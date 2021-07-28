Wednesday's Best Deals: Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen), Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, 30% off Outdoor Gear at Society6, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

I made the switch to a printer with ink tanks instead of cartridges this past year, and I’m so grateful I did. I’m still using the same starter bottle set after 8 months, and my ink tanks still look pretty dang full— though my black ink tank is maybe at 75% from all my graduate school-related printing.



Basically, you pay more at the start for these more eco-friendly tank printers, but in exchange, you don’t have to buy ink so dang often. It’s a worthy exchange for a lot of us and it’s also the more environmentally conscious option— have you seen how expensive and wasteful ink cartridges are?!

This printer includes enough ink per bottle refill for two years of prints. That’s 6,000 black prints and 8,000 color prints! So if you’re a really heavy-duty printer or are using this for business purposes, it might fall short of that estimated use of 2 years of prints.

This wireless all-in-one ink tank printer easily connects to your wi-fi, allowing you to do nifty stuff like print via a mobile device. It even works with Alexa. Its scanner top allows you to scan and copy whatever you need.

Advertisement

This printer will ship for free from Staples.

You don’t need to bring your laptop with you if you want to keep your work or documents at your fingertips. These days, you can carry an entire terabyte of data with you in your pocket. Ain’t technology grand?



Advertisement

Amazon has just the thing if you want to slim your traveling profile down while ensuring you have everything you need with you on the go. Right now, you can grab the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C Flash Drive for just $110 right now, which is about $20 off (16%) down from its typical price of $131.

Not only does it offer a staggering amount of space, but it features both USB-C and USB-A connections for versatility as well as a sturdy, all-metal flip-up design. Plus, you get a 5-year manufacturer warranty, just in case something undesirable happens. Gotta make sure you’re protected when you’re packing this much data, after all.

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? Don’t be that person; there’s a better way. Solve the problem by grabbing this Power Bank pack for $15



I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. I personally like to have one at all times; it’s like charging insurance. You’ll get up to fifteen hours of extra power while you’re on the go. You can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones if need be when out and about. This is a USB-C connection, so it won’t be compatible with iPhones. But depending on your need, there is still plenty of electronics you can power up. This is a great bundle to share with friends and family to never worry about dead wares again. Pick between copper or black or a combo of both.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

This Millenium Falcon wireless phone charger is a GameStop exclusive and is currently 20% off. This is the wireless charger that charged the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. It’s outcharged Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers mind you, I’m talking about the big Corellian chargers now. She’s fast enough for you old man.



Advertisement

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 24% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Advertisement

These Society6 sales are wonderful because their products are beautifully made, you’re getting something unique, and you’re supporting an indie artist. Today snag up to 35% off tech, office, lifestyle, and more.

I’ve been absolutely mesmerized by this “You’re the Honey Mustard to My Chicken Nuggets” iPhone case. All the tough cases are $29, which is a steal because they are incredibly durable and really protect any phone. This brilliant pattern along with these others in this list is from Meesh Design.



But why stop there if you’re a lover of all things chicky nuggie. It’s not just Grogu that enjoys a tasty six or even twelve-pack from a chosen fast food joint. (It’s Wendy’s, you’re welcome.) Create a real think piece in your living space with this Wood Wall Art. Choose from 3", 4", or 5" wooden squares to create whatever delicious illusion you’d like. The squares are half an inch thick and made of Baltic Birchwood. They are easy to hang and will definitely be a conversation started. The smallest size starts at $120 and comes with twelve squares to assemble.

Advertisement

Apple recently rolled out a pair of new iPad Pro models, and they share some big upgrades: notably the immensely powerful new M1 processor, the same one seen in the latest MacBook and iMac models. They also offer optional 5G support, if you want to pay extra for that model. But the larger 12.9” iPad Pro has an extra upgrade that the 11” edition lacks: a dazzling new miniLED screen.

Gizmodo’s Caitlin McGarry writes:



“With a new miniLED display that puts an equivalent of Apple’s $5,000 Pro Display XDR in a smaller, cheaper package, plus the M1 chip and its performance gains, the 2021 iPad Pro is basically a perfect piece of hardware. There is no better tablet on the market.”

Advertisement

Not everyone needs a tablet this large, lavish, or expensive—but if you’ve been eyeing one, there’s good news: Amazon is already slashing $100 off the price of the base model, dropping it to $999. And if you prefer the 11” form factor, that model is $50 off at $749.

Advertisement

Looking for some sky-high fun? Amazon is currently offering the DJI Mavic Mini drone quadcopter for $399, which is 20% off the list price. This tiny, lightweight drone is a fan-favorite carrying a 4.8-star rating from more than 7,700 customer reviews. Get ordering and then get flying!

If you’re looking for a sale on some Beats, boy do I have the deal for you. The Beats Powerbeats Pro earphones are down to $180 in multiple colors at Amazon, which is $70 off the original list price and $20 off the recent going rate.

Advertisement

You’ll be able to wirelessly connect these bad boys to any device and get up to nine hours of listening time, and can control the volume and audio controls from the actual earphones. These sporty buds are waterproof and have built-in ear hooks for stability while you run, train, and work up a sweat.

If you’re a fan of taking your favorite music or media with you wherever you go, you’re likely into wireless earbuds. Amazon’s Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are a lucrative option for anyone looking to add a new pair to their collection, especially at their second-best price of all time. The second-generation buds and included wireless charging case are 21% off right now at just $110. Normally $140, you’re getting some pretty fantastic savings here. These Alexa-enabled earbuds last and last, with 15 hours of audio when utilizing the charging case’s additional juice. You also get hands-free Alexa access, active noise cancellation, and Passthrough Mode to ensure you don’t miss a beat even while bopping your head to one. Not a bad deal if you’re looking to try something beyond Samsung or Apple’s offerings.



Advertisement

Discounts on Apple’s new MacBook Air model with the powerful M1 chip have been steadier lately, and right now you can save a strong $100 off the 256GB base model, which is currently $899 in certain colors, and an even better $150 off the 512GB edition in Gold at $1,099. The other 512GB color options are just a dollar more.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Advertisement

The past two days have consisted of me reorganizing my bedroom. I moved some artwork from one wall to another and drove my old 32" TV to my parents house. All to make room for this Mijia Mini Projector which now spans 200" across my bedroom wall.

Advertisement

There are a lot of elements to this unit that continue to impress me. It’s compact design is perfect for portability. Its equipped with a mounting screw at the bottom to hook to a tripod or can just rest flat on any surface. An integrated camera is used to view its own output to autofocus the lens on the fly. The virtual surround sound does a surprisingly good job filling the room with a rich full audio I was not expecting from a single source. Easily my favorite thing the projector has going for it is its ability to sideload APK apps via USB. One of the first things I set out to do once setup was install Steam Link and connected a controller over Bluetooth. I’ve now been playing Death’s Door across the entire wall of my bedroom.

The only catch is the MIUI TV operating system is not designed in English. Below is a guide on how to set the language to English, but fair warning, even after doing so a lot of the UI is still untranslated.

Advertisement

Edifier has some of the most beautiful packaging I’ve ever seen, which carries over into the products. The new NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds are $10 off for their debut and future a few things I wish others on the market had.



First off, they connect as soon as you open the case and disconnect once they go back in. Perfection. My biggest gripe with so many of these is they don’t always disconnect when you’re finished using them. These are built with an infrared sensor that knows when they are in your ear or out and will pause your audio. This was incredibly helpful when I ordered my coffee, and I could pop them out and not worry about losing my spot in my audiobook. That being said, there is a panoramic 3D listening feature that makes podcasts and audiobooks wild to listen to. I turned it on by accident and honestly now kind of love it. It’s an immersive experience for sure, and I’m excited to try it with my favorite ASMR YouTuber’s videos. The noise cancellation is pretty good but not so alarming I couldn’t hear traffic or my surroundings while walking around. The ANC works even without songs playing, FYI. Calls came in easy and were clear in both directions. There is a bit of a learning curve switching between the sound modes, but it really makes a world of difference when you find the right one. They are dustproof, waterproof, and run up to thirty-two hours with a full charge and the case. The NB2 Pros are stunning in ivory but look equally chic in black too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Advertisement

Planning to get in on the streaming game? Or maybe you just need to upgrade your webcam setup for the Zoom meetings your days seem to be filled with. Whatever you may need a new cam for, consider this model a significant upgrade.



You can snag the Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam for just $150 in two different colors right now at Amazon. That’s $20 off its going rate of $170 and a 12% savings.

This webcam offers 1080p 60FPS recording as well as a stereo microphone, plenty of options for exposure, and USB-C connectivity. Plus, it’s small and compact, so it doesn’t have to take up half of your desk area. You can choose from black or white for the sale price. Consider it an investment for the future — you’ll probably be on camera from home at some point for some reason a lot from now on.

Advertisement

Most backyard speakers are designed in some sort of way to blend in with the background or the rest of your outdoor decor. The company that made these threw that concept out the window when designing these Bluetooth LED Speakers. Lovingly named the “Dancing Flame,” they’re 61% off for the rest of the day or until they are sold out. There are apparently enough people nostalgic for ‘70s adornments because SideDeal has sold over nine thousand of these.

Looking at these there is definitely an Egyptian urn thing going on with the structure. But they are all-in-one for tunes and luminosity. If you choose to attach them to the five-foot pole, they’ll work great in your yard or garden for parties and cookouts. The wireless speakers connect easily to your phone and have stereo surround sound. They recharge quickly, and you’ll get up for five hours of play for music and eight hours for just light. Rick O’Connell approves of these lights being water-resistant, so no worries leaving them out near the pool.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard. They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price.

Advertisement

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Microsoft just knocked it down to $20 (from its original $40), so go ahead and dive into this rich world filled with lore for you to discover.



Advertisement

We are just under a year out from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I have not been to a movie theater since and am pumped to return to the theater to see our blue boy alongside his buddies, Tails and Knuckles. News about the movie and photos from the set of the production have been dropping this past month. Carry that excitement right back into Sonic Mania—the hedgehog’s return to 2D pixel sidescrolling gameplay. If you grew up on the original Sonic games for the SEGA Genesis and haven’t picked this up yet, you are only hurting yourself.



With Sonic being the Interim CEO of The Inventory after swallowing Wario whole, I beg you to do what he says by playing his games and watching his movies. We don’t know who he plans to devour next.

G/O Media may get a commission Sonic Mania $10 at Microsoft

Advertisement

There hasn’t been a ton of local multiplayer games this last generation, but of that small few one of them stood above the rest. Gang Beasts is a simple concept executed wonderfully. Four players are dropped on a roof or in a factory or what-have-you and must pummel each other. Toss your opponent(s) over the edge and be the last one standing to win. Sounds easy enough, but the controls are intentionally wonky. Different buttons to lean over, to grab on, to raise your hands above your head, etc. are give it a QWOP-like control scheme and when you combine that with the games reliance on physics, you’ll be laughing the whole fight whether you win or lose. Download it on Xbox One for only $10.



Advertisement

It’s game of the year season, which means it’s time for everyone to argue a whole lot about what game rightfully deserves to be crowned 2020's best. We already now the Game Awards’ verdict, The Last of Us Part II, while others have games like Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their list. But before we wrap this year up, let’s quickly take a trip down memory lane. This time last year (which feels like 30 years ago), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was cleaning house. The samurai-souls game was something of a unanimous choice from press and the Game Awards alike. If you missed it, Microsoft currently has the Game of the Year Edition of it 35% off. Get it for $39 which is roughly one dollar for every time you’ll die on the first boss.



Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been one of the messiest in recent memory. While some are enjoying CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open world game, others are experiencing a wave of bugs and graphical errors that make immersion next to impossible. The last-gen editions of the game are in especially bad shape, leaving fans to wonder if the studio actively tried to hide the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions ahead of release. The situation is so bad that Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation store entirely, leaving CDPR scrambling for fixes. Oh, and there’s that whole cyberattack drama as well. Even with the game’s recent Patch 1.2, there are still more issues to solve, including some newly introduced ones.



Advertisement

All that said, it’s not really a great time to buy Cyberpunk 2077 if you’re a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One owner. Hell, I played on PC and it still felt like it wasn’t quite ready. So here’s a something to do while you wait for the next big patch: get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for $10 on Xbox One instead. Just add it to your cart at the Microsoft store. For those who have yet to play it, it’s a much better introduction to CD Projekt Red and its ability to craft sprawling open world adventures. If you like it, come back to Cyberpunk later this year when the game’s next big patch launches. Or maybe wait until the Complete Edition inevitably drops in a few years.

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition on Xbox for 60% off—receiving the game, the season pass and bonus in-game content. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the digital version for Xbox One or Xbox Series X at a discount now.



Advertisement

Explore a post apocalyptic open-world while combining Kung-Fu melee with shooting combat and mutant abilities. Also, you’re a cat. Or maybe you’re a raccoon. It’s some kind of rodent I think. It’s almost all rodents at once. Well, Biomutant sure stands out as having an interesting look and feel to its world. You can download it for Xbox One or Xbox Series X for only $54. A 10% discount isn’t a whole lot, but this game did just release like a month ago. So go ahead and reap the rewards of waiting by saving $6.



Advertisement

When we originally started covering Watch Dogs: Legion deals, the game’s price was plummeting after two weeks. If you bought it at full price at launch, you were quickly punished for doing so as you saw your friends grab it $20 or even $30 cheaper. To this day, the price continues to sink and now you can download Ubisoft’s open world game for just $20 on Xbox. I’m not really sure what’s going on here (the game’s buggy launch likely did a number on its install base), but the game’s price has just been all over the place. If you were waiting for a time to jump on, the Microsoft Store is probably the way to go right now, as you can get the game more than half off right now. Will it drop lower? Probably at some point. For now, $20 seems like a good spot to hop in. After that? Who knows.



Advertisement

Final Fantaxy XII: The Zodiac Age is a great remake for JRPG fans, whether you played the original or not, and Amazon just marked it down to $15, the best price we’ve ever seen. Be sure to check out Kotaku’s review if you want to know more.



After a years-long wait, The Last of Us Part II finally launched earlier this year. It received widespread acclaim, even if critical appraisals were arguably more nuanced (and pointed) than with the original; but all in all, this is a game that every PlayStation 4 owner should have on the radar, especially if you’re already invested in the story. Walmart has it for just $30 now.

Advertisement

In Part II, Ellie is on a revenge tour getting herself into all sorts of dangerous shenanigans she probably doesn’t belong in. The story is gripping and polarizing, so whether you come to hate it or love it, you’ll appreciate the ride. And it’ll run on the PlayStation 5, too, in case you have the latest console.

Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, the Steam version of Death Stranding is currently $20 at Newegg. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title. If you don’t feel like waiting for the director’s cut (or spending the $60+ it will end up costing), now is the time to pick this up.



Advertisement

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for $40 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

Advertisement

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $36, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Microsoft has this deal to download the digital version for $36. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

Advertisement

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Amazon’s offering a rare discount down to $37 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

Ah, memories. Remember playing Mass Effect for the first time? What a brave new world it was. BioWare’s sci-fi RPG seemed like a leap forward for video game storytelling with its branching dialogue trees and alien smooching. I remember those days well ... because it was just a few years ago. Okay, look, I was late on the bandwagon. I only played the trilogy four or five years ago, but I can confirm that it really held up. So I can only imagine that the new remastered collection feels even better. If you’re looking for a blast from the past, you can download Mass Effect: Legendary Edition on Xbox for $45 from Microsoft.

Advertisement

The Outer Worlds and The Outer Wilds may have come out one year ago, but their nearly identical names are still easy to mix up to this day. I’m not above mixing them up in casual conversation 12 months later. Here’s a quick reminder in case you’ve forgotten which is which. The Outer Worlds? Space faring RPG by Obsidian in the style of Fallout. The Out Wilds? Indie Ground Hog day where a man plays a banjo in space. Got it? Okay, well now that we have that straightened out, The Outer Worlds is $20 today. It’s a standout RPG anchored by strong writing and characters, plus a must-play for fans of Fallout.

Advertisement

If you’re like me and had missed out on the PS4 generation entirely (meaning you haven’t played Final Fantasy VII Remake), then you and I are both really missing out (from what I hear). This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many game of the year lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60 fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $10 off at Amazon.



Advertisement

Couch multiplayer which once dominated the market are now few and far between—especially among big releases. The indie market is now bearing that load for us with some inventive and laugh-filled multiplayer. Ultimate Chicken Horse is no exception. You and up to three friends must race from point A to point B. Between each round, all players each place one additional obstacle or platform to hurt or aid your traversal across the stage. With limitless replay value, this will certainly fill your evenings with that couch multiplayer experience you’ve been seeking. The physical Ultimate Chicken Horse: A-Neigh-Versary Edition includes a keyring, booklet, and the funky soundtrack which whips ass and you can get it all for $35.



In the long list of Switch ports we’ve been receiving since 2017, the latest release is The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game. Many already playing are saying this along with some other quality of life improvements have elevated this game to one you should not pass on, so why not save $10 when you pick it up?



Advertisement

Ready? Set? Go! Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back on sale at GameStop and Amazon. The creative augmented reality Switch game comes with a physical kart, which you can use to drive around courses in your actual house. The camera on the kart peripheral transmits to your Switch, turning your living room into a full-on track. It’s the perfect gift for kids or even adults who just want an excuse to play with RC cars again (read, me).

It was hard to find for a bit, but now, the game is actually in stock and you can get either the Mario or Luigi version for $75, its lowest price ever. We’ve seen the each set separately go down in price before, but one brother usually stays higher. Both are now on sale at their lowest prices. All is right.

Advertisement

I hope you’re ready for a real left hook right into your nostalgia dome. I want you to think back to the original Xbox right now. Travel back in time with me. Think about playing the first Halo. What were you holding? Was it the fattest controller you’ve ever used in your goddamn life? The original Xbox controller was a true design nightmare and I love it. Here’s some good news for those who want to relive those days. Microsoft is selling the Hyperkin Duke controller, an updated version of the classic big by, for $50. It features the same hamburger design you remember, but with modern Xbox buttons so you can use it with your latest console. It’s also wired, so you’re really teleporting back in time here. I have some friends who sword by the old Duke back in the day, so it seems like it has some supporters. Give it a nice home, won’t you?



Advertisement

If you’ve ever looked at the standard Xbox controller and thought, “This needs more glowing lights,” hold on to your hat cowboy. Razer’s Wolverine Tournament Edition is currently marked down to its lowest price at the Microsoft Store.

So, what do you get for twice the cost of a regular Xbox One controller? A number of customization options including extra programmable buttons and it glows. Obviously.

Be warned, though, this $80 controller exclusively a wired controller, which is a total bummer for couch gaming. However for serious console/PC gamers, this shouldn’t be an issue, since a wired connection is still considered necessary for optimal performance.

Advertisement

New consoles means new controllers. While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. It’s also Bluetooth enabled, making it easy to switch it over to your computer. Even if you don’t have an Xbox, it’s a great choice for PC or mobile gamers looking for a solid controller. Microsoft is currently running a sale on the carbon black Xbox Wireless Controller for only $50. That’s $10 off the usual price, so it’s a good time for anybody with local multiplayer ambitions to stock up.



Advertisement

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac S11 Go has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line. You’ll get up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting with the detachable battery, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $250 on its own, but right now Amazon is bundling in a 2-in-1 crevice tool attachment and knocking the bundle down to just $180. Customers give the S11 Go a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Advertisement

Curious to know what makes your good boy so good? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let DNA My Dog take the guessing work out of what your pup might be with their Breed Identification Test. It’s 36% off and at $60, is one of the most affordable on the market.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks, but hey, there are hundreds of breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary, it is essential to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early, to create a long-term plan. Understanding a mixed breed’s background can help you make crucial decisions regarding their diet, lifestyle, and health. Important information like this can help you be the best dog parent and give that little fur angel a long, happy life.

Advertisement

This will ship for free.

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Advertisement

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Advertisement

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $72 with a coupon clip and promo code KJD10JULY, you’ll have six gun attachments and 10-speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $27 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 6,200+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Advertisement

Everybody poops, as we’ve been told, so no one should ever feel bad but alleviating some of the aftermath is not only pleasant for you but super thoughtful if you cohabitate. Poo-Pourri has been on the market for a few years and is an extremely charming solution to a common life issue. Today take 53% off this delightful selection of Toilet Spray.

There are four 2 ounce bottles in this pack to add some whimsy to the powder room. I got a sample box when they first emerged, and I can say this stuff actually works. This pack has the very popular Cloud Berry, a blend of cloudberry, daisy, and vanilla. And there is Sweet Violet, a blend of blackberry, violet, and honey. The floral scents are obviously more traditional and among the company’s best-sellers. So if you’re looking to make your potty time more pleasant this summer, you can. Just spray the bowl before you get down to business and never worry again. We actually have one of these upstairs in case either of the dogs has an accident. I can tell you it 100% masks the doggie doo in no time. Poo-Pourri doesn’t discriminate against excrement and works for everyone.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Advertisement

It doesn’t need to be a special occasion to send a loved one or even yourself roses. They are a beautiful gesture to let someone know they are cared for. If you’re thinking about gifting some for a birthday or anniversary, the Love Everyday bundle for Two Dozen Roses might be an excellent option. Take 38% off their regular price thanks to our pals at StackSocial.

Rose Farmers ensure each stem is quality and collected together is a brilliant bindle to be safely delivered. Each batch is a fresh as can be as they come directly from the farm. Beautiful flowers can brighten any day and is such a simple and powerful way to let a special person know you care. Rose Farmers are experts in the field and work hard to make sure each petal is pristine. The voucher you get is for two dozen roses of any color of your choice; if you upgrade with a vase, that will cost extra.

Now for the important details. These will only ship to the lower forty-eight, but UPS will ship them for free.

Advertisement

Good coffee shouldn’t cost and an arm and a leg. Making it in the comfort of your own home too is a huge plus. For the rest of the day, save $10 on Homendless’ Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker.



If you live alone or are concerned with wasting pricey coffee, the K-cup is the way to go. This single-serve maker can do that and more. It’ll get you that quality selected java of your choice brewed in two minutes and ensures each cup is piping hot. It does come with a reusable grounds filter if you want to do it the old-fashioned way now and then. And it can even handle tea if being caffeinated isn’t for you. If you like being caffeinated, you can control your coffee’s strength because the water tank is easy to read and fill. So no need to sweat about your brew being too weak or too potent. There’s an automatic shut-off feature, and it even cleans itself. Wins all around.

Advertisement

Right now, grab this 12 pack of Harry Potter Magical Sweets from Jelly Belly and add a little enchantment to your snack time. Each bag has five well-known shapes from the world of the boy who lived. The iconic lightning bolt, sorting hat, Hedwig, the Deathly Hallows symbol, and a potions bottle. These also have their own distinct flavors: blueberry, sour cherry, banana, tangerine, and watermelon. Freshness is guaranteed, and they should be good until November.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

It’s the middle of summer and all those New Year’s resolutions have probably settled by the wayside. We get it. Life gets in the way. But if you’re still looking to tackle eating healthy in 2021, Etekcity’s food kitchen scale can help you do just that by helping you eat less junk food and figure out how much you should be eating of the good stuff.



Advertisement

You can pick up the scale right now for just $9, which is 36% off its original price of $14. For less than a combo meal at McDonald’s, you can take home a small but mighty countertop scale to start weighing and measuring your portions.

Fill it up with carrots and broccoli or see how much chicken breast you’re actually eating. And if you aren’t worried about portion control, it always doubles as a great way to verify amounts of food for cooking.

Advertisement

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at Walmart, save 34% on the Kyvol Cybovac D3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.



There are three cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you get a one-year warranty.

Advertisement

Waking up the morning after a hangover can be brutal, and as I learned from my wedding the next day, coconut water is not a catch-all solution. Featured on People.com, Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, and Rolling Stone, The Plug has undergone scientific clinical trials to devise the perfect concoction that’ll take you from toilet dweller to productivity powerhouse. For a limited time, it’s also 15% off when you text PLUGDEALS to (833) 740-1329. Or if you don’t want to sign up for the inevitable SMS alerts, you can also get 15% off when you subscribe.



Whereas most hangover formulas rely on caffeine for a temporary boost, The Plug is completely devoid of the drug, has no added sugars, and comes entirely from plants—including pine needles, dandelion, licorice, honeysuckle flower, and more. After testing thousands of different ingredient combos, the company reached a consensus that contains only 25 calories despite its sweet fruity flavor. The Plug has a 99% success rate, according to its website, and with over 900,000 bottles sold so far, there must be something to it. Give it a shot for yourself before this special offer heads out for another round.

Advertisement

Tired of eating takeout and ready to start cooking again? You and me both. But all I have are these decrepit pots and pans that I don’t really want to use. Thus, I end up ordering takeout. It’s a vicious cycle, but one you can end with this set of ceramic cookware and bakeware, on sale for a great price.

For just $43, you can pick up the GreenLife 6-Piece Soft Grip Baking Set (Turquoise) from Amazon. That’s nearly $24 (35% off) down from its usual price tag of $66. For that price, you get one small and one large ceramic frying pan, a baking tray, and a medium cake pan as well as a couple of silicone spatulas. Each piece is naturally nonstick, which means easy cleanup and no scrubbing off that gross debris when your meal is finished.

With cookware like this, you’ll soon find those DoorDash receipts coming few and far between. Besides, homemade food just tastes better. It’s a fact.

Advertisement

Between climate change and the fact that it is currently July, it’s safe to say that summer is here to stay. And to get you into the right outfit for the occasion, JACHS NY is offering a triple-threat deal that’s too good to pass up. For a limited time, you can pick out any three items from this page—including shorts, polos, button-ups, henleys, crewnecks, and more—for $69 using the promo code SPK.



Considering each of these items would ordinarily set you back $79 a piece, this is an unbeatable deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of while it lasts. Personally, I’d cop a navy floral print since that’s the exact one I got for myself recently. As an avid floral shirt enthusiast (and frequent Dan Flashes shopper), the pattern on this pink number is the perfect level of complicated. And while these shorts might seem simple, they’re accented with tiny hula girls and palm trees designed to bring out the islander inside us all.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe refresh, look no further than JACHS NY’s Summer Pack Sale. But act fast—there’s no telling how long these clothes will be marked down.

Advertisement

Outdoor gatherings are back, and it’s cool to hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 30% Off Home Decor, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the rest of the day.



Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.

Advertisement

Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.



If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s got a hearty polyester canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

Advertisement

Macy’s huge home sale has two of their best-selling pillows for only $12. SensorPEDIC’s Fresh & Clean Pillows are top quality, just as you would expect from such a highly recommended company. SensorPEDIC has become one of the standards for great bedding, ensuring a wonderful night’s sleep. Each pillow is made from a hypoallergenic fiberfill that provides support for all kinds of sleepers. Even being as plush as they are, they still keep the head and neck comfy throughout the night. They’re each is a luxurious 200 thread count and are antimicrobial treated. If you happen to have an accident, just toss them in the washer, and the insides can still be situated back to the way they were after being cleaned. One thing is for sure you won’t lose sleep over the price.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Advertisement

Now is a great time to start planning for sunny days and lounging. With the CDC saying things again about indoor gatherings, a day at the beach or lake is just what you need. So it’s time to get prepared. Disney is giving the house of mouse fans free shipping sitewide; use the code FREESHIP. This will work the rest of the day.



There is a lot of items for the little ones, obviously. If you have a tot or tween in your life that loves Disney or anything under their umbrella, you’re sure to find the right fit.

Advertisement

My beach towel from last year is included in this sale, and it held up just fine as my park/shore blanket. The Toy Story 4 one is adorable, colorful, and can even be personalized with a name. It’s a great summer accessory for someone out of the world. Who wouldn’t want a towel with the world’s cutest existential crisis Forky?

Bring your friendly neighborhood Spiderman poolside with this cute rash guard. Featuring Spidey’s logo, this comfy swim top will protect your little superhero from even the hottest sun. Built for the summer elements and a killer accessory for this year’s vacation.

Advertisement

Now for a bag to keep all your beach goodies safe while having a beach day. There are a few to pick from, but there is something charming about this Minnie Mouse Striped Swim Bag. The bag is made of durable PVC material on the outside, so it will keep your most important contains safe from sand and sea. But it’s definitely adorable with the delightful face of this sweet little mouse.

Tees the season. As temperatures rise, a cool cotton tee can make all the difference in summer. We’ve covered Champion deals before and know that if their sweatshirts are quality, these are too. At 25% off, you can grab a few for a great price.



Advertisement

The cotton tee is perfect for anything really, and when they are made of soft materials, even better. This classic crewneck one is lightweight, durable, and comes in fourteen colors. They’re tag-free for comfort and have shoulder-to-shoulder taping to help prevent stretching to tearing; this is especially important if you wear them for sports or at the gym. All sizes are still available but we expect this sale to go very well.

Whether you’re stocking up on summer essentials or preemptively gearing up for the fall, Kinja Deals-favorite men’s clothing retailer JACHS NY is the ultimate destination for apparel of all types. And right now, the company is offering huge discounts on a wide selection of pieces that’ll bring your total checkout price to as little as $17 and as much as only $28 using the promo code TBL.

Advertisement

Among the items on the price cut chopping block are this snazzy green and gray crewneck, which boasts long sleeves but with a lighter profile than that of a hoodie, making it a fashionable fit for summer and autumn weather alike. If you’re going for more of a business casual look, this dapper red button-up will prepare you for the inevitable return back to the office—if it hasn’t already happened for you. You can also pick up a nice striped henley, a classic polo, or even a tee-shirt to pair with your shorts. And while this blue pullover hoodie isn’t seasonally appropriate just yet, it’s never too early to start thinking about transition wear.



Keep in mind, as this is part of JACHS NY’s latest weekly promotion, these offers won’t last long, so take advantage of the sale before everything bounces back up to full price.

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

Advertisement

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

Anyone looking to eliminate maskne before heading back to the office should probably start investigating facial cleansing solutions if you haven’t already. Among your options, Allure readers agree, Michael Todd Beauty’s Soniclear Petite is one of the best beauty products you can splurge on—even when compared to its biggest competitor, the Foreo Luna.



That’s because, unlike the Luna, the Soniclear employs an antimicrobial brush as opposed to silicone, making it not only more hygienic, but faster as well, plus the improvements are more significant as well. The rechargeable device comes dermatologist-recommended for its extermination of pore-blocking imperfections and dead skin. And despite its disposable brush, you only have to replace it every 6 months, and after using it daily for that entire duration, your skin will have long been restored to a purer, smoother, and gentler state.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can get free shipping on the $99 Soniclear Petite or save up to 31% on a bundle. These include the You Dew You package, which comprises the Soniclear along with a wet/dry sonic microdermabrasion system for $149; the $129 Flawless Skin Starters containing the Petite Deluxe and a Sonicblend Pro makeup brush; and a $110 Acne Away kit that adds on a charcoal detox gel cleanser also from Michael Todd.

Whether you are comfortable going to the gym or not yet, working out at home is just convenient. And working out while you do your job is just smart time management. LifePro’s FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike is all that and more. With this StackSocial deal, get it for just $130 with the code FLEXCYCLE53.

Don’t be intimidated by this exercise bike; it’s a lot easier than it looks. There are eight adjustable tension settings to help you build muscle and get fit while you file. The FlexCycle is actually incredibly portable and small enough to not just fit under a desk but store without taking up much space. You don’t need to shell out tons of money on a trainer when a little self-discipline and peddling while you work can get you to your fitness goals in no time. Who says your home office can’t double as your home gym? It’s sturdy, stable, and safe with non-slip grips and tethering straps. There are eight display options to make tracking each session simple. It comes in three colors, is about eighteen pounds, and has a lifetime warranty.

Advertisement

Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $161 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.



Advertisement

Working out a little too hard? Is there a nagging pain you want to soothe? Ease muscle soreness with power and accuracy thanks to the Actigun: Percussion Massager. It’s 72% off and a lot less than multiple trips to the spa or for a masseuse.

The Actigun has six different speeds with four interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose for different relief. The u-shaped attachment is best to work on the neck and even the Achilles. The ball one vibes with arms, thighs, calves, and the butt where all the tightness and tension sits after an intense exercise session. The flat attachment is great anywhere and is perfect for achieving ultimate relaxation. The bullet is perfect to target particular areas as well as joint injuries. Expect this to run around two hours off of one charge, and it’s pretty silent at that. The handle is shock-resistant, meaning you’ll be able to maintain control and grip no matter how fast you prefer this to go. It’s also pretty lightweight making it easy to operate and user-friendly. This also comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

If you’re like me and still on the fence about returning to your neighborhood spa, this might be the deal you were looking for. Working at home has been a literal pain in the neck some days, so I’ve resorted to heating pads, lumbar pillows, and stretching. This Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Heated Massager might be the answer though. I’ve heard good things about massagers like this, even as recently as a TryGuy’s video on relief products for chronic pain. Today take 27% off this kneading and heating wonder.



This massager packs a punch with shiatsu level nodes for deep-kneading. But it’s not just the neck area; it can help with the back, hips, legs, and feet. These are all able to get relief too. It has three speeds depending on your level of aches. It’s easy for you to move the massager to where you need it for optimum comfort as you adjust the handles. This is a simple way to save money in the long run and get quick relaxation without the headache of waiting for an appointment. You’ll get the AC power adapter, a car adapter, and a product manual in this pack.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

A sparkling smile is a coveted thing. There have been plenty of tubes of toothpaste, mouthwashes, and strips to get your chompers back to pearly white. But what if you could get in a brightening session anytime, anywhere. Novashine Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit is only $50 and lets you get dazzling teeth on the go.

Each syringe is filled with hydrogen peroxide for up to twenty treatments at your convenience. The teeth whitening pen helps with touch-ups in-between sessions, no matter where you are. Once you fill the trays, use the LED light to activate the gel and start the fading process. Use the teeth shade guide to track your progress, and the whitening formula is made to minimize discomfort. For just ten minutes, every few days, start your journey to lightening stains from coffee, smoking, and life.

This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Novashine’s Ultrasonic Toothbrush is ready to be the hero your teeth need. This comprehensive set is 24% and worth every penny.

The Novashine Ultrasonic Toothbrush produces 36,800 ultrasonic vibrations per minute. This power efficiently scrubs away the buildup of plaque, making your mouth a lot happier. It comes with five cleaning modes for a more personalized brushing experience. The head of the brush itself is made with Dupont bristles, making it gentle on your enamel and gums. It will run up to two hours off of on charge. With a compact and wireless charging port, this toothbrush offers the most convenient tooth brushing experience. Pick from black or white and receive a one-year warranty with it.



This will ship for $3.

Advertisement

As we journey through a better summer than last year, it’s important to take time for yourself too. With National Orgasm Day on the way (July 31), be prepared a new toy from Honey Play Box. Buy one vibe and grab the next one for 50% off until August 15th with the code SUMMER. There are a few things discounted without the code too.



The name Angel says it all about this triple threat toy. I think it’s a really nice upgrade to the company’s Jubilee. The Angel fits better and offers more power all around. The tongue massager got a revamp and hits your spot perfectly. The shaft shape is made for tapping right where you need it, fast or slow. The motors are all independent, so you can control them to the level and pattern you desire. As always, this is made of body-safe silicone, is waterproof, charges via USB.

G/O Media may get a commission Angel Triple Tease Buy for $57 at Honey Play Box Use the promo code SUMMER

I’m a sucker for novelty vibes. I’m actually starting a collection, and I can say Piggie Puff will be added soon. The only thing this piggie is banking is a big ol’ punch of power if you choose to use this as it’s intended. There are ten air pulse vibration frequencies you can easily adjust to your needs. These tend to be a little quieter than a traditional vibe, but by no means are they just a whisper. Made of smooth, soft silicone, it charges by USB and is waterproof.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Piggie Puff Buy for $43 Honey Play Box Use the promo code SUMMER

This Kingsley is an upgraded version of their old model. The dual motors are now more intense, and the material is more durable. And it’s got a bit more flexibility to hit just the right spot. Speaking of... it’s not often I get to cover a toy designed perfectly for gentlemanly bum play and handle a romp in the lady cave too. This toy’s wave motions and structure means it’s actually engined for both prostate pleasure and, indeed, a WAP. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

G/O Media may get a commission Kingsley Vibrating Toy Buy for $44 at Honey Play Box Use the promo code SUMMER

99% of orders ship the same day, and it’s free if you spend over $69.

Advertisement

Mario has a long history from first appearing in the arcade game Donkey Kong to marrying then divorcing Donkey Kong. It’s almost impossible to follow this guy’s whole life story, but thankfully Nintendo has now published these classified documents on the first 30 years of his secret life in this Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia. Why does he wear red? Well according to the encyclopedia, he isn’t wearing red. He is constantly bleeding under his clothes. How is Mario able to respawn when he dies? Well technically he doesn’t respawn. When he dies, he stays dead, but his death creates a new branch reality where he didn’t die. Quantum physicists have been able to prove the existence of a multiverse because you miss timed that jump and hit the side of a Goomba. There are many more secrets to be uncovered when you pick up the Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia from Amazon for $24.