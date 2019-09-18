Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Kyoku Daimyo 8” Damascus Chef’s Knife, a Surprise Sale at Kate Spade, and LEGO Saturn V Apollo lead off Wednesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anyone that charges their phone wirelessly knows that having one Qi charger in the house isn’t enough. No, you want them on just about every horizontal surface, so that you can ABC (Always Be Charging).



Anker’s PowerWave stands hold your phone at a good viewing angle, support 7.5W iPhone charging (with a Quick Charge wall adapter - not included), and are only $15 each when you buy a two-pack today. Just use promo code KJEB2524 at checkout to get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Working now with promo code KINJAPM2!

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $155 with promo code KINJAPM2.

It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $230, and that price was already a great bargain. Use exclusive coupon code KINJAPM2 to get it for an all-time low $155, and then start prepping your popcorn.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Complete your home theater experience by adding this VIZIO 5.1 Soundbar to your cart, today. For $120, this refurbished unit will provide a bonafide surround sound experience thanks to its rear satellite speakers and wireless subwoofer. Better still, it can act like a Chromecast and you can stream music directly to it.



The satellite speakers themselves aren’t wireless, but they do plug into that wireless subwoofer, meaning you can usually run the wires behind a sofa, and don’t have to run them to the front of the room where the TV is located. Our own Shep McAllister has had one of these systems for years, and loves it.

Listen, the audio coming directly from your awesome thin TV is probably pretty bad. And if you really want to watch those marvelous MCU movies, you should definitely buy a sound system.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this price is only available today, or until sold out (and there’s a pretty good chance of that.) This model comes with free returns, a 30-day manufacturer warranty, and a 90-day Amazon warranty for double the protection. So, there’s really no risk.

Photo: Shep McAllister

For just $30 (compared to the $69 Apple would charge), this 61W USB-C charger from RAVPower will charge your laptop (and anything smaller than a laptop) just as quickly as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger.

And oh yeah, it also has a bonus USB charging port so you can plug your phone in too. It’ll sap a little bit of wattage from the USB-C port, but you could still comfortably charge almost any two devices at once with this thing. Today’s price is $6 less than usual, no promo code required.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you tired of perfectly folding your laundry like Marie Kondo, but still want to be somewhat organized? Stop folding your underwear and instead get this organizer to keep things in their place. The Simple Houseware Foldable Cloth Storage Box is $14 and comes with six bins to help you get your underwear drawer in order. We can’t promise that your washing machine won’t eat your socks, but at least you’ll have a tidy place to put what socks you do have left.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Frito-Lay’s baked snacks trade a little bit of flavor for a lot less fat and calories, and you can get a 40-bag variety pack for just $9 today by clipping the $4 coupon. The fact that they’re healthier definitely means you can eat two of them at once too; those are the rules.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $32 You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t given your windows any TLC for awhile, this bottle of ammonia-free Windex is just $2 on Amazon today after you clip the on-page coupon. Even without the coupon, it’s cheaper than usual, and you get Prime shipping too.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have a hard time portioning your food, it’s time to invest in a digital scale for your kitchen. When you’re baking or cooking, exact portions are very important. You never want too much baking soda in your cookies. Right now, you can get Etekcity Food Digital Scale for $14 only Amazon. The removable bowl makes pouring and mixing easier than ever when using this scale.



Photo: Yankee Candle

One of the best parts of fall (and there are many great parts of fall) is burning fall-scented candles. Ciders, pumpkins, various farmer’s market scents. Just put it straight into my lungs.



Now, you can buy one, two, or three large classic jar or large tumbler candles from Yankee Candle, and get the same number for free. Just add two, four, or six eligible candles to your cart, and use promo code SEASON19 to get half of them for free. Six ought to get you through to winter scent season.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Having tools in your household is pretty important, even if you’re not that savvy at-home repairs and construction. At a minimum, a screwdriver and tape measure are always good to have on hand. If you require a lot more tools than the absolute basics, Home Depot is having a huge sale on DEWALT tools and accessories today. You can scoop up savings of up to 45% on select DEWALT products.



You can get 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (pictured above) for $239 off. Other DEWALT products included in this sale are electric air compressors, site tables with saws, screwdriver bit sets, waterproof work boots, and more.

You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we found their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife to be a joy to use, and incredibly beautiful to look at to boot.



Now, you can save $20 on the blade with promo code KYOKUGOA, bringing it down to $80. If you’re still hacking away at onions with the dull, chipped knife you bought back in college, this will completely change the way you cook. And since sharp knives are less prone to slipping, it’ll be safer to use too. You don’t want to cut your finger off, do you? No? Buy this knife.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $3 taco holder seems nice, and it solves a real problem, but even if you have no intention of buying it, take a few minutes out of your day and go read the reviews. As our deal researcher, Corey, put it, “reviews on that make me feel like it can cure cancer.”



These normally sell for $6 or more, so don’t miss your chance to take a bite out of this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For just $24, you can have 44 small plastic drawers to hold nails! Screws! Craft supplies! Rubber bands! Push pins! Marbles! Charging cables! Sewing supplies! First aid things! Other small doodads that I can’t think of that you can leave in the comments!



Pair it with a label maker, and you’ll basically be an organization deity.

For a low $30, you can make stew like a pro with this Bella Pro Series 10-qt. Stainless Steel Slow Cooker. Everything good in life involves a slow cooking process and man, it’s almost (is?) fall so this is the perfect time to invest in a brand new, family-sized 10 qt. model.



Instant Pots are flashy, and fast and all the rage nowadays. But this is a solid alternative to that and it’s just $30. I love making a pork shoulder with my slow cooker and with this... well, I can buy bigger chunks.

*chef’s kiss* What a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Govee might not be a brand name that you’re familiar with, but they’ve been making great strip lighting products for years (I have a few in my own home), and make a bunch of other affordable smart home gear as well.



Today only on Amazon, a few of those strip lights are on sale, plus various smartphone connected sensors that can detect water leaks and measure the humidity and temperature of your home. If you have a bathroom with poor ventilation, a baby’s room, or a wine cellar that you’re worried about getting too humid, these can ping your phone when you have to take action.

But, let’s be honest, you’re just going to buy the strip lights. $21 gets you a 16.4' strip that you control with your smartphone, or $23 will get you 32.8' that you control with an included remote. Both are excellent deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use paper towels? Laundry detergent? Ziploc bags? Assuming the answer is yes, you stand to save money from this limited time Amazon promotion. Just spend $50 on household essentials on this page, and you’ll get $15 off at checkout. Just make sure they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly to be eligible.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cult-favorite curly hair brand DevaCurl is blowing out a selection of curl-friendly favorites, including their Original, Delight, and Decadence shampoo and conditioner sets, with their Fall Savings Sale, happening now. Those who have yet to jump on the No-Poo bandwagon home should bring home a fan favorite “The Kit For All Curl Kind” set for a travel-sized sampling of DevaCurl’s line. Or just stock up on stylers and a couple 32-ouncers, because you’ll need more shampoo and/or conditioner at some point. Just use promo code HELLOFALL to get 25% off and start curling up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Surprise! Kate Spade is taking up to 75% off a selection of purses via their Surprise Sale. Over 400 styles are up for grabs, from classic totes to jazzed-up crossbody bags and a variety of wallets, not to mention a solid selection of jewelry and apparel. Just know you may have to enter your email address in order to shop (sorry). Be sure to bag this deal soon; the savings will only last for a few more days.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

First Aid Beauty is one of my go-to skincare brands, since pretty much all of their products are simple, gentle, and downright pleasant to use. That also goes for this facial cleanser, which happens to be half off at Ulta, today only. It won’t strip your skin of its natural moisture, and it helps calm down irritation. Plus, it’s available in festive limited-edition packaging, so get yours today before this deal washes away.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Time to get wine drunk and download a copy of My Drunk Kitchen: A Guide to Eating, Drinking, and Going with Your Gut by Hannah Hart. Right now, Kindle users can get the book for $3. Hopefully, this cookbook can help you cut back on buying pizza at 2 A.M., or spending $40 on UberEats to get a McFlurry and fries (me).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

In one giant leap for deal-kind, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $100 right now, a $20 discount from its usual price, and the best deal we’ve seen since the 2018 holiday season.



Why is it worth over $100? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Before another commenter yells at me “it isn’t even Halloween, enough Christmas stuff,” sorry friend. LEGO doesn’t care. Christmas shopping starts right now. The LEGO Stars Wars Advent Calendar is 280 pieces and includes 24 mini-figures, like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, a Porg, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is 305 pieces and includes seven mini-figures (obviously that includes Ron, Harry, and Hermione).



Advertisement

Both calendars are a couple of bucks off today, so you’ll want to get them now before they jack up the price for Christmas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ve gotta say, I didn’t realize anyone had fond memories of the gigantic original Xbox controller, but Hyperkin brought it back for the Xbox One and PC for a reason, I suppose. The Duke is almost entirely faithful to the original, for better or worse, but added in a couple of small shoulder buttons to mirror the black and white buttons, and an OLED screen on the front that plays the original Xbox’s boot animation when you start using the controller. Was that necessary? Hell no. But it’s awesome.



The Duke came out last year for $70, but now it’s marked down to an all-time low $39 on Amazon in both black and green today.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you haven’t had the chance to pre-order your Sega Genesis Mini, now’s the perfect time. Take advantage of this Walmart offer for $10 off the console bundled with 6-button Innex controller.



Relive a ton of classic games like Castlevania: Bloodlines, Shining Force and Shinobi 3 in a well-designed package.

While the re-make of the much-loved console comes with two controllers, the bundle includes a 6-button version. This is a significant improvement over the 3-button controllers available on the base system.

The console ships in a few days, so make sure to hop on this deal before it’s history.

Photo: Humble

Update: This deal ends today.



Humble is back with a scary good deal. You can fight the undead when you pick up this Humble Spooky Bundle full of horror games including INSIDE, Darkwood, Beholder 2, Butcher, Pacify, The Town of Light, and Agony.



As usual, you can pledge as much or as little money as you want (as long as it’s at least $1) to get $98 worth of stuff. If you want access to INSIDE, you’ll need to pledge $10 or more. You can choose where your money goes to between the publishers and a charity of your choice via the PayPal Giving Fund.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$40 for an Xbox One controller is a notable deal any time—with few exceptions, they don’t really get cheaper than this—but it’s particularly useful this week. For, you see, come Thursday with the release of iOS 13, you’ll be able to use this controller to play games on your iPhone, your iPad, and even your Apple TV.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update 2: The game is back in stock at GameStop! Might as well add the amiibo while you’re there, since you’ll get free shipping.



Update: The game is sold out, but the amiibo is still in stock, for now.

Well here’s a surprise. Just a few days before release, Amazon got more Dreamer Editions of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening . This has been out of stock for months, and includes the game and a limited edition art book for $70, and it’ll almost certainly sell out again in short order. Shut up and take my rupees!



GameStop also has the incredibly adorable Link’s Awakening Link amiibo back in stock. You’ll just need to spend $50 to get free shipping.

Screenshot: Kotaku

It doesn’t come with an art book like the elusive Dreamer Edition, but if you just want to get a standard copy of Link’s Awakening, you can order it from Rakuten today for $50 with promo code DS9. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account for the promo code to work.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

How cool is this? The original Oregon Trail on its very own retro handheld, now just $13. I recommend keeping it in the bathroom so you can play it whenever you’re dying of dysentery.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

American Eagle is giving you a great reason to shop this week. Through Thursday, if you spend at least $60 on the site, you’ll get $15 off your order. But that’s just the beginning. Shoppers can also take $20 off orders of $80 or more, and $25 off orders of $100 or more. Not to mention, all jeans on the site are 25% off for a limited time. So use promo code GIMME20, and stock up on clothes, swimwear, underwear, athletic wear, and anything else you want to wear.



The flashlight on your phone is fine for stumbling to the bathroom in the middle of the night, but for any situation where you want to see more than a few feet in front of you, it’s worth investing in a dedicated torch.



Anker’s upgraded LC40 now features a rechargeable battery (can you believe Anker ever sold one that didn’t?) that can run for up to 50 hours on low power mode, or for six with the light’s brightness maxed out at 400 lumens Of course, it recharges over USB (even from a USB battery pack, natch), and its IP65 rating means it can stand up to the elements. It normally costs $20, but they’re putting it in the spotlight this week with a discount to $17.

If you don’t need a rechargeable battery, the 300 lumen LC30 runs off AAA batteries, and is on sale for just $10 after you clip the coupon code on the page.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s in-house Goodthreads brand is always affordable, but for a limited time, a selection of its men’s shirts are even cheaper than usual.



I own a couple of their shirts (including this chambray, in a different color), and they’re both really great quality for the price. Today, you can save on fall flannels, classic Oxfords, fashionable dobby shirts, and a lot more. Most of the shirts are priced under $25 right now (you’ll have to select your size to see the final price, in many cases), so you won’t have to lose the shirt on your back buying them all.

Note: Many of the shirts are available in multiple colors, but not all of the colors are on sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t care to have LED lighting built into your bidet, or just don’t want to wait to make the long overdue switch from wiping poop off your butt with dry paper (sorry to be crass but that’s what we all do, it’s insane!!), Bio Bidet’s already-released Slim Edge bidet is on sale for just $26 today, with Prime shipping.



Like the upcoming Glow, it includes two nozzles (the other’s for feminine cleaning), brass fittings, and a slim, easy-to-install design. Trust us, your tush will thank you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Choosing to invest in a standing desk is a big commitment, so don’t commit. Instead, become a fair-weather desk stander with the Halter ED-257, now down to $60 in the cherry wood color, or $53 in black—some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This desk comes pre-assembled; all you have to do is place it atop your existing workspace, and switch off between sitting and standing to your heart’s (and your legs’) content. But this isn’t a standing offer. In fact, it likely won’t be up for long.



Photo: KitchenAid

No kitchen is complete without a classic KitchenAid stand mixer, but admittedly, they can be a bit bulky. Hence why you should take advantage of this deal on its little sibling, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini, now on sale for just $200, in a ton of colors. It’s 25% lighter than the regular sized version, but compatible with all the same attachments. Plus, aw, it’s so cute!