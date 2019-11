Wednesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Cast Iron Pans, Anker Chargers, And More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Discounted AirPod Pros, inexpensive cast iron cookware, and an Alexa device for your car lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Apple

Update: This deal is back, but it probably won’t last long.

With sound quality that can stand up to high-end offerings from Bose and Sony, excellent noise cancelation, and Apple’s customary ease of use, the brand new AirPods Pro are one of the best new tech products of the year.



Advertisement

They were released only last week for $249, but for a limited time, you can grab a set for $235 on Amazon. They’re slightly backordered, but you’ll have them in plenty of time for the holidays.

Advertisement

Anker Roav DashCam Duo Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Anker Roav DashCam Duo | $90 | Amazon | Clip the $20 coupon and use code BFROAV099

If you ever drive for Uber or Lyft, or just want to have a more complete picture of any potential dash cam-worthy incidents on the road, this camera from Anker features two 1080p lenses, one of which faces into the car. It even has IR lights for better night vision inside a dark cabin.



Advertisement

Get it for $90 today by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code BFROAV099 at checkout, and please send any particularly funny or shocking clips to Jalopnik.

Advertisement

Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB Internal SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Solid State Drives, like this Seagate BarraCuda SSD 500GB unit, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $57, there is no reason to hesitate. This 2.5-inch model offers a 5 Gb per second data transfer rate.



Advertisement

Right now, it’s currently marked down to an all-time low, or about $10 off its average price. And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap—so go ahead and treat yourself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker Roav Viva | $20 | Amazon | Clip the $10 off coupon and use the promo code BFROAVV29 at checkout

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 off coupon and use the promo code BFROAVV29 at checkout (the list price is already a significant discount from its usual price, as it stands.)

Advertisement

You can check out my full impressions here, but the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker’s PowerPort 2 Elite is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for under $10. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), 4.8A of power split between the two ports, and even a color-changing light that lets you know when your devices are finished charging.



Advertisement

Anker Power Strip With USB-C PD Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

A power strip these days needs to have more than just a few AC outlets. You need USB, and perhaps just as importantly, USB-C Power Delivery, to easily charge and power every kind of device.



That’s exactly what you get with this discounted power block from Anker. You get two AC outlets, two USB ports, and a 30W USB-C port that can charge a laptop for just $25, down from the usual $34. With a 5' power cable, it’d be ideal for use on a nightstand or a desk where wall outlets can be hard to reach.

Advertisement

Lifewit Laundry Hamper Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Lifewit Laundry Hamper | $14 | Amazon | Promo code GBWTB3NG

Hampers with wheels can be very practical if you need to move your hamper from location to location. But, they’re also pretty hideous. If you want a hamper that isn’t ugly, is big enough to hold a shit ton of towels, and is under $15 bucks, we’ve got a deal for you. Right now, you can get the Lifewit Laundry Hamper for $14 on Amazon when you use promo code GBWTB3NG.

Advertisement

Just an FYI, the coupon is only available on the 72L hamper, not the 100L hamper.

Advertisement

SentrySafe Fireproof Safe Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

SentrySafe Fireproof Safe | $23 | Amazon

Everyone and their mother should own a small fire-proof safe to protect important documents and valuables in an emergency, and the popular SentrySafe 500 is down to $23 on Amazon today. That’s not a huge discount, but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed in about two years.



Advertisement

Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re one of the millions of people traveling this holiday season, you’ll be glad you invested in this discounted Travelpro Platinum Magna 2 Carry-On. Right now, this rollaboard suitcase is down to just $100, its lowest price ever.



While it doesn’t have many flashy features, it more than makes up for it with quality materials and sturdy construction. This expandable carry-on weighs in at 7 lbs. and measures in at 22.75" x 15.25" x 9.5".

Advertisement

Suitcases like this usually sell for double the price, so it’s a really terrific time to buy. If you’re on the market for a new travel bag, pick this up before it jets away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cast Iron Skillet 3-Piece Set (8-Inch, 10-Inch, 12-Inch) | $35 | Amazon

Heavy Duty Pan Organizer, 5 Tier Rack | $20 | Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable way to start cooking with cast iron, today’s Gold Box has you covered. Right now, Amazon’s lowering the price on a set of pre-seasoned Cuisinel cast iron pans, plus a 5-tier rack.

Advertisement

Both the skillet set and the pan organizer are both down to their lowest prices ever on Amazon. The skillet set is $15 off its regular price, and the organizer, $10.

Cast iron skillets are an essential part of every kitchen, and a smart way to make serious homemade pizza. Today’s sale is a great chance to pick up a set.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Auvon Dual Channel TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator Machine | $25 | Amazon | Promo code ENZ8PT9T

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

This model from Auvon includes 20 modes and eight reusable pads (in two different sizes), far more than you’d get from most competitors. Just use promo code ENZ8PT9T at checkout to get it for $25.

Advertisement

Sherpa Season Deal Photo : Jachs

Advertisement

Don’t be a fool like Shep McAllister and diss sherpa. It is one of the best fabrics to wear and bundle up in when it is cold outside. You can get yourself a nice sherpa jacket or hoodie from Jachs so you don’t freeze this winter. Right now, you can get sherpa tops for as low as $29 when you use the promo code SHERPA at checkout. That’s a savings of up to 63% on sherpa zip-ups, pullovers, jackets, knits, and hoodies.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s your chance to pick up a beautiful, budget-friendly Form•Function•Form Leather Chronograph for a low $96 at Huckberry. Typically selling for around $130, this handsome 40mm watch offers a button-stud band which promises to fit all wrist sizes thanks to its over 2″ of adjustment.



The band design hides the adjustment holes behind watch face, adding to the visual simplicity of the piece. Suffice to say, minimalism wins out here.

Advertisement

This particular timepiece is the right balance between beautiful, understated and affordable. If you’re looking for a gift for one of the men in your life, or want to upgrade your wrist game, it’s a good time to buy. This watch is unlikely to stay at this price for long, so get yours before you run out of time.

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited | $1 | Amazon | New members only



At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit is down to just $49, right now. Typically selling for about $70, this wand is a magical gateway into learning STEM. With this kit, students build a wand to use with a mobile device to learn basic code. There are 70-plus challenges available and is compatible with a ton of devices (Windows 10 Pro & home, Mac OS 10.10, select iPads, Android tablets and select Amazon Fire tablets.)



Advertisement

Razer Ornata Expert Mecha-Membrane Keyboard Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Razer’s Ornata keyboard is all about compromise, the right kind. And for $40, it’s also a steal.



Advertisement

This keyboard combines the longish travel of a mechanical keyboard and the relative quietness of a membrane-style keyboard.

In his review, Kotaku’s Mike Fahey said the “spring of the membrane coupled with that lovely mechanical click and the half-eight keys mean my fingers fly across this thing. It feels like they are being actively propelled from key to key.”

Advertisement

It’s currently at its lowest price ever. Just be warned, this isn’t a Chroma keyboard, which means the lighting is either green, or... well, off. But for my money, I’d take the magnetic wrist rest over superfluous lighting any day.

Add the $30 DeathAdder Elite and you’ve got yourself a winning combination.

Advertisement

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

This Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip is exactly like the one that came bundled with your Switch, except that it includes a USB-C port to charge the controllers, whether you’re actively playing with them, or just recharging between gaming sessions. I probably wouldn’t buy it to replace the stock grip, but if you have a spare set of Joy-Con, it’s worth grabbing for $20, or $10 below MSRP.



Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Legion Y540 15.6" Gaming Laptop Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Step up your mobile gaming and pick up this heavily discounted Lenovo Y540 gaming laptop.



As far as aggressive gamer design is concerned, Lenovo used to be one of the worst offenders. Recently, the manufacturer is doing that less and it shows with the Y540.

Advertisement

It looks—dare I say—cool? The design is still a teensy aggressive but not embarrassingly so. And despite the more restrained exterior, the guts are super solid. This $800 gaming laptop uses an Intel Core i5 processor, a GTX 1660Ti 6GB graphics card, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD and a 256GB SSD.

Advertisement

Suffice to say, this can comfortably run most games and is a bonafide deal to boot. If you’re on the market for a stylist, affordable and powerful gaming laptop, this is a terrific option.

Preorder Amazon Echo Show 8 Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Amazon’s forthcoming Echo Show 8 features the privacy-focused physical camera cover switch of the Echo Show 5, but with a screen that’s actually big enough to enjoy a Netflix binge while you cook in the kitchen.



The Right Smart Display For Every Need Smart displays, like those made by Google and Amazon, give you a more powerful version of the smart Read more

Advertisement

Releasing November 21, the Echo Show 8 will be priced at $130, but Amazon went ahead and pushed out its Black Friday pricing early, so you can preorder now for $100.

Advertisement

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

I don’t need to tell you that most technological advancements of the last few years have destabilized democracy, led to tremendous human suffering, and is possibly making us grow horns.



But...

512GB microSD card for $80? I’m not saying that makes up for all the other stuff, but it helps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I know for a fact that a lot (like...a lot) of you guys have bought 5-port USB charging hubs over the years from companies like Anker and RAVPower, and there’s no doubt that they’re great for people that have to charge phones, tablets, e-readers, and even headphones.



Advertisement

But with great (charging) power comes great (cord management) responsibility. Enter the ingenious new Family Charger Cord from Elevation Lab, purveyors of many fine mobile accessories. It’s essentially five cables wrapped up into one easy-to-manage bundle. On one end, you get three Lightning connectors, a microUSB connector, and a USB-C connector. On the other, you get a rather hilarious row of five USB plugs spaced to fit into almost any standard 5-port USB charging hub (I didn’t know they were all spaced identically, but you learn something new every day).

Advertisement

If you don’t have a hub, Elevation Lab also sells a bundle that includes one, and you can save 20% on either the cable or the charging bundle right now with promo code FAMILYKINJA.

Advertisement

Home Décor Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now you can save big on a ton of home décor courtesy of Amazon. As far as I can tell, Amazon’s home furnishings are actually pretty damn good for the price. Inside you’ll find discounts on picture frames, lighting, planters, rugs, and more.



A lot of these products can pass off as something you purchased from Urban Outfitters. For what it’s worth, I actually own a couple of pieces and am amazed at their quality. There’s a ton here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your décor options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

HyperX Cloud Pro Gaming Headset Bundle Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

The HyperX makes one of our reader favorite gaming headsets, and right now, Amazon is dropping the price on their Pro model, plus a carrying case, down to a low $50.



These headphones famously have super soft, memory foam ear cushions which are super comfortable even during long Overwatch sessions. These also have a removable boom mic. This means you can use it just like regular headphones on trips, or replace it if ever your dog is a chewer.

Advertisement

We’ve seen these particular cans drop to this price during Prime Day, but that was without this hardshell case.

Advertisement

LEGO City Advent Calendar Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

While it’s not as popular as LEGO’s licensed Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars, the LEGO City calendar features a ton of great minifigs and tiny builds that you can add to your freeform LEGO creations. At $20, it’s cheaper than ever before, and a full $10 less than its launch price.



Advertisement

Also on sale for the same is the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar.

Advertisement

Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C Charger Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Anker’s new PowerPort III Nano is a well-and-truly tiny 18W charging powerhouse that’s roughly the same size as the 5W brick that Apple still ships with most of its iPhones.



Advertisement

Capable of charging small laptops, your Nintendo Switch, and basically any tablet or phone, it’s marked down to $16, the first discount we’ve seen from its original $20.

Advertisement

Vizio 55" M-Series 4K TV Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

$398 for a 55" 4K TV is a pretty good deal on its face, no matter what TV it is. But this isn’t just any old television; it’s the widely regarded Vizio M Series.



How to Buy a Cheap 4K TV This is the year. As much as we’ve postured about 4K TVs getting almost cheap enough and 4K content Read more

Advertisement

That means it includes 10 local dimming zones for better black levels, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), quantum dot technology (previously only really found in Samsung TVs) for better color, built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, and excellent smart apps. Today’s price is a the best we’ve ever seen, and a great buy if you want to enjoy Thanksgiving football games and holiday movies in their full glory.

Advertisement

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Save time and get a charger that will actually give your smartphone a full charge in 30 minutes. The RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger with Adapter is only $12 when you clip the $8 coupon and use promo code KINJAK58. It has universal charging capabilities for iPhones, Samsung Notes, and even works with Airpod cases.



Advertisement

Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Straw Set with Safe Silicone Flex Tip Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I’ve been using stainless steel straws for months at home and at work, and I love them except for the fact that mine don’t have silicone tips (which forced me realize how haphazard my drinking style is.) This 5-piece set from Klean Kanteen does, and is only $7 today.



In addition to the tips, you’ll also get a cleaning brush which is standard for straws like this. This price is the lowest we’ve seen, so pick ‘em up before this deal goes away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

Advertisement

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Advertisement

Flint and Tinder French Terry Hoodie Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Flint and Tinder makes our readers’ favorite hoodie, and for a limited time, you can save on the brand’s soft, midweight French Terry Hoodie.



It’s a pullover, not a front-zip like the iconic 10-Year Hoodie, but the result is a slightly more formal look that would be appropriate in a variety of situations, as well as a single kangaroo pocket that goes all the way across your stomach, rather than two bisected pockets. Get it for $61 while it’s still warm enough out to enjoy its midweight properties.

Advertisement

XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

Advertisement

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Rain is going to turn into snow and slush pretty soon. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung says it’s time to buy a new TV, it seems. Today, Samsung dropped prices on a slew of its most popular 4K TVs, starting with a line of its lower-end LED TVs. The 50" model starts at a bargain-bin $348, bumping up to $548 for a 55", then leaping forward to 75" for just $748.



The company’s QLED panels are where things get really exciting. The Q60 Series 55" TV starts at $698. From there, Samsung is offering a series of 65" QLED displays with progressively better picture quality, starting with the Q70 Series for $1,198, on up to the Q90 Series for $2,198. Whatever your budget, there’s probably a Samsung TV waiting for you today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



Advertisement

You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Advertisement

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Advertisement

$20 Off Comforters Photo : Buffy

Advertisement

It’s time to put away your light blankets and pull out the heavy-duty comforter before it gets too cold. If your comforter has seen better days, you can snag a deal on a Buffy comforter right now. Get a Cloud Comforter or Breeze Comforter for $20 off when you use promo code FLUFFY20 at checkout. The Cloud is Buffy’s crowd-favorite comforter with over 14,000 reviews. The Breeze is a lighter comforter that helps keep you cool all-night-long.



Just know, Buffy offers a “Try Before You Buy” 7-day trial. You will be charged after the trial and you will see your $20 discount then. This promotion is valid until November 28, 2019.

Advertisement

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

This bus can. probably take you to the Leaky Cauldron... that’s in London! This LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus kit has one of the best inclusions we’ve ever seen. Of the 403 pieces, one happens to be the Shrunken Head that helps direct the Knight Bus around London. This building set is down $8 and would make a great gift for the Harry Potter lover in your life.



Advertisement

Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Lite Graphic : Shep McAllister

Advertisement

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, and now you can grab TP-Link’s top-selling Kasa Smart Plug Mini for just $15, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen.



These plugs won’t block the adjacent outlet, and work with your smartphone, Alexa, and Google Assistant anywhere you have an internet connection. Even if you only pull it out once per year to control holiday lights or something, it’s worth grabbing at this price.

Advertisement

Bestsellers: TP-Link Smart Plug Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs are the easiest way to get started with home automation, and TP-Link’s Smart Plug Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe you like to feel really warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Maybe you’re stressed about your favorite sports website imploding in spectacular fashion. Either way, these weighted blankets can make you feel just a little bit better.



Deals are available today on two sizes of 15 pound blankets (remember, bigger isn’t necessarily better, since the weight will be distributed over a larger area), or one 20 pounder. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Advertisement

In all three cases, be sure to clip the $10 coupon on the product page, and use the corresponding promo code at checkout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and Butcher Box is marking the occasion by throwing in a free turkey with your first delivery.



Butcher Box’s whole turkeys are 10-14 pounds, preservative free, and have never been given antibiotics or added hormones. That turkey ought to be big enough for about 8-10 people, so figure out your invite list, and start thinking about how you want to cook the thing (you have to invite me if you’re deep frying).

Advertisement

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Cosmos Max Photo : Anker

Advertisement

In a very short amount of time, Anker has upended and basically come to dominate the (cool but decidedly niche) portable projector market. It was only a matter of time, but the company is now turning its sights on legitimate, home theater-quality projectors, and preorders just opened.



The new Nebula Cosmos 1080p and Nebula Cosmos Max are fully featured projectors in every sense of the word, featuring sharper, brighter pictures than their portable siblings, while retaining features that made those smaller projectors so appealing, like built-in Android, excellent speakers, and support for screen mirroring.

Advertisement

The Cosmos 1080p spits out 900 ANSI lumens (for comparison, the Nebula Capsule II puts out a surprisingly good picture with 200) and a 1080p picture, while the Cosmos Max ups the brightness to 1500 ANSI lumens and the picture quality to 4K, while adding a couple more Dolby Digital Plus internal speakers. But both support HDR10, 100,000:1 contrast ratios, LED bulbs that are rated to last a whopping 30,000 hours, and built-in streaming service apps (in addition to a couple of HDMI ports) via Android 9.