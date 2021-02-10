Wednesday's Best Deals: Bella Pro Series Air Fryer, Echo Dot Kids + Glow, Lelo Men's Toys, Insignia 70" 4K TV, Cuisinart Knife Set, Ori: The Collection, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



A Bella Pro Series air fryer and Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition + Echo Glow lead Wednesday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Up To 80% off Sex Toys | Lelo

Hey hey, for a short time, Lelo is having a Valentine’s Day sale on their sex toys. You’ll get up to 80% off select sex toys, and they’ve even separated their site into 20%, 25%, and 50% categories for you to get the most savings on the items you would most like to take you to orgasmic bliss. The best options to do that, in my humble opinion, would be the Lelo Sila, a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, as well as the Ina Wave, a rabbit vibrator for both g-spot and clitoral action ... at the same time. They’re both $135 after discounts of 20% and 25%! I don’t know what you’re waiting for, orgasms are just a couple of clicks away!

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of February.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds XFNCGXE7 Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and forth on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 64% off the original price, just clip the coupon and use the code XFNCGXE7. This offer runs until February 15.

Mpow makes really quality products, including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $18 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, Zooms, Skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

70" Insignia 4K Smart Fire TV Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Everyone keeps telling me to watch Ted Lasso, the delightful Apple TV+ show about Jason Sudeikis coaching a soccer team. Of course, the only struggle there is that I don’t have Apple TV+. Well, here’s one very roundabout way to solve that problem. Best Buy currently has Insignia’s 70" 4K Smart Fire TV down to $500 and it comes with three free months of Apple TV+. Problem solved! Okay, you shouldn’t buy a 70" TV just to get an Apple TV+ subscription. But you could get one to upgrade your home set up, unifying all your streaming apps into one device. With a 70" 4K screen and 60Hz refresh rate, it’s a solid all around option for gaming, movies, and Ted Lasso.

Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar Image : Sheilah Villari

Full robust sound can make or break the movie or even the sports-watching experience. Strong sound can enhance whatever you’re gazing at and make you feel like you’re right in the thick of it. Sports might still not be to where they were but you know what I mean. If you’re looking for rich tones and space is an issue, Polk Audio’s Signa S2 Ultra-Slim Sound Bar might be the answer. Take 25% off right now.

Completely upgrade your next Netflix and chill session with beautiful sounds and deep bass. With 5 full-range drivers, the Signa S2 does so much with so little. Combined with a wireless subwoofer, setup is quick and easy. As it’s only 2" tall, it can fit anywhere, and it won’t be hard to mount it if you choose to do so. With built-in Bluetooth tech, it’s compatible with many devices and connects seamlessly with your selected streaming apps. The Signa S2 is what was missing from achieving your ultimate home theater.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

11.6" Acer Chromebook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You have a laptop. You have a tablet. But do you have a laptop that’s kind of a tablet? If you want to combine the best of both worlds, there’s plenty of flexible laptops out there capable of folding into a compact piece of tech. Take, for example, this 11.6" Acer Chromebook. The laptop’s touchscreen can flip around entirely, allowing you to turn it into a sort of standing tablet. That’s perfect for watching movies or playing games without having a keyboard in your way. Other than that little perk, this Chromebook has 10 hours of battery life and 64 GB of storage. It’s currently on sale for $220, so this is an inexpensive option for someone who needs a laptop but doesn’t need the power (AKA, your mom).

Mpow M12 Bluetooth Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

These are my backup earbuds, and they’re an excellent reliable pair to have around. If you are looking for an extra pair as an emergency backup or a pair you don’t mind taking on your adventures, the M12s are a great option. Mpow’s Bluetooth Earbuds are 56% off until February 10; just clip the coupon. This code will only work on the black color.

The M12s are small and lightweight, but that doesn’t affect the sound in any way. They’re comfortable, pair quickly, and definitely stay in even on long runs. I’ve found they charge pretty quick, too, if you don’t have a lot of time. If you’ve only got ten minutes, you’ll get about an hour of playtime off of that zap charge. With all a full charge, expect close to twenty-five hours of tune time with the charging case. They’re compatible with a variety of smartphones, and you’ll always be able to see how much juice you have left in the earbuds once connected. These are waterproof, rainproof, and sweatproof, so don’t worry if you want to have an intense workout session. The mic works perfectly for calls and video chats. The tap controls take a bit of time to get used to, but other than that, these are a sold extra pair to have on hand.

Free one-day shipping on this for Prime members.

Fire 7 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, nobody’s going to tell you that a $40 tablet is just as good as an iPad or that it’s a truly excellent device. But $40 is a shockingly low price to pay for a functional tablet, and if your needs are relatively lightweight, then the Amazon Fire 7 might be well worth it.



The Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen that’s low-res at 1024x600, but crisp enough at that screen size to be usable, and while the processing power probably won’t be enough to handle 3D games very well, it’ll do just fine for watching videos and reading ebooks. In other words, if you want a portable screen that’s larger than your smartphone for consuming media in bed or when away from home, it’s just $40. That’s wild.

It’s $10 off the already-tiny list price in all colors right now. You can also go a bit larger with the Fire 8 HD tablet at $65, or $25 off the list price, which gets you a crisper 8-inch screen, more processing power, and a longer-lasting battery with USB-C charging.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IP57 waterproof, so they should be able to handle a splash or two without much trouble.



Typically, they’ll run you $150, but they’re down to $130 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.



They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $59 off the list price, with the last $10 of that discount coming off at checkout. At $190, it’s the best price we’ve seen in a couple months. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

With Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury just coming out this week, I’m transported back to September’s big Mario anniversary stream. The Direct presentation was full of wild announcements, like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 35. But there was one weird niche reveal in there that seems to have been forgotten: the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch. Nintendo released a new version of its most classic handheld, which comes with the NES classic pre-installed. It’s a wonderful little collector’s item for Nintendo historians. If you forgot it existed entirely, good news: it’s on sale at Amazon. You can grab it for $47, which is it’s lowest price yet. It’s a perfect little oddity if you’re a gaming history buff who wants to add some retro flair to your collection.

I’ll be upfront here: I am awful at Souls games. I’m not going to try to sound cool here. Games like Bloodborne are too hard for my stupid brain and it makes me mad. But there are plenty of people who are more patient than me out there who swear by this style of game. Honestly, more power to you, I say. If you’re looking for another game that will crush your soul for fun, you could consider Nioh 2. Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, the samurai soulslike features massive, punishing battles for masochists to enjoy. Eneba currently has the Complete Edition on sale for just $35 when you use the code TESLAOFCHINA2 at checkout (you’ll get a PC key for the game). The code also works on the first game as well, taking it down to $19. That’s a particularly low price for pain, so check it out if you’re down for the challenge.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Untitled Goose Game (PS4) Screenshot : House House

Today is a beautiful day and you can become a horrible goose. GameStop has the physical edition of Untitled Goose Game on PlayStation 4 down to $17 today, and it’s worth grabbing if you’re a big goose fan. The package comes with a bunch of goodies, including a full map of the game’s town, a goosey sticker, an illustrated booklet (just like the good old days) and more. You can pull all of it out of the game case and scatter it around your apartment to feel more like a goose. Of course, you also get the game itself, which is a delightful stealth puzzle game about terrorizing a small town as a goose. Untitled Goose Game is one of the most wildly creative concepts to hit gaming in recent years so it’s worth picking up if you haven’t had a chance to play yet. HONK.

Ori: The Collection Screenshot : Microsoft

If you have yet to play an Ori game, drop what you’re doing and let me tell you the good word. Both Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are modern platforming classics. The games have a strong focus on mobility, letting you zip around its gorgeous environments with some tough challenges scattered about. They’re also stunningly beautiful games with tear jerking stories, so you’re really running the full emotional gambit with these ones. If you’re curious, the Microsoft Store currently has Ori: The Collection, which features both games, down to $12. That would be an amazing price for Ori and the Will of the Wisps on its own, so this is a really tremendous deal. It’s cheaper than subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a month to play them.

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Amazon currently has the PS4 and Xbox versions of the game on sale for $50 each. Considering that there’s currently some weirdness with the way content carries over on the PC version thanks to Epic Games Store exclusivity, console might be the way to go here. Plus, the PS4 version features VR compatibility, so you can carry out your hits in first-person. A little morbid? Sure, but who cares!

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There’s few things I like more than a good buy two get one free gaming sale. As a physical media faithful, it’s an easy way to restock my shelves. Amazon has a B2G1 running right now, which actually includes books, movies, and more as well. You can mix and match if you’d like, but if you’re here for the games, here’s a few recommendations so you don’t have to dig through six pages. First and foremost, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is included. Both the console versions (proceed with caution there) or the PC version are eligible for the sale. For Switch owners, I can’t recommend Ori and the Will of the Wisps highly enough. If you’re a Duty Head, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is included as well. As aa slightly more hidden gem, I’d also recommend checking out Void Bastards if you’re into stylized shooters or roguelikes. That’s only a small collection of what’s included, so peak through the full list if you’re interested.

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With fun multiplayer but a short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the lightyear gate, but now it’s half-off at $20 from Walmart on both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Like the PC version, Xbox One and PS4 players also get the best immersion possible with HOTAS flight stick support. The entire game is playable from the perspective of an aerial cockpit. PlayStation 4 owners get PSVR support, putting them directly in the pilot’s seat. It’s also playable on the new-gen consoles with performance enhancements. Strap in and take off at your earliest convenience.

For years now, Borderlands 3 has been on my “Maybe I’ll check it out when it’s cheaper” list. I loved the first two games, but I just didn’t have the time for another looter shooter while Destiny 2 was taking over my life. Well, that game is going through another quiet period and Borderlands 3 is now on sale for $10, so I might have to put my money where my mouth is. For the uninitiated, Borderlands 3 is a relatively wacky first-person shooter filled with loot and one-liners. The game has received consistent support since it launched in 2019, so it’s packed with content now. Plus, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade with both the PS4 and Xbox One version. If you’re looking for a way to pass the time this month, hey, you can’t argue with $10. I’ve bought lunches for more than that.

It’s been a while since the last time we’ve all watched something Star Wars related, hasn’t it? Just kidding, it was literally two months ago. But that’s starting to feel like an eternity in Disney time, as the company keeps churning out space media for us to enjoy. With multiple Disney+ projects on the horizon, it looks like that trend will only continue. While you wait for the next bit of bingeable TV, you might want to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is on sale for $20. You can grab the PS4 version at Walmart or an Xbox Digital version at Best Buy. The action game is full of all sorts of space stunts that’ll fill that Star Wars sized hole in your heart. Swing around a lightsaber and destroy a bunch of robots. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, it’s a fun adventure that mashes up ideas from franchises like Uncharted and Metroid to create some entertaining action and exploration.

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem coming this week: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With the runway clearer, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. If you’re the pre-order type (yes, many of you aren’t, we know), you can currently get the PS4 version for $25 and the Switch version for $34. The game launches this Thursday, so you have plenty of time to catch up on the sequel’s short, but spooky predecessor.

AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard A5HENT9D Image : Aukey

Advertisement

For all the folks who really love gaming gear but hate to pay a bunch, you’ve come to the right place. The AUKEY RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is on Amazon for $32 and includes 87 customizable RGB keys for your enjoyment. I’ve actually tried a similar keyboard, and it’s solid, so it won’t move around too much if you get excited during a gaming sesh. What are you waiting for? Grab this and make sure to type in A5HENT9D at checkout.

XPG SPECTRIX D50 16GB DDR4 RAM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Need a bit more multi-tasking power? Or just more RGB for your PC setup? Snag two 8GB sticks of XPG Spectrix RAM for just $95 today over at Newegg, normally priced at $140.



Your PC’s motherboard will need to be compatible with DDR4 for these fancy RAM sticks to work, but as long as that’s good you should be set.

This deal is only good for today! So don’t miss out. You’ll even get a little $10 Newegg digital gift card as an extra incentive for buying, so why not?

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/27/2020 and updated with new information on 2/07/2021.

Ring Fit Adventure | $70 | Amazon Walmart Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you ever look at your muscles and think “What if these were gigantic?” Do you dream of getting huge? Do you want to crush cans with your pecs? Well, okay, look, Ring Fit Adventure probably isn’t actually going to help with that, or at least not on its own. You’ll probably need a meticulous exercise routine, better diet, blah blah whatever, that sounds hard. But if you’re just looking for a steady and consistent way to stay healthy, Ring Fit is a surprisingly great option. Nintendo’s fitness RPG comes genuinely puts you through the ringer with a variety of exercises, from squats to planks. The game gets the most out of its unique ring-con accessory to make players feel the burn. From first hand experience, I can tell you its no joke. If you’re looking to try it out, Amazon and Walmart have it down to $70, which is $10 off its usual price.

The Echo Dot already hits the sweet spot of price and functionality for a voice assistant smart speaker, and the Echo Dot Kids Edition makes it more palatable for a child’s room or play space. It offers the same kind of functionality, but comes with a more adorable design—now with a tiger or panda face on the new globe-like shape—as well as a library of kids content via the included year of Amazon’s Kids+ content service.

Right now, you can pair an Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speaker with an Echo Glow lamp, which can change colors and is controlled by your voice, for just $70. That’s a $20 discount from the combined list price, and this bundle is the only way to get the full savings. You can also snag the Echo Dot Kids Edition by itself for $55, or $5 off list, if you’re not into the added Glow.

Bella Pro Series 2qt Touchscreen Air Fryer Image : Bella

Air frying is one of the latest hit kitchen trends, as these handy devices can crisp up your meats and veggies without the excessive grease and fat of traditional frying. We’ve featured a fair number of air fryers here at Kinja Deals over the past several months, but this might be the cheapest one yet.



Right now, Best Buy has a Bella Pro Series touchscreen air fryer for just $20, marked down from $45. Granted, it’s a small one: the 2qt capacity means it won’t handle a huge meal, but it could take the main course of a dinner for two, or maybe a crispy side. In any case, if you want to try out air frying without committing to a larger and pricier model, this $20 device is a good starter pick.

Tacklife Portable Power Station FO5YH4MC Image : Tacklife

Whether you’re outdoors camping, or your power is out at home, a portable generator comes in handy for recreational activities and emergency situations alike. From Kinja Deals reader-favorite brand Tacklife, this one is solar-powered and boasts a 300 watt-hour battery capacity. Measuring 14" x 9" x 7" and weighing 9.57 pounds in the box, its size is comparable to an industry-grade rugged laptop—compact enough to take on a trip, even in the trunk of a small sedan, but don’t count on fitting it in your pocket. Still, considering its diminutive dimensions, the Portable Power Station packs a real punch, capable of charging a smartphone more than 27 times, a laptop (or refrigerator!) for 6 hours, a 45-watt CPAP for 9 hours, and a car vac for 2.5 consecutive hours.

The generator includes the required three Lithium-ion batteries needed to operate the device and, for a limited time only, is discounted $65 using the promo code FO5YH4MC. As the weather grows colder, you might want to jump on this deal before it spikes back up to its full $215 list price. You’ve got until Friday night to secure a backup plan for any upcoming outdoor expeditions or blizzard-induced power outages bound to arise in the coming months.

TaoTronics Portable Space Heater 23KINJA8 Image : Andrew Hayward

Winter can bring some truly frigid days, and if your heating system can’t quite keep up or you don’t want to blast it throughout the house, here’s an option for easily bringing targeted heat to any room that needs it.

TaoTronics’ portable ceramic space heater is lightweight and even has a handle, and it provides up to 1500W of warming relief. It can oscillate too, plus it’ll automatically shut off if knocked over. It also comes with a remote for easy adjustments without leaving your bed, desk, or couch.

Right now, it’s marked down from $77 to just $59 when you use promo code 23KINJA8 for additional savings. I have a similar model and it’s a godsend for the extra-chilly nights in our barely-insulated upstairs bedrooms, which our furnace struggles to reach. It’s a very handy thing to have around!

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve Coffee Maker Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a big fan of these single-serve K-cup machines because I often make too much coffee and waste a lot of grounds. As a coffee lover, something quick to get me going in the morning is welcome, mostly because I’m still sleepy. The easier to operate, the better. This Keurig K-Mini Plus is just $79, and has a savings of $31.

This sleek black color is great if you’re trying to match it with other appliances or want it to blend in with whatever is already on your counter. It’s slim so that it won’t take up much space, and it has its own K-pod storage of up to nine little java units. You can use any K-pods in this machine as long as they are the same size. Most travel mugs fit snug right up to the drip, so if you’re on the move, you’ll have fresh hot joe too.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Ceramic Coated Knife Set (10 pc) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not a fancy chef or even really know what I’m doing in the kitchen. But I’m told owning good knives with control and grip is important. This sturdy and stunning set from Cuisinart is just that. These colorful ceramic coated knives are a perfect upgrade and only $15.

The handles are made of sleek and ergonomic, giving you comfort and charge over what you need to slice and dice. The stainless steel blades are ceramic coated and nonstick, making these easy to clean. The steel is sophisticated but not overstated, even with its bright hues. Somehow they seem to blend in with whatever else you have in your culinary arsenal. This set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, and a paring knife. All come with blade guards and the quality Cuisinart has come to be known for.

These will ship for free.

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KJAH046W Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $67 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJAH046W at checkout. That’s a $22 savings.

54-Pack: Jim Beam Single Serve Flavored Coffee Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you like your coffee with the fine taste of bourbon, then these Jim Beam Coffee Pods may be for you. Today only, you’ll get a 54-pack of single-serve coffee pods for a low $29, which is 20% off the original list price of $36. It’s compatible with the 2.0 Keurig, so all you’ve gotta do is place one in and let it rip. The Bourbon Vanilla sounds interesting. Time to get wasted wired!

Dyson V7 Allergy Image : Dyson

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $230 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.

A $120 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

TaoTronics Air Purifier 20KINJIA27 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been in the market for a new air purifier, you may want to give this one a try. The TaoTronics Air Purifier is only $136 with a clipped coupon, compounded with our exclusive promo code 20KINJIA27, and is equipped with a true HEPA filter. It can sift out dander, mold, and pollutants for anyone with horrible allergies. Nothing much to say, so go ahead and clear the air with a fresh new purchase for your dusty ass apartment.

Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam Image : Sheilah Villari

I know dashcams are popular for several reasons, but I never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago, a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant, it helped him and the police. They were able to see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. This morning you can grab this Vava 1080p 360° Swivel Angle Dash Cam and protect yourself no matter where you travel.

The Vava Dashcam has a wide viewing angle with crisp quality even in high-speed driving. The wide recording angle and LCD screen can capture the whole road with a clear definition. This means you can capture up to five lanes of traffic, and it aids in reducing blind spots. With Sony teaming up in this upgrade, you’ll also get crystal clear footage, especially at night in low-light. That same system also allows for tracking your exact driving route and speed. The built-in battery lets the cam monitor your car 24/7. It’s got a G-senor that automatically locks, saves video upon collision, and can’t be overwritten. And sharing is simple through social media or direct transfer, so getting evidence to authorities or insurance companies won’t be a hassle. It’s small enough not to obstruct your view of the road but powerful enough to get a full scope still. Plus, its magnetic installation takes mere seconds. This deal will run until February 11.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Lelo is the premium sex toy company you’ve been looking for. Everything on its site is meticulously designed and beautifully packaged. This week, the company is running a Valentine’s sale with up to 80% off select items. Today I’d like to focus on their luxury line of vibes for the guys. It’s been pointed out by persistent commenters that I don’t include the dudes enough, so here’s a round-up just for the bros. All the products you see here are 20% off through the rest of the week, so if price is a concern, you can put all your worries to rest.

First, we have a very traditional ring. The Tor 2 elevates the experience for you and/or your partner. This is made from very flexible, safe, and soft silicone to accommodate a variety of sizes. What I like about Lelo is that its toys really hold a charge in between power-ups. Expect almost two hours of playtime from a single charge. The Tor 2 is an upgrade on their older ring and is easy to operate even when in use. This is waterproof, so don’t be afraid to get adventurous. There are six stimulation modes, each with riveting intensity. A sexy satin pouch will accompany this for safekeeping.

Hugo is a high tech upgrade to a backdoor favorite. This remote control prostate massager can be used for solo sessions or with a significant other. Giving them the controls is always a fun way to spice things up. Hugo is sleekly designed for comfort and pleasure. There are two motors, one at the base and one in the tip. Expect the playtime and intensity to last two hours. While the toy itself charges by USB, the remote is all batteries, just like the old days. I can say from experience that hands-free orgasms are awesome. Hugo will absolutely do the job. As above, it’s all plush body-safe silicone with a low-key chic storage bag.

I maintain all toys can be used with a partner, but some are actually made for solo aviators. The F1S Prototype is sex tech at its finest. This is the world’s first SenSonic console for men. This is a huge step forward in this area, with all ten sensors included. Connect the F1S to Lelo’s app and control everything from there. This is the future of pleasure. Experiment with new waves and vibrations. Let this technology take you further than any toy has before. Ultra-smooth on the inside and sleek and demure on the outside. It’s designed to be easy to clean and can obviously handle liquids of all kinds. This bad boy will ride with you for two hours off of one charge. The nice thing here is a few surprises are included beyond the actual toy. You’ll get cleaning spray, gloves, a starter guide, and of course, the satin goodie pouch. The best of all is you also get a ‘Don’t Disturb’ sign. No more searching under the bed for a trusty rogue sock.

All of Lelo’s toys come with a 1-year warranty.

Naipo Shiatsu Massager Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s so much to be stressed out about nowadays, so why not decompress with a Naipo body massager? Only $47 (down from $100!) when you clip the coupon on the page, you can take advantage of some heated, deep kneaded massaging for your neck, back, shoulders, feet, and legs. The heat relaxes your muscles, while the actual massage nodes get all the knots out of your body so you can feel somewhat at ease again.

BOGO 50% off Valentine’s Sale BEMINE Image : Honey Play Box

I can’t think of a better way to end the year than with a huge sale at Honey Play Box. Buy one beautiful vibe, then get one 50% off. Just use the code BEMINE. This deal is excepted to run until the big day, February 14. This is a great time to grab a toy you’ve been thinking about for a lot less and spend the rest of 2021 taking care of yourself.

I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic ($39 if it’s your second item) wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns, the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well, your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style. Just promise to clean it before and after.

G/O Media may get a commission The Honey Wand Buy for $39 from Honey Play Box Use the promo code BEMINE

I’m a sucker for novelty vibes. I’m actually starting a collection and I can say Piggie Puff ($35, if it’s your deal vibe) will be added soon. The only thing this piggie is banking is a big ol’ punch of power if you choose to use this as it’s intended. There are ten air pulse vibration frequencies you can easily adjust to your needs. These do tend to be a little quieter than a traditional vibe, but by no means are they just a whisper. Made of smooth, soft silicone, it charges by USB and is waterproof.

G/O Media may get a commission Piggie Puff Buy for $35 from Honey Play Box Use the promo code BEMINE

Orders over $69 ship for free. Nice!

45% off One Item TAKE45 Image : Adam & Eve

It’s Self Love Week! With the lead up to Valentine’s Day, whether you’re with someone(s) or not, you should take a day for just yourself. Adam & Eve is running a sale to help celebrate. Take 45% off one select item in their store. And don’t worry it’ll designate if you can use the code TAKE45 or not. There are over a thousand products included with this discount to pick from so you’re sure to find just what you need.

Now, my favorite Jack Rabbit Signature Thrusting Rabbit rarely goes on sale. But with this code, you can still save 25%. This vibe is possibly my gold standard now, I will judge all other toys against it. Honestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit from Calexotics is just out of this world. It also arrives in this gorgeous white retro box. The silicone is plush and soothing. Each trust has perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session. The little bunny ears have seven vibrations, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy. I’ve tested a lot of these for you all so it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook. If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate upgrade. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised though.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts, oh boy does it last. The best is it’s in an all black bottle that is super discreet, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings Image : Sheilah Villari

Have a Disney fan in your life and you’re stuck what to grab for Valentine’s Day? These fetching Minnie Mouse Crystal Stud Earrings are 80% off and come with an adorable matching trinket dish to store them in.

They come in three colors clear, blue, and pink. They were designed exclusively for Macy’s, so you won’t be able to grab these at the Disney Store. I personally think the traditional clear are perfect, sparkly, and sophisticated. You can be a nerd and still be high fashion. The earrings are set in sterling silver, and the dish is made from sturdy ceramic. Both feature Minnie’s signature bow. These earrings are just the right touch to bring Disneybounding to your everyday life.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Image : Andrew Hayward

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 43,000+ reviews.

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 20% off the list price.

40-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 40 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

On the east coast, we finally got our first snowfall, and it has reminded me that everyone should have a pair of warm slippers to avoid cold, hardwood floors. If you have carpet, this isn’t the post for you. You can grab a pair of women’s moccasin slippers (weird appropriation of Native American culture, but go off), or a pair of men’s clog slippers for $100 at Macy’s. You know the deal—Uggs are made out of real sheep’s fur and skin, so it’ll keep your feet insulated and happy whenever you wear them. What are you waiting for?

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $7 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

30% off Vibrators and Bundles Image : MysteryVibe

A lot of companies have been dropping their V-Day deals early to help everyone set the mood whether with a partner for for some personal time. Our pals at MysteryVibe are among those fabulous businesses with a fabulous deal. Right now save 30% on Vibrators and Bundles.

I’m a big fan of the Poco and recommended it as one of my favorites. This bendable bullet vibe is great for solo flights but is pretty fun with a partner. Design your own vibration pulses through the companies app and let your significant other do some of the driving. If that’s not the perfect way to spend a chilly fall weekend I don’t know what is. This bundle ($101) gives you the vibe, the Poco play cards (if you need instruction or inspiration), and Astroglide lube.

Now for the dudes. And yes the sex tech continues with the Tenuto. This vibe is operated with the app as well to send all the right rhythms to your boy bits. It’s a wearable vibrator to stimulate three pleasure zones for both you and your ‘love-ah.’ Control the flow and get extra playtime in with this gentlemanly accessory. The Tenuto bundle ($177) also comes with cards specific to this toy and Astroglide. This is a great gift to elevate the time you’ve been spending with your beloved. Keep your Tenuto close and your snuggle bunny closer.

All these bundles will ship for free.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Media Sale Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a fresh batch of media to help get you through the rest of the pandemic-intensified winter, you’re in luck: Amazon is holding a huge Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale on physical media, which includes movies and TV shows.



There’s a whole lot included in the promotion. If you’re keen on box sets, for example, you can snag the 4K Blu-ray complete set of Game of Thrones for $156 or Star Trek: The Next Generation in on Blu-ray for $123. There’s the Bill & Ted movie trilogy on Blu-ray for $27, as well as The Dark Knight ($20) and Indiana Jones Blu-ray ($30) box sets.

As far as individual movies go, you could snag Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 4K for less than $8, Captain Marvel on DVD for $13, or Better Off Dead on DVD for just $5. Into high-res anime remasters? Ghost in the Shell is $15 in 4K while Akira is $38. In any case, whatever you pick from the promo, the lowest-priced item of the three is the freebie at checkout.

Browse the extensive listings and see what you find! We’ve also highlighted some of the best gaming deals in the sale, too, if you’re looking for fresh things to play.

In the mood to revisit the Dark Knight’s animated adventures? Amazon is offering bargain basement prices on a few robust Batman Blu-ray sets at the moment. You can snag the Batman 80th Anniversary Collection, a Blu-ray set of 18 feature-length animated films, for just $42 right now when you clip the coupon—a 53% savings off the list price

There’s also Batman Beyond: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $37 with a coupon clip, while Batman: The Complete Animated Series is $47 on Blu-ray when you clip the coupon on the page.

