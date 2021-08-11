Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Is your internet performance dipping in certain areas of your house? Or worse yet: Can it not even reach some rooms? Grab yourself a NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender EX3700 for 49% off today and take care of it! This nifty device provides 1000 square feet of coverage so you can continue your YouTube binge without dipping into your data plan.



This wifi range extender easily plugs into the outlet of your choice and can connect to 15 devices at a time. It’s also universally compatible with any wireless router, gateway, or cable modem that uses wifi.

So whether you need to get wifi on your porch or on your second floor, you can grab this extender for just $24 right now over at Amazon.

You’ve got shows to catch up on and you don’t want to miss a thing. I get it. Grab a Toshiba Fire TV today for up to 27% off at Amazon and you can start binge-watching your faves straight from the box. Just enter in your wi-fi info, login to your streaming service of choice from the preloaded apps, and enjoy!



You can get a 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV for $370 right now, a 21% discount. This is a 4K tv, so you can enjoy a crystal clear picture quality no matter what you’re playing or watching. This TV will ship for free!

The same 21% discount applies to the 55-inch version, which is down to $410 today. However, I noticed this one doesn’t ship for free and the seller doesn’t deliver to some areas— just a heads up.

If you want to save more of your hard-earned dollars and don’t mind a slightly smaller tv, you can get 27% off the 43-inch Toshiba Fire tv. This brings the price down to $270 today. With a TV this size, you might not be hosting a Super Bowl viewing party for the whole crew, but it’s still perfect for movie night!

If you’ve ever been out somewhere trying to work from your phone or a tablet with a small screen, you’ve probably wished you were working with something larger. You can’t feasibly tote around the monitor on your desk at the office or at home, but there is a solution: a portable display. You can save $65 right now on this AOC Portable Monitor at Amazon, which makes it just $116. For that price, you get a thin, light second screen (or main display) to carry with you wherever you go. It offers a 16-inch USB-C portable monitor with IPS screen and full HD 1080p resolution. It comes with a smart cover to protect the screen when you aren’t using it, and a low blue-light mode to keep those harmful blue lights from reaching your eyes. Not a bad price to increase productivity on the go.



Thinking about upgrading your monitor setup? LG’s Ultragear is discounted $100 off today. That’s a 25% discount for a monitor that is 27 inches across, 144Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, and had a stylish red accent. It’s actually kind of funny to me that LG decided to redesign their logo for this to make it more gamer. Though, I myself am using a 60Hz monitor currently and am deeply considering adding this to cart.



If you’re in the market for another charger to make sure your iPhone is all juiced up each day, you aren’t stuck buying only the “real” Apple products. The Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is now just $90 at Amazon, and it can do everything you need — in style. It offers fast wireless charging for the iPhone 12 series, with up to 15 watts, that you can charge on the stand in any orientation. You can also charge up your AirPods on the same pedestal. It’s sleek, space-saving, and has multiple uses. It’s well worth investing in, especially if you’re in the market for a new way to ensure your phone is all juiced up for the day.



I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

These are a little hearty and more durable than the other earbuds I usually review and recommend. If you’re looking for a good pair of actual noise-canceling earbuds that aren’t AirPod prices, JLab’s Epic Air ANC Wireless Earbuds are a nice alternative. These are currently 29% off.



I’ve spent a few weeks with them and can say that ANC is no joke. The “Be Aware” mode is absolutely wild and enhances all the sounds around you. The earbuds actually pass outside noises through them, almost like an advanced hearing aid. They connect to your phone quickly and independently but pair up effortlessly. Calls and zooms with these have been great, and I’m heard clearly. The sound both ways is super crisp. The range is amazing as well. I can leave my phone upstairs and still hear perfectly downstairs. I can say they do seem to last a long time between charges. It seems I only have to power up the case once a week, and I use these for a few hours each day. So forty-eight hours of playtime does appear to be pretty on point. I really like the sensor that stops play when they come out of your ears and knows to turn your music back on once they are back in.

The only issue I have, and this could be a user error in that I am not using the JLab app to control them. They don’t automatically disconnect when I put them back in the charging case. I also haven’t found the best way to charge the case yet. A charging pad takes too long. As for the integrated charging cable, I’m never really certain it’s getting juiced up.

All in all, these are a solid and sleek pair of earbuds if noise canceling is the number one feature you’re looking for.

The search for a great pair of true wireless earbuds can be a difficult one, what with so many pairs out there. If you’re interested in trying out Beats’ version, you’re in luck. The Beats Studio Buds are now just $130 at Amazon, which is $20 off their usual price. They’re available in Black, White, and Red, just in case you want to match them to the rest of your stuff, but more importantly, they’re a great option for on-the-go listening. They include active noise cancellation with transparency mode as well as support for Siri for delegating tasks while you’re zipping around town. Of course, they also include a USB-C powered battery case that offers up to 24 hours of charge and IPX4 water resistance just in case you drop them in a rain puddle or something. Other than that, I’ve used a pair of these, and they’re a favorite of mine. They’re definitely worth it for $20 off, so if you want another pair of true wireless buds, can’t go wrong here.



Still need a pair of earbuds? You can’t go wrong with Apple’s true wireless option, and right now you can get a pair for $69 off the normal price. Save on Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, now $130 at Amazon. These buds come rocking Apple’s H1 chip, offer fast pairing, and a lengthy 24-hour battery life that you can refuel on a Qi charging pad if you’d like. This is a great price to go ahead and finally lock in your purchase, but be quick, because these will likely sell out fast.



Looking for some sky-high fun? Amazon is currently offering the DJI Mavic Mini drone quadcopter for $399, which is 20% off the list price. This tiny, lightweight drone is a fan-favorite carrying a 4.8-star rating from more than 7,700 customer reviews. Get ordering and then get flying!

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Thursday, take to save 73% on Tech Squared Ring Light with Tripod accompanied by a sturdy tripod.



This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The tripod extends five feet high and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. The ring light is ten inches across, and this set is lightweight, compact, and easy to set up anywhere. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are $22 off for their debut and future a few things I wish others on the market had.



First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest gripe with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones | $90 | AmazonAmazon shoppers can take 25% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.



Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

There once was a time where recommending No Man’s Sky would have produced a laugh. The space exploration game had a famously rocky launch due to some overly ambitious marketing from Sony. But in the past few years, it’s had one of the greatest glow-ups in gaming history, completely turning things around with its Next update. That game had such a successful overhaul that it even won a Game Award for Best Ongoing Game, beating out live service titans like Fortnite. So, yes, laugh all you want, but No Man’s Sky is good now. If you’re curious about seeing the change for yourself, you can currently get the Xbox One version of the game for $20 at Walmart. As a nice bonus here, you’ll get the game’s next-gen upgrades if you load it up on an Xbox Series X, so you can really get the most out of it.



If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $20 off at Amazon.



Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. By either sending more waves of zombies at you or maybe sticking an extra health pack in a nearby cabinet, the director keeps the action tense so you always feel like you just barely make it through. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launches later this year. If you pre-order the game, you’ll gain access to the Open Beta which starts August 5th. (And if you really want, you can just cancel the pre-order after the beta ends and get your money back. Don’t worry, I won’t tell.)



Spending too much time in front of a screen these days? The summer is here so you should be outside (or at least pretend to be). Lawn Mower Simulator allows you to still look at your screen while also tricking your brain into thinking you’re taking care of chores—specifically the chore of mowing the lawn. Relax and unwind as you cut your grass horizontally, vertically, or dare I say, diagonally. Lawn Mower Simulator for Xbox is $5 off on the Microsoft Store. We don’t need shooters and battle royales anymore. Just give me a big patch of grass in need of being cut.



If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, the console versions of the game are down to $35. The game supports cross-progression with previous games so long as you stay within the same “family” of platform (PC to PC, PS4 to PS5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X).



Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the Xbox One or PS4 version for $25. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself. Though, your friend will get to play for free as the game only requires one of the two players to own it—even when playing online.



Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, the PS4 version of Death Stranding is currently $20. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title. If you don’t feel like waiting for the director’s cut (or spending the $60+ it will end up costing), now is the time to pick this up. Plus you’ll be able to upgrade to it for only $10 when it releases on September 24th.



I, like many folks, do not have a PS5 yet. I just haven’t cared too much to spend time hunting on down as nothing so far seemed like a must-have that I can’t just play on a PS4 perfectly fine. That is until I saw Returnal. This is the first game to make me want to start really start scouring the internet for that PS5. I’m a big roguelike fan so this is very much my shit. Typically, we’re used to roguelikes being smaller, indie titles in pixel art (which I love!) but wow is it cool to see this genre expand into AAA levels. Returnal is now on sale for $50, down from the high PS5 standard of $70. I’m tempted to pick this up myself and hold onto it for when I finally do get my hands on the new console.



Remember when everyone loved the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World video game, but then it was disappeared from online stores due to licensing issues and no one could play it for years? Good times. Anyway, it’s a new day and Scott Pilgrim is back. Just a few weeks ago, Ubisoft rereleased the game as a Complete Edition and fans everywhere rejoiced. And now, once again, we celebrate as the game gets its first price drop. You can grab an Xbox digital code for $10. That’s a perfect price to pay for some beat ‘em up nostalgia. The game features all of the content from the original release including DLC and online play. Get ready to punch a lot of people in the face.



Miles Morales had a growing, but modest, following up until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Since then, he has blown in popularity so it was only a matter of time before Sony cashed in with his very own Spider-Man video game. Take to the streets and skies of New York once more as perhaps your new favorite web slinging hero for only $50 in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition. But what’s this? This pack also comes with the remastered original featuring Peter Parker as the playable hero. Get the chance to play as both Spider-Men (Spider-Mans?) today.



Metro Exodus is a thrilling first person shooter that mixes linear gameplay with open world elements. These mini open world segments standout as some of the best parts of the game. Metro Exodus’ diegetic approach to many of the mechanics of the game such as your map being a physical object you must hold in front of your face and a quest marker being a compass on your wrist keep you immersed fully in the experience. Scavenging this post-apocalyptic wasteland now looks even better with Ray Tracing at 60 FPS. The game also includes both story expansions—The Two Colonels and Sam’s Story. If you missed out last generation, we implore you to give Metro Exodus Complete Edition a shot now that it’s getting the full next gen upgrade further immersing you in this beautiful hostile world.



Sackboy returns in a brand new, reimagining of the Little Big Planet series—Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Sackboy and up to 3 other friends can now explore a full 3D world. Look at his cute stupid face with that tongue sticking out. What a joy it would be to be Sackboy. The game even has dedicated co-op only levels so be sure to play online or invite some friends over for some on-the-couch platforming mayhem. The PS4 and PS5 versions are available for only $37 and $39, respectively, at Amazon.



If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $38 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



One of Steam’s biggest hits of 2016 is now available on consoles, and you can score a copy of Stardew Valley for an all-time low $10 right now on Nintendo Switch, down from a price of $15 previously.



Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

So, you love Hades. I mean, I’m just assuming you do. Who doesn’t love Hades? I’m sure someone will dissent in the comments, but I’ve yet to meet a single human being who doesn’t absolutely adore it. If you want to take your love to the next level, Amazon has the physical edition on sale for $30 today. The real draw here is that it comes with a download for the game’s full soundtrack, which is fantastic. You’ll get a 32-page booklet as well featuring artwork. Even if you own the game, this is the kind of collector’s item you’ll probably want to have on hand.



Well, this franchise has come pretty far, huh? We saw plenty of great character DLC reveals including, but not limited to, Mario’s death. Sephiroth murdered him. It was a perfectly normal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character reveal until Mario straight up perished. He’s now canonically dead and Luigi is Mario now. That’s what the press release I got says.





Okay fine, Mario is alive. Sephiroth just only nicked his little overalls with his man-sized sword. If you want to finish the job he started, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently $46 at Best Buy. Sephiroth is a playable character and now Kazuya is trying to take the mantle from him for most Nintendo IP murders, so it’s a good excuse to jump into one of the best local multiplayer fighting games out there.

Yeah, that’s right. R2-D2 is now a Tamagotchi and he needs you to be his mom or dad. He needs to be charged and cleaned every day and entertained by putting out fires or playing holochess. If you neglect your android child for too long, the Jawas will take him away. The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is available in either the white classic color or blue hologram color. and is available for pre-order at $20. Your new baby droid will arrive November 11th of this year.



Look at that face. Star Wars: The Mandalorian first brought us the tiny creature we knew only as The Child for some time, and he was adorable. Over time, however, we got to know just how shady this little guy actually was. Now, we know better. Grogu is still extremely adorable, but he’s also going to judge you. All while sipping the soup out of that little cup. And now you can have him stare into your soul, weighing every action you’ve ever taken, by picking up the Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Child with Cup Vinyl Bobblehead for $8 at Amazon. You’ll save $3 off the normal price of $11, and you can set Grogu up wherever you think he’ll get an eyeful of your disappointment best. That could be on your desk, in the kitchen, in your car, anywhere. Sorry, but the only way you’re going to be able to appease him is with the eggs of a certain species. He finds them delicious.



No two other memes are more perfectly paired then the dumpster fire and “this is fine” dog. As we each sit at our computers working away each day, uncertain of whether this new delta variant will lead to another year of isolation, we can look down at our desks and see this cute little dog on a dumpster. It will bring us sweet but fleeting joy as it reminds of the certain impending doom we are all spiraling towards minute by minute with no chance of reversing our destruction nor entropy itself—a cruel but necessary law of the universe. Also, look at him he’s so cute!



Pre-orders are available now for $30 for the vinyl figure which will release in September.

Snorlax may need a Pokeflute to wake up, but what we need in the morning is a strong dark roast. Snorlax wants to help you start your day by letting you drink out of the top of his head. Yum. GameStop is selling exclusive Snorlax shaped mugs for only $14 which is $6 off their normal price. So go ahead and throw your wallet at the screen to catch this deal before it runs away.



Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Get it for only $109 on Amazon. That’s nearly 50% off its original price.



In the world of Elder Scrolls, sweet rolls are serious business, and now you don’t have to use your imagination to pretend you know why. Grab The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook for just $19 and get access to that and dozens of other recipes inspired by the homeland cuisine of the Bosmer, Khajit, Nords, and more.



Feast on all of the delicious dishes found in Skyrim, Morrowind, and all of Tamriel in this beautifully crafted cookbook based on the award-winning Elder Scrolls game series. Immerse yourself in the diverse cuisines of the Nords, Bosmer, Khajit, and beyond with these recipes inspired by food found in the Old Kingdom, across Tamriel, and more. With over sixty delicious recipes for fan-favorite recipes including Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, Sweetrolls, and more, The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook will delight every hungry Dragonborn.

And if anyone tries to steal a sweet roll from the, er, sweet roll pan, just shoot them with an arrow (preferably in the knee).

Let me throw the gauntlet down: Ms. Pac-Man is one of the best video games of all time. More specifically, it is the best arcade game ever. I will not be taking debates on the matter; it’s just a fact. It’s always been my dream to own a Ms. Pac-Man cabinet and now that dream can be a reality. Arcade1Up’s faithfully reproduced Ms. Pac-Man cabinet is on sale for $340 at Walmart. It comes with a riser so you really get the full arcade experience. If you don’t care for Ms. Pac-Man: 1.) What’s wrong with you and 2.) It also has Pac-Mania, Pac-Man Plus, and Galaxian included. Now can someone find me a deal on a bigger apartment, please?



Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.



At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

This will ship for $3.

While the form factor hasn’t changed much from the Xbox One, Microsoft has made changes to their appearance by releasing an array of sleek new colors for their Series X controllers and boy do they pop. Featuring a a bright gradient originating at the Xbox home button and watery blue swirl over the textured grips, this Aqua Shift option may just be my favorite one yet. I just hope one day Xbox will have the epiphany that they need to introduce these color choices to their Elite controller as well. Anyway, you can pre-order this one at Amazon for $69. The controller is set to release August 31st.



So everyone knows this. We’ve all been making the same joke and asking the same question since the Nintendo 64 came out. “Why are there three prongs to hold onto when I only have 2 hands?” To be honest though, I never had a problem with it. Clearly you hold the center one for games that require the joy-stick and the left one for games that require the d-pad. No games for the N64 needed both. However, if that design still gets on your nerves, you can finally correct this design choice with Hyperkin’s wireless N64 controller. Two prongs like most controllers today. Wow. Also its wireless which I don’t have to explain the benefits. Get it for $32 on Amazon.



Looking for a reliable wired controller for your Switch? Your search has ended. Right now, you can snag the GameCube configuration of the PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch for just $15, at $10 off. It’s an excellent choice for most games, but will especially shine if you’re an avid Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player. It’s the same GameCube layout you’ll remember if you were a player back int he day, but it has a larger D-pad and an additional shoulder button. Its 10-feet USB cable detaches if need be, and it’s officially licensed by Nintendo. Either way it’s a steal at this price, so grab one before they’re gone.



If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Microsoft is currently running a sale on the carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller for only $50. That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.



Make dinner prep go even smoother with 20% off this CRUX Artisan Series chopper today— that brings it down to just $28. This food chopper can handle 3 cups of food and it dices, minces, and purees in addition to chopping.



Whether you want to make your own guacamole or just chop veggies and the like for recipes without all the fuss, the CRUX chopper has you covered.

Get it while the deal is still on over at Bed Bath & Beyond.

If you’re still holding true to eating better in 2021, that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Crux Digital Juice Extractor is 41% off and is here to make you healthier and happier.



This five-speed juicer can handle both soft and hard fruits/vegetables. The wide openly allows for an array of healthy treats to be tossed in even long leafy greens. There is an easy-to-read digital LCD panel, so no fear of getting stumped. The sturdy stainless steel mesh on the inside is strong enough to strain any ingredients producing up to one liter of liquid in one go. You can’t get much fresher than serving your juice right from the BPA-free jug that accompanies your juicer. You’ll also get a cleaning brush that’s tough to scrub out even the tiniest of particles. There’s a pulp collector for larger pieces, and it’s simple to dump out that section. Those parts come off this juice without struggle and can even be put in the dishwasher.

This will ship for free.

I lived in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these last year. I also lived with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden wasn’t reliable with the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the AeroGarden Harvest and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb this is the deal for you. Save $60 on this model right now.



I don’t know what I was expecting but I don’t think it was for them to all grow so quickly!

I put the AeroGarden in my room on a high shelf away from all the dogs, so a pretty lightless area. I will say the 20W LED grow-lights are very bright—but duh, they’re supposed to be the sun in this little indoor garden. The lights are on a timer too so you don’t need to worry about turning it on and off. It was easy to set up and I really love that it’s got light indicators that let you know when your plant babies need water or food. Yes, it comes with plant food that’s easy to measure out and pour in the well.

The setup is super easy too! It was simple enough to get the pods into the AeroGarden with relatively no mess.

The AeroGarden is a great alternative for plant-minded individuals worried about pesticides or herbicides. You can know exactly what’s in your salad now! Although the six pods you get in this kit are for heirloom salad greens, there are other pods you can buy like cherry tomatoes or a gourmet herbs pod kit that grows mint, dill, thyme, and more.

This item ships for free.

Stop paying $5 for every cup of iced coffee and make it yourself instead with 29% off a Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker right now!



Using the included reusable coffee filter and reusable tumbler, you can brew refreshing iced coffee in just 4 minutes. That’s quicker than your average Starbucks or Caribou line, and at just $25 right now you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth.

If you like fancier drinks, grab some flavorful syrups like this Jordan’s three-pack to make your own vanilla, mocha, or salted caramel coffees. Just add your dairy or dairy substitute of choice and you’ve got an iced latte for a fraction of the price!

If you’re the type of person who needs aa steady supply of your favorite coffee pods on hand, we’ve got you covered. Pick up this 100 Ct. Solimo Variety Pack Light and Medium Roast Coffee Pods for just $19 at Amazon, which is $9 down from their normal price. You can try three different kinds of coffee: Kona, Breakfast, and Donut Style. You get an assortment of 100 pods, which are compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 K-cup brewers. Simplify your mornings and just reach for one of these K-cups and stop worrying if you have enough coffee to last you for a while. When you know you’re fully stocked and can make a cup of java just about any time, it’s much easier to start the day.



If you’ve got an apartment and a dog, you already know the struggle. Walking your beloved pup is a daily commitment that can be a challenge when it’s not as simple as opening up the door and just letting them roam freely in your yard. And while nothing is going to replace that daily walk obligation, there is something that can help your pup between bouts of outdoor time.



This PETMAKER artificial grass puppy pad is 23% off and a great backup option for those times your dog might not be able to make it outside in time. At least one of the reviews for this $23 artificial grass puppy pad mentioned it’s perfect for avoiding middle-of-the-night accidents that some older dogs struggle with.

This turf could also make a great puppy house-training tool! With its three layers of protection, you’ll protect your floors from the training period and beyond. Under the turf is a mat, and under that is a tray which won’t let anything gross seep out and threaten your security deposit.

You’ll want to keep the artificial grass puppy pad clean to avoid odor— each of the three layers can be cleaned simply with soapy water. Admittedly, cleanup though simple seems not very fun— but better on some artificial grass than your genuine hardwood floors, right?

The bObi Pet Robot Vacuum is currently 72% off. This is a great deal if you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This Pet Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and is easy to program.



Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander-covered floors and save $605 off its usual price too. This sale is only on the silver color.

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.



The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Making your own food is fun and pretty satisfying. And you’re probably eating at home more for several reasons. One of the biggest pains in food prep is chopping, cutting, and slicing. It can be time-consuming if you have a big recipe. It can also be nerve-racking if you and sharp objects don’t mesh well. Pandero’s 6-Blade Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer is $16 off and here to save the day and your fingers.



Spiralizing fruits and vegetables are not only safer but fun too. Turn delicious ingredients into curly, ribbon-like slices. Each tasty piece will be transformed into a different shape to make dishes more visually appealing. Make ribbons, strands, and shreds easily and quickly. There are five blades, each designed to closely replicate the size and shape of many traditional kinds of pasta. The blades included in this kit are a chipper, two straight blades (thick and thin), a shredder blade, a wavy blade, and an angel hair blade. Each is made from strong and sturdy stainless steel. You’ll also receive a dual-sided brush, so cleaning is safe too. This is also dishwasher safe in the top rack for extra convenience. It makes your next meal prettier, and have a little fun while preparing it too.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 36% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

This will ship for free.

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too is a huge plus. For the rest of the day, save $9 on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.



If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee, the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in two minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old-fashioned way now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you like being caffeinated, you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut-off feature, and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

If you’ve ever thought about how great it might be to store frozen treats nearby or add supplemental freezer space to your home, you aren’t alone.

Add the Midea 3-Cubic Foot Upright Freezer to your living space for just $200 right now at Amazon. This diminutive vertical freezer, which as its name suggests, offers a 3-cubic foot amount of storage in an all-white container.

This modern-looking appliance includes an adjustable thermostat, three wire shelves for easy organization, and a reversible door hinge. It’s also very quiet at 33.4 decibels, so you won’t notice it running. Stock up on ice cream pints or keep extra items for food prep on hand. Either way, this fridge would be a useful addition to any household.

How many times have you wished you had more hardware around the house to complete a certain job? Maybe you needed a type of screw you didn’t have but didn’t want to run to the hardware store. Or perhaps you’re looking for an excellent gift for the handyman in your life. Pick up this Jackson Palmer 1,700 Piece Hardware Assortment Kit for just $38 at Amazon, which is $12 off its original price today. It comes in a sturdy case with nested dividers to keep parts separated, and comes with over 60 different hardware sizes to make sure you’ve got what you need. Stop digging around in that overflowing junk drawer for a screw or a nib and get organized with this set instead.



Tired of eating takeout and ready to start cooking again? You and me both. But all I have are these decrepit pots and pans that I don’t really want to use. Thus, I end up ordering takeout. It’s a vicious cycle, but one you can end with this set of ceramic cookware and bakeware, on sale for a great price.

For just $43, you can pick up the GreenLife 6-Piece Soft Grip Baking Set (Turquoise) from Amazon. That’s nearly $24 (35% off) down from its usual price tag of $66. For that price, you get one small and one large ceramic frying pan, a baking tray, and a medium cake pan as well as a couple of silicone spatulas. Each piece is naturally nonstick, which means easy cleanup and no scrubbing off that gross debris when your meal is finished.

With cookware like this, you’ll soon find those DoorDash receipts coming few and far between. Besides, homemade food just tastes better. It’s a fact.

Between climate change and the fact that it is currently July, it’s safe to say that summer is here to stay. And to get you into the right outfit for the occasion, JACHS NY is offering a triple-threat deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can pick out any three items from this page—including shorts, polos, button-ups, henleys, crewnecks, and more—for $69 using the promo code SPK.



Considering each of these items would ordinarily set you back $79 a piece, this is an unbeatable deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of while it lasts. Personally, I’d cop a navy floral print since that’s the exact one I got for myself recently. As an avid floral shirt enthusiast (and frequent Dan Flashes shopper), the pattern on this pink number is the perfect level of complicated. And while these shorts might seem simple, they’re accented with tiny hula girls and palm trees designed to bring out the islander inside us all.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh, look no further than JACHS NY’s Summer Pack Sale. But act fast—there’s no telling how long these clothes will be marked down.

Outdoor gatherings are back, and it’s cool to hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 30% Off Home Decor, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the rest of the day.



Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.



If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s got a hearty polyester canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.