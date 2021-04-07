Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch Series 6, HP Chromebook, M1 Mac Mini, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Cuisinart Food Processor, TaoTronics Massage Gun, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Ergonomic Chair | $299 | Branch



Ergonomic Chair Image : Branch

As torn up as I am that this is my last week at The Inventory, I recently accepted a new job that’ll have me working from home indefinitely ... unless I move to LA, which I won’t. So if I didn’t have one already, I would be the perfect candidate for a commercial-grade ergonomic chair.



Advertisement

This one in particular from premium (yet affordable) office supplier Branch costs significantly less than the Herman Miller alternative and offers many of the same perks, including height, tilt, and tension adjustments, as well as an optional lumbar support rest. Its thick cushion can hold weight up to 300 pounds, and a dual-layered mesh back lets your back breathe to prevent it from getting too sweaty, just in time for that scorching summer heat. While by no means essential, you can—if you’re so inclined—tack on an adjustable headrest to match for just $45 more. The seat comes in black, gray, and light blue, though the latter is sold out as of this writing, while the frame can be outfitted in either white or black.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is $50 off, for a limited time only, bringing its total asking price from $349 down to $299. If you, like me, are going to be spending a lot more time working from home than you were pre-pandemic, your home office chair upgrade is well past due anyway, so you might as well treat yourself while supplies last.

G/O Media may get a commission Ergonomic Chair $299 at Branch

Apple Watch Series 6 Product(RED) (40mm) Image : Andrew Hayward

The Apple Watch Series 6 rolled out last fall with enhancements over the previous edition, including a blood oxygen sensor to join the ECG test and other health smarts. We saw some pretty compelling discounts during the holiday season, but not so much since, sadly.



Advertisement

Luckily, if you’ve been waiting for a bargain on a new Apple Watch and don’t mind a bright red smartwatch, now’s the time to strike. Right now, Amazon has the 40mm Product(RED) model of the base Apple Watch Series 6 for just $320, a savings of $79 off the list price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the Series 6, but granted, it’s just in one color and the 40mm size option. The full savings show up at checkout.

Every time I see an iPad deal, I’m reminded of this tweet from Washington Post reporter Gene Park. Also the NY Times article he’s referencing, but mostly his tweet. The iPad has supplanted our TVs as the main TV- and movie-watching device of the house.

It’s an all-in-one distraction, and you can pick up the latest base 32GB model for $300 at Best Buy, a savings of $30. Need more storage? The 128GB model sees an even larger $50 savings at a price of $380. All three color options are available at this price for both storage levels. Between its 10.2-inch Retina display, the aging but still pretty fast A12 Bionic processor, Apple Pencil support, and up to 10 hours of battery life, there’s a lot to love about the iPad.

Advertisement

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 48% off the original sale, price just clip the coupon.

Mpow makes quality products, including earbuds. Wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $26 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

Advertisement

These will ship for free for Prime members.

HP Chromebook 14” (HD) Image : Andrew Hayward

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering $60 off a 14” HP Chromebook model.

It’s just $219 right now after savings, and while the 720p 14" display isn’t going to win any awards for crispness, it should do just fine for basic, everyday needs. This Chropmebook packs modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks.

Advertisement

Note that this Chromebook 14 (G6) is set to receive automatic updates through June 2026, so there’s plenty of runway to use this laptop for years to come.

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($29 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $670.

Advertisement

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $100 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Advertisement

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

While we’re home waiting for our turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $60. And what do you gain with this bundle you ask? Well, a bunch of shit including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d want to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $60, which is about 98% off so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Charging Pad ANKER2503 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.

The Anker PowerWave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $8.50 until April 7 using the promo code ANKER2503, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge—it can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor.

Advertisement

It took Samsung a long time to shed its reputation for essentially copying Apple’s iPhones, but in recent years, the tech giant has become known more for boundary-pushing innovation. That said, when the original Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone—which opens up to reveal a large, tablet-sized screen within—was first launched, it was widely ridiculed. And when it was delayed after review units broke, well, that didn’t help.

Luckily, Samsung gave it another go, and last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has seen much better reviews than the original. The outer screen is much larger and more useful now, the whole thing feels more durable, and there’s no weird super-sized notch on the inner screen. It’s a true powerhouse of a smartphone at a truly wallet-decimating price of $2,000. Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford wrote in his review:

“For anyone who has dreamed about tech that allows phones to do more, the Z Fold 2 is a pioneer of the post-phone era. The Z Fold 2 offers an experience unlike anything else on the market, so while that price might not make any logical sense, somehow it’s still not completely outlandish.”

If you’ve been waiting for a deal to ease that eye-popping price, Amazon has one: it’s currently $200 off in either Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black. That’s still $1,800 for a smartphone, which puts it well outside the reasonable range for most buyers, but if you can’t fight the FOMO… hey, 10% off is something.

Advertisement

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term.



In honor of Easter though, it’s not only 68% off right now, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month or 1-year extension, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout for new customers.

Advertisement

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already. And hey, free bonus time is free bonus time, whether it’s a month or a year.

Advertisement

Hey! Come check this out! Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is on sale for $30! You can grab the PS4, PS5, and Xbox versions at a discount today. All the puzzleheads out there know what’s up. Puyo Puyo and Tetris, together at last? It’s more likely than you think. The unique fusion of two classic games works surprisingly well. With tons of modes to explore, it offers a unique t-spin on two beloved classics. If you thought there were just no more ways to make Tetris feel new, I hope you feel like a big dummy right now. Just an absolute buffoon. You nincompoop. You fiend. Get real. Tetris is good.

Advertisement

Gears Tactics Screenshot : Microsoft

Remember 2020? That was a million years ago and also a million years long. Let’s all take a moment to try to remember all the things that happened in gaming during 12 months of news. One thing that’s easy to forget is how big a year 2020 was for tactics games. Last Spring, the niche genre had a huge moment with multiple high-profile releases coming out just as games like The Last of Us Part II were getting delayed. If you’re looking to revisit that brief trend, the digital version of Gears Tactics is $24 right now. The tactics game may be turn-based, but it’s still as action-packed as you might expect from a Gears game. Characters can do a lot more in one turn, making the game feel faster and more fluid than your average strategy game. For fans of the genre, it’s an exciting twist on an old classic filled with extremely large guns.

EA PC Game Sale Screenshot : EA

There’s an EA PC game sale over at Amazon today and you know what that means: EA games are on sale. It’s pretty simple, I don’t know what to tell you. What should you buy? I can’t tell you that, I can only show you the door. But if you insist on hearing my take, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is $20, which is a steal for a good Star Wars game. The ultimate edition of FIFA 21 is $29, which is down from $100. So damn. Best of all, Titanfall 2 is $6. Considering that the new season of Apex Legends is supposedly going to include some nods to Titanfall, it’s a good time to brush up. There’s way more to explore though, so take a look and see what you like.

Advertisement

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been over a month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Best Buy and the Switch version even includes a Steelbook case. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Advertisement

Borderlands Legendary Collection Screenshot : 2K Games

I remember playing the first Borderlands when it came out. I went to a friend’s house and we blazed through hours and hours of the campaign together. Those sessions are kind of a blur, but I fondly remember one thing from them: Skagzilla. I have no idea why, but at the time, this was an absolute barn burner of a joke to me. I couldn’t stop saying “skagzilla” as if it was some brilliant play on words. In retrospect, what? Why would that be funny? Thus is the Borderlands experience. The first two games are especially very much built out of the early meme era, putting their humor in a time capsule. Thus, Borderlands Legendary Collection is both a preservation of two classic looter shooters and internet humor itself. If you want to crack that capsule open, the Nintendo Switch version is now down to $20 on Amazon. Unce, unce, unce!

Advertisement

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Funko Pops Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So, you loved the Snyder Cut. After years of posting about it online, you now get to post about it online a lot more. Your “Release the Snyder Cut” chant has become a “Restore the Snyderverse” rallying cry. But how much of a Zack Snyder fan are you really? Are you enough of a fan to pre-order new Funko Pops based on the film? Are you obsessed enough to get the deluxe Darkseid pop? Are you so twisted that you’ll pre-order black-suit Superman? What about this pop of Wonder Woman just kinda hanging out? All of these and more are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and will officially release this August. So come on, put your money where your mouth is if you want the Snyderverse back.

Advertisement

Cuisinart 11-Cup Food Processor Image : Sheilah Villari

Spending so much time at home over the last few months, some of you have emerged better chefs, and some of us are still in the dark. Cuisinart’s 11-Cup Food Processor can help both of those groups. Food processors not only help you become a better at-home chef but a healthier one at that. Today save 57% on this handy kitchen appliance.

Cuisinart has made sturdy and reliable kitchen items over the years, and this food processor is among them. This eleven-cup processor has a state-of-the-art motor with multiple speeds depending on need ensuring all your ingredients are blended impeccably. It actually has “Dough Control” tech (patent-pending) to thoroughly knead bread materials of all kinds. Being a nice circular shape means it’s much easier to clean too. The Supreme Wide Mouth Feed Tube helps with that. The wide mouth allows you to mix whole fruits and vegetables also. The touchpad lets you set your slicing, shredding, and chopping to perfection. You’ll get a spatula to aid in getting all your contents out trouble-free. And if you get stuck, this comes with an instruction/recipe book. If anything really goes wrong, Cuisinart has backed this with a ten-year warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KJHU0446 Image : TaoTronics

Dry air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it this time of year when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $63 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJHU0446 at checkout. That’s a $27 total savings.

Advertisement

SensorPEDIC Fresh & Clean Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

Macy’s huge spring sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $10. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25. This deal runs until April 11.

Vessel Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at Meh, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $20.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Smart locks are mighty convenient. Not only will you rid yourselves of incessant key-fumbling, you’ll also be able to set up guest profiles and give everyone their own unique codes. The Eufy Smart Lock Touch & WiFi is one of the most interesting takes on this concept, but before we talk about why, know that you can get one for nearly $30 off the list price at Amazon.



So, this thing uses your fingerprint for entry alongside the traditional numerical code. There’s also Bluetooth and WiFi support, for added security. That’s why it’s the perfect product for security paranoids. It’s also sleek, easy to install, and will withstand the daily elements with an IP65 rating.

Sedona 3-Pc. Stainless Steel Stock Pots Image : Sheilah Villari

The summer BBQ is on the horizon, and it’s still a great way to socially distance outside if you don’t feel comfortable just yet. You may be the happy host ready to grill, roast, and cook for all your lovely guests. Even if you just have a large family, a sturdy set of Stainless Steel Stock Pots is a must. This three-piece set from Sedona is 53% off and ready for all your tasty recipes.

Advertisement

These mirror-finished pots come in three sizes depending on the brood you need to feed. Eight, twelve, and sixteen quarts are the sizes, and each comes with its own self-sealing glass lid for ultimate deliciousness. Being glass means you can peek in and check to make sure everything is going as planned. The base of these pots is designed to heat evenly, leaving no spots cold or undercooked. The pots will work with any kitchen setup: gas, electric, ceramic, and glass cooktops. You can’t pop these in the oven, though. Sorry. It is also recommended that you hand wash them. They do come with a thirty-day manufacturer’s warranty as a nice just in case. This deal will run until April 11.

These will ship for free.

AUTOOMMO Car Seat Gap Organizers Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know about you, but I drop things under my car seats all the time. It can be a real pain sometimes when you just can’t reach your phone or wallet or whatever it is you’ve dropped because your hand just can’t fit quite right into the tiny cramped space.



Advertisement

Avoid that problem in the future with a 2-pack of these AUTOOMMO car seat gap organizers for 15% off! Just make sure to clip the coupon below the price to get that offer.

As an added bonus, the driver’s side gap filler has 10W wireless charging capability for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and the Google Pixel, among other phone models. So, you can not only stop losing your phone, but it can safely charge in your nifty little gap filler as you drive on.

Pikachu Twin/Full Comforter With Two Pillow Shams Image : Gabe Carey

Ever since subjecting her to Ford V. Ferrari, no doubt the manliest movie of 2019, I have been begging my wife to let me buy a racecar bed for us to sleep in. And while that will probably never happen for reasons unbeknownst to me, I found this Pikachu twin-/full-sized comforter set on sale this morning while searching for Pikachu comforter sets online. Although we have a queen, I’m hoping we can use it for the guest bed, so that when my family visits, they are greeted by a friendly face before entering a deep slumber, hopefully dreaming of their quest to become a Pokémon master one gym battle at a time.

Advertisement

In the set, you can expect the 72" x 86" comforter, along with a couple of pillow shams to top it off. Whether you’re looking to spice it up in the bedroom, or just add a hint of elegance to your decor, don’t sleep on this comforter set. Sleep under it at a 45% markdown.

Up To 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

Advertisement

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

G/O Media may get a commission Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $100.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJCAB003 Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, then grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10 adjustable speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.



All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJCAB003 at checkout. It has a 4.9-star rating from 1,400+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Advertisement

Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection 945671 Image : Sheilah Villari

The absolutely gorgeous Morphe X Lisa Frank Collection dropped at Ulta last November, and it sold out quickly. If you’re of a certain age, you definitely rocked these designs at school, so if you didn’t grab anything the first time, now is your chance. Lisa Frank was on everything imaginable in the 90s and even had a bit of a revamp and resurgence in the last few years. Morphe and Ulta saw the gap in the rainbow market as we are totally sentimental for those retro neons. I fully expect these all to sell out again, but you can take $3.50 off the whole order with the code 945671.

This eye-catching compilation has anything you could need: bright beauty blenders, bold brushes, and vivid throwback palettes. There are 3 palette covers to pick from based on Lisa’s most popular designs. The actual colors in the palettes are the same, but you will get to choose from the Tiger (Forrest), Unicorns (Prancing Unis), or Aliens (Zoomer & Zorbit). All have returned to the restock. There are two sets of lip crayons that are new to Ulta this go-round. It’s time for some nostalgia, and who wouldn’t want a little comfort of yesteryear in 2021.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Lisa Frank Artistry Palettes Buy for $27 at Ulta Use the promo code 945671

JACHS NY Sweater Cleanup Sale CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

I know, I know: It’s getting warmer every day now. We’re getting further into spring, and maybe now you’re putting your colder weather clothes away. Well, unless you’re up north like me— I’m not putting my warm stuff away until Minnesota has experienced its yearly April snowstorm. Not this year! I’ve finally learned.



Advertisement

So you must be thinking, “Why on earth would I buy a sweater right now?” Well, these JACHS NY sweaters come in such classic hues and styles, they’re pretty timeless. That means you can have some fresh looks ready to go for next fall and winter if you think ahead— and if you’re interested in snagging some for up to 90% off.

Whether your preferred type of sweater is wool, cotton, ribbed, or even cardigans, JACHS has got you covered. You can check out all the styles on sale for their clearout right here— just be sure to add code ‘CLEANUP’ at checkout to get an additional 15% off these already slashed prices.

Not sure where to start? Sit back, relax, and think of me as your temporary internet girlfriend for the rest of this post, and I’ll tell you what to wear, bb.

First up, you just can’t go wrong with a timeless ribbed crewneck sweater— especially in this perfect shade of grey. Plus, it’s only $25 with the discount code.

G/O Media may get a commission Charcoal Marled Ribbed Crewneck Sweater $25 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Advertisement

You want a bit of flair? Too bad, we’re going for CLASSIC, ok? You want to make sure these styles are still looking good when it’s cold again, right? Well, if you must have something other than a plain sweater, here’s a nice stripey crewneck for $25.

G/O Media may get a commission Olive Merino Wool Jaspe Stripe Crewneck $25 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Lastly, I’m just a huge fan of the fisherman cardigan look. I feel like this is just the perfect way to add class to any outfit. And this one is a steal at only $30 after adding code CLEANUP.

G/O Media may get a commission Navy Merino Wool Fisherman Cardigan $30 at JACHS NY Use the promo code CLEANUP

Don’t miss out on this sale! Check out all the sweaters on sale at JACHS NY.

Advertisement

2-Pack Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Image : Sheilah Villari

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from Goli Apple Cider gives you two bottles for just $34. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Full Bloom Bundle SPRING Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Spending a little more time at home isn’t the worst thing. We’re almost there; just hang in. In the meantime, our pals at Ella Paradis want to help you jump into a new season with some perfect goodies to unwind. The Full Bloom Bundle is that and can be all yours for just $60 with the code SPRING.

This is quite the deal, and the centerpiece of this curated self-love surprise is one of Better Love’s best toys. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily as a fave, so obviously, I’m excited to see it included. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down. And since your still keeping it close to home, how about a tropical scented candle for rest and relaxation. Go full measure will a self-care day and hop into a warm, soothing bath because you’re getting two bath bombs. Finish it all off by easing your mind with some calming aromatherapy. There are two essential oils of jasmine and ylang-ylang to put the cherry on top of a stress-free day. You earned a day as beautiful as you are.

This bundle will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Full Bloom Bundle Buy for $60 at Ella Paradis Use the promo code SPRING





Advertisement

Demon’s Souls Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

“Never pre-order games!” Okay wise guys, how about vinyl? Are we cool with that? You can pre-order the Demon’s Souls soundtrack on vinyl for $29 today, which is completely rad. This two record set features 80 minutes of music from the game and a slick case. Get this if you want to sit around your apartment being anxious all day. Throw it on while doing chores to feel like you’re accomplishing a difficult task. Bring a date over and throw it on for ambience to absolutely ruin the mood. Let it run while you sleep and see what kind of messed up dreams you have. The possibilities are endless.

The Art of Super Mario Odyssey Image : Amazon

I can’t believe it. Mario has died. After 35 years, the famous Italian no longer exists. How is this possible? How can the universe be so cruel? We knew this day was coming. Nintendo gave us fair warning that our time with the plumber was limited when it unveiled its Mario 35 celebrations. Nintendo made it clear that games like Mario 3D All-Stars would disappear from the eShop that day. We took that time for granted and now Mario is fucking dead. If you’d like to eulogize him, you can grab The Art of Super Mario Odyssey for $20. This 368 page art book features tons of art from one of Mario’s last outings. He looks so happy in it. Feel like shit. Just want him back.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.