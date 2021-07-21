Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple MacBook Air, Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, DNA My Dog, Knives Out 4K Blu-ray, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899 in certain colors, and an even better $150 off the 512GB edition in Gold at $1,099. The other 512GB color options are just a dollar more.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

Tired of scrolling through the news every night? Maybe a Kindle may help you unwind after a long day without having to slog through Tweets and articles that might just bum you out. Enter Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is waterproof and has a lit display for night-time reading.

Typically, the base model with 8GB storage costs $130, but right now it’s down to $85. The 32GB edition is $55 off at $105, meanwhile. Both of those are ad-supported versions that show lock screen ads, but you can buy the ad-less version for an extra $20 (or pay the fee later to remove the ads).

Advertisement

If you want something a bit simpler, the base Kindle model is just $60 right now. It has the same-sized screen (albeit less crisp) but it lacks the Paperwhite’s waterproofing. Still, it’ll get the job done and it’s $30 off right now for the ad-supported version. As above, it’s an extra $20 for the version without ads.

Advertisement

Spotty Wi-Fi isn’t just a bummer; it can seriously inhibit your ability to get work or a good DnD session going. There’s a few ways you can solve this: move your rig closer to your router (not fun!), buy a beefier router, or invest in a mesh system. Mesh systems work better for larger households, though, and it might save you a headache or two down the road. That said, they’re pricey, so it’s worth waiting for a good deal if you can help it.

Right now, Best Buy is offering the Eero 6 mesh router 3-pack - which includes a core router and two extender nodes - for just $181, which is 35% off the list price. If this seems like a good fit for your space, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen on the popular Eero 6 line to date.

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

If your smart TV isn’t quite smart enough for your liking or you’re a Roku fan who needs something newer, then you might want to jump on this bargain. Right now, Amazon is offering 27% off the current Roku Express 4K+ streaming device, which connects to your TV to let you access all sorts of streaming video services. It comes with a remote, plus the compact box—which support’s Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit—can even attach to the bottom of your TV if you please. Grab it for $29 today.

Advertisement

Summer blockbusters are a thing again— but after you remember how expensive movie theaters are, you’re going to be looking for some good deals to make up for that expense. Why not have movie night at your place instead by spending that movie theatre snack money on this Insignia 50"4K Fire TV? It’s just $310 today at Amazon.



This is a Fire TV, so it comes out of the box ready to go with the top streaming apps already installed. What’s more, you can control the TV through your voice— all you have to do is press the microphone button on your remote and give a command to Alexa to launch apps, search for shows, play music, and more.

Advertisement

This 18% off deal might not last, so get it while you can! This item ships for free.

If there’s a young, voracious reader in your life, consider empowering their reading habit with a Kindle Kids Edition. This child-friendly version of the popular e-reader has a two-year worry-free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace it regardless of how it met its grisly demise.



Advertisement

But there’s more: the included one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) provides access to loads of kid-friendly books, such as the entire Harry Potter series and quite a bit more. It has parental controls built-in too, of course, and unlike Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition tablets, this e-reader doesn’t have things like apps, games, and videos available: just books.



Save $40 off the list price right now at Amazon. The 10th-gen Kindle itself comes in just one color, but you can choose from one of four different cover designs to suit your kid’s style and personality. The Kids+ membership renews at $3/month after the included year’s worth ends, if you’re keen on keeping it.

Advertisement

Chromebooks are cheap and solid laptops—we know this, but sometimes we’re still shocked by just how affordable they can be. Case in point: Walmart is currently selling this compact 11” Acer Chromebook model for a mere $129. That’s $100 off the list price.

It’s no powerhouse, but it should do just fine with apps like Chrome, Gmail, Docs, Maps, YouTube, and more. Walmart customers give it a strong 4.4-star rating, and this notebook will receive Chrome OS updates through June 2026.

Advertisement

In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?

Advertisement

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can download Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox for $45 from Microsoft.

Advertisement

If you haven’t played Persona 5 yet, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $25 off. If you’ve already played Persona 5, what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $35 off. This is the lowest it’s been yet, so what are you doing with your life? Buy Persona 5 Royal for $35 off.

I think you get the point, but just in case: Buy Persona 5 Royal on PS4, now $35 off.

Advertisement

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally a few months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $16. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

How do you develop a fresh take on a genre as old as time? It’s not easy. Velan Studio has effectively made a shooter without it being a shooter by replacing guns with balls. The moment to moment gameplay feels like that of a third person arena shooter, but with the unique twist of it being a wacky dodgeball game with fun liberties such as being able to ball yourself up so your teammates can throw you at your enemy. It’s also worth mention the sound design is amazing. Nothing is more satisfying than hearing that echoing rubber bounce as you dome an opponent in their stupid face. Knockout City is free on GameP ass with EA Play and is available to purchase for $13 on the Microsoft Store.

Advertisement

Here’s the literal best deal you will ever see on the internet, period. You can currently buy the Xbox version of Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition for $4. That’s no typo. $4. I can’t express enough how stellar this deal is. Titanfall 2 is a fantastic first-person shooter from Respawn that features fast-paced gunplay and heavy-hitting mech battles. If multiplayer shooters aren’t your thing, it features a fantastic single-player campaign that you need to play. It’s short and sweet, so you can knock it out in a day or two. You’re getting a standout AAA title for the cost of a phone app here. For the love of God, if you have yet to play this game, don’t miss out on this.

Advertisement

Among Us took over the zeitgeist last Fall by skyrocketing in popularity among streamers and casual players alike, sort of becoming the game the defined the lockdown of 2020. This was especially impressive considering it had come out two years prior in 2018. However, if we go back several years prior to that, we’ll find another game with “Among Us” in the title—The Wolf Among Us. Following the success of their The Walking Dead adventure game, Telltale moved on to adapt a lesser know comic series, Fables, centering on a dark and violent noir story featuring fairytale creatures. Make choices that effect the narrative as you investigate a mystery across five episodes as Bigby Wolf, Sheriff of Fabletown. You can download The Wolf Among Us for only $6 from the Microsoft Store.

Advertisement

If you need something new to occupy your indoor time this summer, LEGO sets are one of the best options around. And right now, one of the coolest recent sets is 19% off at Amazon.



The official LEGO International Space Station, complete with 864 pieces, a stand to hold the completed build, and even a lil’ space shuttle, is just $57 right now. This is a sizable build recreating a true technological marvel, and at a pretty great price-per-brick ratio right now.

Advertisement

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is the latest 2D sidescroller we’ve gotten in the Mario series. While this is arguably one of the best local multiplayer options available now and certainly one of those “must have” games on the Switch, the series just gets under my skin. Not for the game itself—just that they still feel the need to tack “New” on there. It goes back to the “original” New Super Mario Bros. that released for the Nintendo DS in 2006. It was Mario’s return to form following his jump to 3D and departure from 2D in 1990. But here we are 15 years later, nearly the same amount of time from New Super Mario Bros. as it was from Super Mario World, and we still have “New” in the title. Words are supposed to mean things. Luckily, this has no effect on gameplay which I must reiterate does kick ass. You can pick up a copy for only $41.

Advertisement

Deep breaths, deep breaths. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $25 on Xbox and PlayStation 4/5, which is almost 50% off its normal price. When I bought the game, it was still full price, and the drops only started a few days after that. Isn’t that funny? I figured, “There’s no way it’ll get discounted this early.” And then it went down to $50! Great, I love that for everyone that is not me! Lo and behold, I’ve woken up today and here we are at $25. Extremely cool and I’m happy for everyone who had the foresight to wait. Game Pass subscribers can even play it for free now. Anyway, Like a Dragon is the latest in the Yakuza series, which just seems to get increasingly weirder as time goes on. The biggest change this time around is a pivot to turn-combat, a departure for the series. You can also do a bunch of wacky and mundane side-missions like can collecting and go karting and that’s really the selling point here, frankly.

Advertisement

8BitDo is a third party contrtoller manufacturer that has been leveraging nostalgia in a big way—designing peripherals that echo the flavor of an older generation while incorporating modern features. And that doesn’t get any more true than with the SN30 Pro+ controller. Modeled after the form factor of the original SNES controller, this piece of hardware also has dual analog sticks, multiple R and L buttons, grip handles to keep your hands from cramping, and gyro motion controls. Even though it is designed primarily with the Nintendo Switch in mind with its home and capture buttons, this controller will also work on a PC or Mac via Bluetooth. Seriously, this controller whips ass. We recently polled our readers on what their favorite alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is and this thing beat out all the rest. I have the non-plus version myself (no grip handles) and it’s one of my favorites to play with—especially for its D-Pad. You can currently get the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ for a few dollars off on Amazon.

By law, we love Sonic the Hedgehog now here at The Inventory. If you’ve missed out on the lore developments over the past few months, Sonic barged into our office one day and ate our mascot, Wario. He declared himself the CEO and now we are stuck with him. He demands we post his deals and praise him. It’s kind of scary! But who am I to argue with this blue deity? You can get a Switch two-pack containing Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing for $25 today. Sonic is demanding that you get it. He says that Sonic Mania is an excellent throwback to the Genesis era and that Team Sonic Racing is a racing game featuring Sonic. I don’t really get why Sonic needs a car when he— NO SONIC I’M SORRY PLEASE



[Editor’s note: Sonic here. I can do whatever I want. Witness me.]

Advertisement

You’re probably going to have some gaming downtime this year. At the moment, only two or three big releases a dropping a month as delays thin the early 2021 release schedule. That means it’s a perfect time to catch up on anything from 2020 that you may have missed. Let me tell you, you’re going to want to make sure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim makes it into your rotation. The hybrid visual novel/tower defense game tells a sprawling sci-fi story about kaiju and high school students in big robots who must fight them. That might sound like your standard anime plot, but the story goes ... places. The less you know about it the better, but if you’re a big sci-fi fan, you’ll probably want to check this one out. You can grab it for $25 at Best Buy right now.

Advertisement

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $35 on Switch and PS4 at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Advertisement

Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $25 at Best Buy. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach dad. Embrace beach dad.

Advertisement

Miitopia had originally released as a 3DS game and is one of the latest ports to make its way to the Nintendo Switch. This approachable RPG taps into your and your friends’ Mii catalog to create the faces of all characters you encounter and play as through the story. This means your mom could be a wizard friend helping you along the way or the big bad of the whole campaign might be Hank Hill. You can pick up a copy from Amazon for only $42.

Advertisement

Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $31 at Newegg. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.

Looking for a fun new LEGO kit to build? The new-for-2021 LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter is a nice medium-sized kit at 474 pieces, letting you build the iconic ship with expandable wings, a cockpit that opens, retractable landing gear, and even spring-loaded blasters. It comes with Luke, R2-D2, Princess Leia, and even General Dodonna… you know, the Yavin 4 military base leader. That guy!



Advertisement

Amazon is taking 20% off the list price right now, knocking it down to $40. And if you’re more inclined towards the Dark Side, there’s also a new-for-2021 LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter at the same level discount, now available for $32.

Advertisement

Look, this has been a slow year for new games. The ongoing state of the world has slowed down video game production so we’re in a bit of a drought when it comes to big releases. While you wait for new stuff, you can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $40 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.

If you need to bulk up your wine cellar post-pandemic, this is the deal for you. The Wine Insiders has been around for almost forty years, and their expertise is known the world over. Getting their stamp of approval is huge because they are very particular tasters. They partner with top-rated wineries from all around the globe and do the hard work of selecting only the best for you. This bundle from StackSocail offers you 15 Bottles of Mixed Wines for just $85.

Advertisement

This means you’re paying less than $6 for each tasty bottle of reds and whites. If you aren’t particular and love delicious quality wine, this is an amazing deal. This is for wine likers to those who wish to become wine lovers. It’s never a bad idea to have extra bottles on hand as last-minute gifts or if there is a surprise visit with friends. Just redeem the voucher at the Wine Insiders site, enter all your important info to ship, and your boozy batch will be on its way. This isn’t a subscription; just enjoy your bottles without having to cancel a membership.

Ok, now of the gritty details. This will ship in the US only, and it won’t be able to be sent to Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota, and Utah. Obviously, you will need to be 21 or older, and an adult signature and ID will be required for delivery. Tax and the $30 shipping fee are not included in the base price.

Advertisement

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 36% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

This will ship for free.

Advertisement

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

The perfect weather for hiking and all outdoorsy things is here. Getting a great water bottle to keep your beverages cool on the trail is essential. Grabbing two bottles for the price of one is even better. Today only at SideDeal, snag this tasty deal on Vessel’s Double-Wall Stainless Steel Water Bottles for just $24.

These insulated bottles are twenty-two ounces, can handle hot and chilly liquids, and keep them that way for hours. If you’re camping, expect your cold water to be cool for a full day, and at night keep your tea/coffee toasty for up to twelve hours. Each bottle has double-walled vacuum insulation to help with those desired temperatures. They are BPA-free and constructed from food-grade safe stainless steel. That stainless steel means condensation is all but eliminated from the outside of the bottle, meaning it won’t be slippery to grab while working out. These are available in these color combos: pink/grey, teal/white, and black/white.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

We love our coffee, don’t we folks? I don’t know about you, but every morning when I wake up, the first thing I do is reach for that good good container of cold brew we have stuffed in our fridge. But sometimes not even that’s enough to sustain your productivity all day long. And while you could always make a cup of espresso, doing so requires an expensive machine—one that greatly outweighs the cost of Jot Ultra Coffee.



Advertisement

What the hell is “ultra” coffee, you ask? Endorsed by successful, influential people like iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk and Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan as well as publications like Food & Wine, Fast Company, and Forbes, this highly caffeinated concoction contains a whole 14 cups of pure, concentrated coffee in a mere 200-milliliter bottle. Ethically and sustainably sourced from Central and South America, Jot’s beans come from the heart of coffeeland and taste delicious too.



Best of all, you don’t have to brew it yourself. Instead, Jot Ultra Coffee comes pre-made in packs of one, two, or three at a special discount for a limited time. Single-bottle buyers can bank on a $4 discount off an equivalent of 14 cups; double packs are $24 off, and triples are marked down $38. Of course, you will have to shell out for a subscription if you want to take advantage of the savings, but don’t worry, you can always cancel later if it’s not up to your standards.

Advertisement

Summer is here and it’s time for road trips again. Don’t hit the road without being prepared: Make sure you have a way to give your car a jump wherever you are with the GREPRO 2000A peak car jump starter.



This jump starter works on everything from mowers to diesel trucks, and it can also charge devices via USB and has a flashlight you can use to find your way or signal for help. Get it for just $45— a 50% discount— when you use code 779YVJLM at checkout.

C’mon, get that road trip preparation off to a good start. You can always pick up snacks on the way! But this device is the kind of thing you want to buy and never have to use, rather than have it and not need it.

This coupon code is valid until July 20.

Advertisement

Trim the savings and bring your knives back to factory pointiness in seconds with a safe and effective sharpener. The Angle Pro Knife Sharpener is just that, and it’s 64% off.

Just a few pulls at the designated slot is all it takes to return your knives to their brilliance. It’s quick and easy, two things that are not suspicious at all when returning a butcher knife to ultimate sharpness. The 3-in-1 knife sharpener helps you get just the right angle at any gauge. Three ceramic wheels straighten your blades and three tungsten carbide rods put a new edge on them too. Slice and dice with ease after minimal work and in the comfort of your own home. This also comes with a three-year warranty.

Advertisement

The sharpener will ship for $3.

Are you an eco-conscious person and looking for a safe alternative to harsh laundry detergents? Maybe natural mineral pellets are what you’ve been in search of. Ecoegg laundry is a unique way to get your dirty duds clean without harmful chemicals. This Ecoegg Laundry Egg bundle lets you do up to seventy deep cleans and dries with safer ingredients.

Advertisement

Completely replace detergent and fabric softener with this pair of eggs. Toss one of the pellets in the egg and watch it do its foamy work. The formula for the detergent is highly rated by Dermatest, so it’s approved for those with sensitive skin. This kit also helps keep your washing machine in order too by removing limescale and soap scum build-up. The dryer eggs cut the time needed to do the task by 28% this saving energy. You can choose from unscented, fresh linen or spring blossom.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Stainless steel is sleek and very professional-looking. Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Concentrix 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It’s 46% off what its original price is.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Made from pure aluminum, they distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. This is due to their tuxCORE aluminum bottoms. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in even though they are vented. Each is also oven and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean because each is ceramic-coated with an organic nonstick sheen that’s PTFE- and PFOA-free. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare a perfect cuisine each use. This set has a 1.5-quart saucepan and a 3-quart saucepan, both with lids, an 8" open nonstick frypan, an 11" nonstick frypan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid plus a steamer insert.



This set will ship for just $3.

Advertisement

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves, and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock-resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Mouth Armor’s Oral Care Essentials Set is ready to be the hero your teeth were looking for. This comprehensive set is 74% and worth every penny.

This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

Advertisement

This will ship for $3.

If you’re like me and still on the fence about returning to your neighborhood spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.



Advertisement

This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

You got a lot of stuff to carry, and sometimes pockets don’t cut it and a handbag can be cumbersome. Throw it all in one of these adorable Controller Gear Animal Crossing backpacks instead for up to 40% off today!



The best deal is this Controller Gear Animal Crossing teal backpack imprinted with the iconic leaf pattern for $30.

You can represent everyone’s favorite landlord on your bag with this Controller Gear Tom Nook quilted backpack for $36. With a deal like that, you can throw some extra bells on that mortgage or wherever else, ‘cause you’re getting style and convenience for that price!

Advertisement

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Advertisement

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.

The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute. This power efficiently scrubs away the buildup of plaque, making your mouth a lot happier. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

If you’re an avid candle lover like me, a good lighter that can do its job at many angles is what you need. Dissim’s Inverted Lighter is a Kickstarter champion and can help with candles and more with a premium soft flame.

By using standard butane, this adjustable flame can be lit in pretty much any direction. And being butane, this lighter produces a low-temperature candle flame. It’s easy to get that flame going with the ergonomic grip and is stable for precision. The design is patent-pending but works brilliantly for angled flames. You’ll be able to refill the tank making this a huge upgrade from harmful disposable lighters. Rad sites like Hypebeast have recommended this lighter, and now we are adding to that list too. Grab this today for 16% less and light up your life.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Rian Johnson’s comedic yet tense whoddunit was one of my favorite films of 2019. Daniel Craig’s performance as Benoit Blanc, a private investigator questioning the motives of selfish family of assholes whose patriarch was found dad in an suspicious suicide, is the glue of this movie. His hammy southern drawl draws you in and doesn’t get old. We’re confirmed to be getting a sequel, but that isn’t enough. Give me ten more of these. The film’s title Knives Out comes from a track off Radiohead’s album, Amnesiac. Honestly, we might as well make a Benoit Blanc anthology series and have a film named after each song from that record. Hunting Bears, Dollars & Cents, I Might Be Wrong, You and Whose Army?—all of them work nicely as a whodunnit. Though, the one I’d at least like to see if Like Spinning Plates. As we wait for this fantasy of mine to come true, we can at least re-watch the first film on 4K UHD Blu-ray for only $11.

Advertisement

Mario has a long history from first appearing in the arcade game Donkey Kong to marrying then divorcing Donkey Kong. It’s almost impossible to follow this guy’s whole life story, but thankfully Nintendo has now published these classified documents on the first 30 years of his secret life in this Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia. Why does he wear red? Well according to the encyclopedia, he isn’t wearing red. He is constantly bleeding under his clothes. How is Mario able to respawn when he dies? Well technically he doesn’t respawn. When he dies, he stays dead, but his death creates a new branch reality where he didn’t die. Quantum physicists have been able to prove the existence of a multiverse because you miss timed that jump and hit the side of a Goomba. There are many more secrets to be uncovered when you pick up the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia from Amazon for $24.

Advertisement

Halo: Combat Evolved released in 2001 and has since breathed life into an expansive universe of games and novels. The Halo Encyclopedia gives you a history lesson spanning over a hundred millennia and encompassing over a hundred thousand light years. Amazon has the hardcover book available to pre-order at the discounted price of $38. The book will release March 29, 2022.

I’m more of a Pierce Brosnan guy myself (please don’t hate me!), but Bond is Bond, and if you refuse to watch him portrayed by anyone other than Daniel Craig, this deal is for you. Grab 007: The Daniel Craig Collection on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray for just $43. It comes with four films, two of which MI6 buffs consider to be infallible royalty:

Advertisement

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

And you’ll get digital copies of all these, too.

TECH

GAMING

HOME

GREPRO Car Jump Starter 779YVJLM

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Clueless defined a generation and continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 25% on any one of these Clueless items and get a free gift with your purchase too.

Advertisement

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Modeled after Cher’s iconic flip phone (what an era for technology), the Totally Clueless Blush Palette brings this whole vintage look together. Pick from any four colors and roll with the homies to your next party in the Valley.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Advertisement

I’ve been using a few of 107's products for a while and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is discounted for the rest of the month. Take 15% off anything on the site to celebrate the start of summer with glowing skin. Just used the code Honey107.

My favorite product from them is the Micro Drizzle Hydro Toner. Don’t be alarmed if you have a complexion a bit on the oily side. My t-zone can be a mess; this never made it worse, even with its hydration-focused formulation. Hyaluronic acid does wonders and is the main ingredient in many top skincare items on the market, so same here. After each use, my skin felt revitalized, refreshed, and ready for my moisturizer. It never disrupted anything for me and quickly became my number one toner. It’s absolutely lightweight and keeps my skin in top form for the majority of my day. It’s made from seven-year aged vinegar and Japanese camellia leaf extract, so it soothes your face even on your worst days or during a breakout. It was formulated to be used as often as you need and not upset your skin’s natural pH balance.

Free shipping on all orders over $40.