal before it’s gone.



Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker PowerWave charging stand duo are grouped in one package for $26, no code necessary.



You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested a few pairs of earbuds and headphones from Mpow over the years and they’ve always been a great budget option to other products on the market. But being less expensive doesn’t mean less quality. The same applies to these Mpow H21 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are currently $22 off when you clip the Amazon coupon.



If your primary reason for a new set of wireless headphones is a noise-canceling option these are for you. When I was traveling my pair from Marshall go everywhere with me and these Mpow are first-rate too. Blockout all that extra noise to relax and listen to your tunes, podcast, or audiobook. This also comes in handy if you’re a hands-free caller. Expect about 65 hours of playtime off of one charge, which is insane for headphones like this. These pair easy and quickly with your phone via Bluetooth and you can be up to thirty-three feet out of range and still expect quality sound. Several happy customers have mentioned the comfort and if I remember correctly the last wireless headphones I tested from them were pretty pleasant to wear for a few hours. Fast charging and long-lasting just what you’re looking for a with a life on the move.

Free 1-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

With most kids still home from school and many unable to kill hours at the park making fragile sandcastles with local friends, Alexa could be the ultimate alternative. If you’re not weirded out by your little ones talking to an AI robotic voice—which you shouldn’t if they’ve already resorted to their imaginary buddies—the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition could be the perfect substitute. And now, Amazon is bundling it with the Echo Glow, a simple smart lamp that can provide fun nights for. The combo comes through for $50, a 50% discount from their combined MSRPs. You can also get the Echo Dot on its own for $40.



The Echo Dot Kids Edition is just like any other Echo Dot, giving you hands-free access to countless Alexa skills. The difference here is that it has a funky fun color scheme, the skills are all child-friendly, and there’s enough parental control to give you peace of mind.

Kids can ask Alexa to read them a bedtime story or play music, and with a year of FreeTime Unlimited included with every purchase, they’ll never run out of things to check out.

And with the Amazon Echo Glow, you can set up custom lighting routines to have the multi-colored RGB lamp add fun and order to your kids’ routine. You can use it as a countdown timer, a bedtime or “get your ass up and dressed for school” signaler, and even have Alexa start up a light show for some mid-day dance breaks. And no one says you have to be a kid to use it. (Don’t worry, we don’t judge.)

Belkin 10W Wireless Charger Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

At MorningSave, you can add a Belkin Qi wireless charging stand to your desk for $25. This is a 10W charger to achieve max speeds on some of the latest Android smartphones, such as Samsung’s Galaxy family. iPhone users will automatically receive their max charging speed of 7.5W, too. This Belkin unit features non-stick coating on the bottom lip to keep your device from rocking off the ringer while it’s charging.



Amazon Fire Stick Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Amazon’s Fire Stick is a great little streaming dongle with all of the power of Alexa at its disposal, and it’s down to $30 on Amazon. This device has loads of apps to watch all your favorite movies and shows. Not to mention, you get a year’s subscription to Food Network at no additional cost, which means you can learn new recipes and improve your cooking skills. Grab one of these before they’re gone!



Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the fakes and the even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $29 on a pair of your own at Amazon, complete with a wireless charging case.



If you’re on Xbox One and you’ve yet to play Control, head on over to Amazon or Walmart and get your copy: It’s only $20 right now. If you’ve ever played a Remedy game, like Alan Wake or Quantum Break, you know what to expect from Control ... sort of. Inspired by cult classic TV show The X-Files, Control centers around a fictional government agency called the FBC, or Federal Bureau of Control, hence the title.



You play as the Bureau’s new director, Jesse Faden, as she sets out to investigate the bruatlist paranormal HQ known as the Oldest House and along the way telekinesis and learns to levitate, because video games. Control won over 80 awards when it came out last year, and even won Best Art Direction at The Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Prime your Devil Breaker for a long night of demon slaying. Xbox One owners can jump into Devil May Cry 5 with all its DLC included in the Deluxe Edition for just $36 today. That’s the lowest we’ve seen for a physical copy.



Devil May Cry 5 features three playable characters, including Nero, his best friend and ballistics engineer Nico, and V, who looks like a dejected undertaker. Each brandishes their own unique tools and powers to fight the hellbent hordes spilling from a gigantic demonic tree. It’s good fun and one of the best DMC games in the series, so give it a chance, won’t ya?

The Child 7 1/2-Inch Electronic Plush Toy Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Time to rewatch The Mandalorian and prepare your mind, body, and soul for season two. We have an official date and we’ll be headed back into the fray with Din Djarin on October 30. This means it’s perfect timing to pre-order this adorable plush of The Child.



He’ll ship while the second season airs so you’ll have the adorable green babe to snuggle during the series. This electronic plushie version comes with a bone broth bowl and the famous desert toad. As you give this oh so cute chicky nugg enthusiast a hug authentic sounds from the show will play. Now the rumor is The Child will be a little older the next go-round so if you want ‘Baby Yoda’ to be a toddler forever this is for you. Soft, sweet, precious he’ll make the perfect gift for any Star Wars fan, just keep him away from dangerous buttons.

Free shipping on orders over $79.

Persona 5 Royal Screenshot : Atlus

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off. This is the lowest it’s been yet, so what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $20 off.



I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $20 off.

Advertisement

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $50, it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?



This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Genesis Mini to date, but if you missed out on previous deals, this $30 savings is still plenty appealing.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

In addition to upping your game by being able to hear and communicate more clearly with the Kraken headset, I feel like you would never misplace it since it’s such a sharp neon color.

Funko Pop! Moment - Mandalorian and Child Graphic : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Advertisement

Either way, it’s more realistically down from $30 rather than the original $32 list price, since that’s the highest we’ve ever seen it. Still, a $5 discount is better than nothing, and there’s no telling when it might bounce back up. At smaller discounts, you can find more Baby Yoda Funko Pop variants, including an adorable Force-wielding one, the super cute Baby Yoda eating a frog (oopie), and the original Baby Yoda Funko Pop that still remains our readers’ favorite product of the year so far, at a decent 18% off. All cheaper than the Mandalorian and Child Moment but without the dramatic freeze-frame suspense. For more cheap Funko Pops from your favorite stories, take a peek at our top deals.

Candy Chemistry Kit Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If your kids aren’t headed back into school just yet here’s another round of distance learning. I’m sure keeping their interest or attention is a challenge in itself especially if you’re also trying to work at home. If there’s a way to combine learning and fun it can help take the pressure off everyone. Take an afternoon to get creative and craft your own candy through the magic of science. This Candy Chemistry Kit is 19% off today and could be just that.



Everyone loves candy so this could be an excellent activity for the whole family. Cooking is chemistry and it’s never too early to teach the skill of making food for yourself. Each delicious experiment will help your kids learn important physical science principles that can be applied to everyday life. This kit will illustrate why sugar crystallizes and then you get rock candy! Enlighten the tikes about the phases of matter through heating up chocolate and modeling it. I was never particularly good a conversion but if I was doing measurements for gummy bears maybe I wouldn’t be so crap at math now. The kit comes with everything you need: plastic/metal molds, thermometer, spatula, dipping fork, foils, paper cups, sticks, and wrappers. Don’t worry, you will get a forty-eight-page manual full of ideas and instructions. You won’t turn your kid into the new Walter White but if they get an A in chemistry maybe it was worth it.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It garnered a mixed critical reception mostly due to its content, but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner has to have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Amazon has it for $10 off, which is the best post-launch discount we’ve seen to date.



In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride.

Select X-Men Dorbz Figures Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Dorbz is the pint-sized cousin to the Funko fam. Most stand about three inches tall and the cutest of the companies vinyl figures. Entertainment Earth has a few X-Men ones marked all the way down to just $4. Add these petite mutants to your collection or gift one to your favorite student at Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters.



Cold doesn’t begin to encapsulated Emma Frost’s chilly demeanor but the Boston native does have the fun power of also being about to turn into basically diamonds. Toss in some telepathic abilities and she’s great at parties.

Here we have Sabretooth complete with fluffy hair and cat-like fangs. While Victor Creed may be technically stronger than his half-brother Logan he’s no less cute.



This raddest thing about Psylocke is her katana, let’s be real. Well, that and her ability to focus her telepathic energies into a solid psychic knife. In Betsy’s timeline, she now possesses telekinesis, telepathy, and empathy. All helpful if you want to battle against or with the X-Men.

Kid sister to Professor X, Mystique has been one of the most mesmerizing characters to watch transform, no literally. That’s her thing. She can actually change her cells to mimic the appearance and traits of other mutants, humans, and animals. Now, she can’t take on the powers of a mutant only look and sound like them which is still pretty awesome.

Free shipping on orders over $79.

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 50% on this today only.



This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle, there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you’ll need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers it’s got to be good.

Advertisement

This item will ship for free.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum destroys dust and mitigates messes in seconds with precision. This is the vacuum for your house if you’ve got some very sheddy furbabies. Cyclonic tech and reusable cloth filter clean every spot of your home with ease without losing any suction power. It has no problem tackling carpets, bare floors, stairs, and any other tough-to-clean area because it’s got a 35' cord. It’s bagless and the hygienic dust cup has to be emptied a lot less than the average vacuum saving you time and energy. With the washable HEPA filter not only do you help the environment outside your home by being able to reuse it for three months, but you also do the same on the inside of your humble abode. Painless to maneuver, effortless to clean, and all with the power and promise of a Dyson for substantially less money. Win-win.

Advertisement

This item ships for free from Best Buy.

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Origin myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



Instant Pot (8-Quart) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Make cooking 10 times easier with an 8-quart Instant Pot. It’s only $100, which is $40 off the original list price. It has 48 customizable presets for anything you’d wanna cook including rice, ribs, soups, and more. Why guesstimate when this baby does it for you? The Instant Pot is also dishwasher-safe and can cook for up to eight people. Upgrade your cooking game and get one.



Nesco Digital Pro Food Dehydrator and Jerky Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m sure we’ve become a bit more conscious of our eating habits over the months of shelter in place. Maybe you got a bit snacktastic and want to try something new. I’m very much a fan of dehydrated fruits especially as a munchies option on the go. If you’ve been interested in trying your hand at dehydrated foods Nesco’s Gardenmaster Digital Pro is what you’ve been dreaming of and it’s 29% off.



Dehydrated foods are great because they are all-natural and in their raw form. All the vitamins and minerals are left intact just making your food a bit more portable. The Gardenmaster makes it easy to dehydrate a number of foods. The Converga-Flow drying system allows for a faster process without tampering with any of the flavors. There are four drying trays that will get even drying with no mixing of flavors. It’s easy to use and the temperature adjusts without a fuss. And you if you get stuck it comes with a fifty-two-page instruction and recipe book. If you’re on the more carnivorous side of dining try out making your own delicious homemade jerky. Your palate will be pleased.

This item will ship for free.

Cuisinart 10-Piece Pro Series Stainless Steel Cookware Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For $129, snap up 10 pieces of Cuisinart’s stainless steel cookware at MorningSave. I make it sound like a bucket of fried chicken, but these aluminum-encapsulated cook items heat up quickly and evenly. Here’s everything you’ll find in the box:



1x 1.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 2.5 Quart Saucepan with Cover

1x 3 Quart Saute Pan with Cover

1x 6 Quart Stockpot with Cover

1x 18cm Steamer Insert (fits 2.5 Quart Saucepan)

Grab yours at MorningSave before they sell out.

25% off N95 Masks KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you have a face mask with filters, you’ll probably need to replace them at some point. At MorningSave, a pack of 10 reusable and replaceable filters costs just $9. These 5-layer filters protect up to 2.5PM (fine particulate matter) with activated carbon, which is supposed to be more effective at absorbing toxic airborne gases. You can wash and reuse the filters after a couple of wears, too, but don’t go too long without replacing them altogether. Order your pack at MorningSave if you’re running low.



M-Edge Cargo Backpack With Powerbank Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Whether you’re headed back to school or not a solid backpack that’s comfortable and protective for your laptop is a necessity. And in these new times, places to charge your phone while you’re out have become limited with store and restaurant restrictions. So having a good charger with you is essential too. Grab both of these for just $19 today.



The M-Edge Cargo Backpack has a removable 6000mAh powerbank that can save your devices for up to forty hours for a smartphone and ten for a tablet. This sturdy nylon backpack will keep a laptop up to seventeen inches safe and sound. It’s perfectly padded in all the right places to protect from drops and bumps. Plus it’s designed to sit upright so no worries about it slumping over to mitigate any potential damage. The padded straps make even heavy days comfortable no matter how long you have to haul. Lots of pockets and compartments for all the extra belongings you need like keys, wallets, glasses, and of course your face mask or an extra one or two. These backpacks usually run around $80 so this is an awesome deal if you’ve been trying to pick a budget and quality option.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

4-Pack Germ-X Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking to stock up on hand sanitizer before the fall comes, you should give Germ-X a try.



Only $18, you’ll get a four-pack that you’ll be able to use now and later. Keep those hands clean!



Up to 87% off Everything Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

If quarantine’s left you antsy, maybe you’ve spent some time cleaning out your closet. If you’ve realized that most of your wardrobe is filled with stuff you’re never gonna actually wear, perhaps it’s time to give some new threads a try. Don’t splurge too much, though, a good sale’s worth waiting for. Right now, you can get up to 87% off at JACHS NY on pieces like this bird print Chambray shirt for $12, these zig-zag chino shorts for $12, or this fleece hooded henley for $35 if you’re getting an early start on your winter attire.



If you’re looking for women’s clothing, JACHS has a pretty sparse selection, with only 25 items, and the discounts aren’t nearly as steep as on men’s clothing, but it’s still worth a look if you want to save $20 on a piece or two.

PONY EFFECT Powder Whisper Lipstick Matte Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Perfecting the matte lip requires a bit of patience and a steady hand— if you’re like me you have neither of those things. So if you’re going to still go for the velvety matte effect, why not go with a Korean beauty favorite that’s on sale so you at least don’t waste too much money as you try to perfect the pouty look?



The Pony Effect lipsticks are 25% off with coupon at Amazon— make sure to click the coupon box before adding to your cart. The Pony Effect Matte Lipstick comes in six different shades. I personally go by how charming the name is when I can’t decide on a color, and the rich red ‘Don’t Speak’ is giving me No Doubt vibes. Weekend look? Sorted.

Image : Viz Media

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of Akira Toriyama’s work. Not only have I read the entirety of Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, but I’ve also delved into some deep cuts like Sand Land, Cowa!, and Dr. Slump. In fact, my affinity for Dragon Quest, particularly Sentinels of the Starry Skies is largely due to the character designs, handcrafted by Toriyama himself. And while I’ve been enjoying the Dragon Ball Super anime with my fiancée as of late, I can’t help but wish I was enjoying it in manga form, so I could skip past all the fluff and get to what’s really important: the jokes, drama, and basic plot points, no extensive fight sequences required.



Whereas Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z started as manga series (both are part of the same series called Dragon Ball in Japan), Dragon Ball Super was adapted into the format AFTER the anime. Both feature contributions from Toriyama, but only the manga was written and drawn by him. A few of the issues are marked down on Amazon including the first volume, which you can order for $8 or get instant access for $6 on Kindle and ComiXology. Volumes 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 are also on sale for various prices, albeit all below retail. Peruse the whole selection and pick out the ones you haven’t read or start from the beginning.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/1421592541?linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1&smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER

Going to the movies is honestly something I missed so badly. I went at least once a week and often by myself. It was an excuse to just tune out for an hour or two and I didn’t even care what it was. I’m bummed I missed Queen & Slim in the theater but now I can watch it in the comfort of my own home with my dog for just $10.



There are twelve titles to choose from in this Gold Box deal from Amazon and they’re all pretty good. Well, some are very good and others are ok. I was lucky enough to see about half of these in the theater before everything shut down. But the price on these DVDs is great so I’d say grab two or three and take a whole self-care day of lazy movie watching. I guarantee your snacks are better and even if you grab three it’s is still cheaper than actually making it a night out at the movies.

Advertisement

I’m recommending Emma for the literary nerds, completely charming and gorgeous to look at. It’s a beautiful entry into the Jane Austen catalog of adoptive works. 1917 is a breathtaking film. Brilliantly shot and the acting and action are perfection. This is a sure-fire win with history/war buffs. I was pleasantly surprised at the interesting take on this version of The Invisible Man. It leans very much into the sci-fi origins of its predecessors but keeps it fresh and modern. I don’t know if I’d watch this one alone if you’re not super fond of thrillers, but overall it’s a great movie.

Prefer the Blu-rays? Amazon’s got those too, albeit for a slightly pricier $12 apiece. Prime members enjoy free shipping on each title.

Free Black Panther Digital Comic Books Image : Andrew Hayward

Advertisement

Now here’s a perfect way to spend your Labor Day: reading scads of awesome Black Panther comics without dropping a cent. To commemorate the shocking death of actor Chadwick Boseman last month, Comixology has made more than 200 Black Panther digital comics new and old free to download and keep.



Comixology hasn’t promoted the deal, which started over the weekend, so we’re not exactly sure when it will end. However, we do know that there’s loads of great stuff in there, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’ recent Black Panther run that helped point the way for the version that Boseman portrayed in the movies.

There’s also Rise of the Black Panther, a revitalized origin story for King T’Challa, as well as the kid-centric Marvel Action: Black Panther and the Shuri and Killmonger mini-series. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, so hit the link below and browse the scads of single issues that you can claim and keep forever until the promo expires!

The Forever Sneaker Image : Everlane

Advertisement

Wanting to be sustainable and stylish is all the rage because it means you care about the planet and that’s dope. Everlane is definitely at the forefront of those tenets. Their new fully recyclable Forever Sneaker combines all that. Marrying comfortable eco-conscious materials and classic style is what they do best.



Made from recycled cotton canvas and rubber these shoe very essence lives on in their name, they get to live another life. Surprisingly lightweight and durable even though the materials are sustainably sourced. You can toss these in the washer and pair them with almost anything. Their design is made for versatility so there’s isn’t a whole lot this timeless design won’t go with. They come in five basic colors and are available in both men’s and women’s sizes. They may not actually last forever but if you fall in love another pair won’t break the bank.

Advertisement

All orders over $75 ship free.

Up to 25% off Sitewide LABORDAY Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa is so good to us. They just know how to make us happy, oh so happy. To celebrate the holiday weekend take up to 25% off the entire site with the code LABORDAY.



