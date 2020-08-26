Wednesday's Best Deals: Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Nintendo Switch Digital Sale, N95 Masks, Pet DNA Test Kit, bObSweep Robot Vacuum, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A discounted pair of Apple AirPods Pro, a Samsung Galaxy S10+ Gold Box, a Nintendo Switch digital games sale, a gray Nintendo Switch Lite, an exclusive deal on N95 masks, a Wisdom Panel pet DNA test kit, and a bObsweep PetHair robot vacuum lead Wednesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Promoted Deal: Eufy SmartDrop Mailbox | $199 | Kickstarter

Eufy SmartDrop Mailbox Image : Eufy Security

It happens to the best of us. You place an order online and it arrives on your doorstep only to have it stolen while you’re out on the town. And while your instinct may be to snatch up that Ring doorbell while it’s on sale, it’s highly discouraged by our friends at Gizmodo. Reports surfaced the company had not only teamed up with police forces to spy on its users, but it had also inadvertently leaked their Wi-Fi credentials to hackers, a huge loss for digital privacy advocates. Since then, plenty of alternatives have cropped up, including SmartDrop from Eufy Security, a “smart mailbox” whose Kickstarter campaign has already quadrupled its $50,000 funding goal in just one day.



Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in love with playing music out loud and in the open, I’d like to suggest the Sony SRS-XB12 portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s only $40 at Best Buy, which is $20 off the original list price. You can play up to 16 hours on one charge, and the bass WILL be booming. I don’t know what you’re waiting for, hop on this deal now.



Anker Powercore Slim 10000 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

You can save 25% on an Anker PowerCore Slim portable charger. It’s down to $20 with a clipped coupon and can charge your phone, tablet, and other devices easily. There’s honestly nothing more to say, grab it before it’s gone!



Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Canceling Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Sony is king when it comes to noise-canceling headphones, everything else is measured against them. The WH-XB900N Headphones are $70 off in this limited-time deal. This is still a great value given what the price is.



Happy customers have noted how comfortable they are and they better be because if you wanted you could get thirty hours of straight listening pleasure out of these. It’s not just music that’s crisp and clear but your calls as well. Easy and convenient handsfree calling is a dream when you’re active. The advanced Bluetooth tech lets you pair seamlessly in seconds with your phone. The touch sensor controls do take some getting used to and I really had to train myself when I tested a pair of these. I accidentally hung up on my mom a few times. 100% user error because that sensor does exactly what it’s supposed to without much effort which is awesome just know it’s sensitive. Connect these with Alexa or your voice assistant too to make life easier. I know this price seems steep but this is a good deal for the best wireless headphone on the market.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

AirPods Pro Graphic : Gabe Carey

As The Inventory’s resident data boi, I’ve got hard evidence AirPods Pro are one of the most sought-out items on Kinja Deals. Everyone with an iPhone wants ‘em but no one wants to pay full price. Completely understandable given the Apple’s suggested retail price for the active noise-canceling true wireless earbuds is $249. Since late July, however, they’ve been listed for $235 on Amazon. Before they jump back up again, now’s your chance to grab a set for yourself at a 12% discount. Hell, I might even jump on this deal myself.



Though I’ve been happily rocking the Bose SoundSport Frees since before penning this outdoor running guide in which I first recommended them, I’ve wanted to make the switch to AirPods Pro for a while now. Despite my apprehension due to the shoddy fit and sound quality of the original AirPods, Apple’s latest ‘Pro’ variant seems like a big step up. In addition to the H1 chip I find most enticing (who doesn’t want seamless, AKA not Bluetooth, pairing?), the advertised sweat- and water-resistance sounds like a blessing as an avid runner. Plus, three different tapered silicone tips might finally bring an end to the increasingly vexing “falling out of your ears” problem.

Togglable active noise cancelation rounds out the AirPods Pro as a top contender for your, now reduced, dollar spend.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

There’s always that one place in the house. You know, the one where the Wi-Fi just doesn’t quite reach and you can’t doomscroll Twitter on your phone in peace. Well... you probably shouldn’t doomscroll on social media in a year like this anyway, but it’s still important to get Wi-Fi in your whole house in case of emergencies or needing to set up a home office. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Extender is $45 on Amazon’s Gold Box deals, and this little guy will get the job done. Looking at the reviews, it’s reliable and relatively easy to set up, so why wait? Grab one before this sale is done!



AUKEY 4-Port 48W Wall Charger J4XLHMVT Photo : AUKEY

Advertisement

Trying to keep track of my chargers is a pain in the ass. Which one is USB-A and which is USB-C? Do I have the right wall outlet part for them? What about my Switch and Kindle? It’s an endless cycle of trying to figure out what I’m missing and always realizing what I need at the worst possible time. Well, Aukey’s four port wall-charger can help a lot with this. With two USB-A and two USB-C ports and enough wattage to actually charge four devices at once, this adapter will have you covered for most things. It can even charge laptops and the Switch! That’s not something every adapter can do. By using code J4XLHMVT at checkout, you can grab one for yourself for just $33.



3-Pack Bluetooth Tracking Devices Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

We live in a world now where we have to check and double-check if we have everything before we leave the house because there is another very important item in the mix. Did you remember your mask? So keeping track of that, keys, wallet, phone, cards, and everything else can be overwhelming. It doesn’t have to be with the help of a nifty little tracker. Today you can have three of these quarter size trackers for $4 each.



Download the app, sync the tracker with your phone, attach it, and you’re on your way to never lose your keys again. And the Bluetooth range works up to one hundred feet so if your keys fall behind the couch cushions you’ll still be able to locate them. The app is compatible with most iOS and Android phones and the built-in ringer is pretty dang loud for such a tiny device. But just in case that doesn’t do the trick there are LED lights that flash to help you find your items as well. And if for some reason you’re a bit out of range there is also a crowdsourcing option to help you out too. Sharing is caring so if you don’t need all three in your pack you pass one onto a friend.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Image : Samsung

Advertisement

If you’re in the market for a new phone, there’s no shortage of options to choose from. iPhones are available at a range of price points, and there’s tons of Android devices in all shapes and sizes to pick from. If you want a premium Android phone with a big ol’ screen, take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S10+. It has a 6.4" AMOLED display, an arsenal of cameras on the back, the ability to charge other gadgets wirelessly, and ridiculously good battery life. Oh, and it has a clever hole-punched front-facing camera that blends more nicely into the display than the notch-style of other smartphones. Normally, all that would cost you $850, but Amazon has the S10+ for $700, and it’s unlocked so you don’t have to worry about being locked down to one carrier.



TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones KINJASE8 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a pair of noise-canceling headphones that really deliver sound, TaoTronics Hybrid ANC headphones might be for you. Only $45 after the exclusive promo code KINJASE8 and clipped coupon, you can start jamming immediately. You can get up to 30 hours of uninterrupted listening with a 45-minute charge. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KINJA202008 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $16 with our exclusive code KINJA202008 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!



Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

School is back in session ... and hopefully, that session is online. COVID is still very much a problem after all, and social distancing is the best chance of not getting sick. But, life must find a way to move on, and you might be realizing that your computer at home can’t really handle the workload of your online schedule. In that case, you can pick up the Acer TravelMate P6 Laptop for just $745 at Amazon, which is built for being productive while also being portable!



This particular model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory on an SSD, which will be more than enough to play videos, be in live meetings, and run productivity apps. You can also lay it down and use the screen as an impromptu tablet. Finally, with 20 hours of battery life, if you have to go back to physical classes, this laptop will keep going all day, even without a charge.

Avatar Controls RGBW Color Changing Lights Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

You might wonder “why on earth would I need a light bulb that can change colors and dim”, and then comes the time you had a rough night’s sleep or woke up with a migraine and turned on the harsh overhead light and got SEARING PAIN IN YOUR EYEBALLS. So that’s why you want a 2-pack of Avatar’s LED lights for $18 on Amazon if you clip the coupon on the page. You can control the lights from your Google Home or Alexa, but if you don’t have a smart home set-up, you can just download an app to change the colors and brightness instead. Now, grab a pack and get some softer colored lights around your house, whenever you need it.



RAVPower USB-C Power Bank KINJAPB9 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Just because I’m not going anywhere that requires portable power doesn’t mean you aren’t. For a short while, you can grab a RAVPower 20100mAh USB-C Power Bank for $28 with the code KINJAPB9 and a clipped coupon. What are you waiting for? This deal won’t last long.

You might find yourself stocking up on games as our time in quarantine marches on. Eventually, you’ll run out of space, unless you stock up on enough storage to keep going. It’s pretty costly, but a 1TB microSD card should be able to hold you off for a while, and right now you can get this one from SanDisk for $216 off at Amazon.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published on 8/17/2020 and updated with new information by Ignacia Fulcher on 8/24/2020.

Save up to 50% on Nintendo Switch Digital Codes Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s not often Ninty Switch games go on sale, especially those of the first-party variety like Arms, 1-2 Switch, and Luigi’s Mansion 3. BUT, for a limited time, you can save up to 50% on select digital games for the console-handheld hybrid and take these high-profile titles on the go or docked to your TV as you sit on the couch at home. Other games in the mix include Just Dance 2020 for $20, Star Wars Episode I Racer for $12, and Dead by Daylight for $26. It’s worth noting that while Luigi’s Mansion and Just Dance link out to the digital copies, 1-2 Switch and Arms default to the higher-priced physical versions. So make sure to toggle over to the Digital Code button before you check out.



Advertisement

Act fast because these rare discounts tend to expire quickly and without notice—or you may wind up paying full price for 1-2 Switch like those launch day suckers (me) and no one wants that.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 8/21/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/28/2020.

Accusor Advanced Gaming Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

While I’m partial to mechanical keyboards for gaming, a cheap membrane keyboard with this many features is still worth a quick crook and turn of the neck. Just $19 at SideDeal, this Accusor board features three-color RGB (red, blue, violet), six programmable macro buttons, nine multimedia functions, plus all the other boring keys you’ve come to know and love (and abuse, if you’re as heavy-handed as I am).



There’s even more, like three onboard profiles with a selector to allow on-the-fly switching, plus automatic game-specific profile loading if all of the above wasn’t enough convenience for you.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 08/13/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/26/2020.

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Nintendo Switches and Switch Lites have been a hot commodity for months, and for once, one of the systems has stayed in stock long enough for me to promote it! At Best Buy, the gray Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock, so if you’ve been trying to get one without luck and aren’t picky on the color, pick this one up now!



Seriously, who knows how much longer this will be in stock. Why are you still reading this? Go, go, go!

McFarlane Toys Cyberpunk 2077 Action Figure Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Wake the fuck up, samurai. Todd McFarlane’s Keanu Reeves (AKA Johnny Silverhhand) figurine is here and it’s 26% off on Amazon. Pick it up while supplies last, and don’t forget to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, now discounted to $46 on CDKeys. Revealed at E3 2019, Reeves is making his motion-captured video game debut in the upcoming dystopian sci-fi RPG from The Witcher series developer CD Projekt.



Loosely based on the character of the same name in the tabletop role-playing game Cyberpunk 2020, the Johnny Silverhand character Reeves will be playing belongs to the Rockerboy class, described in the game’s canon as “the street poets, social consciences and rebels of the 2000s.” If this sounds dumb to you, that’s because it is, and you should be excited for that reason. Cyberpunk 2077 will release later this year on September 17.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 05/26/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/26/2020.

Look, Yakuza is a great series. If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy this series, Newegg is having a sale on all the available Yakuza titles on PC! Right now, that’s Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, the first three titles in the series chronologically. These prices are seriously a steal, especially with the utterly fantastic Yakuza 0 only being $5.



Advertisement

These prices last until Sunday, but why wait? $30 to get three games in one of SEGA’s better series is worth the impulse buy!

Logitech G203 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Save a decent $10 on a Logitech G203 Gaming mouse at Best Buy. The mouse is only $30, lights up cool colors, and can the buttons can be programmed easily for an array of commands on any game you play. It also has an adjustable 8000 dpi sensor for precision and responsiveness, and compatibility with most Windows, Chrome and macOS devices. Grab it before it’s gone!



For all my Walking Dead obsessed people, The Walking Dead Collection by Telltale Games is only $24 on the PS4, and $28 on the Xbox One. You can shoot zombies and make decisions that’ll surely fuck you up in the long run. The Walking Dead Collection contains all four seasons, including my baby Clemintine, who has become hardened after living in a post-zombie world. Wild. Anyway, hop on this deal because I’m not sure how long it’ll last.



Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia on 08/16/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Henges with new information on 08/25/2020.

1-Year PlayStation Plus Membership Graphic : PlayStation

Advertisement

I could prattle on about PlayStation Plus’s value with free games and other goodies all day, but one simple fact remains—you need the service to play games online on your PlayStation 4, and it’s safe to assume it’ll be the same for the PlayStation 5. And you need PS+ for cloud backups for your saves. So, I’m always on the hunt to find the best price for the membership so I can extend my PS+ into the next... let’s say decade or so. CDKeys has 1-year PlayStation Plus codes for just $32, which is a hell of a good deal. Don’t worry, either, as CDKeys is a trusted site to get your codes from, and they’ll help you out with 24/7 support if something goes wrong with your key. So buy with confidence!

bObsweep PetHair Robot Vacuum Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

This is a 72% discount on the bObsweep PetHair Robot Vacuum today only! This is a great deal is you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. The PetHair Vision Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dander covered floors and save $480 off its usual price too. They come in Rouge and Champagne (pictured above) as color options. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.



Free 2-day shipping on this item.

Wisdom Panel Essential Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today honor National Dog Day with this Wisdom Panel deal on their Canine DNA Kits. Take $20 off the basic Essential Kit or take $30 off the more comprehensive Premium Kit. Western Panel is the leading canine genetics company and has tested over 1.5 million dogs so the database is vast.



With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks but hey there are 350 breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! (I’ll update with results.) But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. How he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

Today is the last day to get these kits at these prices.

Amazon Prime members will get free shipping on this item.

Electric Hot Pot Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Give me anything that cooks noodles fast. This electric hot pot from Dezin is that with extras and it’s $7 off. This is a perfect item for the impatient and those who lack the space for a lot of cumbersome cooking items.



No stove, no problem. This little guy functions as a traditional hot pot only without the size or mess. Sauté steak, chicken, rice, cook noodles, and eggs, anything you can think of really. The non-stick liner keeps food together and makes it easy to clean. This also means you can use a lot less oil, making it a little healthier to use. It does have over-heating protection but can still heat up in seconds to have your meal ready in record time. Easy to store and easy to use, this is the perfect item for dorm life or compact apartments.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 08/04/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 08/25/2020.

AUKEY Dual Dash Cam NVWTVVQ2 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Dash cams are great for making sure you have evidence of an accident on the road for insurance companies... but if you’re an Uber or Lyft driver you know that footage of the inside of the car can be important too. Riders are responsible for the damage they cause, but if they fight about vomiting in the back seat or something similar, you have an additional headache on your hands. Aukey’s dual dash cam keeps an eye on the road and the back seat, making sure that you’ll be covered. Use the code NVWTVVQ2 at checkout to get one for only $105, and be prepared for anything.

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Animal myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Best Buy is selling the Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Vacuum for $250.



This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 8/24/2020.

I’m going to level with you, dear readers. I don’t know the difference between an impact driver and a drill. But, I can tell you that this DeWALT Impact Driver is on sale at Home Depot for $130, and that DeWALT is a pretty great brand. So if you need an impact driver and not a drill for something, this is a great time to pick one up.



It has all sorts of features, which Home Depot’s page will explain way better than I would:

Precision drive in speed 1 for precision applications and added control

3 LED lights with 20-second delay after trigger release, provide visibility without shadows

1-handed loading 1/4 in. hex chuck with easy grip sleeve

Compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas (2 mm shorter than the previous DCF886)

3250 maximum RPM

Quick release chuck

Accepts 1 in. bit tips

Neat! You can grab this online for in-store pickup, or have it delivered straight to your house. Enjoy your new tool and knock out those DIY projects.

Party Pack Bundle KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Love it or hate it CBD is here to stay. The legal cannabis extract is widely recognized as a treatment for joint pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. And unlike THC, there’s no psychoactive component, meaning it doesn’t get you “high” per sé, it just helps you chill out. And these days, who couldn’t use a little chill time? Personally, I take Sunday Scaries’ CBD oil every night before bed, mixing it—along with 2% milk and a little butter to help it dissolve—into my tea as a chemical relaxant.



Their gummies are similarly effective, containing vitamins D3 and B12 as well as 10mg of CBD per gummy. Unicorn Jerky, on the other hand, tastes like less severe Sour Straws, and are also 10mg, albeit without the added vitamin benefit. YOLO Shots, on the other hand, are meant to be taken during the day, as they combine CBD and caffeine, giving you the energy and clarity you’ll need to either finish up assignments or get ripped at the gym. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA25 (automatically applied at checkout), you can take an extra 25% off the Sunday Scaries Party Pack bundle, which features all three—gummies, jerky, and shots.

Advertisement

Whether you put it toward a subscription or a one-time purchase, you’ll be glad you did. Because let me tell you, folks, we’re going through some hellish times, and we all need a little something to take the edge off.

25% off N95 Masks KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off all face masks (including FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and is the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! You can also take your pick of 3-Ply face masks (40-pack) for $20. Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (10-Pack)

G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (20-Pack)

G/O Media may get a commission 3-Ply Masks

National Women’s Equality Day Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

As mayor of your Lady Town it is your duty nay your right to engage in equal and often pleasure. Ella Paradis wants to help in your journey to fulfilling self-care by giving you this deal with the Women’s Equality Day Bundle. It’s a 69% discount, that’s gotta be intentional.



In a collab with Better Love, this bundle is for a limited time to celebrate how far we’ve come and how far we can come. This pack includes Ella’s Battery Operated Boyfriend, an old fashioned B.O.B. so batteries are in fact needed. It normally runs for $64. This is a great back up vibe to have if you forget to charge one of your faves. The Blowfish is your other toy in the pack and that’s worth the price for admission alone. It’s a 2 in 1 magic button pusher, choose between suction stimulation or a flittering tongue, and it’s usually $94. They’re paired with a microbial satin bag for storage. You might like it a little dirty (no judgment) but these toys don’t. Remember to clean before and after use and give them a cozy home for protection in between being in between.

This bundle will ship free as an extra perk.

Advertisement

We all know the deal. There’s a pandemic. We have to wear a mask. Why not go for the reusable route? These masks come with cute filters to give you a bit more protection, and you can throw these cloth masks in the wash when they get dirty. But the best part? You can get three of these bad boys for $25. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting today our friends at Puma want to reward our readers with 30% off select styles for the next three days. Shoes, bags, workout gear, all the fashions for men. women, and kids Puma’s got you covered. Just enter THREEDAY30 and see what you can save. This code does take some playing around with to see what it’ll work with, I can tell you it does not work with sale items.



If all else fails there is also a 20% off sale going on and you can try your luck with the code TAKE20.

Free shipping on orders over $35 and code expires August 27.

15% off New Releases NEW15 Image : Bellesa Boutique

Advertisement

Treat Yourself Tuesday is here with new toys from Bellesa Boutique. We love the gang over there and they’ve got a few new things that will titillate you this Wednesday morning. To celebrate use the code NEW15 to snag 15% off the following four pleasure aids.



Satisfyer can do no wrong, true story. So we image this Charming Vibe will slide right in with that. This sleek and curvy toy is all about the G-spot and will get you there with twelve pulsating rhythms and intensities. Supple to the touch and resistant enough for water sports. Plus, it’s pretty. They make really pretty toys, don’t they?!

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Charming Vibe

Speaking of pretty check out the Rock Candy Suga Daddy. Seven inches of pure purple fulfillment. This hunk of simulated man meat is extra thick and twisted silicone to please all the spots both G and P. The suction cup makes this harness-compatible as well as adds a layer of adventures for those up for something new.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Rock Candy Suga Daddy

I’m so genuinely excited about this one and it’s got Rihanna vibes all over it. If anyone knows about the joys of self-love it’s Bad Girl RiRi. I’m living for this Bad Bitch Lipstick Vibe. I’ve had a lipstick vibe before and they are great for travel. Compact, discreet, barely-there sound but a whole lot of power. Easy to turn on which is just what you need when you’re on the go and on the clock.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Bad Bitch Lipstick Vibe

An accessory everyone can enjoy is just the best. The Link Up Max Cock Ring creates a deeper and more stimulating connection, literally. While it doesn’t go up to eleven it does get you to a solid ten with the most powerful vibes you’ve ever felt. Ultra-soft and textured these rings help with stamina and sensitivity. Wanna make them pool rings? No problem, they’ll do just fine underwater or in the shower. And the memory chip remembers the last used setting so you’ll never have to guess, although guessing can be half the fun.

Advertisement

Free and discreet shipping on orders over $29.

Work From Home Collection WHF300

Advertisement

Working from home doesn’t have to mean letting up on your appearances. In fact, the dress code hasn’t changed at all when it comes to job interviews and more traditional office jobs. And while you don’t technically have to wear pants anymore, make the mistake of standing up once and everyone on the conference call will know. It’s for this reason, Indochino is debuting their Work From Home collection. Choose any six made-to-measure shirts, chinos, and pants for just $300, saving you up to $174 at checkout. Don’t slouch, THRIVE in that gamer chair, and peruse the selection of casual and formal wear today.



I’m no fashionista, but I’m always down for a pair of burgundy work chinos. Pair them with this olive corduroy shirt for a sophisticated yet down-to-earth look. The perfect addition to your fall, and eventually winter, wardrobe, Indochino describes it as an “autumn armor,” especially suited to cooler transition weather—like the season coming up. If you’re going for a more classic style, why not order a pair of moleskin tobacco pants and a light blue button-up? Or, mix it up and buy all four. You’ll still have a couple more picks to add to your cart. Snap ‘em up while they’re on sale using the promo code WFH300. Offer ends August 30.

G/O Media may get a commission Work From Home Collection

60% off Satisfyer Pro 2 BEACHY Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a whopping 60% discount on the Satisfyer Pro 2. It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally.While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50 with the promo code BEACHY so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $80 off at Amazon. The $119 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 8/6/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 8/24/2020.

The Art and Making of Control Limited Edition Graphic : Remedy

Advertisement

I haven’t had the chance to play Remedy’s Control yet, but I know for a fact that it’s a beautiful and eerie looking game. Basically, the perfect candidate for an art book! The Art and Making of Control is set to release this holiday season, and you can pre-order the limited edition for just $39. Nice! The limited edition comes with the book in a hardcover format, a slipcover to prevent it from getting dusty, and some exclusive art cards. For under $40, it’s a damn good deal. And remember—if you pre-order now and the price drops lower, you’ll even get that lower price automatically, so lock it in now!



There’s no grey area when it comes to Resident Evil movies. You either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. I’m in the former camp, so my eyes popped when I saw the chance to pre-order a six-film 4K Blu-ray collection for $72 (normally $96). Here are all the films you’ll get in the package:



Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Retribution

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Follow Alice in all her dangerous encounters up against the Umbrella Corporation when this 4K collection breaks out like the T-virus on November 3, 2020.

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Anker USB-C Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Anker 65W 4-Port charger is down to $40, no code needed You’ll be able to charge four devices at once, and the charger itself is thin and can plug into any traditional socket. I don’t think your phone or tablet will be dead ever again. Grab it before it’s gone!



AUKEY Basix Pro USB C Power Bank 2E47L8WO Photo : Aukey

Advertisement

Need a new power bank? You cannot go wrong with Aukey’s Basix Pro. The pack’s wireless charging works like a charm (and quick charges too!), and you and use it as a charging stand while you enjoy some videos on your phone. Perfect for multitasking if you’re not near an outlet! By using the code 2E47L8WO at checkout, you can get one of these useful power banks for just $38. Don’t sit on this one!



Braven Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re spending more time outdoors, you’re not alone. But there’s no reason that time in the great outdoors or lounging in your backyard needs to be in silence. Right now take 50% off Brazen’s BRV-105 and bring the tunes wherever you go.



This portable Bluetooth speaker packs some serious sound into such a small container. It’s waterproof so beach trips, poolside, rain on a hike, all ok for this little speaker. You’ll get up to eight hours of playtime while you’re on the go. The elastic strap and thread mount let you tack it to your bike or even on you while you’re on the move. This speaker is even shockproof so don’t fret if you happen to drop it, it was literally designed for that. There’s an internal speakerphone so you can even take calls hands-free wherever you are. It’s pairs easily with your phone and comes in four colors that will pop wherever you place it.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

TONOR Adjustable Suspension Boom Scissor Mic Stand LHHKH2IX Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you stream a lot? Host a podcast? Make a lot of videos? If so, you know that having the right equipment for the job will make everything a LOT easier when it comes to editing. A good microphone stand will get your mic away from your keyboard (so it won’t pick up the clacking), allow easy movement so it’s the perfect space away from your face, and generally doesn’t take up a lot of things. Tonor’s microphone stand does all that, and by using the code LHHKH2IX at checkout, you can get this helpful accessory for just $26. Don’t delay, as this deal is set to expire today (it’s still valid as of this writing)!



Advertisement

Over at Amazon, Samsung’s higher capacity EVO Select microSD cards are up for some nice discounts. There’s a 128GB chip down to $19 from $25, and you can also save $15 on the massive 512GB option for $85 total. With 100 megabytes per second read and 90 per second write speeds, this card will load apps and games fast, and it’s also great for 4K shooting and high-speed photography if you’re into that. Both ship with a memory card adapter, and both ship within a day.

