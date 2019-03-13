Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Eddie Bauer sale, Cuisinart pans, DeWalt Gold Box, PlayStation Classic, and Sony earbuds lead off Wednesday’s Best Deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Are you ready to start streaming Anthem or Overwatch on Twitch? You’ll need to pick up this discounted Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like the Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro to stream demanding gameplay. This Woot Garage Sale is offering the best price we’ve seen on it ever, and currently $50 less than what’s on Amazon.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access is our readers’ favorite VPN service, thanks in part to having lower prices than most of the competition. Starting on March 18 though, the company is raising its prices for the first time ever, while also doubling its device connection limit from five to ten.



The new prices:

1 month: $9.99 (up from $6.95)

1 year: $71.88 (up from $39.95)

2 years: $83.87 (up from $69.95)

Those are pretty significant price hikes, but the company will allow active customers to continue renewing their account for whatever they were previously paying, meaning this week is a great time to sign up, if you don’t already have a VPN service.

Our readers can enjoy even better prices than the public through the following links:



Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its new Ultra and 3XL Ultra models is on sale for an all-time low prices.



Compared to the original, the Angle 3 Ultra is louder (14W vs. 10W), more water resistant (IPX6 vs. IPX5), and can pair with a second Angle 3 Ultra for true stereo sound, all good things. It’s been mostly selling for $40 since its release back in October, and with the on-page coupon, it’s just $30, or $5 off the best price we’ve seen.

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. A bundle that includes the requisite Quick Charge 3.0 car charger is down to an all-time low $45 today on Amazon with promo code WIREFREE25, though we’ve seen it cheaper in the past without the charger.

Note: 7.5W iPhone Qi chargers generally will not work at all if they aren’t plugged into a QC 3.0 charger, even at slower charging speeds.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s 5.1 channel sound bars changed the game by bringing surround sound to people who didn’t want to buy a receiver or run a ton of wires around their living room, and now, you can get your own setup for just $129, the best price we’ve ever seen.



That includes a 32" sound bar with your three front channels, a wireless subwoofer that you put in the back of the room, and two wired satellite speakers that plug into the subwoofer, and serve as your rear channels. I’ve had a very similar setup from Vizio for years, and absolutely love that I can just plug it straight into my TV, with no fuss. Plus, March Madness starts next week, I’m just sayin’.

Installing LED strip lights above your kitchen cabinets or under furniture is the easiest way to make your houseguests say “whoa,” and this $30 strip (with promo code 3IXPDYWY) is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one. With full RGB LEDs and support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can easily add it to your existing smart home lighting scenes, and invoke it with the voice assistant of your choice.

The only potential downside? It’s only two meters long, and can’t be extended (though it can be trimmed to length), so it’d be an ideal HDTV bias light, or could be mounted under fairly small pieces of furniture, but you won’t be able to run it across an entire room.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $19 with promo code BKQC8KSK.

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale, if you’re cool with a used pair. They don’t have great battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!



For a “like new” model, $60 is a bargain and, hell, use some of that cash you’ll save on replacement tips.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full color Philips Hue bulb deals under $40 are rare. Deals that apply to both standard and recessed bulbs? Even rarer. Today, you can get as many as you want of both shapes for just $36, which is about as low as they ever get outside of Black Friday.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with $20+ of items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

Extend the life of the unused portion of your fruits and veggies in these $7 silicone Food Huggers, and then rinse and repeat, reusing them over and over again. Sure, you could use plastic wrap to achieve the same thing, but you can’t always untangle plastic wrap to reuse a second time, and also, do you hate the Earth?

The Food Huggers come in four sizes, and can also be used as jar lids, small ramekins, or jewelry holders. Today’s price is less than a dollar away from its all-time low, so squeeze in this deal before it’s gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, you probably don’t need this $11 grabby arm thingie. There are other ways to grab things that fell between the fridge and the counter. And you can get out from under your blanket to grab the remote yourself. But let’s be honest, the real reason to buy this is to grab onto unsuspecting friends and family members from far away. Hilarious! Gets me every time. Use promo code I5HULAVW at checkout to get the deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most air fryers take up a ton of counter space, but Dash’s 1.2 L model is perfectly sized for small apartment kitchens. It probably shouldn’t be your first choice if you’re cooking for a family, but for one or two people people, it can crisp up more than enough french fries, chicken wings, or anything else.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $40 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so don’t let this deal overcook.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still rocking the $10 pans you bought at Walmart during college, it’s time to graduate to a real set of stainless steel cookware. This Cuisinart collection features fast and even-heating aluminum cores sandwiched inside the durable and heat retaining stainless steel bases.



Get A Stainless Steel Pan In the abstract—which is to say, if you were an extremely rich person with an army of servants to… Read more Read

Unlike some “true” tri-ply pieces, the aluminum core doesn’t extend up the side walls here, and these pans aren’t induction compatible. But if you can live without that, they’re just $20 per piece in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and should make cooking a lot more enjoyable.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Remember those Radio Flyers we had as kids? Well, these are their functional siblings, and right now, you can clip a coupon to drop their price by $20. Pull around kids, groceries, gardening equipment, or your photography gear. Choose from two sizes, the 35" by 12" by 19" version and the more rugged 35.5" by 18.4" by 12" model.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s almost spring, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer’s Spring Sale, where select items for men and women are up to 50% off right now. Not to mention, the site’s entire clearance section is an extra 40% off with promo code SPRING40. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the incoming warmer temperatures (fingers crossed!) as an excuse to take 40% off sitewide for men and women. But like the seemingly never-ending winter weather, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want — everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories —now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might have noticed a strange and unfamiliar sight leaving work this week. The sun! It’s still there! And as spring rolls in, it’s only going to get brighter, so you can gear up with 25% off any two pairs of Privé Revaux sunglasses from this page.



Simple, versatile aviators? Bolder styles like cateyes? Maybe get one of each, for you and your alter ego. Use promo code GIZMEDIA25 at checkout to get the deal.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Suave

If you want your wallet to do it all, the Suave wallet packs in a ridiculous number of features into a svelte, classy package.



First, let’s talk about Suave’s leather. They say it’s tanne with natural bark extracts, and that only 5% of tanners use this method. I don’t really know anything about tanning, but I do know that the sample they sent me featured some of the softest leather I’ve ever felt. It looked brand new, but felt like it’d been broken in for 10 years.

Inside, you’ll find room for up to 13 cards with elastic pull tabs for easy access, dedicated pockets for SD cards, microSD cards, and a house key, plenty of space for bills, and even a zippered pocket for coins and other small valuables. It sounds very much like a “dad” wallet, but it’s surprisingly thin and intelligently organized, and could easily fit into most front pockets.

The Suave was recently fully funded on Kickstarter, and is now continuing to take orders via Indiegogo. It usually sells for $109, but if you use this link, you’ll see a Kinja Deals-exclusive $74 option. That’ll leave you with more money to store in the wallet once you receive it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Herbivore Botanicals’ pink clay soap bar was one of our Valentine’s Day gift picks, but that doesn’t mean you can’t buy it for yourself now, a month later. In fact, you should, because it’s down to $12, from its usual $15. Treat yo’self.



Yes, this soap is pink. But beyond being cutely appropriate for the holiday, this Herbivore Botanicals bar helps remove impurities, leaving her skin feeling super soft and refreshed. And you know who benefits from that? Both of you! That’s right, soap is a sexy gift! Bet you didn’t see that coming.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The PlayStation Classic doesn’t have Suikoden II, which means it’s a skip for me. But people who know better than me say it’s relatively straightforward to add some yourself. And even if you don’t bother hacking it, there’s still plenty worthwhile pre-loaded games to keep you entertained.

While $100 was a lot to ask, we’ve seen the price drop to about just $40. This one-day sale, however, is the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Choose a console, either the neon blue/red or the gray Joy-Cons and a Mario game (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces or Super Mario Party), and Walmart will throw in some sweet pins and a less-sweet, designated guest controller.



If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on.

Deals You May Have Missed

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to clip the coupon code on the page to maximize your discount.



Unless you really need the iPad Pro (and you almost definitely do not), the standard, vanilla 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. It even works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro iPad to do so.



While we saw some better deals on these around Black Friday (if you were quick enough to snag them), $250 for 32GB and $330 for 128GB are still terrific prices. If you ask me, it’s worth buying one of these for the express purpose of playing Civilization VI on the go.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $18 after clipping the $2 coupon and using promo code KINJA031.



RAVPower sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and a no-brainer purchase if you don’t already own a product like this. For example, I use one at my mother in law’s house, where there’s no outlet near my nightstand. I just plug it into an outlet on the other side of the room during the day, and come bedtime, I just bring it over and use it as a battery on my nightstand, where it has enough juice to recharge my phone and Apple Watch.

Anker makes a lot of Qi charging pads, but the fast and affordable PowerPort Wireless 10 has proved to be the most popular with our readers, and it’s down to just $17 today.



While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. Anecdotally, it’s been the most reliable Qi pad I’ve ever owned. I’d occasionally wake up to a dead phone battery with other pads for one reason or another, but never with this one. It probably has something to do with the edges of the pad lighting up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

If you really want 7.5W iPhone charging for use during the day (again, it’s not really necessary for overnight charging), Anker’s newer PowerWave chargers are also on sale. Just be sure to check the promo codes (where appropriate) below, and note that the $24 stand will require you to provide your own Quick Charge 3.0 USB adapter to function. The more expensive chargers come with one in the box.

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a rare chance to get one for free today with any $100 order.



This deal is only valid on the green ThermoPop for St. Patrick’s Day, but you can mix and match any of ThermoWorks’ products to hit the threshold. A Thermapen and a trivet? A Smoke and a spoonula? A BlueDOT and a DOT? The easiest combination would probably be to just buy three other ThermoPops to get the fourth for free. You could stash the others in a closet to give away as gifts for various occasions throughout the year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even dedicated Philips Hue owners will tell you that not every light bulb needs to transform into a colorful, pulsating light show. But Hue’s automation features and voice control capabilities can still come in handy in places like basements, closets, and bathrooms where RGB lighting doesn’t really make sense, and that’s where Hue White bulbs come in.



Down to an all-time low $10 today, the Hue White is just a bog standard, white LED light bulb, but it can still tie into your Hue setup, and it even dims on command. You’ll still need a hub to run it, but if you’re already a Hue owner, this is a great excuse to outfit the rest of your home with smart lighting.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and if you need more than one pair — or a man, woman, or child in your life needs a pair, too — this deal is for you. Right now at Levi’s Friends & Family Event, you can get 30% off your order, plus free shipping, with code LETSGO, hence why it’s a good time to stock up. The promo applies to regular-priced and sale styles for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

When you hear the words “leather boots,” you probably picture one of Red Wing’s classic pairs; they are truly the quintessential lace-up leather boot for dudes. And today, they’re marked down by up to 50% at Nordstrom Rack. Choose from range of iconic styles (though I personal recommend the 6-Inch Moc Toe Leather Boot), including a few non-boot options. Snag your favorite from Red Wing before it flies away; these shoes will definitely sell out quickly.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Collagen is said to have benefits for your hair, skin, nails, and joints, and now, you can put all that peptide powder goodness into water, coffee, smoothies, baked goods, and more, for less. Just clip the $2 off coupon to get this tub of Collagen Peptides powder for a mere $22. It’s compatible with a keto diet, contains digestive enzymes, and is tasteless, so you can get that dose of collagen benefits as easily as possible.



Image: Backcountry

The most coveted brands are also often the most expensive, but now at Backcountry, you can take an additional 20% off select apparel and gear from the big brands you know and love, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Sorel, and more. In case you’ve been off on some isolated peak somewhere, Backcountry’s also running its Semi-Annual Sale, so that’s a really good deal on top of a deal. The added discount will be automatically applied to eligible items in your cart, so go ahead and check out so you can get outside and use your new stuff.



7 For All Mankind clothes don’t usually come cheap, but with this limited time Nordstrom Rack sale for men and women, you can grab a pair of jeans (plus a few shirts) for way less than usual. They’re still not cheap jeans, but they’re attainable, and will look great for years.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. For today only, take an extra 40% off all clearance items for men, women, and kids using code FLASHSALE. Plus, everything else on the site is 50% off with the same code. The whole factory is currently stacked with springtime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

At the intersection of “cute” and “comfortable,” you will find Clarks. And right now, the footwear brand is taking up to 60% off clearance items for men, women, and kids, plus an extra 20% off your clearance purchase with promo code OUTLET. Treat your feet to new boots, loafers, slip-ons, and more from this shoo-in of a sale before it’s over.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bend the knee and pledge your sword to the Lord of Deals to gain access to this Game of Thrones seasons 1-7 box set for $90, complete with Blu-rays and digital copies of every episode released so far. That’s $140 less than usual, so you won’t have to take out a loan from the Iron Bank of Braavos.

