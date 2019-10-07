Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Prime Day doesn’t start until next week, but Anker put together a collection of early Prime Day discounts that are only available for our readers.



Options range from Anker’s bread-and-butter charging gear (including a USB-C to Lightning cable!), to its newer home security products, to automotive accessories, to a tiny home theater projector. All of the deals are below, but just be sure to note the promo codes, and be sure to clip any on-page coupons you see as well (if applicable) to get the full discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t think you need to upgrade to 8K just yet, Samsung’s Q80 2019 TV line is the company’s second best QLED 4K TV, and you can get yours for the best price ever.



Featuring full-array backlighting, quantum dot-powered color, HDR support, and a stunningly slim design, it will ensure that your Bachelorette viewing parties (or whatever) always happen at your house.

For a limited time, get the 65" from Drop for $1,799 (down from $2,297 on Amazon), or upgrade to the 75" at checkout for $2,799 (down from $3,798).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock, if you missed it last week!



$50 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $70 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $50 is a pretty terrific deal, even if it was as cheap as $45 back around the holidays.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sony’s top-end Sony WH1000XM3s, which put Bose to shame, is down to just $200 today.



This current price is $150 less than buying them new, and $20-30 less than the usual going rate for refurbs. It’s still a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon has a surprisingly deep bench of tech products under its AmazonBasics umbrella, and a ton of them are on sale right now.



The deal includes a huge assortment of gear, ranging from charging cables to wireless headphones to rechargeable batteries to gaming headsets, with tons of fun and random stuff in between. A few favorites are below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to find all of the deals.

Just not that the deals are only available for Prime members.

We aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so go fill up your cart while you can.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $50, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Just make sure to clip the coupon code on the page.

Photo: Amazon

Some people can’t live without their coffee, but for me, it’s fizzy water and diet cola. I’ve saved hundreds of dollars over the years on the stuff by making it myself with a SodaStream, and you can too.



Today on Amazon, you can get a SodaStream Fizzi for $60, complete with a full-sized CO2 caninster, and a carbonating bottle. That’s the best price Amazon’s offered since 2017, and if you regularly buy soda or carbonated water at the store, it’ll pay for itself.

Everyone needs pens, and let me tell you, Amazon’s got pens. Today only, Amazon’s discounting a ton of different styles of pens, markers and highlighters from BIC, as part of a Gold Box deal. Have a favorite type? Let us know in the comments.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Travelpro remains a favorite luggage brand among flight crews and our readers, and today only Amazon’s discounting two spinner sets. Choose from a softside and hardside, each costing just $130. Each set includes a 20" carry-on unit, but the hardside offers an additional 24" check-in model while the softside has a 25" one.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the best deal ever on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today after you clip the $10 coupon and add promo code ROAVF44C.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you remember the last time you changed your air filter? If a specific date isn’t coming to mind, you are probably long overdue. It is suggested to change the filter every 60 days if you have pets in your home. You can stock up on some allergen-friendly air filters from Arm & Hammer during Home Depot’s one-day air and water filter sale.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s discounting IZOD shirts, chino shorts and pants, and polos to help you freshen up your wardrobe for the summer. Prices start at just $9, for big boys, itty bitty boys, Mississippi boys, and inner city boys. (Unfortunately, no bow ties are included in this sale.)



Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day. So if your work gear has more than a few holes or slightly-noticeable pizza stains, don’t wait. Make a girl go crazy, ow.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re trying to keep an eye on your blood pressure, Amazon will sell you this Omron 10 Series electronic monitor today for $40, the best price we’ve seen. This monitor has a 4 star review average on over 8,000 reviews, and includes both a wireless monitor that can store your last 100 readings, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can store unlimited readings on your smartphone (including Apple HealthKit).



Not to stress you out, but we aren’t sure how long this deal will last, so don’t delay.

The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $16.

The even more powerful LC90 is also on sale for $27 with code ANKERLITE, which could be considered an even better deal, since it’s more than twice as bright.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Did you finish season 3 of Stranger Things yet? There’s always time to rewatch the entire season (or series) before we get new episodes in a year or two. Rep your favorite Hawkins resident with these t-shirts and hoodies from Daily Steals. You can get Stranger Things Men’s and Women’s t-shirts for $13 using the promo code KJSTSHIRT. The Men’s and Women’s hoodies cost only $22 when you use the promo code KJSTHOODIE.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not like there was anything wrong with the old routine of washing your face, but wouldn’t it be so much better with a cleanser that warms up as you use it? This Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser does exactly that, and today, it’s on sale for $21 on Amazon. The warmth created on contact helps open up your pores, so activated charcoal can suck impurities out, while vitamin C helps refine your skin’s texture. This hot deal won’t last long, though, so get yours before this stock gets cleaned out.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for exercise-friendly summer weather than an extra 25% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale section? Pick up any amount of workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code SUMMER25 at checkout to stack on the savings. If you do nothing else with this sale, at least replace your old underwear with Boxerjocks.

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

It’s not exactly a second season, but Firefly fans should still be excited to see that the best show in the history of the ‘verse got a special edition 15th anniversary Blu-ray release, and you can get it for the best price since the holidays today.



The contents of the discs are unchanged from the original release, but the set does include some nice box art, a map, and and postcards of all the major characters.

Screenshot: Cowboy Bebop

Even if you aren’t usually into anime, it’s worth giving Cowboy Bebop a try, especially when you can get the entire series for a mere $5. This deal is through Amazon’s digital video storefront, and includes all 26 episodes in HD, which normally sell for $3 each.



Image: Amazon

Book lovers, Amazon Prime members can get $5 in eBook credit when they spend $20 on Kindle eBooks now through July 14. You can get this bonus through one or multiple transactions. You’ll receive your credit within four days after you complete it, but just a heads up, it expires 30 days after it is applied to your account.



Of course, there’s some limitations. This offer isn’t available for pre-orders, digital magazines, audiobooks (including Audible companions for your Kindle eBook purchase), or digital subscriptions, like Kindle Unlimited. But still, it’s a great opportunity to stock up on summer reads!

Spikeball Game Set | $39 | Amazon

Spikeball Pro Kit (Tournament Edition) | $70 | Amazon

Amazon’s dropping the price on a two Spikeball set, the standard kit is just $39 and the $70 tournament kit which includes a $40 registration to an official competitive tournament, better balls, and stronger legs. For what its worth, the $39 model is probably fine for most players.

Spikeball went from a Shark Tank oddity to a game that’s seemingly played at every park and beach, and for good reason! If you’ve been curious to play yourself, you can get your own set for an all-time low today.

Photo: Amazon

Yee-haw! It’s novelty pool float season, y’all, so hang on tight.



The Intex Inflatabull is exactly what you think it is. One person rides the bull, and everyone else grabs the handles on the outside to make it shake. It seems like a concussion waiting to happen, but sometimes you’ve just got to grab life by the horns.

$29 is a solid discount from the usual $35, and the best price Amazon’s listed since last winter.

Nintendo’s Pokéball Plus is silly, unnecessary, and I can almost guarantee that you want to buy it anyway. It is a Nintendo accessory, after all. It lets you carry around your favorite Pokémon from Pokémon Let’s Go, get alerted to nearby monsters and gyms in Pokémon Go, and will soon let you transfer your monsters from Pokémon Sword and Shield.



Originally released for $50, Amazon’s marked the Pokéball Plus down to $41 today, an all-time low.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Why spiders? Why couldn’t it be “follow the butterflies?” If you hate real spiders but don’t mind LEGO versions, you’re in luck. Harry Potter fans can throw it all the way back to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with this LEGO set. Everyone remembers Argog’s dark and terrifying lair that Hagrid had Ron and Harry travel to. Right now, you can get LEGO Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Argog’s Lair for about $5 off on Amazon. The 157-piece set includes Argog, some of his children, Harry, and a terrified-looking Ron. Where’s the Ford Anglia when you need it?



Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser | $21 | Amazon

Photo: Huckberry

Big, plush bath towels have their place, but that place is not in a suitcase, or at the beach, or even in particularly humid bathrooms where they’ll never get dry. But luckily, these are places where Turkish Towels thrive.



Turkish Towels use a thin Turkish cotton that’s still incredibly strong and absorbent, and they look great to boot. I’ve owned a few of these for years, and especially enjoy pulling them out this time of year when regular towels always tend to feel just a little bit damp and gross. Pick one up starting at $22 (down from $35) during this limited time Huckberry sale.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do your eyelashes or eyebrows need some TLC? If lash extensions are too far out of your budget, don’t break the bank to get longer lashes. You can get Elizabeth Arden Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum for only $13 on Daily Steals using the promo code KJARDEN. That is a whopping $87 off the price at Macy’s. The serum is made with a triple peptide complex, plus vitamins A, C, and E help to support natural cycles of growth.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As someone with dry skin, First Aid Beauty’s soothing products are some of my personal