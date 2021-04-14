Wednesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Aukey Wireless Power Bank, Tree Hut Sale, Echo Show 10, Marvel's Avengers, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



As torn up as I am that this is my last week at The Inventory, I recently accepted a new job that’ll have me working from home indefinitely ... unless I move to LA, which I won’t. So if I didn’t have one already, I would be the perfect candidate for a commercial-grade ergonomic chair.



This one in particular from premium (yet affordable) office supplier Branch costs significantly less than the Herman Miller alternative and offers many of the same perks, including height, tilt, and tension adjustments, as well as an optional lumbar support rest. Its thick cushion can hold weight up to 300 pounds, and a dual-layered mesh back lets your back breathe to prevent it from getting too sweaty, just in time for that scorching summer heat. While by no means essential, you can—if you’re so inclined—tack on an adjustable headrest to match for just $45 more. The seat comes in black, gray, and light blue, though the latter is sold out as of this writing, while the frame can be outfitted in either white or black.

The Branch Ergonomic Chair is $50 off, for a limited time only, bringing its total asking price from $349 down to $299. If you, like me, are going to be spending a lot more time working from home than you were pre-pandemic, your home office chair upgrade is well past due anyway, so you might as well treat yourself while supplies last.

Mpow M30 Earbuds OED72G4V Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve tested Mpow products in the past and was always pleasantly surprised at the value to price ratio. They’re quality without breaking the bank. A real treat from the company is their M30 Earbuds. They’re just $20 when you clip the coupon and use the code OED72G4V. This discount will appear once you start the checkout process. This code expires Thursday, and it only works on the black color.

$20 is a great price for an extra set of earbuds. If you’re running errands or just running and you don’t want to take your most expensive buds on the go, these are for you. Quick to pair and easy to bounce between tunes and calls. The M30's are noise-canceling, so ideal for travel, and just because they are small and fit snuggly doesn’t mean there’s no power in them. Little buds, big bass. They’re sweat-proof, so sport it up and fear not about ruining them. You’ll get about 5 hours off of one charge but 25 hours with the charging case. The only blip is if you’re an Android user, you have to adjust the volume on your phone to “maximum” first to get the highest volume out of these. Other than that, it’s a solid audio device at a solid price.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $49 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

Aukey 10,000mAh Power Bank With Stand NBUR6EI6 Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic, were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now, so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey Wireless Power Bank. The 10,000mAh capacity version is just $27 when you clip the coupon on the page and use the code NBUR6EI6 at checkout. This deal will run until Sunday.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. I personally like to have a portable charger with me at all times. I’m not too fond of seeing the battery level go to red, not knowing where or when I can charge it next. This power bank shines with its foldable stand, which allows for hands-free phone viewing while it charges, which it can do cable-free thanks to the built-in Qi wireless functionality. But you can also plug in devices via the USB-A and USB-C ports.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $100 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Aukey EP-N5 ANC Earbuds 9GA4MZOG Image : Sheilah Villari

Aukey has fast become my go-to earbuds, and I’m pleasantly surprised by the sound quality and power of each set I test. Starting today, the EP-N5 ANC Earbuds are the lowest they’ve ever been. Use the code 9GA4MZOG and take 66% off until April 18.

The noise cancelation for such tiny buds is pretty awesome, and I often have to take them out to hear someone speak, even with the sound off. You’ll get up to about thirty-five hours of playtime with the charging case, which charges rather quickly in my experience. If you have the ANC on expect about five hours of tunes and seven without it. There are dual microphones so that each bud will deliver you clearly on calls, and the background noise suppression definitely helps too. The pair quickly and easily, as I’ve found with most Aukey audio products. Overall these are comfortable, reliable, and absolutely worth every penny.

We’ve seen big discounts on new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s powerful new M1 processor, as well as sizable savings on the M1 Mac Mini, but deals on the slim and speedy MacBook Air haven’t been as consistent just yet. Well, here’s a solid one: right now, Amazon is offering up to $100 off.

The base model with 256GB storage is down to $950, a $49 savings. Want more storage and added performance? The 512GB SSD model, which also packs an extra GPU core, is $100 off the list price in Gold and Space Gray at $1,149.

Our friends at Gizmodo said the M1 chip makes the MacBook Air “extraordinary,” thanks to fantastic battery life and better performance than some much pricier Windows-based rivals. If you’re on the hunt for a speedy, reliable new laptop, jump on this bargain!

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with a couple of other colors available at $150 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

Hold on to your Marvel loving butts, folks. Marvel’s Avengers is down to $25 at Best Buy today. Yep, Square Enix’s live service superhero game is mighty cheap at the moment just as its DLC rollout kicks into a delayed full gear. You can now get two different Hawkeyes in the game and Black Panther is next up. The latter is genuinely exciting, so $25 is a good price to pay for curiosity. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

6" Sonic Ultimate Action Figure Image : Giovanni Colantonio

It is a new day at The Inventory. Wario, our site’s plucky mascot, is gone. After a year of leading the ship with his love of deals, he is no longer here to guide us through the waters of commerce. That’s because he was devoured by Sonic the Hedgehog. We have not been given time to grieve, because now Sonic demands that we bow to him. He now runs the website and we can’t do anything about it. We are all prisoners to the fast hog. We have been told we must worship at the alter of Sonic and you must now too, dear readers. Here is a 6" statue of our new God for $46. It is a faithful representation of his ageless might. O, conqueror of Warios, have mercy on our website. We beg of thee.

Star Wars Electrostaff Purge Trooper Action Figure Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you can be patient, some special Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures from Hasbro are coming this summer to Entertainment Earth.



You can pre-order the newly revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Electrostaff Purge Trooper action figure for $15 right now, ahead of its July 2021 release. What’s special about this one? It’s an Entertainment Earth exclusive, so you’re not going to find it anywhere else, for one thing!

This little guy seems like it would make the perfect addition to any collection. Not quite what you’re looking for? You can check out more action figures and items in the Star Wars The Black Series/The Vintage Collection and otherwise right here.

Unity Developer Certification Bundle Image : StackSocial

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make video games, but have no idea where to start? StackSocial has you covered. You can currently grab a premium Unity game developer certification bundle for $45. To put things into perspective, this is a $3,400 value. You’re getting it 98% off here, so it’s as close to a steal as you’re going to get. The bundle features 17 courses hat cover everything from an intro to mobile game development to how to make low poly 3D environments. You’ll get access to well over 100 hours of content, including lectures and lessons. This is your chance to make your dream game, so hop on it while you can.

Clean Start 6-Piece Solid Towel Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Spring cleaning means it’s time to revamp, and a great place to start is the bathroom. Trow away ratty bath towels and indulge yourself with a brand new set. Clean Start has six pieces to do just that, and they’re only $12.

The Clean Start Solid Towel Set comes in four different color bundles to match your washroom. Each towel is made of uber absorbent, soft cotton. These also dry pretty fast, which is amazing. In this set, you get two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. These also have antimicrobial materials in them, so germaphobes these are right up your alley. The towels are easy to clean in the washer and are well worth the 40% off.

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $50 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $200. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $80 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $110.

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $24 at Amazon today when you clip the 40% off coupon. It has a 4.5-star review average from 3,900+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity Image : Andrew Hayward

Dyson’s cordless stick-like design has become the premium standard for home vacuums, delivering convenience and versatility in a device that has a very small footprint. We’re seeing other makers match that approach for less cash, and the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity is a key example of a more affordable alternative.

No doubt, the Eufy HomeVac 11S Infinity has a very familiar design, with suction power (120AW) that’s just above the Dyson V8 line and the added benefit of swappable battery packs, with two packs included in the box. Each offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning at the lowest suction setting, although that number drops considerably at the higher power levels.

It usually sells for $300, but right now Amazon is offering 30% off the HomeVac 11S Infinity in both black and white, landing at just $210. Customers give it a strong 4.3-star rating, and it comes with multiple attachments as well as a two-year warranty for the vacuum.

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure R22NSNXH Image : Andrew Hayward

Want a handy household tool that also makes you feel cool as you wield lasers? Tacklife’s HD60 classic laser measure can do the trick. This handy tool has two built-in bubble levels for increased accuracy and measures distance (up to 60 meters) for household projects and repairs. It comes with a handy pouch, too.

Right now, it’s just $25 at Amazon when you use promo code R22NSNXH at checkout. That’s a 34% savings for a tool that has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,900+ reviews, with one customer writing, “This so-called entry-level laser distance measuring device performs beyond my expectations.”

If you have home projects on the mind, an electric sander can save you a lot of the hassle of manual sanding when it comes to woodworking and paint removal tasks. Luckily, Tacklife’s 5” random orbit sander is currently 30% off at Amazon when you use code ZRHMA5OB at checkout, dropping the price to $28.

It has six variable speeds and a dust collection system, and comes with 12 sandpaper discs (split between 80 grit and 180 grit) for varying needs. Tacklife’s device is compact and convenient, and has a glowing 4.6-star rating from 4,700+ customers.

25% off Tree Hut Image : Ulta

TikTok darlings Tree Hut have taken the web by storm and seem to be on every beauty bloggers’ lips...and skin. For the rest of the week, treat yourself to their new and extensive line of scrubs, lotions, and face washes. Save 25% on Tree Hut in Ulta’s huge spring haul sale.

Tree Hut quickly became Ulta’s number one request, thanks to it making the rounds on TikTok. There are forty-two of their excellent products on sale and plenty of scents to pick from. Smooth leg season is here, and you should add the Bare Moisturizing Shave Oil. The Coconut Lime is one of their top-rated items, and it needs to be in your summer arsenal. This helps keep your parts silky and knick-free. Again made with all-natural oils to get every inch hydrated and help prevent razor bumps, ingrown hairs, or overall redness from shaving. It also smells divine.

The Face Scrub line is new to the Tree Hut fam and is already becoming a favorite. The Brightening Pineapple & Papaya Face Scrub will get your sparkle back if you’ve had a few long nights or rough days by deep cleaning your pores and scrubbing away dullness. The papaya works to rid your mug of impurities, and the alpha hydroxy acid brings back its luster.

Studio SWEAT onDemand: 1 YR Subscription Image : StackSocial

It’s ok to feel unsure about going back to the gym wherever you’re vaccinated or not. If you still want to keep it toned at home, StackSocial has a deal for you. Studio SWEAT has an onDemand one-year subscription for just $99. Save 60% on this killer deal to get you fit for summer.

Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD) brings top-level fitness classes right to you with ease anywhere, anytime. No matter your experience or preference, there is something for everyone looking to tone up or stretch out. Kickboxing, Pilates, yoga, strength training, indoor cycling, and more. There are thousands of virtual and live-streamed classes to choose from, with new ones added regularly. Don’t worry about buying a special bike for those cycling classes; the one you have will do just fine. Each class is lead by highly certified instructors and trainers you can trust. These are not Instagram influencers or models trying to show you how to deadlift for a photo. Connect with other members for motivation and encouragement on your workout journey. You’ll have a support system all the way, even with tips and tricks for better nutrition from a registered dietician.

Everything can be streamed right from your smart TV, PC, tablet, or phone. You’ll be able to take these classes wherever you go. You can download classes, so you don’t always need to be online. The convenience!

This subscription will last one year. Just remember to redeem your code within thirty days of purchase.

30% off Body Shop Products Image : Sheilah Villari

When I lived in London, I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfumes, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it appear in America with a handful of stores across the country. When it hit Ulta, I was ecstatic; this great brand was now easy to access for more people. Until April 17, save 30% off on select Body Shop products.

Suppose you don’t know where to start as there are 122 products to select from. I’d recommend anything under the tea tree line. The Tea Tree Oil Blemish Fade Night Lotion ($14) is absolutely wonderful if you’re prone to breakouts, irritation, or even redness. This will soothe your face and help control angry skin.

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. My go-to from day one has been the Mango Body Butter ($15). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. These are great all year long and this aroma gives off a beachy tropical vibe for summer.

It seems like every company has CBD products nowadays, and Body Shop is no different. Their CBD Replenishing Moisture Cream ($24) revitalizes dry spots overnight with all-natural CBD, hemp seed oil, and squalane. Your face will be softer and have a beautiful glow after one application. It absolutely can be used as a day cream too, as it’s light enough to go under makeup. No matter what time you put it on, you’ll feel a lot more relaxed after.

20% Off Truly Products Image : Sheilah Villari

Truly has become a bit of a cult hit on Instagram with beauty bloggers. Their unique combination of sustainability, quality products, and promotion of positive mental health has made them a favorite in the community. Right now, at Ulta, take 20% off their entire line and see what all the fuss is about.

This company is a fave among CBD lovers. I’m personally a fan of their Hemp Acne Patches ($10). While the didn’t fully erase my blemishes they did lighten them and I’m sure they healed faster with these than without. The hemp and salicylic acid helped with redness and soothed the irritation. Plus they are cute little face stickers.

With this transitional weather, good face oil is needed in your arsenal. This Blueberry Kush CBD Body Oil ($34) is one of the company’s top sellers and combines over 1,000 blueberries and 300mg of CBD in each bottle. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant properties to help your skin stay hydrated and protect it against the pending chilly elements. It smells amazing and gives your face a glowing dewy look.

One of the best-reviewed products is the CBD Jelly Toning Solution ($20). A good toner that is gentle and doesn’t dry your face out is key. The CBD in this toner eases red splotches and aids in the balance of an oily complexion. The glycolic acid deep cleans your pores and gets your skin back in control so breakouts are less likely.

Segway ES1L Electric Scooter Image : Andrew Hayward

Bored and/or tired of walking around your city? Ninebot’s Segway ES1L electric scooter can save you the hassle as you cruise around in style. It can hit a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour and has a battery that likewise lasts up to 12.4 miles (synergy!), with a lightweight and foldable design just under 25 pounds. Save $100 off the regular price at Amazon and join the hundreds of customers who give it a 4.6-star review average.

20% off Sitewide Spring Sale SPRING20 Image : Bellesa Boutique

Spring is all about renewal, rebirth, and growth. Our pals at Bellesa know that and want to encourage you to get sprung on yourself. Celebrate better weather and sunshine with a new treat for yourself. Save 20% off on anything on the site and embrace rising temperatures, flowers blooming, and you.

The Dea is a staff favorite and a killer dual vibe. Created with the maximum pleasure of both the G-spot and the clit in mind, this is an actual deity on earth. What better way to get in touch with yourself and the planet. It’s ergonomic and blends it all together in a rhythmic fashion. Keep in touch with yourself, take a real journey of relaxation and discovery.

If you love to keep your affairs internal, then you’ll love the Aurora. Soft, sleek, and powerful. Just one button gets it going to push all yours. This is a great beginner vibe, so great for first-timers. It’s a best seller for a reason.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the previously mentioned Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription Image : StackSocial

Taking time for yourself and giving your mind and body time to recharge is important. Many people have found unique and creative ways over the past year to tune out and give themselves a moment for, well themselves. We’ve talked about meditation apps before, like Calm, but what about instead of a monthly subscription you had one for a lifetime? The Relax Melodies Meditation App is here for you and only $80 forever.

It’s not just about relaxation. If you have trouble unwinding to fall asleep, have a touch of anxiety, or even just stress from life, this app can aid in putting you at ease. Serene soundscapes, tranquil bedtime stories, breathing/body-mind exercises are just a few of the offerings. I’m a big fan of campfire storm sounds to ease off into slumberland, and you can even create your own to ensure the perfect night’s sleep. This app has gotten the thumbs up from leading doctors and neuropsychologists as they see its benefits across various ailments. Don’t let nighttime anxieties keep you from getting your eight hours; this app can help. The Relax Melodies Meditation App is compatible with most Apple products and Androids. You get access for a lifetime and can access it on up to five devices, just to make sure to redeem the download code within thirty days of purchase. Sweet Dreams!

Up To 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.



I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Sonic the Hedgehog might be the last film you saw in a movie theater. Think about it. The movie came out in February, weeks before lockdowns started going into effect around the world. The last memory that you might have of sitting in a theater is watching Sonic talk about Olive Garden or watching James Marsden look at apartments on Zillow. Want to relive those precious moments forever? You can grab a DVD + Blu-ray copy (which includes a digital download) of the film on sale for $13 at Amazon today. Here’s hoping that movie theaters can reopen just in time for the sequel, which starts filming this year.

Sonic Encylco-speed-ia Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Inventory editor-in-chief Sonic the Hedgehog has passed down another deal he wants me to share today. He points out that you can now pre-order the official Sonic Encyclo-spedia-ia for $42. The upcoming book is an officially licensed, 288-page book from Dark Horse that explains everything you need to know about Sonic. It’ll officially be out in November, but you can save some money by ordering it early. In fact, Sonic demands that you do. Defy his dark rule at your own risk. I don’t think the book mentions the part where he ate Wario and took control of our website, though. Seems like an important detail Dark Horse should get in there before it comes out.

Demon’s Souls Soundtrack Image : Giovanni Colantonio

“Never pre-order games!” Okay wise guys, how about vinyl? Are we cool with that? You can pre-order the Demon’s Souls soundtrack on vinyl for $29 today, which is completely rad. This two record set features 80 minutes of music from the game and a slick case. Get this if you want to sit around your apartment being anxious all day. Throw it on while doing chores to feel like you’re accomplishing a difficult task. Bring a date over and throw it on for ambience to absolutely ruin the mood. Let it run while you sleep and see what kind of messed up dreams you have. The possibilities are endless.

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.