You’d be forgiven if you automatically dismiss Lenovo notebook as a run-of-the-mill, garbage sub-$500 laptop, but you’d be mistaken. Amid all the vanilla specs (4GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, i7 processor, etc.) from this $460 15" laptop is something pretty cool: Optane Memory.



Gizmodo’s written quite a bit about it. Here’s what Alex Cranz said about Intel’s tech:

Optane Memory ... is much cheaper—think $30 for a stick, and works in tandem with your storage drive, remembering commonly loaded files, like game textures or software libraries, and loading them faster than your storage drive alone ever could. In our tests the Optane memory paired with a traditional HDD, was two to three times faster than without the memory.

For the user who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and occasionally catfishing someone in Des Moines, this is a solid laptop and quite a deal to boot.

Right now, Corsair’s HS50 gaming headset will cost just $40 in Xbox green and PS4 blue.



These cans feature easily accessible volume and mute control, plus a removable mic, which is helpful if you want to use them as regular headphones on the plane.



This is the best price we’ve seen on these particular units. The HS50 often hovers around $10 more normally, so this is a solid bargain on a very capable gaming headset.

Apple only started allowing third parties to make USB-C to Lightning cables a few months ago, but Anker’s already brought the fast-charging technology to their best cable: the PowerLine+ II.



The cable combines the best stuff from all of Anker’s premium charging cables, including a nylon-braided wrap, metal connectors, a 30,000 bend lifespan, and even a lifetime warranty if it somehow does ever break. And since it’s USB-C, it allows you to charge your iPhone at the fastest possible speeds from any USB-C PD charger: from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Just use promo code ANKERC2L to get the deal. Valid on black or red.

These Audeze Mobius headphones are probably the most sophisticated 3D audio headphones we’ve ever seen, and right now they’re $100 off.



These don’t only output 3D audio but also use head tracking to create an experience you just can’t get from any competitor products.

Better still, you can choose between a wireless Bluetooth and wired connection. So it’s compatible with PC, Xbox and PS4. Mobius also comes with a flexible and detachable mic, which is helpful if you want to use these as standard headphones.

Take your pick of Copper, Carbon or Blue colors, but make sure to act fast. Like any Gold Box, these will disappear at the end of day, or until sold out.

Summer is literally days away, so, why are you dragging your feet about planning a vacation? Alaska Airlines 3-Day Sale gives you no excuse not to finally book that trip! Roundtrip airfare starts at $77, while one-way tickets start at $39. If you’re looking to explore different parts of California, you can get that $77 airfare when traveling from San Jose to San Diego. If you’re looking to make a trip cross-country, New York (JFK) to San Jose tickets start at $257.



Flights must be booked by June 13, 2019, at 11:59 pm PDT. Travel must take place between September 4 – November 6, 2019, though some end-of-August dates might be available in this sale.

For a limited time, Amazon will sell you three pouches of Tide HE-compatible Free & Gentle laundry detergent (totaling 144 ounces or 93 loads) for just $12 (or $13 if you don’t use Subscribe & Save).

These pouches are designed basically as refills for plastic Tide bottles, but as long as that doesn’t bother you, this is a fantastic price-per-ounce for any detergent, let alone name brand. This bundle normally sells for $18, and today’s deal is the best we’ve ever seen by about $2.



Air fryers (which don’t actually use oil, but rather convection heat) are quickly becoming nearly as essential as Instant Pots, and you can get a popular 3.4 qt. model from Blusmart for just $58 today by stacking two discounts.



First, clip the 25% coupon. Second, use promo code Y258A6LT at checkout to save an extra $9. Third, spend all that money you saved on frozen snack foods, and get ready to have your mind (and your arteries) blown.

Almonds are filling, delicious, and relatively nutritious, and Amazon will sell you a three pound bag of them for an all-time low $13 today.



By my back of the envelope math, there should be about 1,000 almonds in the bag, or what President Obama might call a four month supply.

You need dishwasher tabs anyway, so you might as well get them on sale. Clip the $5 coupon and use Subscribe & Save to get 70 Cascade Platinum Plus+ tabs delivered from Amazon for just $14. Just remember to cancel the subscription if you don’t want to keep receiving them.

Tired: Smart plugs.



Wired: Smart power strips.

This one from TP-Link has six outlets that you can control independently with your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Each one also has built-in energy monitoring, so you can see how much power your various gadgets are using. And as an added bonus, you also get three USB ports for charging your mobile devices.

It’s been down to $55 a couple of times in the past, but $65 is a solid deal if you want to add some smarts to a lot of gadgets at once.

Amazon discounting the powerful Roomba 860 down to just $270 for a refurb. While it is still quite a bit more expensive than, say, the Eufy RoboVac 11, it boasts up to five times the sucking power of the comparable Roomba 650, so if you have kids or pets that tend to track in a lot of dirt, it might be worth the premium.



You can schedule a cleaning 7x during the week and it’ll navigate around furniture and avoid stairs. This Roomba will automatically dock and recharge, too, which is super convenient.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Butcher Box’s most mouth-watering annual offer is finally back: Free bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Bonus bacon. Forever.



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up now for a limited time, you’ll get a FREE pack of uncured bacon in every box for the life of your subscription. Think of all you could do with an extra pack of bacon every month.

8 Essential Bacon Hacks Today is International Bacon Day and to celebrate here are 8 of our favorite bacon hacks covered at … Read more Read

Your bonus come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Energy drinks will probably kill you, but if you can’t go without the pick-me-up, Red Bull is probably the least disgusting option out there. And with this cheapest-ever Amazon deal, it’s also one of the most affordable.



24-packs of both the standard and sugar-free formulas are on sale for just $21, but to get the deal, you’ll need to:

1) Use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel after your order ships)

2) Clip the 10% coupon

3) Receive an additional discount at the final checkout screen. No promo code required.

It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s June Swoon Savings event. So use promo code 30OFF to take advantage of 30% off sitewide, and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.



Right now, Adidas is running a sale that’s sure to get your blood pumping. In celebration of their most loyal customers, the retailer is taking 30% off the purchases of their Creators Club Members (it’s free to sign up). So score a new pair of kicks or some brand new workout clothes for the season, since this sale’s only happening through Sunday.



For nights (or redeye flights) where you just can’t get to sleep, melatonin supplements are a natural, effective way to help you get some shuteye.



Natrol is one of the leaders in the space, and their fast-dissolving (and thus fast-absorbing) tablets are cheaper than ever before on Amazon today, at just $6 for a jar of 100. Just don’t sleep on this deal, we don’t know how long it’ll last.

Today only, Amazon’s shaving the list prices of several Gillette razor bundles. Choose from Fusion5 Pro Glide, Fusion Power, Pro Shield, and Mach 3 refills.



Sadly, there don’t seem to be any clippable coupon with these packs. But they’re still great discounts, and better prices than what you’d find in your local grocery store.

This is a great opportunity to save on stuff you need to buy anyway. But remember, this is a Gold Box. So these prices will only stick around for a day, or until sold out.

You don’t need Bruce Wayne’s fortune to afford the Dark Knight trilogy today. This UHD Blu-ray set includes all three Chris Nolan Batman films in 4K, along with regular 1080p Blu-rays, plus digital copies. At $43, the box set never been cheaper.



Note: It’s currently listed as out of stock, but you can still order at this price, and Amazon will ship it when they have more.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy on Kindle is not the answer to life, but it is the answer to “what’s the best three dollars you’ll spend today?” Just don’t forget your towel.



Seconds before Earth is demolished to make way for a galactic freeway, Arthur Dent is plucked off the planet by his friend Ford Prefect, a researcher for the revised edition of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy who, for the last fifteen years, has been posing as an out-of-work actor. Together, this dynamic pair began a journey through space aided by a galaxyful of fellow travelers: Zaphod Beeblebrox—the two-headed, three-armed ex-hippie and totally out-to-lunch president of the galaxy; Trillian (formerly Tricia McMillan), Zaphod’s girlfriend, whom Arthur tried to pick up at a cocktail party once upon a time zone; Marvin, a paranoid, brilliant, and chronically depressed robot; and Veet Voojagig, a former graduate student obsessed with the disappearance of all the ballpoint pens he’s bought over the years.

Save big on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropic Freeze, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, Super Mario Odyssey and Sid Meier’s Civilization VI digital codes. These are about $10-$20 off their regular price and an excellent deal if you’re going the digital route.



If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the classic party game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $41 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.

An Arcade1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet would be a perfect Father’s Day gift for the geeky dad with some extra basement space, and you can get the Centipede cabinet (which also includes Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles) for just $175 today, complete with a bonus riser that brings the controls and screen up to a more ergonomic height.



The machine includes original Cabinet artwork, a faithfully recreated joystick and button arrangement, and a 17" color display. The only thing they didn’t recreate from the original arcade machine? The coin slot.

Overcooked 2, the sequel to the friendship forging and/or destroying Overcooked, is discounted on Switch for the first time. Pick up a physical copy of the game for just $30, down from the usual $40.



Alternatively, the digital code is selling for $5 less. Protip: This same deal is available on the eShop, but when you redeem a code from Amazon, you’ll be credited for Nintendo Gold Coins as if you paid full price. If you buy from the eShop, you’re only credited for the price you actually paid.

Cyberpunk 2077, from the folks that brought you The Witcher series, stole the show in the opening weekend of E3, if only because freakin’ Keanu Reeves is in the game, and you can preorder the bonkers-looking Collector’s Edition for $250 right now from Amazon and Walmart.



That gets you the game in a collector’s edition box, a 10" statue of the protagonist, a soundtrack, a map, a keychain, stickers, pins, a world compendium, and more. The game is due out April 16, 2020, but there’s no telling how quickly the Collector’s Edition bundles will sell out.

Everlane’s Choose What You Pay section (which, for the unindoctrinated, allows shoppers to choose from three different, discounted price points for an item) is always a good source of savings on some of the brand’s coveted, stylish basics, but it’s usually pretty limited. That is, until now.



Everlane Biggest Choose What You Pay Summer Event is on, and sections for both men and women have been flooded with a ton of new overstocked inventory, including a selection of coveted Everlane denim and shoes for the ladies and a range of chinos for guys. This is likely the last you’ll see of these styles, so take your pick before they sell out, as many of Everlane’s offerings are wont to do.

In the market for some new sneakers for summer? Good thing New Balance’s Semi-Annual Sale is on now, with over 500 discounted footwear styles (plus 500 on-sale apparel items, too) marked down by up to 50%. And bonus: You can snag an extra 15% off your Semi-Annual Sale purchase with promo code SALE19, plus free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Just be sure to tie up any loose ends on this deal before it runs out.



Whether you’re celebrating a grad or a dad this month, Reebok wants to help you gift them the best gear. Right now, save 30% sitewide from the activewear brand with promo code DADGRAD, and load up your loved ones with workout-ready sneakers, apparel, and accessories galore. Just be sure to shop soon, before you miss out on that gold medal in gift giving.



Step into summer with some new TOMS on your feet. Right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down TOMS for men, women, and kids, including slip-ons, flats, sneakers, espadrilles, and more. Not to mention, there’s a selection of TOMS sunglasses on sale as well. There’s sure to be a style to suit your summer shoe needs, so shop now before it sells out.



Today only, you can save up to 50% Lands’ End apparel on Amazon. If you’re shopping around for a new, springtime look, both men’s and women’s styles are discounted.



Prices start at about $10, so outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish summer weather wardrobe you all deserve. Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out.