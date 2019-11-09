Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Aukey Gold Box, Jachs Summer closeout, MacBook Air laptops, and a Lodge cast iron skillet lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s recently launched Soundcore Life Q20 headphones boast Hi-Res Audio certification, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life. In our humble opinion, they’re the best headphones $60 will buy you, but for a limited time, you can get them even cheaper.



This week on Amazon, Q20s are marked down to $48, if you clip the 20% coupon on the page. If you ever fly, take public transit, or just work in an office that’s a little too noisy, noise canceling headphones are a life changing purchase. These might not sound quite as good or block as much noise as $300 options from Sony or Bose, but they perform better than any other sub-$100 ANC headphones we’ve tried.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon is taking $200 off the brand new (released in July) 2019 model, which added a True Tone display, faster SSD performance, and a revamped keyboard that should prove more reliable. The deal’s available for both the 128GB and 256GB configurations, and in all three colors. For whatever it’s worth, my wife got one of the 2018 models when it first came out, and she loves it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In one of the more timely Gold Boxes we’ve ever seen, Amazon’s discounting a ton of AUKEY USB chargers, speakers and accessories. The biggest deal here is the USB-C wall charger with 60W power delivery for just $28. This miniscule charger is powerful enough to charge a MacBook Pro, a Nintendo Switch, and, of course, the latest iPhones.



Another good bet is this tiny 18W charger, which is fast enough to charge one of the new iPhones (or any from the past couple of years) at the fastest possible speed with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

But if you’re looking for a mechanical keyboard, there are a couple in here, too. Alongside a couple of speakers and a pair of wireless earbuds.

While I’ve included a few options below, there are over a dozen items that are a part of this sale. So make sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals before these prices disappear.

Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen it all in the USB battery pack space, but RAVPower went and made something completely new: a battery pack that you can recharge with literally any phone charger you have lying around. Yes, it features USB-C, microUSB, and even Lightning inputs.



The 18W USB-C PD input will be by far the fastest recharge option, but it’s nice to know that any cord you have lying around will be capable of juicing up the battery pack overnight.

That USB-C port is also an 18W output port, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes with the right cable. You also get two standard USB outputs, one of which features Quick Charge 3.0, all tied to a 20,000mAh battery. The lowkey nicest feature though might be the screen that displays your remaining battery life as an actual percentage, rather than an array of like, three or four dots.

The battery is priced at $50, which isn’t out of line for a USB-C PD battery of this size, but if you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJACBE at checkout, you can get it for just $35.

Image: Amazon

Your headphones are wireless now. Great! The problem is that gym equipment, seat back entertainment screens, and your Nintendo Switch are not. That’s where this gadget comes in.



Twelve South’s AirFly connects to your AirPods (or any wireless headphones), then plugs into the 3.5mm jack you’re trying to listen to, transmitting low latency audio without the use of wires. Normally $40, it’s on sale today for $35. It’s not the only device out there that does this, and even on sale, it’s not the cheapest, but Twelve South is known for high quality, intuitive products and great support.

The Apple Pencil is one of the best styli out there for artists, but if you just want to jot down notes on your iPad, the Logitech Crayon is more than good enough, at a lower price.



Normally $70, Amazon’s got it marked down to an all-time low $50 today. Just note that it’s only compatible with the 6th gen iPad (currently on sale for $250), the new iPad Air, and the new iPad Mini; it won’t work with any iPad Pro or older iPad models.

Photo: Amazon

Need some extra outlets on your desk, by your nightstand, or at the airport? Anker’s newest and smallest power strip includes two AC outlets and two USB charging ports, and it’s down to $18 on Amazon this week, from the usual $24.



One nice touch: The AC plug is flat, so you can easily stick this behind a couch or desk where a regular power strip’s plug might not easily fit.

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 10” model is down to $15 at Walmart. If you don’t own one, you shouldn’t hesitate.



But if you want an extra incentive, buying it today will get you an extra $5 gift card.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $6 discount.

Photo: Felix ((Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 13, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Photo: Perky Jerky

As salty snacks go, jerky is a pretty healthy option, and a delicious one at that. Perky Jerky offers dozens of flavors made from turkey, wagyu beef, and pork, and you can save 25% on any or all of it today (with the exception of the six-flavor sampler) today with our exclusive code.



Just load up your cart with as much or as little jerky as you want, and use promo code Kinja25 at checkout to watch the price shrivel up like so much salted meat.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Literally all your friends who keep gushing about the Instant Pot can’t be wrong. If you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra is back on sale for its best price ever.



The standard 6 qt. model is down to $84 today, which is almost half off its original $150, and nearly $30 less than the going rate over the last few weeks. Compared to the standard Instant Pot, the Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll honestly never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the Duo’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you; the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

Photo: STIL ((Unsplash)

One of the best parts of a vacation is preparing for a vacation. Sometimes, the anticipation can bring you more happiness than the trip itself. And part of that lead-up is making sure you have the right gear for your trip.



Luckily, eBags is taking 20-40% off sitewide today (with some brands excluded) with promo code JET. Any product page you visit will show the size of the discount you can expect at checkout, but we recommend starting with the Fortis Pro carry-on (which we think compares favorably with the Away bag), and the double-sided packing cubes, which will change the way you travel.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are few beauty products that stand out from the crowded Amazon search results pages, and this Thayers Witch Hazel Toner is one of them. With thousands upon thousands of reviews on Thayers’ many different scents, this product is beloved as a natural acne-fighting solution, and right now, the brand’s soothing lavender version is down to its lowest price ever at $6. The formula is alcohol free, so it won’t dry out your skin, and it contains aloe vera to promote hydration and healing. So stock up now before this skin-clearing deal gets toned down.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ever wonder where your college’s health clinic got those fishbowls full of condoms from? Turns out, probably Walmart. Get your two bowls of 144 assorted Durexes each for just $40 today. Even if you don’t want to keep a bowl of prophylactics out on display in your home, you could just dump them into a drawer, because this is a great per-condom price.



Image: First Aid Beauty

Fact: As the weather gets colder, your skin gets dryer. So take advantage of First Aid Beauty’s sale on moisturizers now, so you can defend against dryness later. Through Sunday, you can take 15% off any moisturizer from the brand using promo code THIRSTY15, including cult favorites like the Ultra Repair Cream, and my personal go-tos: Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer and the Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer. Just be sure to drink up these deals before they run dry.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Working out at home is free and (in theory) easy. If you feel weird not having any equipment in your house, you can start out small with a set of resistance bands. They might be tiny, but they can be very effective when working out different muscle groups. Plus, you can easily pack them in a bag and work out from anywhere using them. You can get Fit Simplify Resistance Bands for $6 on Amazon. The set includes five bands, varying in resistance from extra light (four pounds) to extra heavy (30 pounds).



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you work out regularly, or uh, at all, you deserve a medal. Or just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking 30% off full-price items and an extra 50% off sale for their Friends & Family event with promo code FAM. Chances are, you’ll make good use of these deeply discounted purchases for many workouts to come.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Who am I kidding? Cats don’t show gratitude. But your cat will enjoy snuggling up inside of their own personal Aspen Pet Kitty Cave. Get one now for $5 on Amazon. We apologize now if they like the box this comes in better.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If nice weather isn’t enough to motivate you to get that workout in, these deals from PUMA should do the trick. Now through next week, you can score big savings on sneakers and athletic apparel from PUMA’s Friends & Family Sale. Use promo code PALS19 to snag 40% off full-priced styles and 30% off sale (and if you shop today or tomorrow, you can also score free shipping), and you’ll be ready to hit the gym.



Photo: Jachs

We’re in that weird time of year, where it feels like fall in the morning, but it is back to summer temperatures by noon. Welcome to Second Summer! It lasts a few weeks and it is a confusing time. Take advantage of the ever-changing temperatures during the Summer Close Out Sale at Jachs. You can get short sleeves for as low as $10, shorts for $12, chambray shirts and henleys for $17, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Santorini is a 20-minute strategy board game that the whole family can enjoy, and it also happens to be beautifully designed. Just look at those craggy rocks!



Today on Amazon, it’s marked down to just 15 drachmae dollars, the best price we’ve ever seen.

- Race to build your way to the top of a stack of blocks! Use builder pieces and move one space in any direction. - Each player is dealt a God Card to be used strategically. When you find yourself in a tight spot, break or bend the rules!

Photo: Amazon

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Enhanced wireless controller is down to $35 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like my Pro controller, but with a few twists.



For one, it has red accents, but it also has a couple customizable buttons on the grip and uses AA batteries, in lieu of the internal battery of the Pro.

Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve seen, or about $15 off the going rate.

Photo: Amazon

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last. It’s not as good as the short-lived $50-for-$40 Prime Day deal, but otherwise, it’s about as good as it gets.



Advertisement

This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Elder Scrolls: Blades gems.

Photo: Amazon

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.



Image: Casper

Casper, maker of our readers’ favorite pillow in addition to acclaimed mattresses, is running a deal that you can wrap your head around. Through September 19, when you purchase either The Wave or The Casper mattress from the brand, you’ll also get two free down pillows, which happen to feature an ultra comfortable 5-chamber design. These pillows normally go for $125 each, so be sure to use promo code PLUSTWO to score this deal of your dreams before morning comes.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Every parent knows that babies go through a lot of diapers. If you like to save money on something you need to stock your house full of, we’ve got you covered. The Pampers Baby Diapers and Wipes Starter Kit is currently $98 when you clip the $25 coupon. You will get 198 eight to 14-pound diapers, 186 12 to 18-pound diapers, and a whopping 864 Pampers baby wipes.



Photo: Shep McAllister

I swear, I invented the concept of the utensil rest in my head, thinking I was going to be a Shark Tank millionaire, before I realized that they already exist.



Once I discovered and bought one of these Tomorrow’s Kitchen utensil rests, I had this to say on The Inventory:

Tomorrow’s Kitchen’s silicone utensil rest is literally just a slab of silicone with some molded grooves on top. You lay your utensils in the grooves, and all the grease and grime and E. coli-ridden raw meat juice drips onto the surface, and that’s where it stays. It doesn’t bleed through to dirty up your cooking surface, or lead to an outbreak of crippling diarrhea because you ate a potato chip off the counter two days later after it landed in a colony of salmonella because you used a dang paper towel to hold your utensils. “Bet you regret not buying a utensil rest!” I yell to nobody in particular, as you enter hour number three on the toilet.

It couldn’t be a simpler device, but it’ll make cooking so much less messy, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done. Get the gray one for $6, neon yellow for $5, or a slightly different shade of gray for $5 (though that one looks like it’ll sell out soon).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.



Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone associates dry skin with winter, but the truth is you need to hydrate your skin year-round. You can keep your skin nice and smooth this fall when you buy a 16 oz. bottle of Cetaphil Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion for $6. This lotion is great for all skins types, especially those with sensitive skin. It will nourish dry skin, thanks to the shea butter, vitamin E, and B5.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with this Fanatics sale, happening today and tomorrow only. While the site says items are up to 65% off, it seems like most discounts are hovering at around 20% off—still a good deal, but not an earth-shattering one. Also, this deal doesn’t apply to everything on site; the best way to see what’s eligible is to add something to your cart, enter in promo code PLAY, then return to the store, where every on-sale item will show the discounted price. So load up on everything you need for football season, or these fun Copa hats, just because.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman shoes are a reliable, stylish, reasonably priced go-to for most ladies’ footwear needs. And now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down almost 300 Sam Edelman styles, including sandals, heels, mules, flats, and more. So if you’re in need of a shoe, any shoe, this is the sale where you’ll surely find it.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve been planning on your fall hike or camping trip, Backcountry’s taking 20% off camping and climbing gear with promo code CLIMBCAMP20. That means instant savings on that backpack, climbing chalk, rope, and climbing shoes you’ve been wishing for.

