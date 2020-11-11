Wednesday's Best Deals: LG CX 4K OLED TVs, Ray-Bans, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Dyson Air Purifier, Gooloo Jump Starter, Huda Beauty Lip Balm, and More

LG CX OLED 4K TVs and a sale on Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses lead Wednesday’s best deals.



When most of your at-home listening was limited to catching up on podcasts over dinner and bumping a few tunes in the shower, you may not have concerned yourself too much with audio quality. That may have changed now that we’re all stuck inside and trying to do anything to keep use from getting antsy. One way to do that is to crank up the volume and get your favorite playlist going. Sure, a good bluetooth speaker will do just fine, but a higher-end speaker like one from Sonos’s lineup will give you better quality and a more integrated experience. Right now, the company’s high-end Five speaker is down from $500 to $400 on Amazon and at Best Buy, saving you $100. It’s not going to take it into impulse buy territory, but if you’ve been eyeing a good standalone speaker, you won’t be disappointed. You can even grab two and pair them up, or tie them in to your existing Sonos setup if you’ve already got an arsenal going.

Aukey 1080p Webcam 94VRFRCJ Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re still looking for a webcam for all that Zooming you’ve been forced into, Aukey has one pretty cheap. It’s down to $50 on standard discount, and with promo code 94VRFRCJ, the total plummets even further to $27. This webcam delivers up to 1080p resolution on a 1/29" CMOS sensor with a 65-degree viewing angle, which isn’t terribly wide, but that may be a benefit for those with background anxiety. Plus, there’s a noise-busting microphone built-in if you don’t fancy a separate one.

Save up to 25% on Sabrent SSDs Image : Sabrent

Sabrent is a name to be respected in the storage wars, and today only, you can see why for yourself with up to 25% off its range of SSD products. You’ll find M.2 NVME drives ranging from 500GB ($90) up to 2TB ($300). There are also 1TB and 2TB versions that ship with their very own heatsinks for managing thermals.

If you’re an external kind of person, these tiny card-sized SSDs start at 1TB for $127. A 2TB of similar ilk runs $225.

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to its all-time low price of $1,850 for the 65" model or $3,497 for the 77" size at Buy Dig, these TVs come with $75 and $300 Visa gift cards, respectably. The CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter. Buy it now and prepare yourself properly for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones KINJADJS8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Active noise canceling, which helps block out external noise, has long been a feature exclusive to the most premium of headphones. Lately, however, we’re seeing the tech creep down to more affordable options, and these Boltune cans are a key example.

Right now, you can snag Boltune’s hybrid active noise canceling wireless headphones for just $30 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and use exclusive promo code KINJADJS8, shaving $20 off the list price. These cushy-looking Bluetooth 5.0 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life per charge and deep bass feedback. And while you might think that the price tag signals so-so quality, the 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews suggests that they’re very stellar for the price.

The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days. And at just $60 right now on Newegg and Amazon, a discount of $40 from the list price, the new JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds are sure to be a compelling option for fans—or anyone looking for a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s ubiquitous buds.

Amazon has them in stock in black, blue, and white right now, each promising heavy bass, 8 hours of battery life for the buds themselves, 32 hours of reserve charging available in the case, and three sizes of included tips to ensure a snug fit.

This deal was originally published by Andrew Hayward on 4/20/2020 and updated by Jordan McMahon with new information on 11/10/2020.

AirPods Pro Image : Adam Clark Estes/Gizmodo

I’m no stranger to the AirPods Pro magic Kinja Deals readers have gone apeshit over ever since Apple’s true wireless active noise-canceling earbuds first went on sale. Between the H1 chip—which allows for automatic pairing to iPhones and iPads and pretty damn seamless pairing to everything else as well—and their better than expected ability to block out ambient sound, the AirPods Pro are close to perfect. While I wasn’t a fan of the original AirPods due to the lack of rubberized tips, these boast substantive upgrades over their younger sibling and predecessor, including sweat and water resistance for intense exercise. And, for a limited time only I presume, they’re discounted 22% on Amazon.



Although I’ll admit the battery life leaves something to be desired, unless transparency mode is enabled, AirPods Pro are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy right now, and probably the best in their size with active noise canceling functionality. Just see what our friend Adam Clark Estes had to say in his review for Gizmodo:

I’ve never loved the AirPods. That’s mainly because I’m one of the few people whose ears just don’t fit with the mostly universal design. But they wouldn’t be so popular if they weren’t great earbuds. So when Apple announced the AirPods Pro with different fit options and a flurry of new features, I thought it must be time for me to be a fanatic. I’ve been using them for a week, and I love them.

One of his few complaints about AirPods Pro was the steep price tag, $250 MSRP. At $194, however, little more than a pair of Bose Soundsport Free and Jabra Elite 75t which don’t tout ANC technology or always-on pairing, AirPods Pro are a steal you don’t want to miss out on.

Today only, Amazon has storage goods on sale for up to 30% off. This is a variety sale featuring greatest hits such as Seagate, Western Digital, Lexar, PNY, and Crucial. Whether you need tiny flash drives or massive 16GB storage units, SD cards, solid-state drives, external hard drives, or the good ol’ mechanical wonders of old, there’s a lot on avail. Get upgraded before the end of the day right here.

Anker 18W USB-C Charger Bundle Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For those still mad that they have to buy their own USB-C charger since Apple decided they were going to “save the earth” as a multi-billion corporation (eye-roll), you can save some money and grab an Anker 18W USB-C charger bundle. It’s $25 and includes the charger and a 3ft lightning-to-USB-C power cable. Grab it before it’s gone. I might, too.

Samsung 1TB 970 EVO Plus NVMe M.2 SSD Graphic : Gabe Carey

Anyone who’s ever suffered through Final Fantasy XV or Fallout 4's extensive loading screens knows the pain of sporting a spinning hard drive, or even a PCIe SSD, in 2020. Samsung and others have, in part, solved for this dilemma with NVMe M.2 drives. While these storage devices don’t necessarily fix poor game optimization, they can speed up load screens for the games they hold. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus in particular checks all the boxes on review sites as one of the best SSDs you can buy. With 1TB of storage, this model is $50 off as part of Adorama’s early Cyber Monday deals.



For $50 less than that, you can also buy the 500GB version at a decent 17% discount right now. Take it from me, a guy who owns a computer, that an NVMe is a real game-changer for game players. Endure the oft-loathed load screen at a pace that rivals the latest PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles and experience next-gen without forking over the cash for a whole new system.

Arlo Pro 2 Security System Image : Arlo

If you’re quarantining away from home, or just need to keep a close eye on your apartment while you’re out and about, a good security system can help give you the peace of mind that everything’s safe and sound. That extra security isn’t cheap, though; an Arlo security system can run over $400. Now and then, though, a good deal comes by and you can get a few lenses to watch over your humble abode for a decent price. Right now, Newegg has an Arlo Pro 2 security system, which comes with one camera, for $90.



I’m sure we’ve integrated some new routines into our lives thanks to the pandemic. If you’re now constantly handwashing, disinfecting, and wiping everything down you’re not alone. But don’t forget your phone in the shuffle of sterilizing. I’ve been told sanitizers are where it’s at for an almost totally germ-free phone. For the next month use the code FXQ8FGST at checkout and get this one for 50% off.

It’s not just your phone you can get almost 100% clean: keys, jewelry, makeup brushes, masks, and whatever you can fit in here honestly. What’s cool about this sanitizer is it pulls triple duty and is also a wireless charger and works as an aromatherapy machine. I have one of these and really like it, I do my keys, masks, and iPhone all at the same time. I suggest using the aromatherapy feature because after the whole process the items do smell a bit...zapped. It fits most phones and the whole process takes about fifteen minutes. It does require an adapter (which is not included) to run both the sanitizer and charger. But all in all, this is one of the better deals for something we should all probably own nowadays.

This code is good until November 30 and Prime members can enjoy free one-day shipping.

Belkin 15W Wireless Charger Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Got a new phone? Well, grab a Belkin 15W Wireless Charger for a low $32, which is 20% off the original list price. It’s 15W and can charge your Andriod and Apple devices easily. There’s not much else to say, grab it before its gone!

Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard XW3AK636 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the folks who really love pink gaming gear, you’ve come to the right place. The Aukey Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on Amazon for a low $32 and includes 108 customizable RGB keys for your enjoyment. I actually have this keyboard, and it’s solid, so it won’t move around too much if you get excited during a gaming sesh. What are you waiting for? Grab this bad girl and make sure to type in XW3AK636 at checkout! And while you’re at it, grab an extra-large RGB mouse pad for $17!

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra plan on top of that—chosen at random by the Nordic gods—using the promo code KINJAGIFT through December 1.



Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explains. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want the one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform you can think of—from macOS to Android TV—it’s equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord hype train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

While, unlike the Xbox One and PS4 versions, BioShock: The Collection is unfortunately locked to 30fps on Nintendo Switch, I can say firsthand it looks pretty great running on my Switch Lite. For a limited time, it’s also $25 on Amazon and at Walmart, almost as low a price as its console equivalents. Complete with BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite and the DLC for all three, you’re effectively paying about $8 for the “definitive” BioShock experience. Explore Rapture and Columbia like you’ve never seen them before—on a handheld, on the go.



For those still looking to scratch that BioShock Vita itch Ken Levine promised all those years ago, now’s your chance to play pretend. Whatever your thoughts on the series, you can’t deny the creative direction, art style, and presentation translates perfectly to the Switch, even if playing a shooter using the system’s admittedly shallow right and left triggers is a bit awkward at first, and using the tiny thumbsticks to navigate the series’ immersive settings doesn’t mesh well with my slowly eroding finger joints. That said, cop one of these bad boys and hook up a pair of your best Bluetooth headphones and you’re in for a real treat. Sound design doesn’t get much better than BioShock.

With Destiny 2 launching on Steam this week, it might be time to put on your hunter’s cloak and dish out some elemental punishment. The base version of this loot-shooting MMO is freely downloadable on Steam, so there’s no monetary commitment to try it if you haven’t already. If you like what you’re experiencing, you can jump into the newest content starting at $32 with a Beyond Light expansion key from Eneba (with promo code DESTINYLIGHT).



Beyond Light introduces a new locale called Europa, an icy frozen moon where those damned Fallen are planning yet another annihilative resurgence against humanity. You’d think they’d be tired after several hundred Coldheart beams to the face. With the expansion comes new weapons, gear, and an entirely new subclass called Stasis, giving you control over the essence of darkness to manipulate space and time. There’s also a new raid for you and the fireteam to tackle.

If you’re serious about your Destiny 2, consider getting the Season Pass bundle, which grants you access to unlockable bonus gear, currencies, weapons, and cosmetics. There’s also the Beyond Light Deluxe Edition ($57), which adds all of the aforementioned plus a new exotic pulse rifle with a matching ornament, an exotic sparrow vehicle, and all of the content from seasons 12-15. Both of those discounts are available with the same DESTINYLIGHT promo code.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped at a really weird time for me, and I wasn’t interested in paying $60 for something that would sit on the shelf for a while. But at $40, I might have to put a pause on my Watch Dogs: Legion antics to get back to my roots. Amazon has the deal with a $10 standard discount and a $10 coupon stacked on top. There are more playable characters, abilities, bosses, and worlds than ever before, so if you’re not interested in next gen right now, this is a fine way to keep busy until the games start rolling.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Image : 2K Games

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 and Xbox One for $30, it’s a great price to try out something new! Don’t forget you’ll also get a free next gen upgrade for each respective console, but you’ll have to have a disc drive. Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

Baby Yoda Plush Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you, but as a tangental Star Wars fan, I only made it through the first season of The Mandalorian because of Baby Yoda. Luckily, the masses have done us all a favor and gave us what we all need—a plush of our favorite character for a decent $18. You can cuddle with him when the new season drops in a few days. Thank me later.

Animal Crossing Switch Shoulder Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re looking for a great gift for an Animal Crossing fan my favorite Switch bag is 20% off right now. This beautifully constructed bag can be used as a wristlet or a shoulder bag. Heck, I’ve actually used this as a purse because it’s so cute. It fits both the Switch and Switch Lite and has 4 cards slot in the front pocket so you have options on the go. The quality of the bag really is tops and I was impressed by the high-quality canvas. The strong material protects both the inside and the outside of the bag and obviously the contents within. Your Switch is safe and sound from scratches and damage-causing bumps. The zipper moves smoothly and keeps all contents snuggly within.



It comes in 4 colors/patterns. There is a green, a pink, or a white/teal with the classic Nook leaves as an option. And a white color with colorful little bugs, fossils, and fruits on it too called “Island Pattern.”

This item has one-day shipping for Prime members and just clip the coupon for savings.

Dirt 5 (PC) DIRTYNOV Screenshot : Codemasters

Dirt 5 is set to launch in just a couple of short days, but order through Eneba (PC-only) and you can save $10 on your purchase. You’ll only get the savings with discount code DIRTYNOV.

With over 70 tracks and a huge list of cars, Dirt 5 is positioned to be a dream game for rally racing fanatics. A star-studded campaign has you climbing the ladder to solidify your status as the offroading champion of the world, while an all new Playgrounds mode fosters creativity with user-created tracks and racing arenas.

Oh, did I mention this deal includes Amplified Edition content? Here’s what that includes:

Three days early access;

Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design;

Ariel Nomad Tactical;

Audi TT Safari;

VW Beetle Rallycross;

Three exclusive player sponsors with fresh objectives, rewards and liveries;

Currency and XP earning boosts;

Access to all post launch content, including a minimum of 12 cars, 60 Career events, new player sponsors with fresh rewards and liveries, and more items for features yet to be revealed.

Eneba has the goods. Again, use promo code DIRTYNOV.

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package (PS4) Image : Square Enix

Whether you’re new to Kingdom Hearts or you’re interested in owning all the games at the best quality, the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package is a fantastic deal. It includes ten Kingdom Hearts experiences, including games and cinematic content, and Amazon has it for just $30 today, the lowest it’s ever been. Here’s everything you’ll get in the package:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearths Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:code (HD Remastered cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - a fragmentary passage

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts III

I may be alone in this, but I’d buy it for Chain of Memories alone. That game was dope, and I don’t care who cares.

Save 20% on LEGO Super Mario Expansions Image : Andrew Hayward

Launched a couple months back, the new LEGO Super Mario line delivered a unique twist to the building block template, letting you use a screen-and-sensor equipped Mario figure to play through interactive obstacle courses. And they made a whole bunch of different add-on sets to recreate familiar moments from the legendary games.



While the core, required starter set remains at the full price of $60, many of the larger expansions are currently 20% off, including the Guarded Fortress Expansion, Mario’s House and Yoshi Expansion, and Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set. Whether you’re buying for yourself or for holiday gifts, now’s the time to strike.

Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game Image : Sheilah Villari

Now that the cold months are here and the clocks have ticked over many of us are headed back indoors to our small social circles. If like me you have a handful of people you see regularly and have game nights this is a great one to add to the rotation. Obama Llama: The Celebrity Rhyming Party Game is 40% off and you only need 4 people to play.



Advertisement

This is a rhyming charade game. You’ll act out and/or mime celebrity rhymes to your team to help them figure out who the person/thing is. Each is timed and you rack up points by uncovering the rhyming pair cards. Now you will have to have a group of friends a bit in the know of pop culture from a few different decades. This is a game very heavy on media references and celebrity names. But this is sure for a night of fun with some clever friends. I can’t wait for you to act out a “Yeti eating spaghetti.”

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan Image : Ignacia Fulcher

With everything going on right now, you may want to invest in a good air purifier. You’re in luck—eBay has a refurbished Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Fan for 51% off. You’ll get a dash of cool air while filtering out allergens and pollutants as small as .3 microns, which apparently is pretty damn small. This is a deal I’d get on if you can afford it. Whatcha waiting for?

Gooloo 800A Car Jump Starter ER2VZIBE + Clip coupon Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Oh, the joys of owning a larger vehicle. Not only does it cost more for parking in just about every city I’ve ever been to, but the jump starters, too, come at a premium. On the bright side, they occasionally go on sale for 40% off, as is the case with the Gooloo jumper pictured here.

This 800A jump starter—which can breathe new life into your SUV, pickup truck, tractor, and even yacht—normally costs $50. Compared to the $80-$90 price tag on a lot of the 1500A models (the 800A Gooloo supports up to 8-liter gas and 6-liter diesel engines), that’s a steep luxury tax for owners of smaller wheels.

Advertisement

Net yourself a high-end jump starter for the entry-level cost of $30 by clipping the coupon featured here and entering the promo code ER2VZIBE at checkout. You’ll never have to worry about your truck or phone dying again, thanks to its built-in 20,800mAh power bank functionality.

20% off Décor, Clothing, and More CHEER20 Image : Sheilah Villari

As soon as November hits you have the right to put up your lights, wear your ugly sweater, and start making a list for Santa. Disney wants to help with all of that. For the next two days take 20% off décor, clothing, and more. Plenty of ornaments for that special collector in your life too.

A good sweatshirt for the holidays is always a must. It’s the perfect thing to throw on and show cheer with minimal effort. And if you aren’t someone who is down with the “ugly sweater” trend this is a really nice alternative. This Santa Mickey Sweatshirt ($34) is just the right amount of cute and obnoxious for the season.

Forky isn’t the only one having an existential crisis this year. 2020 was rough all around, no one got out unscathed. I feel like Forky is the perfect representation of both 2020 and how the holidays are going to go. For $14 add him to your decorations and embrace the suck in the most adorable way possible.

That being said, there is a reminder that this pandemic isn’t going away and will be here for the holidays too. But you might as well make it festive with some colorful masks. This 2-pack set is $10 and has a Mickey Santa pattern that will match the aforementioned sweatshirt. These are limited edition and the right balance of cheer and safety for the winter months.

Free shipping on orders over $75. And this deal will end Wednesday night.

Wag Dental Dog Treats Image : Sheilah Villari

Tricking my Jack Russell into cleaning his teeth is the best whether it be with peanut butter toothpaste or a dental chew. Dental Dog Treats are great because everyone wins. Happy doggo being occupied for a while and getting clean teeth and fresh breath while they do it. Happy owner when they get the thank you licks. Today take 40% off 60 of Wag’s Dental Treats.

First of all, they are the same price from tiny pooches to big good boys. So there is no discrimination on size which is nice to see. I live with a small boy and a big boy and often one’s treats are much more than the other. All the sizes are just $15. Not only do these help freshen breath but they help cut tartar and plaque. Giving Fido one of these a day should be fine just don’t use this as a meal replacement. They are made right here in the USA with no additives or artificial colors/flavors. These aren’t recommended for super tiny pooches, like those under 5 pounds. Sorry teeny tiny fur babies, looks like it’s the finger brush for you.

Free shipping on this for Prime members.

Ryobi Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Image : Quentyn Kennemer

At Home Depot you can score an 18V Ryobi cordless compact drill and driver for $30 cheaper than usual, bringing the final total to $99. If you already have Ryobi ONE+ tools, you can use any of the 18V batteries from them to back up the two you get in the box. This package doesn’t include bits and such, but those are 25% off, too.

Titan Pro Series Reclining Massage Chair Graphic : Gabe Carey

Let’s say you spent the weekend reveling in the defeat of a bumbling authoritarian demagogue, lighting up the streets and perhaps going a little too hard with the adult beverages. You might feel the urge to take it easy for a night, treating yourself to an at-home spa day, keeping up the social distancing while releasing the tension in your shoulders and feet. Now 50% off at The Home Depot, the Titan Pro Series faux leather reclining massage chair has everything you need to relax this week before the fight for a more equal and environmentally conscious world rages on.



Complete with five remote-controlled massage programs, body scanning tech, and advanced compression massages functionality for your calves and feet, this chair would normally set you back a whopping $2,799. But, for a limited time, you can experience all the kneading, tapping, shiatsu, flapping, and knocking you want without the hassle and potential contagion of visiting a professional masseuse as COVID numbers spike yet again. Seeing as this is one of Home Depot’s Special Buy offers, it’s safe to assume it’ll only last a day or two at most. After all this working from home, your back deserves a break.

Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re a little sad that it’s getting a bit cold to fire up the grill, try out the Ninja Foodi Smart 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, $40 off at Amazon. You’ll be able to sear, sizzle, and crisp all the burgers, franks, and ribs you desire. There are about four smart protein settings and nine customizable cooking levels, which is perfect for any budding or experienced home chef. What are you waiting for?!

40% off Le Cruset Kitchenware Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Get your fill of needed kitchenware before the holidays at Amazon. For a short time, you can grab tea kettles, grills, roasters, salt and pepper shakers, and so much more for 30% off their original list price. Why not become the chef you want to be? Grab em’ before they’re gone!

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Air Fryer Image : Ninja

Ignacia’s BBQ ribs made me regret not making a Ninja Foodi my air fryer of choice. I love my Corsori smart fryer, but don’t make that mistake. The Ninja Foodi has grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, and dehydrating functions packed into one sleek unit. Best Buy offering one for your kitchen at a nice $190 price.

This is the smaller 4-quart model, which doesn’t have quite as many functions as Ignacia’s—it’s missing slow and pressure cooking—but for simpler needs, this’ll get you by just fine.

Recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, MorningSave is letting go of a two-piece combo featuring a recertified Ring Video Doorbell Pro for a low $129. See who’s knocking in a pinch and interact with your visitors without ever having to approach the door, which is just fantastic in these increasingly anarchistic times. Your purchase includes 30-day access to cloud recordings and you’re covered by a 1 year standard Ring warranty.

Pupford Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats Image : Sheilah Villari

We don’t think Belka and Strelka had treats this good, pretty sure. Pupford’s Freeze-Dried Dogs Treats were made for any pooch aspiring to be a space pupper. They may just really want a tasty snack for being a really good boy or girl. That’s ok too. For just $16 you’ll get about 475 freeze-dried in beef, rabbit, salmon, or sweet potato flavor.

These are low cal so if you’ve got a furbaby with a few extra pounds a couple of these a day won’t be a cause for concern. Distracting or keeping a puppy or even an older dog’s attention at certain times can be very important and these absolutely help. This is a deal if you need to do that regularly with several dogs because you’re getting so many little bits. The ingredients are simple and because they are freeze-dried there’s a lot less nasty stuff needed to keep them fresh. That also means no crumbling bits at the bottom of the bag. I would say they’re tasty but I can only gauge that by the two senior dogs I live with loving these. This is a great value for quality and quantity. How often does that happen?!

This will ship for free in one-day for Prime members.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



For contact lens wearers, the routine gets old quick, and for good reason. Putting plastic gel directly on your retinas every morning isn’t exactly comfortable or pleasant, so you’ll probably need a pair of glasses, too, for the days you don’t feel like popping your contacts in. Fortunately, our friends at GlassesUSA are running a promotion for when desperate times call for desperate measures. Using the promo code FREE-GLASSES, you’ll be eligible for a free pair of glasses when you spend $120 or more on contacts at GlassesUSA. With a number of options to choose from, including dailys, weeklys, and monthlys.



However bad your eyesight, however dry your eyes, and however severe your astigmatism, GlasesUSA offers a surprising amount of variety of lenses in its online catalog. As for the free frames, the only catch is this: you won’t be emailed a code to redeem until after you’ve checked out with the contacts, after which you’ll be able to choose between thousands of glasses. Best sellers, discount frames, sunglasses, and non-prescription BLUEASE glasses are all part of the promotion. The only glasses you won’t be able to snatch up at extra no cost are the frames marked premium. Everything else is on the table. And for anyone who doesn’t care for contacts but still needs a new pair of glasses, our readers can still take 65% off frames using the promo code KINJA65.

50% off Select Ray-Ban and Oakley Sunglasses Image : Sheilah Villari

Looking dope never goes out of season so while we may be headed to spending more time indoors again Ray-Ban and Oakley want you to still be in fashion. Today take 50% off select sunglasses from each company known for some very cool eyewear.



Advertisement

The classic of the classic is the Aviators. These copper/photochromic red gradient ones are a nice twist on this best selling style from Ray-Ban. Our soon to be President rocks these frames so you know you’ll look good for years to come.

These are one of my favorite pairs of sunglasses (RB4291). They were a gift a few years ago and while mine are all black I’m digging this tortoise pattern. These ones are called Havana and are just as stunning.

Oakleys are well constructed and built to last. There’s a reason a ton of extreme athletes choose this brand. The Holbrooks are one of the company’s best selling designs and have just the right amount of vintage and modern.

All these have free shipping for Prime members.

Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Moisturize your lips while getting a holographic shine with Huda Beauty Silk Hydrating Lip Balm. Only $21, it has soybean and licorice extracts to really give you a non-sticky sheen and hyaluronic acid to keep your lips from cracking when exposed to the dry air of fall and winter. What are you waiting for?

Singles Day Bundle Image : Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis has put together a wonderful bundle to celebrate Singles Day. These 3 different vibrators fit a variety of needs for a good self-love session. This set is valued at $232 but can be yours for just $59. That’s a dang good deal.

2020 has been stressful and things don’t look to be letting up but the one thing you can do is take time to look after yourself. Your next sexy solo time just got kicked up a notch with this triple threat bundle. You’ll get the G-Spot Hero, which is a great appetizer to any and all sexy time. It’s one I personally enjoy. The Better Touch Vibe is a great external toy and has a ton of power for its size. Ok, so that’s something for the outside and something for the inside. How about something for around the corner. The Booty Pop Vibrator is just that. This is a great beginner toy if you want to explore the backyard and aren’t sure. Better to dip your toe in and play around before going full throttle. All these are made by Better Love and do just that.

This bundle will ship for free.

Image : Sunday Scaries

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 20% discount on us, using the promo code UJSUPPORT20.



In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep. Because the coupon is automatically applied at checkout, you don’t even have to remember it to check out and take advantage of our exclusive deal. Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

Fenty Beauty Holo Daze Mini Gloss Bomb Collection Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Grab Fenty Beauty Holo Daze Mini Gloss Bomb Collection for a low $36 at Fenty Beauty. You’ll be able to adorn your lips with four moisturizing lip colors that’ll really top off your makeup look. The best part is your lips won’t even get sticky, which is 100 percent the reason everyone hates lip gloss. Trust in Rihanna and buy the damn makeup!



Hyperice Massage Gun Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Massage guns are quickly becoming a favorite of those whose spa trips took a sudden halt during the pandemic. These things vibrate with high intensity to beat any muscle in your body into submission. Hyperice is like the Rolls Royce of that world, and Best Buy is giving you a chance to sneak one into your holiday budget with a $70 discount. It ships with four different attachment heads and works up to three hours on a single charge.

Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Lipstick Set Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Give your lips a dash of color with a limited edition, Yves Saint Laurent Mini Rouge Couture Lipstick Set. It’s $50 and can be a great gift for the makeup-obsessed person in your life. You’ll receive four different shades to fit your fancy in a satin finish, which is just as classic as the brand YSL.

Bellesa always has our backs here at Kinja. In honor of Singles Day no need to feel sad. This is a great time to indulge in some self-care and some self-love. Today and tomorrow take 11% off anything on the site and embrace a little peace, a little quiet, and a little you time. If you spend more than $75, take 22% off whatever you pick instead. And if you are coupled, don’t worry. No discrimination here. You can use the code SINGLE too.

You know I’m going to talk about the Nirvana ($93) again. It’s absolutely my favorite of the Bellesa line, plus it’s so pretty. Soft, gorgeous, powerful. I’m not just describing womenkind, that’s this beautiful wand too. This is a great starter vibe if you aren’t sure yet. It can go as slow as you need or take it to 11 and get yourself to a higher plane. I will never shut up about this toy because it has been one of my reliables through quarantine. So if you want an awesome Singles Day grab this vibe.

Gentlemen, I didn’t forget you. The Satisfyer Men 2.0 is a best seller and top-rated toy for boys at Bellesa. This sleek and chic look guy vibe stimulates all the right parts. The internal material is soft, silky, and innovative for your imagination. This maturbator is discreet on the outside and is the real deal on the inside. Just promise to clean up when you’re finished.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick HOLIDAYFUN Image : Sheilah Villari

The Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipsticks from Fenty Beauty are one of the most pigmented and colorful items the company has and they are all gorgeous. These were a limited run but boy are they bold. The vibrant hues are for those who aim for a striking look and come in 7 shades. There are options in more traditional colors like pink and red if a strong classic vibe is your style. But there are also vivid tints like blues and purple (these ones are on sale for $13). The packaging even matches each shade, how clever. These smooth satin lipsticks will give you just the pop of color you were needing all day long.

If you are a Beauty Insider (VIB) or a Rogue member you will be able to take another 15%-20% off. If not you’ll still get the 10% off the sale price. Just use the code HOLIDAYFUN at checkout. Today is the last day that will work. These are normally $20 so this is quite a deal.

Free shipping for orders over $50 or if you’re a VIB you only need to spend $35.

65% Off Layered Clothing KINJA65 Image : JACHS NY

I only lived on the east coast for about six months, and none of it was in the winter, so I can’t really relate to needing layers in the winter, but I do know what it’s like to be in Boston in February without any layers. I’d never make that mistake again, and neither should you, so if you’re living somewhere chilly, it’s good to bundle up. Right now, JACHS NY is giving Kinja readers 65% off select layering essentials using the promo code KINJA65.



If you’re in need of a solid jacket, the Khaki Stretch Corduroy Sherpa Jacket should keep you nice and cozy, and that code will bring the price down from $145 to about $50. You could also get the Red Buffalo Plaid Wool jacket for $70 if you’re leaning into the lumberjack look with your quarantine beard. For something a little more snug, the Blue Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater is down to $45. If you really need to stay warm, the Blue and Grey Sherpa Lined Parka is down to a little over $60. I’m partial to this Cream Aztec Wool Blend Shirt, though, which is down to $70.

Tartelette Gift Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a gift for your makeup-obsessed friend, check out this Tartelette Gift Get Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow. It’s a pack of three Amazonian Clay eyeshadow palettes for a low $49. You’ll get neutral, bronze, and pink/plum shades for whatever makeup look you can think omontif. Tarte Cosmetics is a dope, vegan brand, so you’ll feel better about consumption while you craft a totally amazing eyeshadow look. Grab it before it’s gone!

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Body Shop Products Image : Sheilah Villari

When I lived in London I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfume, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it make an appearance in American with a handful of stores. When it hit Ulta I was ecstatic, this great brand was now easy to access for everyone in the States. Until November 21 buy any 2 items from the brand and get one free.

If you don’t know where to start as there are 120 products to select from anything from the tea tree line is stellar. The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($20) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face overnight and help control angry skin.

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($21). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. With winter well on its way stock up on these now.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

KN95 Masks 20-Pack | $48 | N95MaskCo | Promo code KINJA20 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

With the ongoing virus, it’s a good idea to keep masks on hand so you never have to go without. Lucky for you, we’ve got an exclusive deal to help you stock up on KN95 face masks today.



These already discounted KN95 masks from N95MaskCo are even cheaper with our exclusive promo code, KINJA20, applied at checkout. That means you can get a 20-pack for $48 or a 50-pack for $104.

These masks come in packs up to 5,000 if you need that many masks for some reason. A pack of 100 seems like a good option for most households and you can get that for $159 right now.

Mask up and enjoy this exclusive deal while it lasts!

