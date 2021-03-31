Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple Watch Nike Series 6, Amazon Echo Sale, Ella Paradis Full Bloom Bundle, Super Mario LEGO, and More

The Apple Watch Nike S6 leads Wednesday’s best deals.

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

The Nike-branded rendition of the Apple Watch comes with a couple of perks, including the cool Sport Band with breathable punch holes and the exclusive watch faces, and right now Best Buy is taking $50 off the fitness-centric wearable. It’s $349 for the 40mm version and $379 for the larger 44mm model. Both are available in black and silver at those prices.

On top of the savings, you’ll also get six free months of Apple’s new Fitness+ service, which includes an array of video workouts that utilize the stats pouring out of your Apple Watch. Looking for a way to get back on track with exercise and emerge from this pandemic refreshed and ready to take on the world? An Apple Watch and Fitness+ could help, at least.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $60 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $75 without—a savings of $30 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($29 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $670.

Mpow Ring Light with Tripod MHAKI9CO Image : Sheilah Villari

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Thursday, take to save 35% on Mpow’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy tripod. Just clip the coupon and use the code MHAKI9CO at checkout.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The stand extends from almost eight inches high to twenty-nine and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. Where Mpow is different is this ring light tripod has a built-in rechargeable battery. It can run up to five hours off one charge, making it a lot easier to move around and position. You will also get a Bluetooth remote that will work up to thirty-three feet away if needed. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

This will ship free for Prime members. The code expires on April 1.

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger KJQH65T7 + Clip Coupon Image : Jordan McMahon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $5 off the list price Amazon right now when you use the promo code KJQH65T7 and clip the on-page coupon.

In addition to a 12W standard USB connection, it can provide fast charging by way of an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJR3UPQK + Clip Coupon Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, check out Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $27 with promo code KJR3UPQK and a clipped coupon on the page, down from a list price of $40.

It has a 4K 60Hz HDMI port, an ethernet port, USB-C 3.2 and 100W USB-C PD ports, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm audio port, and a SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJWLCARG + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJWLCARG and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

Fire 7 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, nobody’s going to tell you that a $40 tablet is just as good as an iPad or that it’s a truly excellent device. But $40 is a shockingly low price to pay for a functional tablet, and if your needs are relatively lightweight, then the Amazon Fire 7 might be well worth it.



The Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen that’s low-res at 1024x600, but crisp enough at that screen size to be usable, and while the processing power probably won’t be enough to handle 3D games very well, it’ll do just fine for watching videos and reading ebooks. In other words, if you want a portable screen that’s larger than your smartphone for consuming media in bed or when away from home, it’s just $40. That’s wild. It’s $10 off the already-tiny list price in all colors right now.

Fire HD 10 Tablet Image : Amazon

Amazon makes the cheapest brand-name tablets around, and while we wouldn’t put them on par with proper iPads, they’re solid budget-friendly options for use-anywhere streaming media, ebooks, web browsing, and more. Usually, the dirt-cheap Fire 7 and the Fire HD 8 catch our attention, but it’s the sizable Fire HD 10 tablet that is Amazon’s best bargain at the moment.

Right now, the 32GB base model of the large 1080p slate is just $95, a 37% savings off the $150 list price. This sizable Android tablet gives you a crisp screen ideal for media, apps, browsing, and even games, plus the 12-hour battery life will keep you entertained whether kicking around at home right now or hopefully on future, safe travels.

Amazon’s tablets aren’t the most powerful devices around, so keep your expectations in check as far as glossy 3D gaming and speedy multitasking. However, they hit a sweet spot in terms of function and price and are ideal for consuming media. Amazon customers give the Fire HD 10 a 4.6-star rating and the $95 price is for the 32GB version with ads on the lock screen. The ad-less version is $110, or you can always pay a fee to remove the ads later. Meanwhile, the larger-capacity 64GB version is on sale for $125 right now ($65 off).

Jabra Elite 85t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IPX4 splash resistant, but don’t try anything wild with these.



Typically, they’ll run you $230, but they’re down to $200 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Carcassonne Big Box Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Carcassonne is on sale today but let’s get something out of the way first. It’s not that hard to pronounce. Car-ca-sown. At least, I’m pretty sure that’s right. Nobody correct me. All you really need to know is that you can buy the Carcassonne Big Box for $60 on Amazon, just clip the coupon . Carcassonne is an extremely satisfying tile-based board game where players collectively build a map. Place rivers, roads, cities, and more by dropping down tiles. The goal is to get the most points by placing “meeples” and claiming areas. The Big Box includes 11 of the game’s expansions, over 150 tiles, seven meeple types, and more. It’s a fantastic game that’s particularly chill. Just make sure you have a big table to play it on.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the new release down to $50 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

When we originally started covering Watch Dogs: Legion deals, the game’s price was plummeting after two weeks. If you bought it at full price at launch, you were quickly punished for doing so as you saw your friends grab it $20 or even $30 cheaper. To this day, the price continues to sink and now you can grab Ubisoft’s open world game for just $20. I’m not really sure what’s going on here (the game’s buggy launch likely did a number on its install base), but the game’s price has just been all over the place. If you were waiting for a time to jump on, Amazon is probably the way to go right now, as you can get the game more than half off right now. Will it drop lower? Probably at some point. For now, $20 seems like the lowest this will go for the next few months. After that? Who knows.

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, starting today, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Best Buy for $50 today. When you add it to your cart, you’ll also discover that you get a free coaster and placemat set with your order too. Weird, but okay! Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

LEGO Art Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you love the fine art of LEGO, but also the fine art of art? What if there was a way to combine those two passions into one Mega Art? Well good news, my cultured brickheads. There is! LEGO has a series of “art” sets that lets you piece together paintings. You essentially get a canvas and a colorful selection of beads that you can stick onto it. Follow the directions and you’ll create portraits of pop culture icons like Iron Man, Darth Maul, or Marilyn Monroe. Or you can put them together completely wrong and make absolutely nothing. Either way, you can hang it up on a wall when you’re done, so consider this a DIY poster. You can grab some sets from Best Buy for $96 today.

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising on consoles for $30. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now. The PS5 version is out of stock as of this writing, but the PS4 edition upgrades to the new console version for free.

Dino Egg Dig Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is the perfect time to grab the Dino Egg Dig Kit, as it’ll arrive for Easter. Who says it needs to be a rabbit’s eggs that are hunted on Sunday? Looking for dinos is way cooler. Every kid goes through a dinosaur phase. If you’ve got a little palaeontologist trapped at home digitally learning what a great kit to foster that curiosity. Plus, you’re saving 25%.

This kit has twelve eggs with a dinosaur figure nestled inside each. Once you excavate your dig and unearth the prehistoric creature, find the corresponding card to earn about that dino’s history and characteristics. Encourage a young scientist and maybe learn a few new facts yourself. Teaching kids that history and science is just as cool and as important as other subjects is key. STEM projects are also a great way to get the whole family together and spark some nerdy love for a future scientist.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Wired Gaming Headset Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re really into gaming and would prefer a surround sound experience while doing so, check out Razer’s Kraken Wired Headset. Down to $40 from its original price of $50, you can comfortably adjust the headset and speak to your friends through the connected mic. Nothing much to say here, grab it while it’s hot!

Save up To 50% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’

Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Serta White Goose Feather/Down Fiber Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

With a new season, warm weather is on the way. Turning over the bedroom from heavy hot blankets is the next step in the seasonal transition. Something a little lighter but still quality is needed. Serta’s White Goose Feather/Down Fiber Blanket is up to 69% off depending and an excellent cozy solution.

Something for chilly nights but still on the cool side means summer is coming, so until then, get snuggled up in this goose feather and down fiber blanket. Serta has had the American Down and Feather Council give it the ol’ thumbs-up, and it’s a 233 thread count. You’ll be experiencing a 90/10 split on those feathers and down fiber. Get a peaceful night’s sleep knowing it’s allergen-free and easy to clean. The twin to king sizes are all included in this sale, and the discount will reflect based on which you select.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Cuisinart Cordless Rechargeable Hand Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Remember at the beginning of quarantine sixty years ago when everyone was trying to make Dalgona coffee. The hand blender really had a moment there. But this small appliance can make concocting a lot of recipes much easier too. Today save 46% on Cuisinart Cordless Hand Blender to help you.

It is mentioned how portable and lightweight this, which is great to hear if you are making things that require more power, like soups and chunky salsa. But it does look easy to operate with just one button, and it’s easy to clean, unlike other kitchen appliances. It’s tiny but powerful, with 7.8 total volts behind it and five settings. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable and steady grip. It’s accompanied by a twenty-four-ounce mixing beaker and a traditional chef’s whisk. There’s even a recipe book to get you started. Expect it to run about twenty minutes on one charge, and the quick-charge feature will have your pancake batter smooth in a heartbeat.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $40 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $210. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home.

Zwilling 6-Piece Knife Block Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This set from KitchenAid is not only functional but really funky too. Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and if they can look great too, why not? This is the Six-Piece Knife Block Set and will make you want to elevate all your meals to accompany how stylish this set is. You’re saving 65% on this striking set too.

There are six-pieces in this set. The knives each made of durable high carbon no-stain steel with polypropylene handles. They are designed to not only look good but give you the ultimate control for the perfect dices each use. The anti-slip treatment allows for a comfortable grip and keeps you safe while slicing. They’re also ergonomic for fatigue-free cutting if you have a long-haul recipe to fill. You’ll get a paring knife, a chef’s knife, a bread knife, kitchen shears, and sharpening steel. They come with a beautiful knife block in blue, lime, or orange to stay safe in between uses.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Whenever I think of cold brew coffee, I’m reminded of this time I went to a theme park with one of my younger brothers and he was craving one and decided to order at the “Starbucks” inside the park. Except, it wasn’t so much a Starbucks as it was a place that just used Starbucks-branded coffee.



Anyway, he ordered a nice, refreshing cold brew and was not expecting them to make this by pouring a cup of steaming hot coffee in a cup and then plopping some ice in it— but that is, in fact, what they did.

As you can probably guess, that is not the way to make a cold brew cup of coffee. The adjective is supposed to be a modifier of that verb, not an afterthought.

One way to do it? You can slowly make it in your fridge with these Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Pitcher Packs.

But if you’re in want of a cold brew and have limited time to make it in, you could also grab yourself a Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System for $170 so you can have it anytime you want!

You can get it for 26% off right now at Amazon or at Bed Bath & Beyond.

What’s more is that it can also make hot and cold teas, whether you like bagged or looseleaf varieties! And of course, it accommodates a wide variety of brew sizes, from a small cup to a carafe, with a turn of the knob.

Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.



I’m excited to say that I made the plunge and finally purchased one of these comforters for myself this past winter. I gotta say: “Cloud” is an accurate descriptor. What’s more, I got my full/queen-sized Buffy comforter for just $64 since I’m a Beyond+ member. And now that the weather is warming up, I find that the comforter still feels like the perfect temperature.



The Buffy comforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

This deal was originally published on 1/3/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 3/28/21.

Beautyblender Dream Swirl Set Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re like me, spring cleaning is real, and the easiest place to start is the bathroom. The first thing you need to do is throw out dirty old blenders. Blenders, no matter the brand, should be changed every three months. Time to replace yours and get 50% off Beautyblender’s Dream Swirl Set. This is apart of Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty, so the deal is only good for today.

Clean blenders are the foundation of your beauty routine, pun intended. With everyone being more conscious of germs, let’s start at the beginning. Cleaning all the tools in your beauty box is important, and I highly recommend the blender rotation. This is a limited-edition set from Beautyblender in a gorgeous two-toned orange and white swirl sponge with a blender cleanser solid. That cleanser is vegan and helps remove excess makeup and bacteria. Jump into a new season with clean beauty tools and a fresh face.

Full Bloom Bundle SPRING Image : Ella Paradis

Spending a little more time at home isn’t the worst thing. We’re almost there; just hang in. In the meantime, our pals at Ella Paradis want to help you jump into a new season with some perfect goodies to unwind. The Full Bloom Bundle is that and can be all yours for just $60 with the code SPRING.

This is quite the deal, and the centerpiece of this curated self-love surprise is one of Better Love’s best toys. I know I’ve mentioned the Rabbit Lily as a fave, so obviously, I’m excited to see it included. It’s the perfect classic vibe and never lets me down. And since your still keeping it close to home, how about a tropical scented candle for rest and relaxation. Go full measure will a self-care day and hop into a warm, soothing bath because you’re getting two bath bombs. Finish it all off by easing your mind with some calming aromatherapy. There are two essential oils of jasmine and ylang-ylang to put the cherry on top of a stress-free day. You earned a day as beautiful as you are.

This bundle will ship for free.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirt Image : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go-to currently is the one I’ve stolen from a boyfriend or two. If you’re a significant other like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 25% off Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts until Saturday.

These are as cozy as can be. Made from Powerblend fleece, warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky, which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And, of course, the classic crewneck style is casual chic. These Champion sweatshirts are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are twelve colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because, at this price, they’re selling out fast.

Free shipping 0n all orders over $25.

20% off Storewide Image : Bellesa

Bellesa is such a wonderful company, always making sure we are doing our best. For a limited time, they want you to have the best too. Get 20% off your order no matter what you choose and celebrate a new season of self-care. The discount will be applied at checkout, so no code needed/

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

No, go undercover or under covers. If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine EZL9MOZE Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code EZL9MOZE at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Get up 30% off Select Spring Items Image : Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s huge spring sale is here! It’s time to celebrate a new season with some new styles. Walk into warm weather in stylish duds. Some of the company’s best-sellers are included in this deal: handbags, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Here’s the skinny: spend $250-$499 and get 25% off or spend $500 and snag 30% off. This applies to all items labeled ‘Included in the Spring Event.’ But excluded products do count towards your total purchase amount. So if you see something you like, toss it in the cart anyway. This sale will run until March 28. No codes are needed.

Tory Burch’s Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is one of their top sellers and is as classy as they come. Everyone needs a nice staple bag, and this could be yours. Made of canvas and leather, this is the perfect bag for spring and summer. It’s even sizable enough to fit a 13" laptop. This is a classic Tory bag that you’ll save $107 on. It comes in the traditional Cuoio color.

Free shipping within the continental U.S. and it’s automatically applied during checkout.

Naipo Massage Gun 4V66HE4U Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 4V66HE4U at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,300+ reviews.





Up to 50% off Select Criter ion Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

The Criterion Collection is the gold standard for film snobs and movie lovers the world over. But for a good reason. These boxes and bundles are beautifully designed and provide supplementary material to dig deeper into your favorite pieces of cinema. Amazon is having a huge sale on the majority of the collection.

There are so many classics and fan favorites you’re sure to find one of yours or discover a new one. This is the perfect opportunity to finally see that movie you’ve always been told you need to see, like Hidden Fortress that inspired A New Hope.

I was in a pretty in-depth film criticism program in college, so of course, I gush over these sales, and one of my all-time favorites is included in it. Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless kicked off the French New Wave movement and is a must to impress your cinematic pals. It’s gorgeous in so many ways, and I’ve read the accompanying book multiple times over the years.

Anytime I can bring up Metropolitian, I do. I have no idea why but this movie has stayed with me since I first saw it nineteen years old, but it has. If wit and anxiety could be personified, it’d be this Whit Stillman film. This is one of the indie greats of the 90s.

Several titles are also “get 3 for the price of 2,” but you really have to dig around as there isn’t a designated section for those within the Criterion tab. But beloved slacker comedy Dazed and Confused is included in that deal.

Tomb Raider Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider and Square Enix is celebrating. There’s no new Lara Croft game or anything. Instead, the big ticket item this year is an official Tomb Raider cookbook. You know, the franchise that is about cooking and food. According to the product description, the book features 40 recipes from locations she’s visited over the course of the series. The book is also part travel guide and talks about each location in greater depths. Frankly, why not? I own the WWE Cookbook and it’s far less cultured than this. If you want to cook with Lara, you can save 10% when you pre-order a copy at Amazon, taking this down to $27. Let me know how it is.

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.