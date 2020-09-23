Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Fire HD Kids Tablets, eShop Gift Cards, Adidas Sneakers, KitchenAid Professional Mixer, and More

Image : Gabe Carey

Amazon’s Fire HD Kids tablets, Nintendo eShop gift cards, a KitchenAid professional mixer, and Adidas sneakers lead Wedn esday’s best deals.

So you’re picking up running during quarantine, huh? Well so am I. While I use my AirPods, maybe you’ll enjoy a pair of Jabra Elite Active 45E Wireless Earbuds. They’re $40 off the original list price ($60) at Best Buy and offers up to nine hours of talking and playback on one charge. Not only that, but you can also take these bad boys swimming up to one meter for about 30 minutes! I’d grab em’ before they’re gone!



While the capabilities of Samsung’s latest smartphones put them in an elite class of their own, the price tags match and it keeps many at bay. But today, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G or Note 20 Ultra 5G for $200 less than they usually cost. That’s still $800 and $1,100, respectively, a big pill to swallow for sure, but if you’re a Note fan who refused to pay four digits for one, this seems like your time to shine.

The Note phones are big, but for a purpose: they’re the ultimate powerhouse champions. You’re in for one of the fastest processors in the game, a massive AMOLED display to show multiple apps simultaneously, and the Wacom-powered S Pen for doodling, note taking, and multitasking. Four total cameras come on board for your photography needs on the $800 Note 20, you’ll get all-day battery life that can be charged in minutes with “Super Fast Charging”, and a whole lot more. Be sure to check out Gizmodo’s Galaxy Note 20 review to see what all the hype is about.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon really does right by parents with its Fire HD Kids Edition tablets.

As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $50 off the 8” tablet and ditto for the 10” tablet, making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

Mophie Powerstation 4,000mAh Plus Mini (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem then by grabbing these two Power Banks for $29.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day, one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight and in two color options you’ll get up to fifteen-plus hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. You and your pal can juice up your phones together if you choose to share. You’ll also be able to recharge tablets or wireless headphones with these powerbanks.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Use the code KINJAFS at check out and get free shipping even if you aren’t a member.

Aukey Mini Dash Cam T9Q56HUQ Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Sometimes, those police reports don’t tell the real story. When it comes time to fight your road tickets and arrests, you’ll wish you had a dash cam. There’s no reason not to add one to your car, especially with the nimble Dash Cam Mini by Aukey, featuring 1080p recording that will automatically save clips of auto accidents.

It’s small enough to fit behind your rear view mirror, or anywhere else in your car, though with a 170-degree wide-angle CMOS sensor, you should cover enough ground with even just one of these cheap things. Did I mention it’s only $26? But only if you use coupon code T9Q56HUQ.

VTech Kidizoom Action Camera Image : VTech

If your little one’s been listening to Ska, asking you to buy them Etnies, and telling their friends they can do a manual in real life, well, they’re probably just playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Before long, they’ll want to start filming their tricks as evidence to their classmates they can do an ollie. We’ve all been there. The good news is you don’t have to spend a lot on an action cam to help them make their pro skater dream a reality—the VTech Kidizoom action cam is a mere $42 today as part of Amazon’s fall blowout sale, down $17 from the $60 list price. In addition to capturing 640 x 480 SHD video, the Kidizoom rocks a 1.4" LCD screen to play back your kid’s sickest moves.



While the Kidizoom includes a microSD slot for up to 32GB of storage, you will need to buy the memory card itself. I recommend this one from SanDisk, which hits the sweet spot between quality and value. With it and the built-in li-ion polymer battery combined, you can expect a steady 2.5 hours of recording/still photography time. Dual mounts make it possible to attach the camera not only to skateboards but bikes and other recreational outdoor gear, including snowboards, thanks to the bundled waterproof case. When equipped, the Kidizoom can survive up to 6 feet underwater. Transferring the photos and videos taken on the device is as easy as plugging it into a computer via the microUSB cable found in the box. Treat your youngin’ to their very own kid-proof camera while it’s still on sale.

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space you know what a game-changer a good outdoor speaker can be. Having a wireless speaker can enhance a yard, dorm, or living room, they’re pretty multifaceted. The Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker is currently 20% off right now. All you have do is clip the coupon and then sit back and hear the new good vibes

This mini Bluetooth speaker has charmed reviewers so it has to be good, right? The StormBox may be small but let me assure you its tiny but mighty regardless of music. The bass is also powerful and you wouldn’t except that because of the size of the speaker. The bass is different to do many different types of music. This speaker is waterproof so if you still have it poolside you can rest easy. But if you want to venture further outdoors with it go ahead, It’s got a tear-resistant silicone strap for bike and backpacks. Pairs easy and has clear crisp sound anywhere you use it.

Anker 60W 5-Port USB-C PD Charger Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Are you drowning in battery-powered gear in need of constant charging? This Anker charger should be the last one you need for a while. Now 34% off, it’s a 60W USB-C Power Delivery port for charging MacBooks, iPads, and other devices at maximum speeds, plus you’ll get four PowerIQ USB ports delivering 2.4a each, perfect for smartphones, tablets, Nintendo Switches, and the like. Take your pick between black and white.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options on Amazon for only $200. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.



Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Fujifilm X-T200 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

So, iOS 14 is out now, and one of my favorite features is the Photos widget. It’s a tiny feature, but having a slideshow of my favorite shots rotating on my home screen is a nice way to reflect on nice memories in a time where it’s pretty tough to make new ones. Still, when things get back on track, it’ll be nice to capture more pictures and make up for lost time. I’ve been using a Fujifilm X100S for the past year or so, both around town and on vacation, and it’s gotten me some of my favorite shots. It’s also compact, so it’s easy to toss in a bag and go without taking up too much space or weighing you down. The only bummer is that it has a fixed lens, so there’s no room for upgrading to higher quality lenses. If you need that flexibility, there’s the X-T200, which typically sells for $800, is down to $500 at B&H Photo right now. That’ll get you the camera body plus a 15-45mm lens and an accessory kit that includes a 64GB SD card and a camera bag.

AOC 24" Curved 1080p Gaming Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Sometimes, you find a deal that’s so good you just have to consider buying it, even if you don’t need the thing. That’s the exact predicament I’m in with this AOC monitor, a 24-inch 1080p gamer’s paradise thanks to 1ms response times, up to 165 refresh rates, and AMD FreeSync. This monitor is anywhere from $175 to over $200 most other places, but at Amazon, you can throw one into your cart for just $145.

Oh, I forgot to mention this is curved (15ooR) and borderless for maximum immersion in multi-monitor setups. It’s totally suitable on its own if you like a tidy desk. Rounding out the desirables are an adjustable two-legged stand with both swivel and tilt functionality, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.2, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $25 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

$20 Nintendo eShop Gift Card Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

These savings aren’t massive, but if you’re gearing up to buy some Switch games soon—Super Mario 3D All-Stars, perhaps—you can snag a $20 eShop gift card from Amazon for $18.

See? Just $2, but think of it this way: that’s just a little less tax you have to worry about.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt RED

Advertisement

As it often does for hot new games, Amazon is taking $10 off pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, the ambitious open-world game by CD Projekt Red, makers of the critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Your total is $50 with the deal, and that goes whether you buy on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.

Advertisement

Unlike Geralt of the ancient (and totally fictitious) land of Rivia, Cyberpunk takes us into a not-so-distant future where guys good and bad are yoked up with cybernetic enhancements. Life is generally fine until it’s discovered there’s a prototypical component that grants immortality to whoever has it installed, and, of course, all hell breaks loose to secure it.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally set to be out this Spring and was once delayed until September, but it has since suffered another delay to November 19, 2020. Pre-order now, and Amazon will offer you the lowest price if it drops again before release date.

Sega Genesis Mini Image : Sega

Advertisement

Feeling nostalgic? You can feed that 16-bit void in your heart with a Sega Genesis Mini, a reincarnation of the classic console that helped save the gaming industry. For $49, it comes with 42 games, including crowd favorites like Sonic, Mega Man, Ecco the Dolphin, Earthworm Jim, Virtua Fighter, Shinobi III, Street Fighter 2, Toe Jam & Earl, Altered Beast, Gunstar Heroes ... need I go on?

This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the Genesis Mini to date, but if you missed out on previous deals, this $31 savings is still plenty appealing.

If you’re jumping in for the first time, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a great way to experience Goku’s plight against the likes of Frieza, Buu and Cell in a game that recaps all the events and battles from the anime series. This single player adventure features iconic locales straight from the Dragon Ball universe, plus all the grossly overpowered characters inhabiting it. It’s only $27 for PS4 and Xbox One when you clip the coupon at Amazon, which is quite enticing for those who might have been on the fence about its $60 debut sticker.

PowerA Wireless GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch Image : PowerA

Advertisement

Some games just can’t be played on anything other than a GameCube controller. We’re looking at you, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you can’t find an adapter for your old GameCube controller to use on the Nintendo Switch and you’re not an insufferable purist, give PowerA’s wireless controller a shot, which sits at $42 on Amazon right now as part of its Big Fall Sale.

It’s a little ordinary in black, but some people like that, and PowerA does well to preserve the classic GameCube feel by staying true to the buttons’ original colors. Plus, it lasts 30 hours on just two AA batteries, so you should never have to suffer gaming downtime with a set of rechargeables rotating in and out. The only downside is you’ll be missing out on rumble and any features that require NFC, such as amiibo. It’s also Bluetooth, so PC use is fair game.

Animal Crossing Tom Nook Beanie Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Yep, I’m just over it. I think we all are. Even a Tesla-filled Christmas couldn’t save 2020 for me. I don’t often wear my emotions on my sleeve, but technically, this Animal Crossing Tom Nook beanie goes on my head, and it says oh so much without a peep required of me. The best part is you’ll get his cute little nose to show no matter which style you prefer to wear it. Only $13 at Amazon after a $6 discount.

KitchenAid Professional Lift Stand Mixer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

In my family, September is the time to start the trial runs for everything that will be cooked and baked for the holidays. My aunt bakes a million cookies and loaves of bread from now until the end of the year and her process improved sustainably after buying one of these. The best investment she ever made for all her culinary concoctions was a KitchenAid Mixer on sale now for $200 less.



This professional-grade KitchenAid Mixer isn’t just a lifesaver for baking it can relieve a lot of elbow grease for batter and creams too. The grinder, pasta maker, and ice cream maker attachments add a whole other level of options. You can really expand your culinary horizons with this one item. The sturdy bowl can handle even the heaviest of recipes and mixing. It’s got ten speeds for a variety of whipping. This sizable five-quart bowl allows up to nine dozen cookies or up to four loaves of bread. It’s easy to clean and is dishwasher-safe. As mentioned there are ten attachments that work with this mixer (sold separately) but that really opens up all the options you’ll have to experiment and/or perfect any recipe. Simple to use with endless foodies possibilities. Three colors are on sale and this item ships for free.

Gooloo 1500A Car Jump Starter ENFD495V + Clip coupon Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 1500A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $90. Compared to the $60-$70 price tag on a lot of the 800A models geared toward more compact cars (the 1500A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of bigger wheels.

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $49 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code ENFD495V at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

They definitely started putting out Halloween candy where I live in August, so it’s felt like we’ve been preparing for months. Halloween is one of the best holidays and it’s going to be very different this year. As September is just Halloween Eve I know I’ve already begun decorating, eating everything pumpkin flavored, and prepping for horror movie marathons. It’s time to get into the spooky season. Grab a box of pumpkin pancake mix and start whipping up little skulls for a deviously and delicious meal. Dash’s Mini Waffle Maker Black Skull Edition is just $16 right now.

We’ve had a few of Dash’s products on the site before and they always see to do well. Make four inch scary skulls with this maker in minutes. It’s small and lightweight so you don’t need to worry about counter space. It’s easy to use and clean and heats up pretty darn fast. You’ll get a one-year warranty and a recipe book, because what just make skull pancakes?! You could make every day creepy with this delight Dash appliance.

Prime members enjoy one-day shipping.

When I asked our readers back in June their buying advice for my next cordless vacuum, Bissell stood out as an affordable alternative to premium brands like Dyson and, well, let’s face it, Dyson and Dyson. And while neither of these is cordless, the Bissell upright vacuum and hard floor mop cleaners are both on sale today, for $170 and $100, respectively. The former emphasizes pet hair cleanup, with a tangle-free brush roll said to mitigate hair wrap stuckage. Bissell even donates a portion of their proceeds to the Pet Foundation in its efforts to put an end to pet homelessness once and for all. The same goes for the hard floor mop, which intuitively and nigh-automatically scrubs up the dirt and grim vacuum cleaners tend to miss.



The perfect pairing for a fall deep-clean, both utilities take some of the load off your weekly housekeeping chores, ensuring greater discipline in sticking to a routine. For those of us who’ve gotten lazy in quarantine, believe me, you’re not alone. The boxes, kitty litter, and pet hair are pervasive in my apartment as well, and I could probably use more robust tools to eliminate some of the befoulment. If you’re in the same boat, consider these big-ticket items from Amazon’s Big Fall Sale. Keep in mind, this deal won’t last beyond this week, so snap it up while supplies last. Otherwise they’ll be gone before you know it.

Remember back in March where everyone was buying toilet paper like it was their job and it was actually going to protect them against Covid-19? Yeah, me too. Well, if you still feel like stacking up, you Amazon Commercial is offering 80 rolls of toilet paper as a part of their fall sale for $46. I don’t know what you’re going to do with 80 rolls, but I’m sure you’ll find a use for it, especially if you’re not picky about what exactly wipes your ass.



But, if you are feeling picky, Amazon is offering a Bio Bidet for a low, low $27 with a clipped coupon. Apparently you don’t need a plumber to install this bad boy and you can get dual nozzle spray options for a clean backside. Nothing more to say really. Just practice good hygiene.

AmazonBasics Laptop Table Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Remember those mornings you didn’t want to get out of bed for work? Well, if you work from home, you no longer have to compromise, and this AmazonBasics laptop table makes it easy. Down to $36 after a 17% discount, you’re given adjustability in both height and angle, allowing you to sit back and tap away on the keyboard in your favorite posture.

CSK Frying Pan Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way to sizzle your veggies and other foods, look no further than the CSK 11" Frying Pan, down to $29 with a clipped coupon code. It’s compatible with all kinds of stovetops and can withstand heat up to 428 degrees. Grab it before it’s gone.

(If this doesn’t tickle your fancy, I would check out my roundup of non-stick skillets here).

Huckberry Onsen Bath Towel Sets Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Huckberry is offering 15% off of its premium onsen bath towels. This brings a two bath towel set down to $85 and bath bundles (which also include face and hand towels) for $133. The price may seem steep at first glance to some, but these specially-designed towels are so absorbent that not only can you dry off quickly, the towels will also dry promptly afterward. According to many of the reviews, this feature also helps the towels remain mildew-resistant and odor-free.



This means you can comfortably re-use the towels more often than standard towels before washing, saving time, money, and the environment with reduced laundry loads— win-win-win.

Adidas Roguera Sneaker Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a pair of Adidas Roguera sneakers. Starting at $20 and working their way up you’ll be fashionable AF. And hey, maybe you’ll wanna skateboard in a pair, too?

Loungefly Yoda Mini Backpack Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Loungefly is such a coveted brand because they tend to make limited runs on some very adorable designs. Their mini backpacks are absolutely the best sellers in that batch so when one goes on sale it’s a big deal. While everyone is fawning over The Child let’s not forget we knew him well and loved him as Yoda first. This unbelievably cute bag from the company somehow ties all the versions we love of him together. It’s $10 off right now which is the lowest it’s ever been. If you want him to buy it quickly.

I have four of these backpacks and they are durable, well-sized, and beautifully designed. This Yoda one is perfect for any fan but would also be a cute edition to a Luke or Leia cosplay look. What’s a really nice touch is this one is a collaboration with Funko so he’s based on their line of the Jedi Master. Made of faux suede and the straps are adjustable. This is a collector’s item for sure.

Free shipping on this item.

Singles Week Bundles Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Our pals at Ella Paradis want everyone to take some time for relaxation and self-care. This week the company is giving us the gift of these Singles Bundles. Now obviously you don’t have to be single to save in these deals are experience some good products but you don’t need to feel bad if you are.

It’s not often I see a good deal for the gentlemen so this bundle is a pleasant surprise. Not only is this pack $81 less than it should be it’s a nice mix. There are two masturbators to choose from because we like variety. You’ll receive both the Hawk Dual Masturbator and the Juicy Topco Masturbator. Plus you get a pack of Pjur Aqua Lubricant to try out. Not bad for just $40.



Advertisement

Ella Paradis really loves the G-Spot HeroRelax and you will too because they are practically giving it away as you’re saving $80 on this bundle. Take a ‘me day’ and chill out with a nice hot bath and these extra sensual bath bombs. Then get cozy with one of the company’s top-selling vibes. This is the perfect bundle for a boss babe.

Advertisement

Etude House Dear Darling Water Tint Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

Fun fact: The super-popular Benetint lip and cheek stain was created to help strippers tint their nipples before performing long before it became the beauty industry favorite it is now.



I personally love Benetint (for my lips, ya perv) but the price tag is kind of hefty at $25-30. Thankfully, I found a K-beauty dupe on Amazon that I think works just as well, and comes in three shades to boot— oh and it is only $6 a bottle.

Advertisement

The classic Benetint comes with a brush bottle that is a little unwieldy for those not used to it, but this Etude House Water Tint has a spongey-tip that is easier to use. It comes in the shades “Cherry Ade,” “Strawberry Ade,” and “Orange Ade.” I personally have the cherry shade and love it, though the strawberry option’s berry tones look super flattering too.

If you want to stock up, you can get an additional 5% when you buy two bottles (must be of the same shade to work from what I can tell) or try all three for $15.

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 25% off all products with the code KINJA25.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic. You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $49 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

SupplyAid 2 Pack Hand Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Keeping your hands clean should just be standard and it’s hard to believe this wasn’t a practice for most before all of this. But given where we currently are it’s probably not a bad idea to have a few bottles of hand sanitizer around. This two-pack of sixteen-ounce bottles from SupplyAid is just $15 right now.

These bottles are full of highly formulated ethyl alcohol that will kill up to 99.9% of germs. It dries quickly without being sticky or sucking moisture out of your hands. This is because there’s aloe combined with the powerful bacteria-killing concoction. SupplyAid is FDA approved which means this is the good stuff, not the methanol stuff you should be avoiding.

Free two-day shipping for Prime members.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For a short time, you can get a Satisfyer Pro 2 for a decent $50! It’s an oral sex simulator that will suck the shit out of your clitoris and has so many modes of pleasure. One of our writers, Jolie Kerr, says it best:



Satisfyer Pro 2 delivers a very specific experience; basically, it’s designed to stimulate the clit and nothing else, although you can certainly explore other areas with it. It is not, however, an insertable toy and should only be used externally. While it’s not an especially versatile toy, and doesn’t strike me as a great candidate for couples play, it is very, very good at what it does. Basically, if oral sex is the way you like to get off, Satisfyer Pro 2 will make you very, very happy.

The Satisfyer is only $50, so make sure you grab this and get off before it’s gone!

These 3-ply face masks don’t satisfy CDC guidelines for safely traversing the outside world, but if you have a need to provide them in bulk—for a small business, perhaps—this 100-pack at Amazon is a pretty good deal. You’ll get 100 masks in a box for $27. All layers are made of non-woven fabric, with the innermost being dye-free and made of a soft material that’s said to be gentle on your skin. According to reviewers, these masks are very breathable, so if air intake is important to you and you haven’t found anything suitable for your needs, give these a try. You can also get 50 in a box for $17.

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit BG589INB Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

A pearly white smile is the dream, right? I’m an avid coffee drinker so whitening kits come in and out of my life and I’m always willing to try I a new one. This one crossed my path this morning and I’m intrigued. With over a thousand happy customers this is one of Fairywill and Amazon’s best-reviewed products. Until the end of the month take 50% off this Fairywill Teeth Whitening Kit with promo code BG589INB. Make sure to click the coupon box for $3 off as well to get the full discount!

This kit has 25 treatments to return your chompers back to a pristine condition, well at least give the illusion of that. In this box, you get the Super Whitening Strips (4) and the Delicate Whitening Strips (21). The Super strips are worn for one hour but have the most intensity to get teeth whiter faster. The Delicate ones are for more sensitive teeth, so while the formula is more gentle they’re still strong enough to remove years of stains. The no-slip grip design always you to talk and be comfy. It’s just three easy steps to an award-winning smile. Peel, apply, and brush. Simple, safe, and sure to brighten your day.

This code works until September 30 and Prime members get one-day free shipping.

25% off N95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo code KINJA25 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 25% off newly designed N95 masks (FDA- and CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA25 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, FDA-approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $38, and a 20-pack for $75! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!



G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (10-Pack) Buy for $38 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

G/O Media may get a commission N95 Masks (20-Pack) Buy for $75 from MQDirect Use the promo code KINJA25

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for just $38. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.

Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game (Hardcover) Image : Titan Comics

Advertisement

Enjoying Marvel’s Avengers? If you can’t get enough of the game’s visuals, then perhaps you need to check out the art behind it. You’ll get a deeper look at the concepts the game’s developers were working with before realizing it into the 3D loot grinder it is. From sketches of the heroes themselves to popup locations of iconic installations like Stark Industries, Marvel’s Avengers The Art of the Game not only visualizes the pre-production ideas, but you’re also getting commentary on the creative process from those who worked hard on the game. Amazon has it down to $31 right now, a 23% discount, and it ships in October.

Advertisement

2 for $20 Select TV Show Seasons Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

With fifteen titles in this awesome deal from Best Buy, you can create quite the combo for a great day of lazy television binging. Grab any two titles for just $20 and get caught up on a favorite series, experience a new one, or relive the best moments from a past one. I’d like to recommend Doom Patrol and Swamp Thing as a combo. Both had no excuse for being as good as they are/were. Season two of Doom Patrol is currently out on DC Universe and HBO Max. Swamp Thing was sadly canceled too soon. But both are well worth a go.



Build a DC combo with these titles or The CW favorites Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl. Titans and Krypton are other good options...wow, this list is very DC heavy. But all the Rick and Morty seasons are available too and well as Big Bang Theory is that’s more your jam. No matter what you pick this is a killer deal for hours of quality entertainment.

This combo will ship for $5.

If you’d never worked from home before the pandemic, you probably weren’t set up with a good home office. That means good ergonomics, and enough room to house all your gear. I’ve been on the hunt for more ergonomic gear like a standing desk, now that quarantine seems to be here to stay for a while, and it gets expensive. You could spend upwards of $1,000 on a standing desk if you want the best of the best, but you don’t need to drop fat wads of cash to give your body a break while you’re on your grind. Luckily, Branch has some solid deals on their work from home furniture.



If you need a new office chair, Branch’s Ergonomic Chair is down from $350 to $290. It has seven points of adjustment, and comes in a couple color variations to match whatever else you’ve got in the room. You can save some dough on their standing desk, which is down from $815 to $780, and their standard office desk, down from $495 to $445.

Apple Watch Series 5 (Rose Gold) Image : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Named the best smartwatch by our sister site Gizmodo, the Apple Watch Series 5 improved on its predecessor by leaps and bounds. It may sound like a contradiction to say a smartwatch’s battery life was extended at the same time it was treated to an always-on display, and yet the latest Apple Watch pulls off both feats with ease. Over at Amazon, the GPS-only 44mm Rose Gold model is $100 off today. Sadly, all other models sit at their MSRP, but if you don’t mind the color (the bands can be swapped out) and size, this is a deal you should jump on.



In her review, Victoria Song wrote of the Apple Watch Series 5:

The Apple Watch is hands-down the best smartwatch out there. There, I said it. It’s a boring conclusion that is nevertheless the cold, hard truth. You can prefer a round face, or a different operating system. You can scream about better battery life and third-party watch faces until you die, purple-faced from asphyxiation. The Series 5 still reigns king. That’s true even if this time around, most of the updates are small tweaks rather than game-changers.

Anker 100W 4-Port Charging Station KINJA100C Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

