Save big on a 20-pound weighted blanket, wireless Beats earbuds and over-ear headphones, a mesh Wi-Fi router, and more of today's best deals.

Beats Powerbeats3 | $80 | Daily Steals | Promo code KINJABEATS

Beats sound quality has come a long way in recent years, and the new Powerbeats3 even include Apple’s easy-pairing W1 chip—the same one that makes AirPods so great—making them a great option for iPhone-owning fitness buffs, or anyone whose ears aren’t compatible with AirPods.

Today on Daily Steals, you can grab a brand new pair (in bulk packaging, but who cares) for $80, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code KINJABEATS at checkout.

Photo: Amazon

There are a few USB-C Power Delivery battery packs on the market, but this $45 one from iClever (with promo code PDCHARGER) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. In addition to serving as a standard USB battery pack for your phones and tablets, its 30W USB-C port can charge a laptop or Nintendo Switch as well.



That USB-C port also works as a high-speed input, allowing you to recharge the battery quickly. Unlike competing products from Anker though, it doesn’t include a USB-C wall charger in the box. Luckily, this one is on sale for just $13 with promo code 30WCHAR2, also a great deal.

Photo: Amazon

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $220-$250, and our readers can save a little extra with promo code KINJAC74 (must purchase from Roberts LP via Amazon).



For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.



Photo: Amazon

Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB and 250GB models are cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 17.6 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $55 with promo code B66G7DPD.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is down to $150 for a 2-pack today, about $50 less than the usual going rate.



The Velop works like pretty much any other mesh networking system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. It even supports Alexa commands, like “Alexa, ask Linksys to turn on my guest network.”

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting 1080p model for $40 with code D76BTV3J.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

We posted a similar product for $35 recently, but that model was 720p, vs. today’s 1080p.



TCL’s P and C-series TVs are noteworthy for offering Dolby Vision HDR for a fraction of the price of most competitors, and you can get last year’s 55" C-series set for $400 right now with promo code WC80, or $100 less than the previous low price. A 2018 65" alternative also available for $815 right now with promo code WC135, which is $85 less than elsewhere.

The 55" was technically TCL’s top of the line set last year, but actually offered slightly worse contrast performance than the cheaper P-series, due to the lack of full-array direct backlighting. However, the trade-off is a slimmer, sleeker design, and you’ll still get a terrific picture and Dolby Vision.

The 65" isn’t quite as sexy looking on the outside, but it’s bigger (obviously), and the picture quality should be all but identical to the 55" model, which is to say very, very good.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a surge protectors now, which is...incredibly logical. Their newest, largest model is down to $28 today on Amazon, or about $7 less than usual. It comes complete with 12 AC outlets and three USB ports, plus a flat, swiveling plug that fits nicely behind your furniture. Surge protectors actually wear out over time, so if you haven’t replaced yours in awhile, this is a good opportunity.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. It normally sells for $54, but Anker’s knocked that down to $37 today, and a $5 coupon on the page makes it even cheaper.



Photo: Gizmodo

We see deals on the Apple Watch Series 1 from time to time (like this one, going on right now), but if you’ve been holding out for the excellent Series 3 with LTE, you can save 20% on a few different models from Nike today with promo code 20SUMMER.



That same code will also save you 20% on a ton of other Nike gear.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code FORDAD01 to get the deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Father’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Dad’s had a new Kindle on his list, or if you want to get him an Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB microSD card is one of our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, it’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, it’s down to $37 on Amazon today, an all-time low by $3.



If that won’t cut it, the 256GB model is also on sale for $110. That’s not an all-time low, but it’s a pretty solid deal for that card.



Photo: Amazon

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAP14. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: Only 2 days left!

It was only a matter of time until Anker dove into the home security camera market, and you can save big on the impressive new Eufy EverCam by preordering through Kickstarter right now.



The EverCam is a truly wireless camera designed for outdoor use that can operate for up to a year on a charge thanks to its built-in Anker battery. Mind you, it won’t record 24/7 for a year, but rather uses motion detection and facial recognition to record only when it detects someone on your property that doesn’t belong.

Rather than streaming this footage to the cloud and charging you a monthly fee to access the recordings the EverCam, records to an included base station for free, which also has a built-in backup battery to operate for up to two days in a power outage. If you’d like to back up your recordings to the cloud, you can do that too for $3 per month, per camera.

The closest analog to the EverCam is NETGEAR’s Arlo system, but Arlo cameras only run for a few months on a charge, aren’t as water-resistant, don’t include human or facial recognition, and can’t record footage locally for free. It seems like an easy call.

By preordering through Kickstarter today, you can save $110 off the expected MSRP for one camera, or $160 off the 2-pack.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

BUZIO Anxiety 20lb Weighted Blanket for Adults | $102 | Amazon | Use code KFATHERD

Things are crazy right now, and if you somehow forgot that Father’s Day is on Sunday, this deal on a 20-pound weighted blanket will keep you relaxed. This big ass blanket is just $102, the best price it’s ever been, when you use the code KFATHERD at checkout. And if your dad doesn’t want it, take it for yourself. Just trust me on this one.

Whether you’re filling tires or firing pneumatic tools, this 4.3 star-rated DEWALT electric pancake compressor is a great addition to any garage, and you can pick it up for $119 in today’s Gold Box. That’s over $40 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, three such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including some wireless ones that sync to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Bluetooth model ($7 with code Z6KXA33D and a 20% on-page coupon) will only work with Android, but the Wi-Fi one ($11 with code PP94JP7K and a 20% on-page coupon) supports iOS as well. There’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($12 with code 7934LGIX and a 15% on-page coupon), if that’s all you’re really interested in.

Image: Amazon

If you’ve ever eaten at a nice steakhouse, you were probably eating sous-vide meat. Here’s a secret though: It’s really easy to get those kinds of results at home. Amazon’s listing this best-selling Anova sous-vide circulator for $98 today, which is its first sub-$100 price in months.



Lifehacker has a great explainer on sous vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in a bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, kind of like food hot tub, but the result is food that’s cooked to the exact right temperature all the way through.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Maybe a little over-the-top for some, but these decanters could make a good gift for a booze drinker (on that note, friendly PSA: Father’s Day is this Sunday) in your life. They’re all discounted around 30% off and come in world, ship in a bottle, and skull shapes with four glasses each. This deal will only last through the end of the day or until the decanter supplies run dry, so go ahead and pick one up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The $22 kit (with promo code J48NTOW7) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t turn you into LeBron James or anything (only the precise blend of Powerade and Sprite can do that), but Amazon’s one-day sale on Gatorade bars and beverages is a nice chance to save on products that any athlete or wannabe athlete will probably buy anyway.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock!

If you missed it during its brief window of availability earlier this month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes night lights, because Anker makes everything, and you can get three of them for $11 today, down from the usual $15. These lights run off AAA batteries, and thus can stick anywhere. But to save power, they’ll only actually turn on when it’s dark and when they detect nearby motion.



Need batteries? Here’s a pack of 12 rechargeables for just $12.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having a very rare sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the summer season. Heels, boots, sneakers, swimsuits, workout gear, all kinds of styles from brands like Clarks, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can, because they only run sales this big once or twice per year.



Plus, if you join their free rewards program, you’ll get free two day shipping on all orders through 2018. You can’t beat that.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you missed the Invicta sale (or didn’t find anything you liked), Amazon is having another huge watch sale for Father’s Day. With brands like Timex, Bulova, Citizen, Daniel Wellington, and more, this isn’t something you’ll want to pass up. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.



Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with their buy one, get one 50% off deal with the code GIZMODO2. Just add any two of your favorite styles to your cart, use the code, and automatically save up to $15.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got the space for it, this Gold’s Gym Olympic Bench includes a six roll leg developer, a preacher pad, and a detachable curl yoke. All you have to do is add weights. It’s only $94 at Walmart today, and ships for free.



Graphic: Indochino

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Thursday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $329 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.



Note: The suits say $369 on the deal page, but the promo code will grant you an additional discount at checkout.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; it’s tailored just for you. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit for Father’s Day. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.

Graphic: Indiegogo

If you haven’t yet made the switch to a front pocket wallet, or just want to upgrade to something nicer, the new FLIP wallet is worth a look.



Advertisement

FLIP is actually a line of a few different wallets with slightly different pocket arrangements and features, but they’re all basically really nice, two pocket card sleeves. The Italian leather ones also include an outer pocket for RFID cards, coins, or bills, though unfortunately, the carbon fiber model they sent me to check out does not include that, though it does look amazing.

For a limited time, FLIP is offering our readers a single wallet preorder through Indiegogo for $45 (down from the $50-$55 they’re selling for to everyone else), or a two-pack for $75. Estimated delivery in August.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you think your dad could make use of a $100 Amazon gift card, and if he has size 10-13 feet, you’re in luck. All you have to do is buy a $100 Amazon gift card for $100, and it’ll come in a special gift box with a pair of Happy Socks, while supplies last. You can’t choose the size, but if the deal fits, wear it.



Photo: Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today for just $29 with promo code EUFYS789.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $29.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Rick and Morty fans can pick up the first two seasons on Blu-Ray for just 10 buck each, which is the lowest Amazon price we’ve ever seen. No special lab equipment required.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can buy a digital copy of M. Night Shyamalan’s Split for just $5 from Amazon today. It’s a psycho-horror movie that follows James McAvoy’s character, Kevin who has 23 personalities. The AV Club gave it a B+:

At last, M. Night Shyamalan has decided to let his freak flag fly, and made the sort of unapologetic B-movie one always suspected he had pent up inside of him; it swerves from dark comedy to 1970s-esque psycho-horror as the irresistibly preposterous script struggles for attention against a delirious lead performance by James McAvoy. Split is funnier, campier, and more freewheeling than anything its writer-director has done

Photo: Amazon

Pool dunks are matched only by pool spikes on the spectrum of fun, aquatic sports things, and you can add an inflatable volleyball net to any 8' or larger pool for just $8 today. It even includes a ball and optional anchor weights.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Black Friday saw several enticing deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Walmart’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t have room for an air hockey table and a ping pong table? This NHL-branded table can work as both, and it’s on clearance at Walmart for just $139 right now. For context, this similar looking table from the same manufacturer is selling for over $400 on Amazon right now, so go ahead, live your best life like Alex Ovechkin.

DropMix | $49 | Amazon

Update: Now down to $49!

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $50 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen.



Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Its two-tone design might not be for everyone, but $70 is a great price for a swiveling desk chair with height and recline control. It’s a solid deal at $75, but if you use promo code BCPCHAIR5, you’ll save an extra $5 at checkout.



Graphic: Amazon

Update: Back in stock, and Microsoft announced this week that it now includes Fallout 4.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But to celebrate E3, you can get a six month membership card for just $30, which grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.

Graphic: Twitch

Quick PSA for all you Nintendo Switch owners downloading Fortnite for the first time today: Twitch Prime members (free if you have Amazon Prime) can get a free outfit, backpack, pickaxe, and emote if you link your account to Epic. Like all Fortnite items, these are cosmetic only, but it’s an easy way to start filling your locker.



Once you sign up for Twitch Prime, just click here to claim your loot.

Photo: Amazon

I don’t know why people are so worked up about Fallout 76 - it’s not like it’s the first multiplayer Fallout game after all.



Kidding aside, the Fallout board game is excellent and cooperative, and you can pick it up for an all-time low 46 caps on Amazon today, when you clip the coupon on the product page.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the Nintendo Switch’s battery life doesn’t cut it for you, and you don’t want to deal with the hassle of an external battery pack, today’s a great day to save on a Nyko battery-extending accessory.



The Nyko Power Pak and the Nyko Power Shell Case are marked down to on Amazon today, the former to within $1 of its best price ever, and the latter to a new all-time low. Both products include 5,000mAh battery packs (larger, even, than the Switch’s built-in battery). The Power Pak attaches directly to your Switch (though you’ll have to take it off to fit in the Switch Dock), while the Power Shell Case is a carrying case and kickstand combo with a battery and charging cable built in. Personally, I think the Power Shell Case offers more flexibility and is the way to go, but either one will get the job done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

On a price-per-month basis, six months of Xbox Live Gold for $25 is merely okay, not amazing, but if you prefer to update your membership in smaller increments, it’s a solid deal. Just buy a three month card from Amazon for $25, and they’ll send you another one for free. Just make sure you see this line in the product page’s special offers section:



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s PS4 Pro E3 discounts went live a few days ago, and Microsoft has finally followed suit with $50 discounts on a variety of consoles, including the first “official” discount ever on the Xbox One X (though we have seen other savings opportunities on it before). But at least with these deals, you could have the console in your possession as soon as today, if you pick up in store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have heard, but a lot of new games are getting announced this week, and you can save 20% on nearly all of them by preordering with Amazon Prime. There are too many preorder links to list here, but we’re collecting them all on this post as they go live.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you were waiting on E3 discounts to pick up a PS4 Pro, your time has come. The console is available now for $350, or $50 less than usual. We’ve seen a few better deals in the past, especially during sitewide eBay sales, but this is still a solid discount, and you can pick it up today.



Need some extra controllers? Those are marked down to $40 as well, in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Microsoft

Microsoft’s E3 sales are starting to roll out, with some of the best prices we’ve seen on a ton of popular games. There are too many deals to list here, but head over to this post where we’re collecting them all.

