Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Apple Watches, cast iron skillets, Furbo’s Pet Camera, and a discounted laptop lead off Wednesday’s best deals.



The release of the new Apple Watch Series 4 coincided with a price drop for the still-excellent Series 3. And today at Walmart, you can save even more.

This deal is valid for both the 38mm ($229) and 42mm ($259) GPS models. Sadly, the cellular version isn’t on sale this time. And while those deals aren’t quite as good as the ones we saw on Cyber Monday, they’re still $50 less than Apple would charge you.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $21 with code WSDQZLWV.



Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Photo: Amazon

A really nice Lightning cable is an ideal stocking stuffer for the iPhone owners in your life, and they don’t get much nicer than Anker’s PowerLine+ cables. Wrapped in nylon and reinforced with kevlar, they’re basically unbreakable, and just feel really nice to use.



For a limited time, get a 6' cable in the color of your choice for just $11 with promo code ANKCABLE, complete with an adjustable pouch that keeps it from getting tangled.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You’d be forgiven if you automatically dismiss Lenovo notebook as a run-of-the-mill, garbage sub-$500 laptop, but you’d be mistaken. Amid all the vanilla specs (4GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, i5 processor, etc.) from this $350 unit is something pretty cool: Optane Memory.

Gizmodo’s written quite a bit about it. Here’s what Alex Cranz said about Intel’s tech:

Optane Memory ... is much cheaper—think $30 for a stick, and works in tandem with your storage drive, remembering commonly loaded files, like game textures or software libraries, and loading them faster than your storage drive alone ever could. In our tests the Optane memory paired with a traditional HDD, was two to three times faster than without the memory.

For the user (see: student) who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and catfishing someone in Des Moines, this is a good, cheapass laptop.

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $15 today with code 2CZGP7RB.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Let me level with you for a second: I don’t know what “back bling” is. But apparently, you’ll get that plus a pickaxe, a glider and $20 in V-Bucks with your purchase of this souped-up, $700 MSI gaming laptop.

The 15.6-inch MSI GV62 8RE gaming laptop packs a GTX 1060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, Intel Core i5-8300 processor, and 256GB SSD. Add that up, and you have a gaming PC ready take on whatever teenager thinks he’s good at Fortnite. (Or you can play Overwatch with me! I’m a tank main. Orisa is so good, don’t @ me.)

If you can ignore the red-and-black, aggressive design, this is a solid companion to hunker down with during the inevitable winter storms.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Amazon. Priced at $820, this is $280 less than what’s on Apple’s Refurbished storefront.

These gold and rose gold, mid-2017 Apple notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, an M3 processor and 256GB of storage. But there are caveats: these Amazon renewed products (see: used) aren’t Apple-certified, may arrive with third-party accessories/packaging, and come with a paltry 90-day Woot Warranty.

If you’re in dire need of a MacBook, this is a steal.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $2-$5 less than the usual going rate for this set, and a match for the last deal we posted.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUK7XMAS, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Permanence is overrated. For evidence, go back and read what you wrote in your LiveJournal when you were 17. How hard does it make you cringe? You never have to feel that way again with the Boogie Board 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet. It allows you to endlessly write, rewrite, erase, and forget, and it’s way better for the environment than using a paper and pen. Just think of all the lists, reminders, and deep, dark secrets that you’ll be keeping out of landfills.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

To celebrate Green Monday, Black Friday’s weird, procrastinating cousin, Walmart is lowering the price on a number of TVs. This includes the Ellen-approved, $380 55-inch 4K UHD HDR VIZIO TV.

This Chromecast-enabled Vizio set offers a lot for that price, e.g. voice control, mobile app control and, most notable of all, full array backlighting.

Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)

And right now you can get the Gold 32GB model for $250, the same price we saw (on and off) around Black Friday. The 128GB Gold is also on sale for $350.

Photo: Amazon

While today’s deals aren’t nearly as good as Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a cheap, serviceable tablet, that’s exactly how we’d describe the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. Are they as nice or as powerful as an iPad Pro? Of course not. But they’re nice-looking internet-connected screens that you can hold in your hand or set on the counter while you cook, which is all most of us need a tablet to be.



Image: Amazon

As fun as the rainbow effects of Philips Hue bulbs can be, white is also a color. This Philips Hue White A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 4-Pack sticks with that, the most basic and useful of lighting colors. But if you want to add more unusual shades to your lighting design later on, you can totally do that.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has quietly come out with a pretty exciting lineup of Fire TV streaming gadgets over the past few months, and they all just went back on sale, either for their Black Friday prices, or very close to them.



You can get a regular Fire TV Stick for $25, but it’s almost definitely worth spending $10 more to get the new version, which supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Moving up the line, the Fire TV Cube is essentially a Fire TV 4K with an Echo Dot built in, allowing you to control your TV with your voice, totally hands-free. It’s also on sale for $70, or $50 off its original price.

But perhaps the most interesting device here is the new Fire TV Recast. This DVR is designed explicitly for cord cutters, and works with any OTA antenna. Rather than plugging straight into your TV, it broadcasts live or recorded shows over Wi-Fi to your Fire TV, an Amazon Echo Show, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale (albeit for $10 more than Black Friday), and you can also save by buying a bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an antenna.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.



This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches.



While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Graphic: Anker

Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Image: Amazon

A bedroom is more than just a place to rest your head at night. Take yours to the next level with new bedding and bedroom furniture, thanks to today’s Amazon Gold Box. Bed frames, night stands, and bedroom sets are up for grabs in a variety of light and dark finishes, along with mattresses, comforters, and even blackout curtains — basically, everything you need to ensure a solid night of shut eye at prices that you won’t lose sleep over.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon had the bright idea of making its own AmazonBasics LED light bulbs, and you can get six of them for just $11 right now. A lot of utility companies will also give you a rebate for buying LEDs, so they could end up being cheaper if you send in your receipt, or even free.

They’re not smart, they don’t dim, and they definitely don’t change colors. But they do put out as much light as a 60W incandescent with only 10.5W of energy, so they will pay for themselves.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Look, life happens. It’s fine if you had a lot going on and your Christmas decorations still aren’t up. But you’re running out of time if you want to actually enjoy them. And if you haven’t even bought this year’s decor yet? Well, you have even less time to get that done, what with shipping and all.



Luckily, The Fastest Shipper* has a Gold Box today full of lights, trees, and ornaments that represent a range of interests, along with figurines and other odds and ends. Make time to shop it if you don’t want to live like the Grinch this holiday season.



*This claim has not been investigated for accuracy, but Prime shipping is generally one of the quickest ways to get something delivered, in my experience.



Photo: Yankee Candle

Even if your house is visually decorated for the holidays, you could be missing the all-important component of a seasonal scent. A peppermint, gingerbread, or pine fragrance wafting through the air can really take things to the next level.



With Yankee Candle’s 5 for $60 Large Classic Jar or Tumbler Candles sale, you can stock up on scents for every room of the house. You’ll also be saving major scrilla — each candle is normally $30, so basically, you’re getting three for free. But you’ll need to do it soon, because this offer will be extinguished Friday.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Dog parenting is a full-time job, and now, you can stay informed on what your fur babies are up to when you’re not around with this Furbo Dog Camera, back down to its Black Friday price of $135.

Not only will this gadget allow you to use your smartphone to look in on your canine kids when you’re not home via full HD camera with night vision, but it will also let you interact with them. Toss your good doggo a treat if you feel like he needs a snack, or scold him thanks to two-way audio when you catch him gnawing on your shoes again. You can even get push notifications when your dog barks. After all, they grow up so fast.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 8” model is down to an all-time low $7 on Amazon, albeit as an add-on item. Obviously, this is too small to be your main skillet, but it’s great if you’re just cooking for yourself, or heating up some side dishes.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

I love Pyrex. Like, something deep within me is irrationally drawn to the beautiful combination of glass and lids in a rainbow of colors. I always have to fight the compulsion to buy it when I see a good deal, because I have enough — that’s what I keep telling myself, at least.



But if you’re without (or if you just want more), you should really check out the 28-piece set currently on sale for $20 at Walmart. There’s honestly no better way to store your food than in glass, and just think of how nicely organized the inside of your fridge will look.

You might not need a multimeter very often, but for $7 (with promo code 8XFF7PBJ), it’s not a bad idea to add one to your toolbox. It sure beats electrocuting yourself and dying horribl

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s always good to have a flashlight handy, lest you be overtaken by darkness at some inopportune moment. This $27 Streamlight ProTac flashlight is tactical flashlight you want to have on you for those “just in case” moments, and it just so happens to be down to it’s lowest price ever. A tactical model that boasts 350 lumens of brightness, this small but powerful light runs on either AA or CR123A batteries and features a helpful hat clip for hands-free navigating. It would be a bright idea to buy one today before this deal goes dark.

Are your holiday decorations missing that certain something? Copper string lights make everything look more festive, and you can get a remote-controlled 33' strand for $6 with promo code D6BJOPRM, or a 66' strand for just $8 with code 6DE797RE. So go forth and make your house Instagram-ready.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Holiday gifting is hard, but hey, don’t sweat it; Nike is running a deal that will make shopping that much less tedious. Through December 14, take $30 off orders of $150 or more with promo code GIFT30. After all, you can’t go wrong with giving a pair of cool sneakers, or new workout gear and apparel. Or, just get something for yourself, and literally run away from your responsibilities for a while with an endorphine-boosting jog.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A storm of savings is rolling through at Zappos. We’re midway though the shoe retailer’s 21 Days of Deals, and today’s discount du jour is one you’ll want to make it rain on. Hunter Original Short Rain Boots in a variety of colors and finishes are just $81, down from their usual $140 price tag, for today only. For those who have yet to hunt down a pair of their own Hunters, these boots are the quintessential rain accessory. They come in a rainbow of both glossy and matte hues that are like sunshine on a cloudy day. Not to mention, they’re fun to wear in winter with the addition of a fashionable boot sock. Snag a pair for yourself or for someone on your list before this sale gets the boot.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

REI is making the holidays even happier with a festive clearance sale that is positively jolly. Starting today and continuing through December 16, the outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off select clearance items (that’s better than their Cyber Monday sale, which only saw up to 40% savings, by the way).



Outdoor adventurers can seek deals on women’s and men’s apparel, along with a range of gear for camping, hiking, and all things snow. And you cana bet a few of your favorite brands, like Columbia, The North Face, and Patagonia, will be marked down, too. Take advantage of this sale now, and let the knowledge that you saved a bundle give you a warm feeling inside when you head outside in your new gear this winter.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re stressing about what you’ll wear when you take this year’s holiday party circuit by storm, relax. You have a holiday party outfit guardian angel looking out for you, and it’s name is Anthropologie. The bohemian-cool retailer is known for unique styles that look effortless (even though you actually put, like, a lot of work into your ensemble), and through Wednesday, they’re taking 30% off all dresses, shoes, and accessories so you can get all dolled up from head to toe. The discount will be applied at checkout, so all that’s left for you to do is grace the party with your presence and enjoy.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

An extra layer of down never hurt anyone in winter. Pump up your puffer collection today with these deals on Uniqlo’s famous Ultra Light Down jackets, coats, vests, and more for both men and women.

As the name suggests, this isn’t the kind of material that keeps you warm by weighing you down; these styles are thin enough to be worn as either an inner or outer layer, and snuggly to the point where you’ll know you have it on, but not heavy enough to be a nuisance. In fact, it’s one of our favorite, most affordable down jackets out there. Pretty much all the jackets and vests are $10 off, while the coats are a bit more steeply discounted, so go to town on this down deal before it’s done.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this holiday season, so they’re taking an extra 30% off already marked down sale items. Use promo code EXTRAEXTRA to take advantage of this designer deal. And, just saying, handbags and accessories make great gifts.



Photo: Backcountry

Outdoor adventures tend to go more smoothly if you’re adequately equipped, and Backcountry is here to help with 20% off select full-price camp and climb items via promo code Take20CC.



Marmot, Kelty, and Pelican are among the discounted brands, so you can gear up with tents, packs, sleeping bags, and all the other necessary gear for a trip into the wilderness. Just don’t stay out there too long! We miss you when you’re gone.

Photo: Amazon

While most eye masks try to provide as little compression as possible, IMAK’s compression pain relief mask lightly presses around your eyes by design to help with headaches, migraines, and sinus pain. You can even throw it in the freezer for cooling (but not too cooling) relief