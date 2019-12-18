Wednesday's Best Deals: A Huge Star Wars Merch Sale, Gaming Gold Box, Dumb Shelf, and More

A Canon 50mm lens, Klymit sleeping pad, Thermapen Mk4, and a Bahamas cruise lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.



The Hue Play is the best backlight around and this bundle essentially saves you $45 if you want to go all-in on Philip’s smart lighting system. Plus, you get a $50—that’s extra money, baby. On top of that, if you’re a a Best Buy membership (it’s free to sign up) the price is just $120.



I’ve been using a pair with my gaming desktop for the past few months and it’s easily my favorite RGB accessory. Not only does it look great when you first boot it up, but unlike the rest of my setup, I see the lights working in game.



I’ve used it with both Razer Synapse, which displays game-specific lighting effects (e.g., flashing green when a Set item drops in Diablo III or glows blue when my shield is up as Reinhardt in Overwatch) and the Hue Sync app, which samples and reflects whatever is on your screen. Of course, how much you’ll get from the former depends on developer adoption.

Not much of a gamer? You can also just mount Hue Play behind your TV and use it as a backlight. It functions a lot like the Hue LightStrip, but easier to set up. Of course, it works with all of the Hue accessories you already own.

This offer is unlikely to last. So, I’d act fast.

TaoTronics Active Noise Canceling Headphones LBAKMMEL at checkout Graphic : Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: these TaoTronics’ noise canceling over-ears are down to just $23 today with promo code LBAKMMEL and when you clip the coupon on the page.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They promise last 24 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable and durable, and fold up for easy storage.

PC Gaming and Streaming Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a number of PC gaming and streaming products. Inside, you’ll find a number of Razer keyboards and mice, Blue microphones and Audio-Technica headphones to level up your game play.



Highlights include the Blackwidow Lite for $63, the DeathAdder mouse for $25 (though it’s been this price a lot lately,) Logitech G502 SE Hero mouse for $30, and the $200 Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a bunch of gear here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options.



Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM Lens Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning photographers—throw out your kit lens and pick up this $100 Canon 50mm f/1.8 lens.



This lens offers the best dollar-per-dollar value in photography, bar none. It stops all the way down to f/1.8, letting in plenty of light and blurring backgrounds for awesome portraits.

All budget-conscious photogs and students out there should own this lens. This second-generation model offers a quieter autofocus than its predecessor and creates equally sharp images. If you have a Canon EF camera, this is a no-brainer.

Anker Prizm Projector Photo : Tercius Bufete

At 480p and 100 lumens, this Anker projector isn’t going to blow you away in the image quality department. But at $50, it’s an incredible bargain and a terrific, fun gift.



It’s great to pair with retro consoles, to use in kids’ bedrooms and awesome for weird, projector-centric photo projects. Just make sure to clip the coupon code to get the $50 price.

Shep called this $19 shelf from Elevation Lab dumb. It is. But the good kind of dumb, like eating cheese despite being lactose sensitive, or telling your ex how you still value her friendship...



Um.

You know what’s not dumb? Using the promo code KINJASHELF to bring it down to just $19. In his review, Shep said:

In hindsight, the Elevation Shelf is about as simple and obvious as a product can be. And yet, there are surprisingly few low profile under-desk storage options out there, and those that do exist require drilling into your desk, which may be frowned upon your office. In fact, I’d say 99% of desk organization products are things that go on top of your desk, but for small items like your wallet and keys, utilizing the oft-wasted area under your desk is a much better use of space.

Get yours, or else we’ll know who the real dummy is. (It’s me, it’s always me.)

We are now days away from Chrismas and if you’re in charge of cooking the big meal, that is a lot of pressure. You do not want to undercook or overcook the meal. Make sure that doesn’t happen by getting yourself a ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4 while it is $20 off. You can get the Thermapen in gray, black, white, yellow, green, purple, pink blue, sky blue, or red for $79 for a limited time only.



4-Night Bahamas Cruise Photo : Norwegian Cruise Line

The end of 2019 has been truly wild. Whether the year treated you horribly or amazing, going away on a cruise is always a good way to celebrate a new year. Leave 2019 in the past and start 2020 off on the right foot by booking a vacation. You can go on a 4-Night Bahamas Cruise starting out at $199 on Norwegian Sky. And the best part? It has a free open bar. Plus, it has free shore excursions, free WiFi, and more.



The prices on this cruise vacation package are per person and vary based on length of stay (between two to 10 days), the port of departure, and more. You can leave from New York, Orlando, Miami. Transportation to the port of departure is not included in the cost.

These prices are available now through December 31, 2019. Get that trip before the decade ends!

NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you rely on hotel shampoo and soap whenever you travel? It is time to grow up. That soap is horrible for your skin. Instead, you need to get this NIVEA Men 5 Piece On-the-Go Grooming Set while it is $13.



Included in the set is NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm, Sensitive Shaving Gel, Sensitive Face Wash, Sensitive Protective Lotion, and Sensitive Body Wash, plus a travel bag. All of these NIVEA products will help keep your skin healthy while you’re away from home. Airplanes can really dry out your skin, so you’ll want to have the lotion and face wash handy.

Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad (Green) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

There’s roughing it, and there’s roughing it. And guess what, sleeping with a sleeping bag alone is going to ruin your morning and the rest of your camping trip. Take it from me, I thought a yoga mat and a sleeping bag were enough—they were not, and I had an awful time. Invest in this $28 Klymit Static V Sleeping Pad.



This is about $10 off its regular price and the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Last Minute Gift Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Adventurers up to 40% off a ton of gear during REI’s Last Minute Sale. The adventurer’s favorite retailer is slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Clif, Gregory, Eagle Creek, and a whole lot more.



This sale runs until the 24th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early. And, not to be that guy but... there’s only a few weeks days until Christmas and you don’t want say “it’s coming in the mail” on the big day.

So visit the deal page to see all of your options during what’s more than likely, REI’s final sale of the year.

Looking to get some new workout gear ahead of making your New Year’s Resolution? You can snag some great workout attire, thanks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is $150 and the $600 box is $275.



Each box will include a combination of the following:



Pants (Passage, Transit, Bradbury, Base Series)

Shorts (All Over Series, Capital, Base Series, Breakaway, Zuma)

Tees (Convoy Series, Club, Terminal Series, Varsity)

Midlayers/Outerwear (Transit, Porter Series, Gate Jacket)

Both Olivers Mystery Boxes are available now through 12/18 (while supplies last).

REI Outlet Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Need to order some last-minute Christmas gifts? This REI Outlet Sale has deals on products you already know a love. You can gift the VSCO Girl (or Boy) in your life a Hydro Flask, while some products are up to 50% off. Know an avid hiker? Make sure they have a new backpack to hold all of the essentials and boots that will keep their feet secure on the trails.

Looking for a sweet gift for the outdoorsy person in your life? Right now Biolite is offering our readers a free Solar Carry Case with the purchase of their awesome Wood & Charcoal Burning FirePit .

It offers a really unique, hassle-free and smoke-less fire pit experience thanks to the convection fans that both stoke the flames and reduce smoke. It’ll fit up to four logs of 16-inch firewood, which you can watch burn through its mesh sidewalls. And perhaps the best part? It comes with a grill grate, which transforms it into an on-the-go hibachi grill.

The carry case, too, offers a nifty feature: it’ll charge your FirePit when not in use with an integrated solar panel. Plus, it’s made with a waterproof nylon so it’ll protect from light rain.

Just add both the BioLite FirePit and Solar Carry Case and use the promo code KINJAFIRE during checkout to see the discount. Just be warned, tbis offer ends on Thursday, so get yours before this deal is snuffed out.

Unisex Cashmere Plaid Scarf Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, you probably don’t think anything that is $7 will make you feel fancy, but cashmere sure can. If you need a new scarf before the winter weather slams us, you can get a Unisex Cashmere Plaid Scarf from eBay. You can choose from 62 different plaid patterns, whatever floats your boat. Also, when you buy two scarves, you get one free, just add three scarves to your cart.



50% off Everything, Plus 20% Off Your Purchase Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The craziness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but holiday savings are still here. J. Crew Factory is stacking up their savings, so you can shop for everyone on your list. Right now, almost everything is 50% off, plus you can get 20% off your order when you use promo code SWEET. Some items are excluded from this sale.

$50 Cheesecake Factory Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Look, I know the menu at the Cheesecake Factory is insane. Any menu longer than 10 pages is absolutely wild. But, still, that brown bread. *Chef’s Kiss* Anyhow, if your family and friends (or just you) love the Cheesecake Factory, you’re in luck. You can get a $50 Cheesecake Factory for $10 off on Amazon when you use promo code CHEESECAKES.



You will save $10 on gift card orders of $50 or more. The gift card will be delivered by email (you can send it to yourself or someone else).

$50 Grubhub Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

It is cold as hell out. No one actually wants to drive to the store to get food or pick up takeout. Snag a $50 Grubhub Gift Card for $10 off on Amazon when you use promo code GRUBHUB at checkout. Get this as a gift for someone who loves to order in, or better yet, a gift for your next meal at home.



You will save $10 on gift card orders of $50 or more. The gift card will be delivered by email (you can send to yourself or someone else).

$100 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Stuck on gift ideas? Christmas is basically here. Don’t get trapped without a present. Right now, you can get a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $15 off when you use promo code ITUNESPROMO. If that is outside of the pre-agreed upon budget, you can also get a $50 iTunes gift card for $7.50 off when you use promo code ITUNESSAVE.



Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Life uh... finds a way. If you love a shirtless Jeff Goldblum, make sure you always have access to the video. You can get all five of the films in the Jurassic Universe when you snag the Blu-ray copy of the Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection. We won’t blame you if you skip over rewatching Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom or Jurassic Park 3.



3 Months of Kindle Unlimited Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Log out of your social media apps and grab your Kindle. It is time to start reading more. If you’re trying to focus on bettering yourself in 2020, here is your chance. You can get 3 Months of Kindle Unlimited for only $1. That is a savings of $29.



With this subscription, you’ll have access to over one million book titles. You can browse the magazine of the month to get all of the latest scoop. Kindle Unlimited isn’t just for physical reading, you can also listen to thousands of audiobooks.

After your 3-month subscription ends, you will be charged full price for Kindle Unlimited, which is $10 a month. The offer does not apply to prior purchases, to get full details, you can check out Amazon’s Terms & Conditions page.

Echo Dot + 1-Month of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $1 with a 1 month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Altogether this will cost you about $11 or $9 for Prime members.



This is an amazing deal, considering an Echo Dot will typically cost you $25 on a good day. (Of course, you’re obviously paying with more than cash alone with an Echo device. But if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, this is a good buy.)

Just a reminder, after the 1-month promotional subscription period, your subscription automatically renews at $10/month (or $8/month for Prime members) until you cancel.

LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The Star Wars deals are coming in full force (no pun intended) this week. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing, it seems a number of Star Wars products are on sale. If you’re looking for a fun project for the family, you’ll want to grab this 1,106-piece LEGO Star Wars BB-B Building Set. It is marked down to $63 (that’s $37 off) at Walmart, right now.



Just a note, this LEGO BB-8 does not roll. Along with a decorative stand, the building set also includes a teeny, tiny BB-8 figure. Can you spot him in the photo? Just try not to lose one of the 1,000+ pieces while putting this together.

Star Wars Toys, Games, Books, and Costumes Gold Box Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

We do want to highlight two big break out items in this sale. Star Wars: Imperial Assault is marked down to just $40, which is a cheap as taking candy from Baby Yoda. The famous Millennium Falcon with Han Solo Funko Pop! is down to its absolute lowest price as well.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box, which means these prices are for today only and while supplies last.

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now, Amazon Prime members can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on Woot. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.



And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $39. If you own a PS4 or know someone who will receive one as a gift, this is a perfect stocking stuffer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For December, you’ll get a chance to play Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross.



Ring Fit Adventure Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Feel free to cancel your Peloton membership, now that Ring Fit Adventure is down to just $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this game and accessory bundle.



To play, you’ll need to attach one Joy-Con to a leg strap, and the other to a wild peripheral, the Ring-Con. When used in tandem, these two accessories will keep track of your movements and help you interact with game.

Just a heads up, you’re going to look undeniably silly with this workout, but that’s part of the fun. If the Wii Fit is any indication, this type of workout gamification will be an addictive, welcome addition to a healthy lifestyle.

Xbox One S Digital Edition Consol Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Are you still stuck on what to get someone for Christmas? Well, the Xbox One S Digital Edition Console is back down to $149 on Amazon, which is how cheap it was on Black Friday. You can go all-digital with this Xbox One S model. It’s time to stop getting up to change discs when you’d much rather continue sitting and gaming.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One Photo : Walmart

Getting ready for the new Star Wars movie coming out this week? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Walmart for PS4 and Xbox One.

Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

For anyone who has awkwardly stood on their tiny bath mat and tried not to get water all over the floor, there is a better mat out there for you. The Lifewit Bathroom XL Bath Mat is long as hell at 59" x 20". You can get this fluffy bath mat for $23 on Amazon when you clip the $7 coupon and use promo code GV89ZC6G at checkout.



Sable Memory Foam Pillow for Side Sleeping Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Not everyone sleeps the same, which means that all pillows should not be designed the same way. If you’re an avid side sleeper, you’re going to want to snag st two-pack of Sable Memory Foam Pillows for Side Sleeping while it is only $30 on Amazon. Just use promo code KINJA5OU at check out to get that discount.

Forever Roll Starter Kit Photo : Charmin

Advertisement

Are you fucking tired of running out of toilet paper? Seriously, it is so shitty to be on the toilet and reach for a square, only to find it is all gone. Never worry about that crap again when you get a Forever Roll Starter Kit from Charmin. You can choose from three different options: Holder Stand, Screw-In Wall Mount, and Adhesive Wall Mount. Each Starter Kit comes with a holder and three Forever Rolls, so you seriously won’t run out of toilet paper for forever. Snag a Starter Kit now while they are 20% off (from now until January 1, 2020).

LG 27" 4K UHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This 27" LG gaming monitor checks a ton of boxes when it comes to what you want from a gaming monitor. First, it has a fast 5ms response time, a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and right now it’s down to its Black Friday Price.



While its 60hz refresh rate is kind of a bummer, it’s still a solid monitor for non-competitive gamers. While it’s not optimal for first-person shooters, it promises accurate colors (99% sRGB,) great viewing angles, and super thin bezels.

Anker makes a ton of excellent products, and the Soundcore Wakey is a few of those mushed together. $75 for an FM radio would seem like a lot, but this model also acts as a Qi wireless charger, a dual-port USB charger, a Bluetooth speaker, and a white noise machine—that’s a lot of utility in a beautifully designed package.



Right now, you can get the Wakey for $25 off its usual price, no coupon necessary.

Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Advertisement

GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you’re the type of person who knows how to operate a jump starter (or wants to learn, at least), you’re in luck. The GOOLOO SuperSafe Car Jump Starter is $47 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and promo code YNIGPLFH. The jump starter works on most 12-volt vehicles (cars, motorcycles, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, SUVs, lawnmowers, yachts, boat, snowmobiles). It is fully charged in five hours and can hold a charge for more than three months.



Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Don’t say goodbye to your shoe addiction in 2020. Embrace it. But, the disorder of shoes all over the place definitely needs to end. Do yourself a favor, get a 2-pack of the Lifewit Shoe Storage Organizer. You can snag these for $22 on Amazon when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code L9AO7OQ4.



Each storage bag can hold 12 regular-sized pairs of shoes. They also come with adjustable dividers, so you can fit bigger shoes and boots in there as well. Even though these are designed for shoe storage, the bags can also double as storage for clothing, toys, and more.

Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Have some trips planned for the upcoming holidays? Do yourself a favor and get the only toiletry bag you’ll ever need. The Zero Grid Travel Dopp Bag is only $16 when you use promo code 7LMH2ZGX. It is made from highly-durable ripstop nylon, so it will last you years and years. It is liquid-resistant, so you can easily pack your shampoo, toothpaste, mouthwash, and more.



If you wear glasses, it never hurts to have an extra pair. Whether you love your current frames or hate them, you’re going to want to check out this sale of 30% off lenses with any frames purchase at EyeBuyDirect. Just enter promo code NEWLENS at checkout to save. It shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg just to be able to see.



Anyone who is on the market for a new pair of full-rim frames can check out the Yokote Matte Black Eyeglasses. If you’re tired of standard black frames and want a pop of color, you’ll love the Dutchess Matte Pink Eyeglasses.

Oooh Yeah Men’s Soft Cozy Sherpa Slippers Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

The discount code will automatically apply at checkout if you choose only from the slippers on the sale page. The discounted slippers are available in sizes medium narrow and large narrow, in a few different colors;

Sueded Cotton Polos Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Jachs makes some of our favorite menswear, and this weekend only, they’re discounting a ton of sueded cotton polos. With the promo code P19, you can upgrade your wardrobe for just $19.



Polo lovers have five colors to choose from, plus a couple of rugby polos for good measure. These typically sell for around $60, so it’s an unbelievably good time to buy.

$100 Off Overcoats Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Look your best during winter with a discounted Indochino overcoat for a low $295. Use our exclusive promo code KINJA to take $100 off Indochino’s collection of handsome top coats for cold weather season. Choose from a dozen styles made with wool and cashmere.



And as with all things Indochino, you get to customize everything about your topcoat. Switch up the pockets, lining, buttons, and more. You can even add a monogram.

If you’re looking for a terrific, bespoke coat for the winter, this is the time to buy. Just remember, this discount will only last the 20th.

Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $30 Amazon credit when you use promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S.



Soundcore Trance Bluetooth Speaker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Anker makes some of our favorite accessories and speakers, and right now you can pick up their brand new Soundcore Trance Bluetooth speaker for just $110. This IPX7 waterproof bluetooth speaker packs a 5.25" woofer and 2" tweeter for the kind of sound you’d love when you’re at a party or having a bbq outdoors. And, yeah, that may be inadvisable right now, but this introductory rate trumps such bad timing.



With a battery life of about 18 hours, this speaker will last longer than you will on the dance floor. Better still, like our favorite gaming accessories, this speaker has RGB lighting which promise to pulses and reacts to the music playing.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

Advertisement

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)

Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

15% Off Sitewide Photo : Sunday Scaries

Advertisement

Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.