Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Acer Gold Box, our reader-favorite Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella, and a final chance to get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership from Groupon lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Acer computers and peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a number of monitors, keyboards, all-in-one desktops, headphones, gaming mice and other accessories.



Advertisement

Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a lot of options from Acer’s gaming line, Predator. The mice are particularly good deals. The Acer Predator Cestus 510 is down to $60, that’s a $20 discount from its average price.

Better still, you’ve got a ton of monitors to choose from, with prices starting at $60. This deal makes your dual monitor dream much more feasible.

Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day. For all the options, be sure to head over to the main post.



We see deals all the time on USB-A to USB-C cables, but discounts on C-to-C cables, which are necessary for faster Power Delivery charging, are a bit less common. Today though, you can get a 6' Anker PowerLine II C-to-C cable for $10 with promo code ANKER842.



Advertisement

PowerLine II cables are incredibly durable, and also come with a lifetime warranty, so if you ever do wear it out, you can contact Anker for a free replacement.

Note: The code is valid on both black and white cables.

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for $480, within $5 of an all-time low.

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s sale. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.



These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



Advertisement

They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598 (also at Walmart,) 55" for $1,098 (also at Walmart,) 49" model for $898 (also at Walmart,) and a 43" model for less than $798 (also at Walmart.) These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets. And

And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.

Graphic: Amazon

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi pads, and you can grab this one from Anker for just $10 today with promo code QA2512DM.



Advertisement

The 10W pad has sleek undercarriage lighting to let you know when your device is properly aligned, and best of all, it utilizes a modern USB-C plug instead of the grody microUSB connector that’s only clinging to life because most Qi pad manufacturers keep inexplicably using it, as far as I can tell.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you ran out of upgrades to make to your computer, maybe it’s time you invest in a gaming chair. Right now you can pick up a bonafide AKRacing gaming chair for as low as $200.



Like all racing style gaming chairs, this AKRacing’s Core Series models are ergonomically sculpted, includes all the adjustment options you’d expect including a 180 degree recline. Available in multiple colors, this gaming chair is $100 off its usual price and is an absolute steal.

Advertisement

But if you wan’t a more premium feel, AKRacing’s Pro gaming chairs are also on sale, but are $100 more expensive than the Core series. In addition to the shell upgrade, you’ll also get a wider seat and a denser foam padding.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If your dog needs to rest their weary bones after a long day, do them a favor and get them a new dog bed. Right now, you can get $8 off when you clip the coupon on-page for the BarkBox Large Gray Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed. The bed is 26" x 36” x 3” and can fit dogs up to 65 pounds.



Advertisement

Just to be clear, it looks like only the large gray dog bed is currently on sale with this coupon. But little dogs love extra room, right?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sharp’s countertop steam oven shrinks down the super-fast steam cooking tech you’d find in a lot of restaurant kitchens to an appliance the size of a large toaster oven, and the results are terrific. Steam, convection fans, and a broiler combine to cook your food way faster than a traditional oven, and you can get it on Amazon right now for $201, a whopping $299 less than its original price from when it launched last year.



I don’t expect it to be the next Instant Pot in terms of popularity, but anything that saves time in the kitchen is worth a look, in my book.

Anker RoboVac 30c | $230 | Amazon | Promo code robovac30C

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $70 on the powerful 30C model with promo code robovac30C, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.

The RoboVac 30c is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), Wi-Fi support, and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

Screenshot: Groupon

Update: Today’s the last day to get this deal on Groupon.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a Costco membership, now is a perfect time to give in. For a limited time, Groupon is running a promotion where you can get a 1-Year Costco Gold Star Membership for $60. Plus, you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card and coupons.



Those exclusive Costco coupons are for:

Free Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs ($17.99 value)

Free Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size® Paper Towels ($15.99 value)

$10 off Fresh Meat (beef, chicken, pork, or fish; excludes deli items)

$25 off an order of $250+ on Costco.com

This deal is for new customers only and not valid to current Costco members, nor is it eligible for people whose membership expired after May 1, 2019.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Not everyone has room for or wants a knife block on their counter. If you prefer to organize these things out of sight, a drawer organizer is your best bet. You can get the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray for $8 when you clip $2 coupon. You can safely store up to nine knives, with room for blades up to nine inches in length.



Scotch Flex & Seal Shipping Roll 20' 2-Pack | $29 | Amazon

The upcoming holiday season means putting lots of things in the mail, and Scotch’s innovative new Flex & Seal shipping roll is the easiest way to do it. Rather than stuffing an envelope or a box with padding, then finding that one roll of packing tape that always seems to disappear, Flex & Seal is a single material that does it all.



Advertisement

Just cut off the amount that you need to wrap your package, fold it over whatever you’re mailing, and press down on the edges. The inside of the roll is designed to stick firmly to itself, without sticking to your item, so there’s no adhesive backing to peel, and no tape to find.

One 20' roll normally sells for $19, but you can get this two-pack for $29 right now on Amazon, a big price drop, and an all-time low.

If you need a new mattress, whether for your own bed, your kid’s, or just a guest room, today’s the day to buy it. Several Sweetnight-brand mattresses are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, choose from 8", 10" and 12" models that are 100% hybrid foam, just like the Caspers and Leesas of the world.



These prices are only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever gone to scoop some food into your pet’s dish only to find ants inside the bag? You’re not alone. It’s time to get an airtight storage container. Right now, you can get two things for the price of one from IRIS USA on Amazon: storage and a place for your pet to eat their food. The Elevated Feeder With Airtight Storage is just $17. If bugs aren’t your issue and it’s just a dog or cat that really likes to stick their head in their food bag, this will help keep them out.



Bosch 12V Drill/Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit | $99 | Amazon | Add any eligible item of $1 or more for $20 off.

Advertisement

If you have any DIY projects on the docket, Amazon just drove the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. I actually recently bought this exact set, and while I haven’t driven too many screws with them yet, they’re definitely more ergonomic than my old Black & Decker.

Toilet paper, for reasons that should be obvious, is not a purchase you should skimp on. Could you find 24 large rolls of single ply for $19? Sure, of course. But this is Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare, and it’s softer, more absorbent, and can stand up to moisture far better than the cheap stuff.



Advertisement

Clip the coupon on the page to pinch 20% off the price of the 24-pack. When combined with Subscribe & Save, it’ll get flushed down to $19, within a few cents of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Getting a free Echo Show 5 with the purchase of a Ring Doorbell Pro is a good deal. Getting the Ring Doorbell Pro for $50 off and still getting the Echo Show 5 is a great deal. If you’re a Prime member, you’re eligible for the latter right now (discount shown at checkout).



Advertisement

The Echo Show 5, in addition to working as a full-fledged smart display, will be able to show you a live view of your new doorbell whenever it detects motion or if someone rings it, and will even let you talk to the person at your front door without lifting a finger.

Just note that the Ring Pro only works with existing doorbell wiring; it can’t run off a battery like Ring’s other doorbells.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Stop overpaying for lattes and cappuccinos at expensive coffee shops. You can make your own at home when you buy a PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother for $11. It has 19,000 rpm and will give you frothy milk in 15 to 20 seconds for your coffee, latte, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and more.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sure, now’s an a good time of year to be hanging out outdoors, but good sunglasses are timeless. And there’s no better time than now to slide on a brand new pair of Ray-Ban shades from Nordstrom Rack, since the iconic eyewear brand is having its day in the sun with half off a wide selection styles. Now don’t be shady; shop this deal now so you can enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Lands’ End makes the kind of apparel that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty sweatshirts you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic look is more attainable than ever with up to 50% off full-price styles from the retailer. Just use promo code HAYRIDE, along with pin 1050, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish wardrobe you all deserve.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Decay is known for delivering ultra saturated shades with edgy names, and today, you can pick up a palette’s worth and then some for a steal. Nordstrom Rack is offering up a range of eyeshadows, highlighters, and blushes featuring a rainbow of bold hues and glittery textures, all for up to 50% off. There are even a handful of offerings from their cult-favorite Naked line and a couple limited-edition Game of Thrones palettes. Fill your makeup drawers now before this deal decays into nothingness.



Photo: Amazon

Nite Ize’s gear ties are usually used to manage cables, or, on the larger end, things like hoses and extension cords. But this version is unique in that it includes a small clip to attach it to a keychain or zipper, making it easy to attach small items to your person. Get a pack of two for under $4, within a few cents of an all-time low.



Repel’s travel umbrella might not look like anything special, but with teflon coating to keep the rain off, and an array of nine fiberglass ribs (compared to six or eight aluminum on most umbrellas) to keep the wind from blowing it to bits, it’s truly built to last.



No wonder it’s our readers’ favorite umbrella.

We rarely see significant deals on this model, but it’s down under $20 on Amazon right now, which is only about $3.50 less than usual, but that’s still about as good a deal as you’re likely to get. Plus, promo code ADV10OFF will save you an extra 10% at checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bonobos is stocked with fall essentials, and you can take all of them home for less at the brand’s Quarter Back Sale, using promo code QUARTERBACK. With this deal, you’ll get 25% off everything on site. So make space in your closet for essentials like floral shirts, breezy sweaters, non-terrible T-shirts, chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s time to reset your wardrobe for the upcoming new season. Luckily, PUMA is having a Private Sale with up to 70% off over 900 items. This sale is full of athleisure and sneakers, so let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



Image: Philosophy

It’s my personal philosophy that you should try out Philosophy’s line clean, effective, and honestly, amazing smelling products, and there’s never been a better time to do that than during the brand’s current sale event. So use promo code MISSYOU to take advantage of 35% off your purchase, and pick up any product that catches your eye, like perhaps the acclaimed Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Face Mask or the fresh floral Amazing Grace fragrance spray. No matter what skincare philosophy you abide by, you can’t go wrong with this deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

By now, you probably own a 4K TV. But the vast majority of the things you watch on it are not 4K. It’s time to change that.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Vudu’s running a sale on 22 popular films (priced at $7-$8 each), including recent releases like Detective Pikachu and Shazam, and must-owns like The Dark Knight, The Notebook, and The Lord of the Rings. When you make your purchase, just be sure to select the UHD option to get the full 4K and Dolby Atmos experience.

Best of all, all of the films are compatible with Movies Anywhere, so you can link your iTunes, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft accounts, and download your purchased films through the service of your choice.

Photo: Pop Chart

If you have any fans of The Office on your holiday shopping list, you can can ahead and cross them off, because Pop Chart’s latest poster is the perfect gift for any Dunder Mifflinite.



Advertisement

The 36 x 24 print features nearly 200 characters that appeared on the show (including six of Michael Scott’s more memorable characters), along with their names, job titles, and in true Pop Chart fashion, color-coded labels to situate them within The Office’s cinematic universe. For example, yellow titles indicate Dundie award winners, different shades of green tell you if the character ever worked at Athlead or The Michael Scott Paper Company, and red labels highlight any romantic connections between the characters (Captain Jack - One night stand: Meredith Palmer).

If you preorder with promo code SCHRUTEBUCKS by Thursday of this week, you’ll get 20% off your order, including any frames and hanging supplies you bundle. But just be warned that the print doesn’t actually ship until October 21 (they have a lot of reams of paper to get through), so we hope you can last that long.

That’s what she said.

Photo: Amazon

Twin Peaks is getting a definitive Blu-ray collector’s edition in December, and you can preorder it now for the lowest price Amazon’s listed yet.



CBS Home Entertainment is finally releasing what can only be described as an “ultimate” Twin Peaks box set, which includes—extremely deep breath—seasons one and two of the original series (with the U.S. and international versions of the pilot), all 18 episodes of The Return, Fire Walk With Me (and the Missing Pieces bonus content), new interviews and featurettes, and unedited versions of every Roadhouse musical performance. Perhaps most enticing of all is a 4K UHD disc containing the original U.S. pilot (“newly-transferred from film elements) and the hallowed eighth episode from The Return.

Only 25,000 of these sets will ever be sold, and nearly 1,000 of you already bought them from this AV Club article, so we’re getting down to the wire here. $133 is a few bucks less than it’s been going for, and if it gets any cheaper prior to release, you’ll automatically get the best price.

Photo: Amazon

Released last year, the Neo Geo Mini was a good, if imperfect nostalgia trip that especially appealed to fighting game fans. But if the console’s original $109 price tag scared you off, it’s time to give it a second look.



Right now, you can get the Ukyo Tachibana Samurai Shodown Limited Edition Bundle with two matching translucent blue controllers and a mini HDMI cable (required if you want to output the console to your TV) for a low $112. That’s only $3 more than the standard version of the console by itself used to cost.

Advertisement

You can technically play the thing without the controllers using the tiny joystick and buttons on the unit itself, but come on, we know you’re going to do that once when you open the thing, and then never again.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Advertisement

Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Tech

HOME

Up to 70% off Select Luggage | Home Depot

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Deals You May Have Missed

If you haven’t picked up the nostalgia bomb that is Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee, you can grab it for $30 on Amazon for Prime Day, a new all-time low price.



Advertisement

These games are basically modern, 3D remakes of the original Red and Blue games that you played on your Gameboy, and while they’re a bit easy by modern Pokémon standards, the series has never looked so good.

It’s perfect to kill time before Pokemon Shield and Sword come out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Razer makes some of the best gaming mice out there, and today, you can pick up the latest wireless Mamba for an all-time low $74. In addition to Razer’s standard RGB backlighting, the highlights here are a 16,000 DPI sensor, seven programmable buttons, and a 50 hour battery.



Even if you’re only an occasional gamer, let us remind you that high quality gaming peripherals like these can be easily adapted to make you more productive at work as well.