Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Prime Day, Echo Show 5, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Sony Noise Canceling Headphones with $25 Gift Card, Fitbit Versa 2, and More

Advertisement

Image : Gabe Carey

Amazon Prime Day bargains, including the Echo Show 5, lead Wednesday’s best deals.



Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Advertisement

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy smartphones are pretty expensive now, and that’s because they come with a ton of cutting edge tech and high-end features meant mostly for the pro-iest of pros. But today, you can save $250 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, unlocked for use on almost any GSM or CDMA carrier in the United States, including Verizon. This is a Prime Day exclusive deal.

Waiting for you is a nice fat 6.7" display, a 64MP rear camera system featuring hree sensors, 10MP up front, and a Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset with 8GB of RAM for power. Also adding to your productivity is the all-important S Pen, giving you a Wacom-like experience for drawing, taking notes, and superior multitasking gestures. Find it in Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, or Mystic Gray.

Sony WH-1000XM4 with $25 Amazon Gift Card | $298 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

Sony’s new headphones are leading the way in their noise-cancellation technology, alongside the gestures that come with these new models. They will pause the track once it detects you’re speaking, and will also switch off the noise-cancellation when a hand is put on the right-cup.

Advertisement

They feature fantastic sound, and are able to be paired for up to two devices, so you can switch between your phone and your tablet with ease.

As this also comes with a $25 gift card, you can be free to spend that on something else on Prime Day.

ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Hulu have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The ELEPHAS 2020 WiFi Movie Projector is just $93 right now.

Advertisement

It’s compatible with Android/iPhone/Windows 10 and you only need WiFi on setup. You can also easily connect your iPhone with the original cable line too. It’s got full HD 1080P input and 24-bit true-color support. The built-in speaker has a pretty robust sound that gets decently loud. They do recommend six to ten feet distance for the projector so keep that in mind for placement. Another cool feature is that it’s compatible with the Roku Stick, Fire Stick, and Chromecast blowing the doors on your viewing options wide open.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Seagate Barracuda Pro 12TB Internal HDD | $350 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you need a PC with huge amounts of storage, the Seagate Barracuda Pro is the hard drive of choice. Featuring a whopping 12TB, or 10.9TB when formatted, it can store a massive catalog of games from different publishers, alongside many large media files such as 4K UHD movies. This is 27% off the normal price, which results in plenty of value for the number of gigabytes in place.

Advertisement

I’ve tested this portable speaker and even gifted it to a pal for her new apartment and I can say Urbanears makes great products. For Prime Day the company is giving you 40% off two of their fan favorites. The Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now $80 less and the Plattan 2 Bluetooth Headphones now are $40 less.

The Ralis Speaker is compact but gives a lot of sound no matter where you place it. It’s durable and water-resistant and has made many appearances at beach days. You’ll get up to 20 hours of playtime off of one charge and it connects easily to your phone. You’ll be able to control the speakers through the user-friendly Urbanears app. It also has a powerbank so charging devices while out is absolutely possible. All four colors are on sale.

These comfy and vibrant headphones are blessed with exactly the same quality as the Ralis. The Plattan 2s will get you about 30 hours of listening enjoyment from one charge, the Bluetooth connects smoothly, and you can control everything directly from the side knob. The sound is full-spectrum, crisp, and clear. All eight colors are on sale.

Advertisement

Free shipping for Prime members.

Fitbit Versa 2 | $128 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

This smartwatch from Fitbit is 29% off for Prime Day, where it can measure your sleep and fitness throughout the day. It also has Alexa built-in, so you can command any lights or music that are connected, to be switched on as soon as you speak into the Versa 2. It comes with small and large bands so you can make sure that the Versa 2 fits your wrist, while also feeling comfortable.

Advertisement

Gigabyte Z390 AORUS ULTRA $200 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you’re looking to upgrade an important component to your PC, or you’re thinking of building one, this motherboard by Gigabyte would be a great starting point. It’s down to $180, which features onboard Wi-Fi, three M.2 storage slots, and compatibility for most of Intel’s 9th Gen processors.

Powerbeats Pro Headphones Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Powerbeats Pro headphones are down to $175, 30% off the original list price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen them. That’s what Prime Day does for you!

You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and you’ll be able to get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual headphones. I don’t know how long this deal will last, so grab em’ before they’re gone!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" | $100 | Amazon (Prime Day) Image : Daryl Baxter

Featuring 32GB of internal space with an 8 inch screen, the Galaxy Tab is a great choice for reading books and watching movies. It has an expansion slot for a microSD card up to 512GB, so even more content can be added to the device.

Advertisement

With it being 33% off on Prime Day for Amazon Prime members until the event ends, factoring in its great battery and clear screen, it’s a great Christmas gift for a family member who wants to keep in touch with everyone.

Boltune True Wireless Earbuds Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Start your Prime Day off right with this deal. This pair of Boltune True Wireless Earbuds are a low $29, which is $10 lower than their original list price of $40. You’ll be able to seamlessly pair the pair to your iPhone or Android and gives you six hours of playtime per charge, and 40 hours of battery life with the added USB-C charging case. Grab em before they disappear into the void.

Advertisement

MOFT Laptop & Phone Stands Image : Sheilah Villari

I love my MOFT stand and use it every day. I was pleasantly surprised that it really did hold the weight of my thirteen-inch Dell Inspiron. If you are still working at home with a laptop and not a stand, this is a literal wrist saver. For Prime Day take 25% off a selection of their stands.

The stands pre-COVID were ideal for their portability, so I loved bringing it to the cafe I used to write in. The smaller size doesn’t take away from their strength. The way these are angled not only helps with your wrists but your posture too. Bye-bye neck pain. They are designed to improve heat dissipation so your lappy never gets too hot also. It’s easy to unfold and fit underneath. MOFT jokes about a one-second installation and that’s accurate. While the adhesive is strong it can be moved and it doesn’t leave marks. The MOFT X for your phone is all you looking for as it’s a wallet and a stand. But this is an older model so anything the size of an iPhone 11 or bigger it won’t work with.

Prime members enjoy free two-day shipping.

Advertisement

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Image : Sennheiser

As a staunch leader in premium audio, Sennheiser’s products are out of reach for modest budgets, but you can score a pair of the company’s best true wireless earbuds for $30 cheaper as part of ongoing Prime Day blowouts. That would be the Momentum True Wireless 2, and they’re down to $270 post-discount.

Advertisement

Sennheiser HD 458BT Image : Sennheiser

Prime Day deals are everywhere today. Maybe you’ve found something you like, maybe the deals have felt like duds. If you’re looking for a good pair of headphones, Best Buy has the Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $100 off, bringing the price down to $100. Since you’re probably still working from home, a good dose of noise cancellation can go a long way in staying focused.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality.



Advertisement

Check out today’s exciting offer at Amazon, which has it knocked down to $199. That price is still available as of this writing!



This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/1/2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 10/11/2020.

If you don’t mind your Apple tablets in miniature form, today is an excellent opportunity to try out the latest iPad Mini. Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi model down to $336, a $63 discount and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

The 7.9-inch display means it isn’t too far removed from “phone” territory, but this is the perfect size for reading, casual gaming, and light browsing. It’s also now great for note taking and art thanks to the added Apple Pencil support, which is a separate $94 purchase if you so desire. Despite the smaller size, you’re still hitting Apple’s preferred 10-hour battery mark on a full charge. Ships immediately.

Roku Premiere Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re still rocking with a dumb TV or your smart TV seems more like it faked its college degree, Rokus come to the rescue. They’re cheap and offer a no-nonsense smart apps platform, giving you access to all your favorite streaming apps with voice access. Take the Roku Premiere, which Amazon has on sale for $27 ($13 off) today.

Advertisement

This box offers 4K HDR streaming and Dolby Atmos passthrough in apps that support it, and comes with a simple remote that makes it easy to access everything in no more than a few taps.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger KINJABD2 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a quick charge, check out the RAVPower 20W USB-C Charger. It’s only $17 with the promo code KINJABD2 or a Prime membership, and includes a 3ft lighting to USB-C cable to charge your iPhone or tablet ASAP.

Advertisement

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KJVA1009 Image : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.



There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA1009, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published in October 2020 by Andrew Hayward and was updated on 10/10/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Apple’s new Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At $279 for the 40mm edition and $300 for the 44mm edition, you can now get an Apple Watch with the latest guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $279, and the 44mm model is down from $310 to $300. Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, though, so be wary of any customizations beyond that if you’re worried about racking up the costs.



Advertisement

Image : Nintendo

So, you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch despite the extremely shoddy stock. Great! But now you’ll need some games. The Switch has a great library of excellent games, but many of them are first-party and Nintendo games rarely go on sale.

Not so right now, luckily. Amazon has a bunch of big bargains during Prime Day, and at least as of this writing, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the only deal that requires a Prime membership to snag the $40 price.

Otherwise, games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and others listed below are down to $40 for everyone at Amazon, while Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is marked down further to $30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Razer Blade laptops are prohibitively expensive, and rightfully so. If you’ve been eyeing one, now’s the time to pull the trigger. The Razer Blade 15 with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 octa-core CPU and NVIDIA’s RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card is $500 off. Your final total of $2,100 is still pretty steep with this Prime-exclusive discount.

The Full HD display is a little stifling, but you’ll at least be certain this laptop can handle pretty much anything in your Steam library. It also has a 300Hz refresh rate, which is absolutely insane. Other niceties include 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 connections, all packed into a single block of machined aluminum.

Advertisement

Sports games are seeing sizable discounts during Amazon Prime Day, and you can snag two of the latest right now for a song.

Madden NFL 21 is currently half-price for Prime members at $30, while NBA 2K21 comes close at $35. That’s true for physical, current-gen console copies for both games. Grab both while you can; it’s close to a 2-for-1 bargain at these cut-rate prices!

Advertisement

Tom Nook Switch Lite Case Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Tom Nook one is no different and today it’s $4 off.

These cases are for the Switch Lite and made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in color. This Tom Nook one is slighted raise with his cute con artist face. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Tom may be a crook but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish mayor of all the islands. No turnips required.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you need a gaming headset, you NEED to hop on this deal for the HyperX Cloud Alpha S. This highly rated pair is normally $130, but Amazon is advertising a $90 price for Prime Day when you add it to cart. The kicker is that it’s actually $59 by the time you get there!

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition $90 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

The Razer keyboards are the go-to when looking for a peripheral to go with your gaming PC. It features RGB lighting to every key, and these can be customized to a game of your choice. From Fall Guys to Hades, the Huntsman Tournament Edition caters to every gamers’ needs for $40 less today.

Advertisement

A good game can help you unwind after a stressful day of slogging through work or just checking Twitter. They can be pricey, though, so it pays to scope out a good deal or two. Right now, Best Buy has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Edition for $20 each, so take your pick and get your game on. You could even snag all three for the same price as most major titles.

Advertisement

Captain America & Peggy Carter Collectible Image : Sheilah Villari

This Marvel Legends set of Peggy Carter and Steve Rogers was a coveted favorite when it was released in conjunction with the first Captain America film. The 6-inch action figures and modeled after Hayley Atwell and Chris Evans and are perfection. As a Cap aficionado, this is my favorite of his movie looks. This deal is the perfect time to add this duo to your MCU collection, especially if you can save 36% on them. They come with switchable hands and 7 accessories for multiple poses. Their intricate detail reminds you of just how these heroes fell for each other. Grab them and start battling Red Skull right now.

The deal runs for the rest of the day and is exclusive to Prime members. They will also enjoy free shipping on this item.

The Blockbuster Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

When I saw the case appear on my dash I assumed it was some sort of vintage throwback box, which I was still absolutely interested in. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161) I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 30% off while doing so.

This game is charades on over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. I enjoy games like this because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate them on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them and well, what do you say to that. The point of the game is to revisit the ‘90s are earlier. So in truth, maybe this is a Millenial and Gen X game night. I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Final Fantasy X|X-2 Remaster Gif : Square Enix

Advertisement

While Final Fantasy X and its divisive sequel aren’t quite the most fondly remembered in the longstanding JRPG series, it does hold up better than most of the games which preceded it, even without the full-on makeover treatment that graced Final Fantasy VII earlier this year. Yes, it’s true, Final Fantasy X and X-2 for Nintendo Switch is merely a remaster of the original games, their assets upscaled for a more recent console than their native PS2. Still, with 60 rearranged music tracks, it sounds better than ever. Plus you get to experience the infamous Tidus laugh all over again—in breathtaking high definition.



No matter how you feel about the Sphere Grid upgrade system or blitzball mini game (my wife loves it, I’m inclined to disagree), much of the series’ charm is still intact. The move to a “conditional turn-based” (CTB) combat system, as opposed to its former active time-based, remains controversial to this day. However, compared to modern-day entries like Final Fantasy XV, it’s much more comparable to its predecessors. And for Kingdom Hearts players who never got around to it, you’ll finally get to know Wakka, Rikku, and Auron on a deeper level. (Speaking of which, the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is also 40% off as of this writing.) For $25, maybe it’s time to finally give Final Fantasy X a shot, or revisit it for the first time in over a decade and indulge in some nostalgia.

Aukey 45" Ergonomic T-Shaped RGB Gaming Desk KINJALY1 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If PC gaming is life, you should check out the Aukey 45" RGB gaming desk. Down to $130 when you use promo code KINJALY1, it’s 28% off its original list price. It’s a T-shaped desk with a cup holder, hooks to place headphones, and lights on either side so it can light up at night. Well. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad boy, now. I know you want to!

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) FORZ7ISHERE Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 is now on Game Pass. It was one of the few remaining titles under the Xbox Game Studios banner that wasn’t, and probably because this highly popular sim-centric racer was still selling like hot cakes. There’s an active community still populating the circuits with hundreds of powerful custom cars.

And in case you haven’t heard it, Microsoft also bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of that news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (with promo code FORZ7ISHERE), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) KINJA25 Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

With Cyberpunk 2077 going gold, there are no more delays to fear. If you’re on PC and ready to dive into what’s undoubtedly the biggest game of the generation so far (at least as far as hype and expectations are concerned), you’ll want to head to Eneba and place a pre-order with exclusive code KINJA25. That’ll get you a digital copy redeemable at GOG (activation instructions here) for just $47, one of the lowest pre-order prices we’ve seen yet for Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform.

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. But no worries: that date won’t change from here on out.

Advertisement

Monopoly: Star Wars The Child Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

We are mere weeks away from season two of The Mandalorian. This show has produced the cutest thing Star Wars has done in years. Of course, I’m talking about The Child aka Baby Yoda. Spend the next few Fridays until the series drops by adding Monopoly’s Star Wars The Child Edition to your game night for 25% off today.

Instead of your classic Monopoly pieces like the dog or wagon, here we have The Child in a few poses. Choose from him eating the frog, using the force, drinking the broth, or sitting in the Hoverpram. The general rules apply of buying and trading objects and property so nothing is really different. Mandalorian fans will easily spot famous items from the show like the Mythosaur necklace. My only gripe is that “This is the way,” isn’t on the Go space, seems like a design miss. But other than that if you need a new version or an upgrade to a traditional entry of game night this is a good one.

Advertisement

Echo Show 5 $45 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

For Prime Day Amazon has halved the price of its Echo Show 5 device, which enables anyone to place the device in their kitchen or room of choice and speak to their family and friends in a video call. Alongside the standard Amazon Alexa features, it can also be used as a nightstand with many clock face designs, so it can be tailored to your tastes.

This deal is exclusively for Prime members, who can optionally add a Blink Mini indoor smart security camera for only $5 more!

Advertisement

iRobot Roomba 692 Vacuum $200 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

The Roomba has become a staple in houses these last few years. It can abide to a schedule or be given commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or through its own app. The 692 model is 38% off its usual price on Amazon Prime Day 2020, so it would be a perfect gift for someone who may need assistance in cleaning their home for when they are out on an errand.

Wisdom Panel Essential Image : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today Wisdom Panel has a deal on their Canine DNA Kits. Take $30 off the basic Essential Kit or take $32 off the more comprehensive Premium Kit. Wisdom Panel is the leading canine genetics company and has tested over 1.5 million dogs so the database is vast.

Advertisement

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks but hey there are 350 breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long-term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! (I’ll update with results.) But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. How he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

Amazon Prime members will get free shipping on this item.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I couldn’t love my PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer more. I put my masks, keys, glasses, and of course my iPhone in it daily. I try to drop my stuff in immediately when I get home to ensure I get the fullest out of it. I’ve tested a few sanitizers and PhoneSoap stands above the others. Today only take 20% off with the coupon you clip for checkout.

This design has two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your gear. I like the PhoneSoap more than others because there isn’t this burnt smell that often happens upon completion. All my stuff smells like it was just zap fried but not with PhoneSoap. However, I still think the charging ports just take too long on all of these, ideal if you aren’t in a rush though. This model was made to accommodate all smartphones even my large iPhone 11. If it fits inside I say sanitizer it. Using this unit on a regular basis will help cut germs, bacteria, and keeps us all a little safer and healthier.

Prime members enjoy same day shipping on this item.

VAVA Dual Dash Cam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

This Prime Day, make sure you record all your road encounters by grabbing a Vava Dual Dash Cam, now $25 off for Prime Day with a standard discount and a $10 coupon. That’s $125 for front-and-rear vehicular eyes at 1080p, but if you opt to disable the rear camera, you can capture more detail with 2560 x 1440 resolution.

It has all the works, including night vision, loop recording, collision detection for automatic accident recordings, and a parking mode that’ll automatically record and notify you whenever someone bumps into your car.

Vava Home Cam Pro, 2-Cam Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Home cams can relieve a multitude of worries. I just got my best friend one for her puppy which has been a real lifesaver when we got out. Vava makes some of the best in my opinion and if you can get a quality cam on sale all the better. Take $58 off the 2-Cam Kit today when you clip the coupon on the page and put your mind at ease.

Advertisement

This integrates beautifully with your phone through their app and the feed it produces is pretty clear most of the time. It’s 1080P full HD resolution with the lights on and I can say even when the puppy is left at night the infrared technology comes through. The motion detection pings my pal immediately as soon as her dog starts to stir. It was pretty easy to set it up and the desk mount was perfect for her to angle the cam. The kit is basically wireless and you just need a good internet connection. That being said if you’re using this for an outdoor cam it can handle the elements as it’s waterproof and the rechargeable battery can last up to 100 days of use with 5000mAh capacity. The best part is the Cloud Storage and my friend has saved some pretty funny videos of her cavapoo throwing his toys around while he thought no one was watching. If you’re a bit of a security nut fear not, this little cam has the same encryption standards as banks so your personal info is safe and sound.

Free same day shipping for Prime members.

Abakan Luxury Down Alternative Comforter (Twin) Image : Abakan

If you’re on the hunt for a warm and cozy comforter to keep you shielded from the cold in the months and years ahead, you can find a great deal during Prime Day. This Abakan luxury down alternative comforter is claimed to be “hotel quality,” and you can use it either as-is or to fill a duvet cover.

Advertisement

However you use it, the price is appealing indeed: the twin size version of the ivory version seen above is nearly 50% off at $40 right now, and there are other size and color combinations that hit even higher percentage discounts. Have a look while these Prime member-exclusive prices last!

VAVA Dual Dash Cam with 2" LCD Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Grab yourself a VAVA Dual Dash Cam for $30 off this Prime Day, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $170. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated.

It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred. This model also has a 2" LCD screen that the cheaper version lacks.

Nat Geo Mega Crystal Growing Lab Image : Sheilah Villari

Learning at home might have opened up new curiosities for both you and your little ones. Getting creative in teaching a tough curriculum has probably been a challenge but a fun one. Nat Geo has lead the way in teaching generations about a myriad of subjects in all areas of culture and science. If you’re a Prime member for the next two days enjoy discounts on several of Nat Geo’s Kits including this Mega Crystal Growing Lab.

Advertisement

Crystals are kind of all the rage in all ages groups and how fun would it be to grow your own. Well, now you can and start your own rock collection. Being able to teach STEM principles while making something pretty is basically a win-win. In this kit, you can grow 5 crystals in red, green, blue, purple, yellow, and even a glow in the dark one. The crystal seed rocks form in three or four days right in their silicone growing chambers. The four real gemstone specimens come with a learning guide teaching all about formation so everyone knows what to do and how to do it. If you’re looking for a high-quality way to keep the kids in your life interested in an interactive and engaging way these are the sets for the family.

All the Nat Geo deals for Prime Day are exclusively for Prime members.

Up to 60% off Wall Art Image : Sheilah Villari

The easiest way to give a living space a facelift is with art. Finding a good art piece can focus a room and even change the vibe and energy of it. Art can sometimes be the missing link in tying decor together. For the rest of the day at Wayfair take up to 60% off on over 280 pieces and revamp your home.

Advertisement

You don’t have to be a dog owner to love pooches. This adorable cotton and polyester canvas if a great gift for anyone who is a canine fan. These two doggo besties sharing a stick will put a smile on even the grumpiest of faces. ‘Stick With Me’ ($35) is wrapped around a square wooden stretcher and is ideal for lazy people who just want to put artwork up without having to frame anything. This size is 14 x 14 and is 50% off.

Speaking of being a little lazy, art that is already framed is a total blessing. If you’re an earth momma or plant daddy some elegant flowers might be a superb touch to show off your affinity for greenery. This six-piece collection ($230) might be a supreme solution of what to do with a whole wall by spacing out these retro botanical beauties. The gold frames add a touch of class to the earthy designs that’ll look brilliant in any space, even a bathroom. These measure 22" x 17" are matted and printed on textured linen paper. Oooh la la!

A little eerie a little calming, this wrapped canvas piece of misty woods is one of Wayfair’s top sellers in the wall art section. Misty Road ($29) measures 18" x 27", is easy to hang, and is more mysterious than anything Thomas Kinkade has ever painted. If beautiful and haunting is your jam this giclee printed piece is for you. This will look perfect over any mantle or sofa and you don’t even need to live in a spooky mansion.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Audew Upgraded Car Jump Starter 20000mAh Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I think I feel most like an adult when I spend my money on things I really don’t want, but instead on items a responsible human needs to own.



One such purchase is a car jump starter— for sure, this is the kind of thing you would rather have and never have to use than the opposite situation. Thankfully, you can get an Audew upgraded car jump starter for 30% off if you’re a Prime member. That brings this slick, LCD screened device down to $68.

Advertisement

As an added bonus, this 2000mAh capacity device can also recharge your smaller devices and has three different flashlight modes to help you find your way in the dark.

Better safe than sorry and better 30% off than 0% off— get it at this price while you can!

Boncare Infrared Thermometer | $17 | Amazon | Use Code 584QOUMU Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s no way being shot in the face with an infrared thermometer will ever be comfortable. I went to the Metropolitan Museum of Art a few weeks ago and immediately when you walk in they take your temperate like this. In fact, there have been several establishments I’ve been in that are doing this. If you’re looking for a way to find out if someone is running a fever without touching them this is for you. Save $23 on this Infrared Thermometer from Boncare for the next days. All you have to do is use this code 584QOUMU at checkout.

Advertisement

This forehead and ear thermometer is great for all ages and sizes so it’ll work for the whole family. Works within seconds for an accurate reading with minimal fuss which is great for squirmy babies or children. And because it’s all external its much more hygienic and allows for few germs to be spread. You can even save readings in case you are keeping track to make sure no one is getting sick or that someone is recovering. There is actually a fever warning system that will sound if the person in the question is running a little warm but the LCD screening is pretty easy to read as well. It comes with a one-year warranty but just remember to grab two AAA Batteries.

This deal runs until October 12. Prime members enjoy free one-day shipping.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



Advertisement

This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

Crest Whitening Strips Image : Quentyn Kennemer

What’s the better value: a $300 dentist bill or a $28 box of whitening strips? Before you make that expensive trip, try out these Crest no-slip teeth whiteners. They supposedly remove up to 14 years of staining for up to 12 months, and there are two other “Express” strips for a quick same-day result, perfect for an unexpected hot date. The standard treatments require a 30-minute application once a day, which is totally reasonable to improve that already rock star smile of yours.

Advertisement

20% off Anything INVENTORY! Graphic : Gabe Carey

Our pals at Bellesa aren’t just great to us they really enjoy spreading the love. On Cardi B’s 28th birthday this weekend not only did they send her a huge multitiered cake but they included a massive goodie box of their best sellers and favorites, 18 to be exact. Because Bellesa just can’t stop being so generous they are giving our lovely readers 20% off anything with the code INVENTORY!.



Here’s everything Cardi got for you glorious birthday: Air by Bellesa, Dea by Bellesa, Nirvana by Bellesa, Aurora by Bellesa, Satisfyer Pro 2, Satisfyer Pro 3, Jack Rabbit’s Thrusting Rabbit, Hidden Pleasure Panties Wireless, Impressions N5 Vibrating Dildo with Suction Cup, Midnight Lace Blindfold, Midnight Lace Collar/Leash, Midnight Lace Crop, Midnight Lace Paddle, Midnight Nipple Clips, We-Vibe Chorus, Womanizer Premium, Halo by Bellesa, A-Play Vibe Beginner Plug, and their Bras Suck Tee.

Looks like she received some of our favorites too including the Satisfyer Pro 2 and Bellesa’s Nirvana Wand. I personally can’t think of a better way to celebrate a birthday than with sugar, spice, and everything from Bellesa. If this wasn’t a WAP weekend for Cardi then I don’t know what would be.

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Pro 2 Buy for $47 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana by Bellesa Buy for $95 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code INVENTORY!

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Premium Flannel Shirts Image : Jachs NY

Jachs NY is offering 75% off of its premium flannel shirts in a sale made for the fall. I don’t know about you, but my fall wardrobe is about 50% flannel shirts, so I am always on the lookout for a great deal.



You can get one of Jachs’s premium flannels for $24 with code F39.

Advertisement

They have some great color options— I’m personally a fan of the classic red and black buffalo plaid. Check them out below!

Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint HELLOCLEAN Image : Sheilah Villari

Ilia Beauty is one of my favorite clean brands and I got to review a bunch of their products when I was at a sustainability site. Today they launch their Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint line. If this is your first time at Ilia use the code HELLOCLEAN to get 15% off your entire order and see what all the fuss is about.



Advertisement

In eight shades this liquid eye tint dries quick and is easy to blend out. This means you can choose how intense a vibe you want with minimal adjustments. Each color is highly pigmented and has a metallic shimmer. Glides on and then sets as a powder so creasing is minimal which can be a problem with others like this. Made with horse chestnut flower and magnolia bark extract whatever look you land on it won’t budge. Now add some Midnight Express Liquid Eyeliner and you’re good to go.

Standard shipping is free on all orders over $50. Otherwise, shipping is $5.

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Advertisement

Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for