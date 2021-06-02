Wednesday's Best Deals: SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD, PlayStation Store Gift Card, Game Design Bundle, Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker, World of Warcraft Cookbook, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



SanDisk 500GB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 500GB Portable USB-C drive is down to $85 today at Amazon, a savings of $65 off the list price.

Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

While you’re home waiting for your turn to get a jab, it might be fun for your brain to learn something new. For a short time, you can grab a Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for only $20!! And what do you gain with this bundle, you ask? Well, a bunch of stuff including JavaScript, SwiftUI Apps, a complete C# programming course, Python, Raspberry Pi, HTML, CSS, and 20 other complete courses you’d need to be a professional coder.

I personally don’t know much about coding besides the skills needed to make the most popping MySpace profile of 2008, however, coding is a great skill to have in your pocket, especially in the current (and sucky) job market. Plus, just one of these courses would be about $100 by itself and you’re getting 27 courses with 2,700 lessons for $20, which is like 115% off (well actually it’s 99.5% off, but join me in the drama), so quite honestly you’re getting a huge deal. Invest in your future or something and grab it while it’s hot!

Treblab Z2 Wireless Headphones Image : Sheilah Villari

Amazon shoppers can take 43% off these high-end wireless headphones from Treblab. The Z2s are quality, and I was extremely impressed with the ANC. These are perfect for working out or for someone who likes to tune out the world, literally. I’ve been using the Z2s for a few months or so and can tell you they are extremely comfy. They paired quickly and seamlessly. For their size, they are pretty lightweight and fit perfectly into a rather fetching hardshell case when not in use. The built-in mic for calls was clear and crackle-free. I take a lot of calls, so this was a significant feature for me. You’ll get well over thirty hours of playtime off of one charge, and the three-hour quick charge has you taking these on the road a lot sooner than others on the market. There are easy button controls, and you can even link up with your chosen voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Assistant, or Alexa. If you need a more affordable pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, these are a great option.

Free one-day shipping on these for Prime members. This deal will run until June 7.

Anker Soundcore Life A1 Wireless Earbuds Image : Anker

On the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds? Anker’s Soundcore Life A1 buds are cheap, plus they have some features you might not expect at this price point. Currently marked down 15% to $42 at Amazon, these waterproof buds have a wirelessly-chargeable battery case and have serious battery life at nine hours per charge with another three full charges available in the case. Amazon customers give ‘em a strong 4.6-star rating—fantastic at this price, especially.



Save up To 50% on Echo Devices Graphic : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.



That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’

Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in December 2020 and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 05/31/2021.

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get for $120 on Amazon right now. That’s a $39 savings off the list price, and about $10 less than we’ve seen them lately at Amazon.

Want a case you can toss onto a wireless charging pad for an effortless power boost? The same AirPods with a wireless charging case are $160 right now, or $49 off the list price.

In either case, they’re incredibly portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

And if you don’t mind paying a bit more, upgrade to the fancier AirPods Pro with active noise canceling, silicone tips, and a wireless charging case for $197 ($52 off).

$50 PSN Gift Card DAYSOFPLAYPROMO Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard year! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $43 at Eneba when you use the code DAYSOFPLAYPROMO at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

School of Game Design Lifetime Membership Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Have you ever been playing a game and gone into armchair developer mode? You know what I mean. It’s that time where you start to rant about what the developers should have done, regardless of whether or not that was possible. If you’re one of those people, perhaps you’d be interested in learning how to make games yourself. You can currently grab a lifetime membership to the School of Game Design for $49 via StackSocial. This would usually cost you close to $6,000, so, uh, this is quite a deal. You’ll get access to an extensive training library that’ll teach you how to make 2D and 3D games that you won’t lose access to. That’s all for less than the price of a full retail AAA game.

$50 Nintendo Gift Card 50STARTOFJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You can grab a $50 Nintendo gift card for $44 today at Eneba when using the promo code 50STARTOFJUNE. And you know what? Sure, why not? Here’s the thing: we all know that Nintendo is pretty reluctant when it comes to discounts on its big games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out over a year ago and it’s still full price. Compare that to companies like Ubisoft who slash games by $30 within six months. See where I’m going with this? If you save money on a gift card and use it to buy first-party Nintendo games, it’s like using a $6 coupon. Don’t tell Nintendo about this. They will surely come after me for revealing this.

Numskull Sonic & Dr Eggman 30th Anniversary Statue Image : Joe Tilleli

It’s Sonic’s 30th Anniversary and our 30th year being terrorized by this horrifying blue blur. The speedy usurper with an attitude ate poor Wario and took his seat as our CEO. He is now trying to actively erase history with this $80 Limited Edition Statue—painting himself as the innocent victim while portraying Dr. Eggman as the aggressor. Let me be clear. Dr. Eggman has PhDs in both animal science and mechanical engineering. He is a credit to the scientific community. His research has saved countless lives. Sonic has added nothing but frequent setbacks to science with his crazed antics. Unfortunately, at the end of the day, Sonic is the one who signs my paychecks. Whether I like it or not, do as he says and pre-order his 30th Anniversary Statue.

Kingdom Hearts III: Shadow Bring Arts Action Figure Set Image : Joe Tilleli

So Dad may not be the biggest JRPG fan. Dad may not even know what those letters mean. Dad is even so out of touch, the only animated movie of the Disney Renaissance he’s seen is Lion King and he has some weird opinions about it. Doesn’t matter. This gift could mean the world to him. He might finally understand why you spend hours in front of that dang TV instead of instead of in the garage working on the car like he would do. This Kingdom Hearts III: Shadow Bring Arts Action Figure Set has the potential of bringing your bond with Dad closer than it ever has been. We don’t know what that potential is precisely, but hey let’s find out. Father’s Day is June 20th this year by the way. Don’t let it sneak up on you.

It’s basketball season, baby! And not because of the actual, real life. It’s because Space Jam is coming back and everyone’s mad about it. Let’s go! LeBron James is going to star in a new sequel and adults are raging about it because Warner Bros. cut the cartoon skunk that kisses women from it. Also, people are angry because Lola Bunny ... you know what, let’s not get into this. Instead, here’s something less infuriating. NBA 2K21 is on sale for $10. This game features LeBron James, but also lacks playboy skunks and hot rabbits, so it’s basically a Space Jam video game.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $45 at Amazon. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Fortnite Hazard Platoon Pack (Xbox) Image : Epic Games

It’s a Fortnite pack y’all. Save on V-Bucks and get some cool skins all at once if you’re playing on Xbox. I never got into the game, but Twitch tells me a lot of people are still out there chugging jug and wiping out Tomato Town. If this is you, why not do it in a sweet new outfit?

SwimWays Star Wars Death Star XXL Beach Ball Image : Joe Tilleli

Get it? Like blow up the Death Star? Blow up can mean and explosion, but it can also—ah you know you what I mean. Well this thing is massive at 31 inches in diameter. It’s also got built-in LEDs so that’s pretty neat. It’s pool party season baby and we need to make up for last summer. Go ahead and buy two so you have a spare after your son Luke inevitably blows up the first one with his sister. No roughhousing in the pool, but ya know... kids.

Ancient Copper Dice Image : Joe Tilleli

I was like you once. I used cheap plastic dice for my attack rolls and ability checks. Before that, I was just using a dice roller app. Yes, either of those get the job done. In fact, a dice roller app will sometimes even do that pesky math for you. However, rolling a solid metal twenty-sided polyhedron across your friend’s table to hit a nat 20 just feels better. It’s indescribable. So go ahead and immerse yourself fully into your roleplay adventures as you roll damage with a fist full of metal with the weight of your character’s punch. Or if you’re worried about scratching the table, you can just display them under your computer monitor until ultimately putting them in a drawer because your new hairless cat won’t stop knocking them off the desk.

Swing for the greens in PGA Tour 2K21, which is currently marked down to just $20 on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It’s the first official entry in the series, although it’s essentially the latest edition of the fan-favorite The Golf Club series given fresh branding. I picked this up a couple months back on Xbox and have been digging the chill sim-golf swinging while playing online with an old friend. Join me! It’s $40 off the list price right now.



Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Sony

Sony has a big Memorial Day sale happening right now, including deals on its early PS5 games. But even PS4 owners can snag some killer deals. Case in point, you can now grab Ghost of Tsushima for $40. Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai game came out last year and it’s one you don’t want to miss. It features a gorgeous world and varied combat for both stealthy and aggressive players. More importantly, it features the best button prompt in history. At one point, you sit in some hot springs and the game prompts you to reflect on your uncle. It’s an incredible moment and you need to see it to believe it, so grab a copy.



It’s always a great time to use a crock pot. I grew up with a mom that had a very cool retro one from the 70s, and she made almost everything in it. If you’ve ever wondered about cooking with a crock pot, I highly suggest it. And if you can get it for a great price, what not? Take $80 off this Crock-Pot Express 6-Quart Multi-Cooker that’s at Best Buy, down to just $30 today.

This Crock-Pot model is a pretty versatile appliance and can make a million different things. I guess that’s how it got its multi-cooker name. With one-touch cooking settings, it is easy to operate no matter your needs. You can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, and/or steam. I have a cousin who almost exclusively cooks with her crock pot. And I get it. These are all-in-one machines make concocting dishes a million times faster than traditional cooking. This size is perfect for a big fam or if you love to meal prep. It’s simple to clean out and stays locked until pressure is released to keep you safe.

This item ships for free.

Easine H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Image : Sheilah Villari

Ready for a headache-free cleaning solution? Still in Spring sprucing mod? Well, Easine’s H55 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is here to help. Today at MorningSave, take $101 off and get an efficient and thorough dust-free home.

This five-pound cordless vacuum has two different roller brushes to tackle any surface or carpet length. The dust filer is 99% effective in trapping dirt, dust, dander, and anything in between. You’ll get about forty minutes of a single charge, so plenty of time to scurry around hardwood, tile, and carpet. It being so light combined with ease to maneuver makes it a lot easier on stairs and all the other hard-to-reach places. A built-in LED light lets you see better in dark areas to ensure a thorough cleaning. The detachable battery means you can swap and keep going for a day of deep cleaning. The dust bin is twice the capacity of most on the market. This you’re emptying less and sprucing up more without interruption.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Instant Mesh Screen Door Image : Sheilah Villari

If you entertain a lot, especially in the summer, and have an outdoor space, these are pretty essential. The Instant Mesh screen door has probably saved many cookouts with everyone going in and out of the house, no more slamming doors and getting locked out. Morning Save is bringing you your summer solution. Grab two of these for just $15.

Where these really shine is if you have pets, especially if they are needy with wanting to go outside. Once pets get used to running through, they can let themselves in and out. I helped my friend install these last summer for his two border collies. They were hesitant at first, but once they got the hang of it, they were definitely up and running. And it really does seem to keep bugs out if you install them properly. You can even use these on RVs and campers.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 25% on this right now.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers, it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Image : Sheilah Villari

If you read my piece on great indie coffee companies to support, you might have upgraded your java maker. Well, now it’s time to revamp those coffee cups. You can grab these two double-wall thermal mugs that are visually pleasing and keep your joe at the perfect temperature for just $17 today.

The type of glass these are made from use incredibly durable elements and keep warm beverages heated longer. And there’s no need to worry able a hot handle; they designed that right out of these. It’s actually not too hot to handle. The glass is gorgeous, making these an excellent housewarming gift or present for an espresso aficionado. They are dishwasher safe, and if you prefer the microwave to the kettle, no worries, they’re safe there too.

Free two-day shipping for all Prime members.

Vava HEPA Air Purifier KINJAQID4 + clip coupon Image : Andrew Hayward

Tired of breathing in the filthy quarantine air pervading your home? You don’t HAVE to keep torturing yourself: the Vava air purifier is $30 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and enter our exclusive promo code KINJAQID4 at checkout.

Built to cover sizable rooms as large as 1,350 square feet, this HEPA air filter also uses a built-in UV light to help kill airborne viruses and bacteria. Grab an extra HEPA filter for $27 right now with a coupon clip to save yourself the hassle of buying a replacement filter in 6-8 months.

The folks who are lucky enough to WFH probably have a bit of clutter going on since our homes are now even more of a safe haven. Luckily the iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vaccum is here to help. Down to $449 right now because of a price drop, a savings of $151 off the list price, you’ll be able to clean your carpet and hardwood floors without actually picking up a broom.



I personally use mine in-between a good traditional sweep and mop to keep my living and dining room a bit tidy. This Roomba can be controlled with an app, navigates your home in complete rows, and will automatically dock to charge and undock when it is all powered up. It also comes with automatic dirt disposal so you won’t actually have to bend down and dump your robot when it’s full. What are you waiting for? Grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 11/17/2020, and updated by Andrew Hayward with new information on 05/31/2021.

Cuisinart Charcoal Grill Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re stuck in a little apartment, don’t have proper outdoor space, and want to get into grilling for the summer I have a solution—a mini charcoal grill. Down to $21, the Cuisinart Portable Grill can honestly get you those juicy burgers and ribs you’ve been dreaming about, and it’s only 14 inches! The grill is only two pounds, which means you can carry it with you to the park or even take it camping without it taking up much room. Grab it before it’s gone!

Snuggle Pro Premium Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s basically summer now, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be a rouge chilly night. That also doesn’t mean all your anxiety has drifted away. It’s probably a bit better now, given more sunshine, but there is plenty out there to keep you restless at night. If you haven’t tried a weighted blanket, I highly recommended it. Customers have raved about this one from Snuggle Pro, and it even comes with a duvet cover. And wouldn’t you know it’s up to 59% off?

This blanket is built to absorb body heat with cooling fibers to ensure you’re chill the whole night. Absolutely no surprise nightmare sweats. Its made of soft, cozy, and most important breathable cotton for warm summer nights. The premium glass beads give that “Deep Touch Pressure” effect important for any weighted blanket. That arrangement was carefully thought out for comfort and movement. Your price will depend on which blanket weight you pick; 5lb, 15lb, or 20lb. This is machine washable. You’ll wash the duvet cover in cool to warm water, then tumble dry low.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Save Up to 40% on Whatafit Exercise Bands Image : Andrew Hayward

Gyms may be opening up again, but if you’re not keen on returning to shared workout spaces or you just want better exercise options at home, here’s a stellar deal. Right now, Amazon is hosting a Gold Box deal for Whatafit exercise resistance bands, taking up to 40% some bundles.



You can snag a 16-piece resistance bands set for $21 with five levels of resistance, grab mini loop bands for under $10, get pull-up assist bands for $21 (40% off), or strap on some “booty workout bands” for under $10. Check out the full Gold Box sale for other options.

Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit Image : StackSocial

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

This will ship for $3.

Naipo Massage Gun CE2WVXQ3 Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with regular aches and pains or perhaps added soreness as you continue tackling fitness resolutions (keep going!), it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code CE2WVXQ3 at checkout, a total savings of $81. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 4,400+ reviews.

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike Image : Andrew Hayward

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $60 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.





The Secret World of Arrietty - Limited Edition Steelbook Image : Joe Tilleli

HBO Max has opened the doors for many more North Americans to fall in love Studio Ghibli. Though, there is still a place in our hearts for physical media. If you’re one to collect physical media, you may know the worldwide beloved films of the Studio Ghibli library have slowly but surely been releasing as beautiful sleek steelbooks . Latest to the bunch is The Secret World of Arrietty. by Academy Award-nominated director Hiromasa Yonebayashi. The steelbook is available for pre-order for a discounted price of $22.

Final Fantasy XV Official Works Limited Edition Image : Joe Tilleli

Hey do you like concept art? Of course you do. It’s practically the best thing to unlock in any game. But now you can check out all of Final Fantasy XV’s art in book form! Over $75 off on Amazon.

World of Warcraft: New Flavors of Azeroth: The Official Cookbook Image : Joe Tilleli

Video game cookbooks are such an interesting concept. Especially when food and cooking are either such a small or just completely absent aspect of the game which the recipes are supposed to be from. I never fully got into World of Warcraft, but I imagine cooking is actually present at least in this series so it makes a bit more sense to release an official cookbook. I didn’t have a good enough computer during its supposed golden years. Though, what I do have now is my own kitchen in my apartment. Time to get what I imagine is the exact World of Warcraft experience by whipping up some Gnomeregan Gnuggets and Arden Apple Pie.

The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition Graphic : Joe Tilleli

So since the release of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, several times a week I have gone to the Steam page, hovered over purchase, only to close out of the store. I adored this trilogy, imperfections and all. Though I have not touched the series since Mass Effect 3's final Citadel DLC released in 2013. I would love to go back and play through this masterpiece, but I just know deep down that if I buy it, I’ll end up playing partway through the first game before getting bored and moving onto something else. It’s not that I won’t think the first game holds up. I just can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a long game through to the end. The sweet spot for my attention span lately has been games I can finish in about ten hours. So if you’re like me, the best way to relive the Mass Effect trilogy will be getting this book for $31 and looking at all this cool art.



