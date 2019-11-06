Wednesday's Best Deals: 75" TCL TV, Bosch Tools, NFL Sweatpants, Reese's Miniatures, and More

The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A giant 75" TV, discounted NFL sweats from Fanatics, a fart launcher, and a big ol’ bag of Reese’s mini cups lead off Wednesday’s best deals.



ARRIS SURFboard (32x8) Docsis 3.0 Cable Modem Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $68, a new all-time low for. This model supports maximum download speeds of over a gigabit, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there.



Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out.

TCL 75S425 75" TV Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

We’re getting close to prime TV buying season but, like a retailer putting up Christmas decorations the day after Halloween, TCL just can’t wait. The company is known for making stunning-yet-affordable TVs, but the bigger ones are often more expensive. Today, TCL’s 75" 4K TV is down to a low $700, which is comparable to where we’ve seen its smaller cousins in the past.



At this point, the question isn’t really whether you’ve made the switch to wireless headphones; it’s how many pairs you own. It’s not a bad idea to keep a spare pair in your gym bag, your luggage, or your car for those times that you forget to pack your primary pair.



Enter today’s one-day Amazon sale on Sony headphones, with two options to choose from. Battery life is a standout here, clocking in at 35 hours on the on-ears, and incredible 15 hours on the earbuds. The earbuds are also notable for packing in gigantic 12mm drivers for improved sound quality.

They’re both down to $38 today, and the both usually sell for between $48 and $60, so grab a set. Or grab both. Just grab them today.

Up to 20% Cash Back On Select Products With Amazon Prime Credit Card Screenshot : Amazon

If you’re an Amazon Prime member and if you pay your credit card bills off every month, then there’s a really good chance you already have an Amazon Prime credit card to get that sweet, sweet 5% cash back on every purchase. For a limited time though, you can boost that 5% to as much as 20% on select products throughout the store, including a bunch of brand name tech.



You can find all of the eligible items on this page, and we’ve highlighted a few of our favorites below. If you have a Prime credit card tied to your account, you should also see the offer in small print on the individual product page.

Also note that in many cases, the bonus applies to multiple SKUs within the same product family (i.e. the promotional page lists this 128GB microSD card as being eligible for 15% cash back, but you’ll get the same offer for 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB cards as well as long as they’re shipped and sold by Amazon).

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JUMBO20, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $170. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $300 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $220 with code JUMBO20 for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

If you have any DIY projects on the docket, Amazon just drove the price of this Bosch 12-Volt combo kit down to $99.



That price gets you a PS41 impact driver and a PS31 drill-driver, plus a carrying case to keep them organized. We love Bosch’s 12V tools for their slimline battery design, which makes the drills much more maneuverable than the competition. I actually recently bought this exact set, and while I haven’t driven too many screws with them yet, they’re definitely more ergonomic than my old Black & Decker.

15% Off Temperature-Regulating Sheets KINJA Photo : My Sheets Rock

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code KINJA. My Sheets Rock makes their bedsheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



2.6" Stainless Steel Blade Pocket Knife Graphic : Shep McAllister

You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be opened. Or a blister pack needs to be sliced? Or a rope needs to be cut? You could be that person for $16.



The Kershaw Shuffle II is small, 2.6" blade that can fit into any pocket, and the end of the handle even doubles as a screwdriver head in a pinch. Today’s price is the best Amazon’s listed in months, and is about $2-$4 less than usual.

Annual Holiday Sale Photo : Wayfair

While Christmas isn’t technically that close, the season has already begun now that it is November. If you want to get ready for the holidays, you’ll want to shop for some deals on Christmas decor. You can save up to 70% during Wayfair’s Annual Holiday Sale.



During this sale, you can get up to 50% off Christmas trees and 55% off on wreaths. Christmas indoor decor starts at $13, while ornaments are $5 when you buy five or more. Which is a no brainer, since you need more than five ornaments. You can check out the entire sale to see what else is on sale, as it might be seasonally themed, but the deals are on more than just Christmas decor.

iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550, aside from having a bag of letters for a name, is one of the company’s smartest robot vacuums. It can map multiple floors of your house, connects to Alexa, and can power through pet hair. It even comes with a dock that empties its container regularly. This high-end model usually pushes close to $1,000, but today it’s down to just $799.

Refurb Philips Hue 4-Bulb Starter Kit with Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today Woot has a terrific deal on the 4-bulb Philips Hue starter set.



If you’re just starting your collection, $120 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is a solid buy. Just remember that this price expires at the end of the day, so don’t let the lights go out on the deal before you pick a set up.

If push came to shove, you could accomplish any kitchen task with just three knives: a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife. We’re huge fans of Kyoku’s beautifully forged Damascus steel blades, and you can get a set with all three of those knives for $169 by clipping the $20 coupon and using promo code KYOKUAPF.



Fall Cleanup Sale Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

It’s fall, which means your yard is a mess. It’s time to trim some branches, blow some leaves, and maybe cut down a few troublesome trees. Amazon is currently running a fall clean up sale for today only on awesome gear like this Greenworks electric chainsaw for $205, and other practical, but admittedly less fun gear like this backpack leaf blower for $210. These deals expire at midnight PST, so don’t wait too long.

AmazonBasics Home Improvement Essentials Sale Screenshot : Eric Ravenscraft

For a generic brand, AmazonBasics has pretty reliable variety of products and right now many of the products you’d need around your house are on sale for up to 30% off.

Rechargeable AA batteries and AAA batteries are starring the show, with 15% off of 4- or 8-packs. You can also pick up a grounded extension cord, curtain rods, or a pack of microfiber dish cloths, among plenty of other deals you can score to spruce up your home. To see all of the other deals, head over to Amazon here.

FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Update: These are now a dollar cheaper than yesterday (price adjusted below).

Do you go through boxes of treats in only a couple of days? You’ve got a treat addict in your home. No judgment here, my cats are seriously addicted to Greenies. Thankfully, Greenies are good for your pet’s dental health. At least, that is what I remind myself as I give them their AM and PM treat feedings.



Right now, you can get a massive 21 oz. tub of FELINE GREENIES Natural Dental Care Cat Treats for only $6 on Amazon. That is $14 off the normal retail price. You can actually get this for even cheaper, it is 40% off if you choose the Subscribe & Save option. But, just a reminder, it is only 40% off one item in your first shipment.

Maybe you like to feel really warm and cozy when it’s cold outside. Maybe you’re stressed about your favorite sports website imploding in spectacular fashion. Either way, these weighted blankets can make you feel just a little bit better.



Deals are available today on two sizes of 15 pound blankets (remember, bigger isn’t necessarily better, since the weight will be distributed over a larger area), or one 20 pounder. Personally, I want my weighted blankets to be capable of breaking ribs, but the general recommendation is 10% of your body weight. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

In all three cases, be sure to clip the $10 coupon on the product page, and use the corresponding promo code at checkout.

Photo : Tim Dennert ( ( Unsplash

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $459 roundtrip (in a double decker A380!), but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until November 12, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between November or December and May. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later. That’s exactly what I did with a cheap flight from Newark to Athens in a previous Emirates sale, and now I have the entire trip planned out.

Custom Beauty Kit Photo : Tarte

If you love Tarte Cosmetics, their best deal of the year is back. The $63 Custom Beauty Kit is in stock and you’re going to get seven full-sized items included in that price. You get to choose a foundation, a blush or bronzer, an eyeshadow palette, mascara, lipstick, makeup bag, and more.



While Tarte’s extremely popular Shape Tape concealer is not available in the Custom Beauty Kit, it is also on sale today. It’s marked down to $20 (which is $7 off) for today only.

NFL Sweatpants Graphic : Shep McAllister

We’re now firmly ensconced in the most sartorially cozy time of the year. I speak, of course, of sweatpants season.



For a limited time at Fanatics, you can rep your favorite NFL team while staying warm and comfortable for just $26 with exclusive promo code KINJANFL, which’ll also get you free shipping.

That code will work on every pair of sweatpants on this page. And whether your team is absolute butt like my Atlanta Falcons, or depressingly stiff and efficient like the Patriots, the pants will be just as comfortable either way.

Mario Badescu Peptide Renewal Serum, 1 oz. Graphic : Shep McAllister

Mario Badescu’s Peptide Renewal Serum is full of a bunch of ingredients I don’t claim to understand that can fight the signs of aging skin. The 1 oz. bottle is rarely discounted from its usual $45, but Amazon’s rolled it back to $38 in what’s sure to be a sale as fleeting as youth itself.



Here’s what our own Megan Collins had to say about it:

It’s pumped full of collagen-boosting peptides to help skin look smoother, lifted and more toned. Plus, white willow bark exfoliates to make dull skin look more radiant. Yes, radiant I said goddamnit!

Fall Outerwear Photo : Jachs

It is already November and that means the slightly warmer temperatures are officially gone. It is only just going to get colder now, so it is time to bundle up. To prepare for winter, you can shop Jachs’ all-new Fall Outerwear, starting at $34. To get these great prices, you just need to use promo code OUTR at checkout.

Doctor Who: Complete David Tennant Collection Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

David Tennant was and still is the best Doctor. Don’t @ me. Carrying the mantle for three series, Tennant retired in 2010, but you can revisit his tenure with this 14 disc Blu-ray collection featuring his entire run. Clip the $6.62 coupon and your final total will be $26 at checkout, a shockingly low price for dozens of hours of Tennant’s doctor.



Jack Ryan Kindle Ebook Sale Graphic : Amazon

To celebrate the second season of its original series Jack Ryan, starring Jim Halpert and Bunk, Amazon’s marked down 13 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan novelsto just $5 each on Kindle. At the very least, you’ve got to read The Hunt for Red October.



$50 iTunes Gift Card Graphic : Shep McAllister

An iTunes gift card is a great, easy gift idea for any iPhone or Mac owner, and for a limited time, you can get a $50 card on Amazon for just $42.50 with promo code ITUNES.



The card is valid on apps, Apple Music subscriptions, Apple Arcade, movies, Apple TV+, iCloud storage, and more, so it’ll definitely get used.

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Buttheads Fart Launcher 300 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Toys for kids are stupid. But dear lord, they provide hours of fun. Not only just for kids but adults too. This $17 Buttheads Fart Launcher 3000 might seem moronic, but the whole family will laugh when you bust this out. In reality, I can imagine many adults without any kids will get amusement out of this.



Final Fight Arcade Cabinet Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Your home arcade—an increasingly affordable thing to have in your house—isn’t complete without at least one late 80's beat ‘em up. Which makes this $199 Final Fight arcade cabinet an essential. One of the classic of the genre, Final Fight is recreated in this 3/4 scale replica cabinet in all its glory. As a bonus, the cabinet also comes with 1944 The Loop Master, Ghost ’N Goblins, and Strider if you get tired of Final Fight. Which you won’t.

And don’t forget, this $279 Mortal Kombat cabinet is also still on sale. That means for less than $500, you can put seven games and two cabinets in your den. A respectable start for any home arcade collection.

Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster | $9 | Amazon | Clip the 15% coupon, plus an extra $4.65 off at checkout

It must be nice to be your dog. Your dog doesn’t need to worry about money or coupons. Your dog just cares about chasing, finding, and then retrieving tennis balls. With this Nerf Tennis Ball Blaster you can launch those tennis balls across the yard with minimal effort. Just be sure to click the 15% off coupon—which will also drop about $4.65 off the price when you checkout, bringing the final total to $9.

If you own a PlayStation 4, or are planning to buy one soon, today’s $39 deal for a year’s worth of PlayStation Plus is about as cheap as the service ever gets.



Just a heads up, this is for a physical card, so you’ll need to wait for it to ship. But this is a great price, and one that’s unlikely to be bested during the holiday season, at least not by more than a few bucks.

Humble Monthly Graphic : Shep McAllister

Humble Monthly’s new batch of early unlock games just unlocked, and it’s another solid trio. If you subscribe (or are already subscribed) to the service this month, you’ll get a Steam copy of Yakuza Kiwami, Soul Caliber VI (Geralt!!), and My Time At Portia instantly, in addition to whatever mystery games unlock at the end of the month.



As always, the games are yours to keep even if you cancel your $12 per month subscription, 5% of your subscription price goes to charity, and you get other benefits as well like discounts in the Humble store.

Deals You May Have Missed

Okay, so it isn’t actually Christmas yet. But, for many people, the Christmas season has officially begun now that it is November. If you’re looking for ways to feel festive this holiday season, you’re going to want this Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up (Advent Calendar). It is currently marked down by $16 on Amazon.



This calendar is a little different from the other Harry Potter calendars we’ve opened so far. There aren’t toys inside of each day, instead, there are little ornaments. They can either be hung on the pop-up tree in the book or your actual Christmas tree.

Mortal Kombat Arcade Cabinet Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Growing up in the 90s, owning a Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet felt like an impossible dream. Now, you can get one 3/4 scale cabinet with Mortal Kombat 1-3 for less than the cost of an average domestic flight. Whether that means you’ll finally be able to beat Jerry, who always handed you your own butt in high school, is another matter.



I would posit that Catan is basically the Monopoly for the modern board game landscape. Pretty much everyone knows how to play, everyone owns a copy, and it’s a good default activity for a small group of people. There are better German-style board games (in the same way that Life or Clue is better than Monopoly), but at least Catan is a lot better than Monopoly.



There have been a few deals on various styles of Catan lately, but $30 is a really good price for the standard edition. Bug customer support enough, and they might even sell it to you for two bricks and a wheat.

Mission: Impossible 6-Movie Collection Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

The Mission: Impossible franchise is about three things: peeling off fake faces, convoluted spy plots, and Tom Cruise doing insane things no rational person should ever try doing in real life. Now, you can own all six movies in the franchise—all in 4K—for $50, the lowest and nuttiest price ever for this nutty series.

10-Pack Hanes ComfortSoft Boxer Briefs Graphic : Shep McAllister

If your underwear drawer is largely populated with the threadbare boxers you bought back in high school, today’s a great chance to refresh your entire collection. Use promo code KJBXR to get 10 pairs of Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs for $27. You can put the calculator down: that’s less than $3 per pair.



Hanes ComfortSoft boxer briefs aren’t made from merino wool or highly technical materials like some more expensive underwear, but they’re great everyday boxer briefs, and one of our readers’ favorite brands.

It is time to ditch the t-shirts and pull on a nice sweater and a wool coat. But don’t pay full price for those items! Right now, you can shop the 40%, 50%, 60% Off Flash Sale at J. Crew Factory.



You can get 60% off select men’s and women’s fall picks, 50% off everything else, and an additional 40% off clearance. You can get the extra discount on clearance when you use the promo code SALEYES.

Wellen Organic Jeans Photo : Huckberry

Really good jeans are hard to find for $44. Really good jeans for $44 that are also sustainably sourced and better for the environment? That’s a slam dunk.



Wellen’s organic jeans are made from 100% organic cotton denim, and are made in a factory that recycles the water used in the manufacturing process (it takes a lot of water to make a pair of jeans, themoreyouknow.gif), and even upcycles some of it to provide to local farms to irrigate crops. That’s a nice bit of feel-goodery to keep in you jeans’ back pocket.

Swim Trunk Sale Graphic : Shep McAllister

Unless you’re planning a trip to the southern hemisphere, you probably won’t be swimming for the next several months. But this is actually one of the best times of year to buy a swimsuit, because you can get high quality trunks for incredibly low prices.



Right now, Huckberry’s currently running a big sale on fashionable trunks from a variety of brands, including Howler Brothers, Suit, and Outerknown, just to name a few. The sale definitely leans towards modern, shorter, tighter cuts, but there’s something for everyone here, whether you like simple dark trunks, or want to show off a splash of color poolside. This is a clearance sale, so sizing availability can be a bit spotty, but with so many options, you shouldn’t have much trouble finding something good.

20% Off Adidas Brand Outlet Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re on the market for a new pair of sneakers or some workout gear, you’re in luck. Right now, you can get 20% Off Adidas Brand Outlet on eBay when you use the promo code JUMBO20. You can get 20% off nearly 3,000 items from Adidas, including slides, sneakers, sports tees, pants, and more.

Prepworks by Progressive Produce ProKeeper Graphic : Shep McAllister

If you’re sick of throwing out produce that wilted and rotted before you got around to cooking it, this discounted container might be the answer.



The Prepworks by Progressive ProKeeper features a small vent that you can open or close depending on what you’re storing inside, as well as a reservoir base that can hold any excess moisture while keeping it away from your produce. $16 is an all-time low, and it’ll probably pay for itself in short order.

Amazon Echo Auto Photo : Amazon

Alexa can help you get things done without using your hands, and there’s nowhere that’s more helpful than in the car. With the Echo Auto, currently down to $39, you can add an Alexa-powered voice assistant to your car so you can play music, add items to your to-do list, or send messages to the Echo devices in your home without ever taking your hands off the steering wheel.

It’s 2019, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful V10 was arguably the first that could truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes. In fact, Dyson stopped developing corded vacuums, because the V10 was that good (and has since been improved upon slightly with the V11).



All three models in the V10 line are marked down to great low prices on Amazon right now. They aren’t all-time low prices, but they’re solid discounts, and usually within about $30 or so of the best we’ve seen. Bin size and included accessories vary between the models, but all three though feature the same powerful motor, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

PetSafe Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Somehow, this isn’t the first article today I’m writing that has to do with poop. If you’re tired of cleaning up your cat’s crap, stop doing it. Get a self-cleaning litterbox during this PetSafe Sale on Amazon. A wide range of these litter boxes are currently discounted. The styles (and discount) all vary, but include litter boxes like top-entry, uncovered, covered, and more.



A few cat toys, pet door flaps, and fake grass potty pads for dogs are also included in the sale.

Advertisement

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Keyboard Graphic : Shep McAllister

This Logitech K480 Bluetooth keyboard is compatible with iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS, and can switch between three of your devices with the flick of a switch, and even prop up your phone or tablet for easy viewing. $20 is a match for the best price we’ve ever seen, and the first time it’s been that cheap all year.



Wacom Intuos Pro Paper Edition Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Wacom makes some of the best drawing tablets around and this Intuos Pro Paper Edition blends digital art with traditional pencil-and-paper to instantly create digital versions of your more tangible art. This tablet is down to $325, which already within striking distance of its lowest price ever. As if that weren’t enough, it comes with a two-month free subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Photography plan which includes Lightroom and Photoshop. The plan is normally $9.99 a month, and will be after your two month subscription is up if you don’t cancel.

Samsung makes some of our favorite MicroSD cards and today every capacity in the entire Samsung EVO line is down to its lowest price ever—or within a dollar of it. Every model from 32GB up to 512GB are cheaper than they’ve ever been. If you’ve been looking for a cheap way to upgrade the storage on your Switch or take more photos with your DSLR, there’s a steal here for any budget.

Monoprice is already a great place to score deals on gear from extra hard drives to gaming monitors to HDMI cables. Now, you can get an extra 20% off any order of $50 or more through the company’s eBay storefront with the promo code JUMBO20. The discount caps out at $100, so if your order is more than $500, you can still only get $100 off. But you’ve got all week to go shopping as the deal expires on November 11th at the stroke of midnight.

Twitch Prime November Free Games Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

It’s the first week of a new month, which means with the power of Twitch Prime, you can pop off in five new games. This month includes Darksiders II: Deathfinitive Edition, plus Double Cross, Planet Alpha, Sword Legacy: Omen, and Turmoil. Twitch Prime is free if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, but if you don’t, you can grab one here.

Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

October is over. Christmas Season is already here. If you haven’t started shopping, you’re already behind. At least, that is what retailers want you to think. If you’re looking for the Hot Toy of the season, our beloved Deals Researcher, Corey Foster, says this pooping unicorn is it.



Your kid will think the Play-Doh Tootie the Unicorn Ice Cream Set is the shit. And for $10 on Amazon, I agree. The set comes with three jars of Play-Doh, which can be swirled together to form a lump of beautiful unicorn poop. If you know your kid will be obsessed with this unicorn shit, get them some extra jars of Play-Doh because three will not last them long.