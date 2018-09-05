Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A huge sale on PC accessories, gear for fixing your car, and underwear with two pouches lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For one day only, Amazon’s running a wide-ranging sale on PC accessories and storage devices, from a variety of name brand manufacturers.



Options include a 256GB microSD card for $63, a $19 range extender, TP-Link’s Deco mesh router system for $120 (two routers) or $160 (three), and even a 4TB hard drive for $80, or an 8TB option for $140. Those and some of our other favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

BioLite Prep Pack | $200

BioLite, the folks behind that wood burning camp stove that can charge your phone, just unveiled the Prep Pack, a fully integrated solar lighting system that can keep a cabin illuminated, and your phone charged, even when you’re off the grid.

The pack includes a 6W roof-mounted solar panel, four LED lanterns that can stand up on the floor or hang from the ceiling, and a shoebox-sized controller unit that stores energy, controls the lighst, charges your gadgets with two USB ports, and gives you readouts of the battery status and sun strength with an integrated LCD screen. Is it a full-featured solar array? No, but it’s dead-simple to set up, and extremely affordable.

You can buy all of the accessories a la carte if you wish, but buying the Prep Pack in its entirety will set you back $200, or $50 less than buying the pieces separately.

Photo: Amazon

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $9 with promo code LAQ4FU22, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things. And since that deal doesn’t require a promo code, you can buy as many of them as you want at that price.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

There’s no code for this deal, they’re just marked down to $100, the best price we’ve ever seen on Amazon by $10, and $50 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What if you never had to charge your wireless keyboard? That’s the idea behind the Logitech K750, which uses a strip of solar panels to soak up the light in your office and keep running essentially forever. It’s like the calculator you used in school, but a lot bigger.



It normally sells for $50-$60, but Amazon’s marked it down to $45 today. It has dropped to $37.50 on a few occasions (mostly Logitech Gold Boxes), but otherwise, this is a great deal.

If your computer or phone uses USB-C, it’s worth keeping an adapter around to turn it into an old-school USB 3.0 port for your legacy devices. This space gray aluminum adapter from Nonda is attractive, only $8, about as small as these things can possibly be.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1149 today at Walmart as a refurb, or an all-time low $1590 for 65", with small additional discounts available if you pick up in a store.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Philips’ indoor grill isn’t the Foreman grill you’re probably picturing. Rather than heating the grill plate directly, the Philips uses two infrared burners on the bottom to direct heat upwards at a constant 446 degrees, which is far hotter than most electric grills, and perfect for searing meat.



Today’s $220 deal is about $50 less than usual, and an all-time low. And no, that’s still not exactly cheap, but if you live in an apartment and can’t use a real grill outdoors, this is the closest indoor facsimile you’re going to find. In fact, I’d go so far as to call this deal...sizzling.

I’ll see myself out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 Griddler is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you can own, and it can be yours today for just $51, the best price since last year’s holiday season.



If you aren’t familiar with this amazing little gadget, it’s a surprisingly large indoor grill, a griddle, and a panini press, all rolled into one. I’ve owned it for over a year, and I use it on a weekly basis.

Why stop with just a griddle, grill, and panini press? Add the optional waffle iron plates to your cart, and get even more use out of your new toy.

Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For many of us, the first sign of car trouble means a trip to the mechanic. For everyone else, there’s this one-day Home Depot sale. A ton of gear and accessories for your garage are included, ranging from a $24 creeper and seat to an $80 floor jack to the pièce de résistance, a 2-post portable lift for $1,649, or $250 less than usual.

Just remember, all of these deals are only available today, or until sold out.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $80 today, which isn’t quite as good as the deal we saw on Prime Day, but is still a very solid price.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson has said that it’s stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 is that good.



We haven’t really seen many discounts on the V10 since its release in March outside of a $50 discount on the entry level Motorhead model a few weeks ago, which is still available. But now, Amazon’s taking $120 off the Animal and the Absolute models as well. All three though feature the same powerful motor, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Image: Amazon

Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $13 underbed storage bag (with code CAZKMNQD). It’s a couple bucks off today and just in time to store all your summer stuff.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chances are, you already have a cookie sheet or two, but if those are really warped, or have generally seen better days, pick up a new one for just $11. This Chicago Metallic sheet is nonstick and a few bucks off the usual price.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re sick of filling your lawn mower with fuel and changing its oil, Sun Joe’s 12A mower is one of the cheapest ways we’ve seen to make the jump to electric.



At $60, this obviously isn’t the most powerful mower out there, and it’ll require an extension cord, rather than a battery. But even so, it’s more than adequate for smaller lawns, and even has a detachable bag to collect all of your clippings.

Photo: Amazon

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a stunningly good option for just $17. That’s not an all-time low, but it is the best price we’ve seen since last year’s holiday season.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage and ability to amplify low water pressure are incredible. Its four valves use Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself. And why wouldn’t you at this price?



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this sugar-free Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25, or about $5 less than usual today.

Photo: Amazon

You may have a foam roller for your body, but TriggerPoint also makes one for your feet and forearms. It’s only $16, which is the best price of the year, and a small price to pay for an on-demand foot massage. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in just about any gym bag.

Photo: Amazon

We all have times where our waistline perfectly bisects two holes on our belt. It’s a first world problem, sure, but it’s annoying! But it doesn’t have to be this way. SlideBelts’ uber-popular canvas ratchet belts are marked down to $27 in today’s Gold Box. That’s an all-time low, and $9-$15 less than usual, so you won’t have to tighten your belt to afford one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Get beautiful and get free stuff at the same time. Pick up a $20 Amazon luxury beauty box, which is a little more fancy-schmancy than the typical beauty box, and receive equivalent credit to use on a number of featured products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

7 For All Mankind clothes don’t usually come cheap, but with this limited time Nordstrom Rack sale for men and women, you can grab a pair of jeans (plus a few shirts) for way less than usual. They’re still not cheap jeans, but they’re attainable, and will look great for years.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The sale’s been extended past Labor Day!

Under Armour’s Outlet is already 40% off, but when you spend $50+ and use code HUSTLE20, you’ll get an additional 20% off.



Shop the men’s and women’s outlet for deals on hoodies, windbreakers, footwear, accessories like gloves and hats, and more. Shop the whole sale here and save a ton, but note, you’ll have to save your lame excuses for not exercising as well.

The Perfect Fitness Multi-Gym can turn any doorway into a pull-up bar, and helps you do perfect push-ups and sit-ups as well. It rarely sees discounts from its usual $40, and today’s $29 deal is a new all-time low. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all swoled out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know your phone has a “flashlight,” but it pales in comparison to even a cheap dedicated model. This one includes a rechargeable battery and charger, and it’s only $9 on Amazon right now. Grab a few to keep in your glove boxes, tool boxes, and drawers around the house.

The latest edition of Alton Brown’s “cookbook” that enjoyably makes sense of cooking, instead of just teaching specific recipes, is on sale in Kindle format. If you touch a spatula or a piece of cookware regularly, I’m Just Here for the Food should be at your disposal, especially for just $3.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down by 50%. If Marvel published it, and it came out before this week, it should be included in the sale. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



The selection is overwhelming (over 20,000 titles!), so we dropped a few safe bets over on this post, but definitely leave your own suggestions in the comments.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s Unity bundle blends games and Unity development resources, but it’s cheap enough that you can afford to download it, even if you’re only interested in one or the other. It’s worth pledging $1 for Oxenfree alone, but you can get everything for as little as $15, including Wasteland 2, Gaia, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and a lot more.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just in time for tailgating season, this folding metal cornhole set is marked down to just $50 today with promo code BCP2502. At about 3' long, these aren’t quite regulation size, so don’t buy this if you’re planning on pursuing a professional cornhole career. That said, they’re perfect for tossing in the trunk of your car to take to a picnic, tailgate, or the beach.

Photo: Amazon

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPM3 at checkout to save a few bucks.

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

Photo: Walmart

Unlike ping pong or foosball, air hockey is a rec room game that translates pretty well to a smaller table. So if you don’t have a ton of space, this 60" table is just $49 at Walmart right now, complete with an overhead electronic scoreboard.

