Wednesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, LEGO Yoda Kit, Caliper CBD, Dissim Inverted Lighter, Echo Show 8, Apple AirPods Pro, and More

Boltune Wireless Earbuds KJHHTD6G Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Right, you can grab a pair of Boltune wireless earbuds for just $13 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJHHTD6G at checkout. That’s well under the $40 list price, and a knockout price for wireless earbuds.

They’re true wireless headphones, have four mics for voice calls, and offer seven hours of continuous playtime along with several more charges within the case. Amazon customers give them a solid 4.2 stars. Grab ‘em before they’re gone.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Razer Blade Gaming Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

When it comes to computers, I’m here to give it to you straight. No funny business. The 2020 Razer Blade 15 is on sale for $1,100, which is $400 off its normal price. You want specs? You’ve got specs. Boom: 15.6" screen, Intel Core i7 processor, GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 1080p, 120Hz, 256 GB SSD. Had enough? I can go all day. Come on, get up, sucker. All in all, this is a pretty solid all around laptop. It’s lightweight and packs a serious punch, so it’s perfect for the gamer on the go. It’s like Go-Gurt for gamers. You know what I mean?

Odec ANC Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

There’s a point where all these budget earbuds start to blend together. This is probably because I’ve been testing different ones for months. Odec is just as solid if you’re looking for a pair, not too expensive that are of decent quality. These are currently $16 off if you clip the coupon, and fall in line with a lot of the other earbuds I’ve covered.

For me, they are middle of the road and certainly do everything they claim efficiently. I do like they are immediately in sync when you pair them to your phone. And the ANC is actually pretty decent for the size and fit. I haven’t played around with them enough to figure out the different modes, but apparently, there is a great one for gaming. Calls come in clear, and you can definitely use these for zooms/skypes with few issues. These absolutely run for six hours off of one charge, and you’ll get around thirty hours with the case before needing to juice that up. The one-step connection isn’t a joke; they pair almost instantly once I open the lid and barely lift one out. These are a perfect pair as a backup.

Free shipping for Prime members.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price of the base model with a 256GB SSD (now $1,150), while the larger-capacity 512GB model is $199 off (full savings at checkout), dropping the final price to just $1,300. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Fire HD 8 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, it’s no iPad—but if you want a solid, cost-effective tablet for basic entertainment needs, there’s no better bargain than Amazon’s Fire tablets. And right now, they’re even cheaper.



Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is a good option. It has a modest 8-inch 1280x800 screen with just enough power to handle apps, games, and media, plus a hearty 12-hour battery. It’s marked down to just $65 right now with special offers (ads) on the lock screen, or $80 without ads—a savings of $25 with either version.

You can pay an extra $20 to get the Fire HD 8 Plus, which has smoother performance, wireless charging, and faster wired charging.

RAVPower 65W PD Wall Charger KJ2KAXM8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Charge your phone and your MacBook too. This 65W USB-C PD 3.0 block from RAVPower is half the size of Apple’s boxy MacBook Pro adapter and for a fraction of the price. At $26 with a coupon clip and promo code KJ2KAXM8, you can’t beat this two-port USB-C plug. The list price is $60.

Plus, the price difference is substantial: a 61W charger from Apple is $69. Save your $43 for the apocalypse, not an inferior power supply. And hook your phone up to a source that’s both portable and powerful, with this special limited time offer. It’ll also work with other phones, tablets, and laptops, not to mention the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $99 off the list price, just $800 (full savings shown at checkout). Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.

No, it’s not an iPad—but Amazon does right by parents with its Fire Kids Edition tablets.



As you’ll see from the image, they’re wrapped in a thick rubber shell/convertible stand that helps protect it from dings and drops. Still, kids will find a way to break almost anything, and Amazon is ready there too. Each Kids Edition tablet has a 2-year worry-free guarantee, so if your child still manages to bust the thing, you’ve got a free replacement coming.

Amazon’s marketplace has a wide array of games, apps, books, and streaming services available, and the Kids Edition comes with the handy bonus of a year’s subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). The gated-off service provides a wealth of kid-friendly content within a colorful launcher, and then you can choose whether or not to pay monthly once the year is done.

Right now, Amazon is knocking $40 off the 7" tablet, $50 off the 8” HD tablet, or $60 off the 10" HD tablet (2019 model, not the recently-launched upgrade), making it an ideal time to bring one (or more) of these durable devices into your family. Grab ‘em in blue, purple, and pink.

LEGO Star Wars: Attack of The Clones Yoda Image : Sheilah Villari

Happy Star Wars Day! What better way to celebrate the force and all the goodness it contains than with a project that’s out of this world. Take 20% off this Attack of The Clones Yoda from LEGO.

LEGO has long been a perfect partner for Star Wars and created some of the most coveted collector’s pieces of any fandom. This strapping Yoda is no different. Whether you’re a mad fan or you have a loved one who is, this is a great addition to whatever you have in your arsenal from a galaxy far, far away. This Jedi Master stands over 16” tall and is made of 1,771-pieces. This Yoda has a posable head and eyebrows; this goes wonderfully with his classic furrowed brow. Even his fingers and toes are movable. He comes with his signature green lightsaber, a Minifigure, and a 3D model. This is a great gift for Rebels, young and old.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at Best Buy. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.

Screenshot : Nintendo

It’s going to be a slow year for the Nintendo Switch. While New Pokemon Snap and Mario Golf: Super Rush will occupy us over the next two months, the future is currently a little empty from there. That is, unless you’re really itching to replay Skyward Sword or Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. With that in mind, it’s a good time to stock up on some first-party games you may have missed. Amazon has a few games on sale today, including hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a good choice too if you’ve got all the obvious ones already.

PowerA Waluigi Switch Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I have some blessed news for you on this wonderful Monday: you can now pre-order a Waluigi controller. The folks at PowerA have created the perfect Switch controller, which features the purple pervert himself. It’s third-party but officially licensed by Nintendo. The nice perk of this is that it includes two programmable back buttons. So while it might look like a meme joke, it’s actually a pretty neat gamepad. It comes out in June, so pre-order one today for $50 and use it next time you play Super Smash Bros. so you can weep at the fact that Waluigi isn’t in it.

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising on consoles for $30. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

They say you can’t kill the undead, but I beg to differ. Also, no one says that. In any case, the Switch edition of Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - Complete Edition is on sale today for $25. The game usually retails for $40, so that’s a pretty solid price cut considering it just launched in March. It’s an especially solid family game with wacky humor and weapons like juice cannons, so it’s a good way to keep your kids occupied as summer fast approached. Wow, summer is fast approaching. I need to go lie down.

Save Up to 45% on Wag Dog Food Image : Andrew Hayward

Like a great many other products, Amazon has gotten into the business of making and selling its own dog food called Wag. It’s well-reviewed by customers and nutritional analysis suggests that it’s well balanced for health, with a lean protein as the first ingredient and no major red flags throughout the rest of the list.



If your dog already digs Wag or you’re looking to trial a new dog food, you can save up to 45% right now on an array of varieties and sizes, as well as Wag’s wet food, jerky treats, and dental chews. Be sure to browse the full selection for different varieties and size options. Compare it to what you’re feeding your pup right now: it might be cheaper and/or healthier, and you can do a Subscribe & Save order to have it delivered regularly with an added discount.

Carleigh Flatware & Hostess Set (67-piece) Image : Sheilah Villari

Pre-COVID, were you the dinner party extraordinaire? Were you the one who hosted all the shindigs? Did you throw legendary Friendsgivings? The future looks bright for this to happen again but going forward; you still might want to keep it on the small size. With this beautiful silver deal from Macy’s, you can still safely have your twelve-person supper club for just $40.

This set is also great for those going out on their own for the first time. I absolutely did not have a full matching set of utensils when I got my first place after college. Look, there’s nothing wrong with that, but if you want to take a step towards adulting, apparently this is important, or so my mom said when she handed me a real hostess set. This Carleigh Collection is all sparkling stainless steel with twelve pieces: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons. In the Hostess Set, you’ll get one of each: tablespoon, cold meat fork, slotted tablespoon, flat server, pie server, sugar spoon, and a butter serving knife. These never need polishing and are dishwasher safe. And who knows, maybe you can will the social distancing away with purchasing a fancy modern dinner set for your next extravagant soiree.

These will ship for free, and the deal runs until May 9.

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen, then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal.

The Echo Show 5 is 44% off today for Amazon Prime subscribers only, bringing the price down to a low $50. It has a 5.5" smart display to show you YouTube videos or to show (haha) all of your family members you are probably, unfortunately, still socially distanced from until further notice.

Meanwhile, the larger-screened Echo Show 8 is also on sale for $75, and you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of that deal. It’s 42% off from the original list price of $130. Nothing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge Image : Sheilah Villari

Depending on where you live, this past weekend seemed like a preview of what’s to come. While we might no be having consistent 80º days, they certainly aren’t far off. Whether you have room for a giant air conditioner or not, something close to cool you off is important. EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is 22% off and fits the bill of size and power.

Evapolar makes quality cooling devices at reasonable prices. The EvaChill EV-500 is their newest model that’s energy-efficient, powerful, and doesn’t take up much space. It’s also effortless to use. There’s only one button so anyone can operate it. Just fill, plugin, and let the water spread through the cooling pad. That cooling temperature hits 59º in mere minutes. Evapolar designed this to use a natural evaporative effect to keep the temperature as low as can be. You will get a replacement cartridge that’s made from basalt, which is basically volcanic lava. The juxtaposition on that is, well, cool. Personal a personal AC unit is extremely portable and made to be leakage-proof. It also acts as a humidifier and air purifier. Get it today in white or black.

This will ship for $3.

30% off Posters Image : Society6

Society6 is a great place to discover new artists and find pieces and decor from some amazing independent creators. And honestly, it’s ugly out there still, so why not thrive at home with some beautiful art. Take 30% off any print in the entire store today only. This is me just realizing now all the art in my bedroom is from Society6. And actually even my tapestry and bedspread too. Guess I’m a fan.

I purchased that La Tinta poster during quarantine to brighten my space up. If you’re an anime fan, her art is perfection. The detail and designs are breathtaking. Lots of gorgeous nerdy pieces in her store.

I also bought this Rainbow Cheetah poster by Megan Galante. I’m a sucker for anything that looks like it could be in a Wes Anderson movie. And with the colors, it blended super well with my very pink decor. There’s a definite whimsy to all of Megan’s pieces, so if you want to make your home into one the Tenenbaums would live in, this is the artist for you.

Standard shipping is $5 for one poster. This sale is only running for the rest of the day.

Lacoste Legend Cotton Bath Rug Image : Sheilah Villari

Add a pop of color and class to your bathroom with these Lacoste Legend Cotton Rugs. There are five vibrant hues to pick from, and they’re currently 30% off. Embroidered with the brand’s iconic crocodile, this mat is plush and made of 100% tufted cotton. This will keep your feet warm and your floors bone dry. There’s a definite whimsy to these but still very much stylish. This will certainly revitalize a dull lavatory. Its dimensions are 20" x 32", so a sizable tapestry for decent floor coverage. Machine wash to keep it fresh and clean. This deal will run until May 6.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter KINJALOVE Image : Sheilah Villari

As warm weather returns to the northeast, so does pollen and unfortunately, allergies. It’s just a way of life! A frustrating, itchy, and snot-filled kind of life, but we must deal. If you want some kind of relief that isn’t Benadryl or any other allergy med, you should check this out. For a short time, you can get 25% off a Smartmi Air Purifier w/ HEPA Filter, bringing the price down to $135 with our exclusive promo code, KINJALOVE. This little device is powerful—it can quietly absorb almost 80 percent of nanoparticles in the air in rooms up to 180-320 square feet. As I’ve mentioned, it’s made with three HEPA filters and can be connected via an app on your phone and can also be linked to Google Assistant, Alexa, or Homekit.

And because we’ve truly got the exclusive, the first 200 orders using code KINJALOVE will get an Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 and a suitcase. After placing the order, please submit your Amazon order number and email on this official event page! Samrtmi customer service will contact you soon to confirm the delivery address of the giveaway. So honestly, you know what to do! Grab it before they’re gone!

Orivet Dog DNA Test Image : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your curious dog so clever? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Let Orivet take the guessing work out of what your canine might be with their DNA Test Kit. It’s 12% off and is comparable to others on the market.

Not only will Orivet be able to determine the breeds that make up your pooch down to the percentage, but they will give you a plan to help make their life the best it can be. The Orivet LifePlan that will be sent to you is a personalized wellness plan based on breed, age, weight, gender, geographic location, and lifestyle. This will make it easier to form diet decisions and provide tips for health risks that might be on the horizon. Use the specialized swabs on your sweet fur baby and mail the DNA samples in the pre-paid envelope. Through your online account, you will get the results in about a month. Here you will also keep track of any changes. If you’ve even been on the fence about wondering what your good boy or girl is, a DNA test that’s simple and noninvasive is the way to go. Once you have the results, you can tailor a new life to make sure your best pal is fit as long as possible.

Shipping is $3 on this.

Advertisement

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $18 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon and then pop in promo code KINJACL023 at checkout. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ FORMOMN8PRO Image : Andrew Hayward

Looking for a robot vacuum that does it all? Ecovacs’ recently-released Deebot N8 Pro+ is a powerful vacuum with 2,600Pa suction power, but it also mops and automatically disposes its dirt into the included bin after each run. On top of that, laser-based LiDAR navigation helps it map out your home and avoid obstacles. I personally tested the Deebot N8 Pro+ earlier this spring and was impressed by its comprehensive cleaning capabilities.

It’s a premium option at $700, no doubt, but right now you can save $100 from Amazon when you use promo code FORMOMN8PRO at checkout. The code suggests that it could be an ideal Mother’s Day gift—a really, really nice one—although the current shipping target doesn’t make that seem feasible.

Don’t need the automatic dirt disposal bin? You can grab the standard Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro (no +) for $470 when you use promo code FORMOMN8P at Amazon. That’s an $80 savings from the list price.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KJEHX7VM Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $60 with a coupon clip and promo code KJEHX7VM, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 speed levels to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $44 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon and then pop in the code at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 2,600+ reviews, too, so customers are loving the relief it brings.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive to stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for first-time Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJATEN. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Mouth Armor Oral Care Essentials Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Oral care is important for a multitude of reasons. Simple measures and that extra step can make a huge difference almost immediately. Mouth Armor’s Oral Care Essentials Set is ready to be the hero your teeth were looking for. This comprehensive set is 74% and worth every penny.

This set contains a Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush with four changeable heads and a Mouth Armor Water Flosser with four different attachments. The toothbrush packs a lot of power for its size and has 38,00 sonic motions per minute. After multiple tests, it boasts that it can run up to six weeks off a single charge. The water pick has three pressure types depending on your gum sensitivity. The different tools for the pick will help with stuck food or debris for a cleaner mouthfeel. It’s also a more fun way to floss, which is a task none of us do enough. This set is a great way to fight plaque and bacteria efficiently. You’ll get a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty, and everything comes with a sleek travel case and bag.

This will ship for $3.

Dissim Inverted Lighter Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re an avid candle lover like me, a good lighter that can do its job at many angles is what you need. Dissim’s Inverted Lighter is a Kickstarter champion and can help with candles and more with a premium soft flame.

By using standard butane, this adjustable flame can be lit in pretty much any direction. And being butane, this lighter produces a low-temperature candle flame. It’s easy to get that flame going with the ergonomic grip and is stable for precision. The design is patent-pending but works brilliantly for angled flames. You’ll be able to refill the tank making this a huge upgrade from harmful disposable lighters. Rad sites like Hypebeast have recommended this lighter, and now we are adding to that list too. Grab this today for 16% less and light up your life.

This will ship for $3.





So, you’ve played through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild more times than you can count. You’ve gotten to return to its world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. What next? How about grabbing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition, an absolutely gorgeous companion book that includes art and lore. The package comes with a few other goodies and that’s where this gets really exciting. You’ll get a full map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of Link’s iconic selfie with the Champions, and a full glass replica of a spirit orb. The whole package is $59 on Amazon right now, down 41% from its usual price.

Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Image : Elizabeth Lanier

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.



Snag 5% off this retro mini TV mobile phone stand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Grab it while it’s available! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.