Wednesday's Best Deals: ASUS Chromebook Flip, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine, NBA Finals T-Shirts, and More

Edifier TWS1 PRO Earbuds KINJAEDI30 Image : Sheilah Villari

Edifier is fast becoming a quality and reliable brand. Until July 11, save 30% on their TWS1 PRO Earbuds. Use the code KINJAEDI30 at check out, but this will only work for both the white and black ones.

Once connected by Bluetooth, pick which listening experience is right for you. Mono or Stereo mode and these work independently of each other. So you take one out or like to work with just one in that’s no problem. These will run for about forty-two hours total, twelve hours off of a single charge and an additional thirty with the charging case. I will say about Edifier, the packaging is beautiful and really nicely designed. They took that sensibility right to their products as well. The charging cases I’ve seen are just as sleek. These little buds are comfy but come with three different ear tips to make sure it’s a snug fit. The TWS1 Pro Earbuds are also sweat, water, and dust resistant to they were built for gym sessions and anything else you can throw at them.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Apple iPad iPro 11” (2021) | $749 | Amazon Walmart Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple’s brand new M1-powered iPad Pro models just started shipping in late May, and already you can save $50 on the base 11” model. That’s the discount seen at both Amazon and Walmart right now, where the 128GB version is selling for $749.



The 11” tablet isn’t vastly different from its predecessor, but alongside the performance boost from Apple’s wondrous new M1 chip, it also has a new ultra-wide front-facing camera with a Center Stage feature that keeps you in clear view during video calls (even if you move around). There are also versions with optional 5G cellular support, but not at a discount just yet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Image : Andrew Hayward

There are a lot of very obvious AirPods-inspired wireless earbuds out there right now, but Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds Live are different: they look like lil’ beans that you pop into your ears. These aural legumes are plenty powerful, however, packing active noise cancellation and strong audio quality. And the shape actually works well, as Gizmodo reviewer Sam Rutherford described:

“The Galaxy Buds Live are quite comfortable, and when combined with their relatively petite dimensions and low profile, they are some of the most unobtrusive wireless headphones on the market. In fact, I’ve even fallen asleep while wearing them and they are right up there with the Pixel Buds as being one of the most comfortable earbuds in my ears. And when it comes to staying in place during exercise, even after a sweaty one-mile run, the Galaxy Beans never budged.”

Prime members can save $40 off the list price in all four colors at Amazon right now. They were cheaper for Prime Day last month, but you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of this deal.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Image : Andrew Hayward

Most of the Chromebooks we cover at Kinja Deals are bargain-centric builds, delivering a solidly capable laptop for a few hundred bucks or less. But if you’ve grown to love Google’s Chrome OS and want something with a bit more premium allure and perks, there are options.



Here’s one: the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can unfold into a tablet, plus it has more power than your average Chromebook thanks to an Intel Core i3 processor. Add in benefits like a fingerprint sensor and Wi-Fi 6 support, and it’s a bit more lavish than we usually see with Chromebooks. Save $120 off at Amazon right now.

OnePlus 9 5G Image : Andrew Hayward

Just released this spring, the OnePlus 9 is a sleek 5G Android flagship with loads of power on tap, a beautiful 6.55” 120Hz screen, super-fast charging, and a long-lasting battery. It’s already a little cheaper than similarly-equipped handsets at $730, but right now Amazon has the Winter Mist and Astral Black versions marked down further to $650 each.



It won’t support 5G on AT&T unfortunately, but it works fine on both T-Mobile and Verizon. Read Gizmodo’s review for a full take on this very good Samsung rival.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of NECTIUM AA batteries for just $15 when you clip the coupon and use promo code ZFS42EA5, or a 48-pack of AAA batteries for $13 with the same code and coupon clip.

Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple’s recently refreshed Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is also in the new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper.

As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use. Right now, the base 256GB model is $99 off the list price, marked down to $600 with the full savings reflected at checkout.

Garmin Vivofit Jr. Activity Tracking Band Image : Andrew Hayward

If your kid is pestering you for a smartwatch and/or you’re looking for a way to encourage and incentivize physical activity, then Garmin’s Vivofit Jr. activity tracking band might be a good option. It’s a kid-sized and kid-styled fitness band with a small screen for showing the time and tracked steps, plus it’s swim-friendly and can be used with a companio n app to reward activity, chores, and other tasks. It’s half-off the list price at just $40 at Amazon right now in multiple styles.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $438, or 41 % off the original list price.



True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $200 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Best Buy has the title down to $45 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Screenshot : Nintendo

Here at Kinja, we bring you all kinds of deals. Many of which are fun accessories with a nice Animal Crossing coat of paint. We’ve written to you about Animal Crossing controllers, the Animal Crossing soundtrack, Animal Crossing backpacks, Tom Nook hats and plushes, and so much more.

But here it is—the actual dang game it’s all based on is having a sale. If you missed out on what was the Animal Crossing New Horizons craze which genuinely helped a lot of people out through a difficult time early in lockdown, you’re in luck because really it is a single player game at its core. Even if you won’t know anyone else playing, you can pick this up now for $45 and easily be able to sink 100+ hours into this wonderful island escape. And then maybe after, you’ll also want a hat too.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Screenshot : Sony

Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS5 version is available for only $30 on Amazon.

Star Wars Pinball Image : Joe Tilleli

Looking for something to spruce up the corner of the room? Consider this pinball machine. Featuring artwork of characters spanning the three separate trilogies, it will have something everyone loves. At the very least, it will at least give your guests an excuse to talk your ear off to let you know about how they feel about Rian Johnson. Or you can simply not invite anyone over and just play pinball! It’s $51 off the list price right now at Walmart.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) | $45 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, physical versions are just $45 right now.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Screenshot : Nintendo

Oh my God. He’s back. Mario is alive! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $45 at Walmart and Best Buy today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $45 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $45 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars literally vanished from shelves at the end of March, so this is some leftover stock kicking around. Truly, it’s your last chance to snag it.

It’s scary appropriate that Luigi’s Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch is dropping its price. Much like Luigi, we are all now cowering in fear as we return to public settings and strangers get a little to close to us. Less scary, however, is the fact that you can pick up this for $20 off at Best Buy.

If you’re looking for something to play to put off venturing into public again, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is an awesome option.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Screenshot : Nintendo

Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.



Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $45 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $45 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

Some Switch titles just don’t go on sale very often, and one of those titles is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Switch port of the Wii U racer is a popular multiplayer title, but even years after its re-release, you still need to pay the full $60 for it. Right now, you can grab the title for $45. A discount is a discount!

Seriously, it’s worth it too. With all sorts of tracks, characters, karts, and modes, there is endless fun in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for game nights. It’s beginner friendly too, so most players won’t get completely beat over and over like they might with other games. Fun for everyone!

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

Advertisement

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Destroy All Humans (Nintendo Switch) Image : THQ Nordic

Destroy All Humans originally released in 2005 and became a cult classic among fans. This tongue-in-cheek 50's sci-fi romp let’s you take on the role of the alien invaders—subverting the typical setup of defending earth from said invaders. Combining bits of Hitman-esque stealth missions with the ability to toss helpless humans around the air like Control, this visually enhanced remake is a game you should certainly pick up if you missed your chance 16 years ago.

Hori Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller Image : Andrew Hayward

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: the Switch doesn’t have a proper D-pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re a D-pad faithful who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left joy-con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.

Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. The newly announced Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut will feature all the content from the original release as well as a new chapter in Jin’s story in which you will get to travel to and explore the island of Iki. In addition to the new content, there are some welcomed quality of life updates too. The PS5 version will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You’ll also be able to expect 3D audio enhancements, 4k resolution options, better load times, and 60fps. Lastly, if you select the game’s Japanese voice over, it will actually be lip synced.

Current owners of the game on PS4 can pre-order the Director’s Cut for PS4 for $20. After August 20th, owners of the Director’s Cut on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for $10 and owners of the original version for PS4 can upgrade all the way to the PS5 version for $30. Yeah, its a bit of a headache, but it does have new content so think of it like buying a DLC pack.

Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases August 20th this year.

Instant Pot Duo Plus (6qt) Image : Andrew Hayward

I too know the unique pain of owning far too many single-use, gimmicky kitchen appliances that leave the countertop after a few months, banished to the basement to collect dust and generate regret every time you pass by.



But even I can get behind the Instant Pot Duo Plus, which is $40 off the regular price at Amazon today. This 6-quart model packs a lot of capabilities into a compact design, letting you pressure cook, slow cook, steam rice and more, sauté, cook eggs, sterilize, and more. It’s pretty great!

Find out why people have been raving over the Instant Pot in recent years by grabbing this Duo Plus edition for just $80 today.

I have a terrible habit of starting to drink a La Croix and then forgetting it somewhere in my apartment when there’s about 1/4 can left. That’s a wasteful habit I’d like to break, and I really am trying to cut down on the amount of waste in my life and budget these days.



One way to solve that dilemma (or the issue of the expense of canned sparkling waters and sodas) is to make your beverage of choice yourself, and they’ve got a deal for you over at Bed Bath and Beyond right now.

You can snag a SodaStream Fizzi kit for just $70 today, which comes with a 60L CO2 canister, a BPA-free water bottle, and the maker itself. Pick from white, black, ice blue, or rose gold.

You can make sodas and sparkling waters in a plethora of assorted flavors with this bad boy! According to the reviews, you can make a pretty close Red Bull copycat with the energy drink syrup for $12. Give it a try while it’s down to this fantastic price!

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously— I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal, and even for help when cleaning/sterilizing dishes. It’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.



Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass water kettle.

You can get this sleek glass water kettle over at Amazon for $56 currently. C’mon, you know you want one!

6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree Image : Sheilah Villari

Have you fired up the Hallmark channel? Are you already making your lists? Are you the family member with your tree up on November 1? Maybe you need a revamp for 2021. All jokes aside, this is a beautiful artificial tree currently 23% off and ready to be loved this holiday season. Just clip the coupon on this 6 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.

This is a chonky tall tree that will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 680 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating when the time comes.

This tree will ship for free for Prime members.

Image : Sheilah Villari

If you were a kid of certain age, you definitely had Power Ranger toys. They were everywhere in the ‘90s and have even resurfaced with new films and tv shows. These teens are enteral. And now you can bring all the nostalgia right to your home. Pre-order each of these mugs from Geeki Tikis and rep your favorite or grab the whole set. I’m only a little disappointed there is no Green Ranger, but hey, it’s only the first release. Perhaps we can get Tommy and Alpha 5 in the future.

I’m a big fan of these mugs and even have a few of the Star Wars ones. Each is beautifully stylized in a retro tiki design. They are made from strong ceramic and can handle both the dishwasher and microwave. They stand about seven inches tall and make excellent decorations on a bookshelf or desk too.

Each will ship for $9, and they are expected to do so in August.

15% off Sitewide Honey107 Image : 107 Beauty

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

Advertisement

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.

Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner 107 Beauty

Free Shipping on Pop Culture Tees Image : Homage

You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, get free shipping on your next order. No code needed.

Their collections are vast and the references are deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is in this collection.

Advertisement

Hey, I get it. You’ve maybe not been as active as you should be these past few months. Maybe, like me, you took winter hibernation a little too seriously. Now that it’s summer, a lot of us are starting to think about getting more fit as the layers come off. Why not make it happen with a home gym?



If you want a great starting point, you can get a full-body workout with 50% off a Sunny Health & Fitness magnetic rowing machine. I personally love this method of working out, as the LCD display shows your stats and keeps you pumped as you work to beat your last time, calories burned, or stroke count. Plus, rowing machines use over 80% of the body’s muscles with little impact on the body, meaning less stress on your joints! Get this one from Sunny with eight levels of resistance for $199.

Wanna pump some iron? You can grab a Sunny Health & Fitness power and squat rack for $251 right now at Amazon to help you do just that. This heavy duty squat rack has spotter arms for safety and can handle up to 880 lbs. of weights.

The sales on fitness don’t end there. Check out everything else on sale right here and below!



Summer Starter Bundle Image : JACHS NY

After escaping the lawless streets of the early days of pandemic, it’s only natural that we celebrate by introducing a new brand of chaos, complete with loud music, intoxicating ragers, and most importantly, a whole new summer wardrobe.



That’s why JACHS NY, a long-time Kinja Deals fave, is offering an unbeatable bundle discount, for a limited time only. When you purchase any pair of its signature shorts—stretch chino, pull-on dock, or otherwise—you can also snag a shirt for $39 total. The shirts themselves come in tee, henley, and polo styles and in a variety of colors. Just enter the promo code 2STR at checkout and start saving before the sale ends.



Be the envy of all your friends this summer (or send them the link to this post so they, too, can experience the kind of deep savings on high-quality, boutique clothing you can only find at JACHS NY). Why not skip the line at the big box chain fast-fashion retail stores and see what the independent company’s bespoke fabrics and modern, yet somehow vintage designs are all about. With prices like this, you really can’t go wrong.

Original Frames AMB10 Image : Stoggles

What is a Stoggle, you ask? Think of it this way: If “style” and “goggles” had a baby, there is only one acceptable name for that newborn child. And now that eye protection is mandatory for health care workers, there is a market for more fashionable accessories that get the job done right. Among the more successful attempts at this is Stoggles.



Named one of the “100 best innovations of 2020” by Popular Mechanics, Stoggles is trying to position itself as “the Warby Parker of safety eyewear” (their words, not mine), making safety goggles that are lighter and more compact than the unwieldy protective gear of yesteryear. And with over 250,000 Stoggles sold so far, it’s proven successful as the largest eyewear crowdfunding campaign ever, having raked in $3 million from backers.



You can purchase Stoggles directly from the Stoggles website starting at $39 in both original and mini sizes. As for the shape of the frames, you can choose between square and round for no extra cost. Stoggles come in a variety of colors from sky blue to mint green to clear. Light responsive lenses can be tacked on for an extra $15. You can save 10% off your first order using the promo code AMB10, courtesy of Kinja Deals.





It’s rare that fans can whine about something and get what they want. Celebrate this victory by picking up the Snyder Cut in 4KUHD and then seeking out a 4K 4:3 television to watch it the way it was meant to be seen. This 4KUHD Blu-ray will release September 7th, 2021.

This super hero trilogy comes with 4K Blu-ray Man of Steel, Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (yes that’s the Snyder Cut). I can’t get over the full title for Batman v Superman still. Was Dawn of Justice really necessary? We knew a Justice League movie would be coming out and there weren’t any full feature movies titled “Batman v Superman” before. And now with Ultimate Edition slapped on it, it sounds like a dang mobile game. Anyway this trilogy set also comes with brilliantly desaturated posters of each of our heroes as well as several illustrated posters. You can pre-order the trilogy on Amazon and it will be released September 7th, 2021.

Saucemoto Dip Clip | $9 | Amazon



