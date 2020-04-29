Wednesday's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, Anker PowerWave Wireless Charging Duo, 400 Hershey's Kisses, Xbox One Stereo Headset, and More

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A Nintendo Switch Lite, an Anker PowerWave wireless charging duo, 400 Hershey’s Kisses, an official Xbox One stereo headset, and more highlight Wednesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Advertisement

TaoTronics BH22 ANC Headphones KINJAD2E

Nomad's Rugged Cases for Google Pixel Buds 2 Are the Real, Horween... Read on The Inventory

TBH, one way I’ve managed to filter out the bullshit (and my LOUD upstairs neighbor) in all fo this is with a pair of noise-cancelling headphones. You can can treat yourself to a pair from TaoTronics, one of our readers’ favorite brands from the makers of RAVPower portable chargers, for just $30 right now using our exclusive promo code KINJAD2E. This deal lasts until May 5, so you’ve got time, but not THAT much time to think about it.



Advertisement

We’re in impulse buy territory at this price, and anyone dealing with noisy roommates while they’re trying to work will appreciate the perks of active noise cancelling, which differs from passive noise cancelling since it leverages sound to combat itself. If reviewers are to be believed, these are some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can get on a budget. And with a battery life of up to 45 hours, your bops never have to stop.

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger KINJAW18 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Wireless chargers aren’t quite efficient enough to fully replace cable charging, but they can be incredibly convenient, and right now, you can grab one for as low as $8. That’s the going price for Anker’s PowerWave Pad, which offers up to 10W (limited to 7.5W on iPhones) to deliver the fastest possible charge you’re going to get. Just use coupon code KINJAW18 at checkout, and it’s all yours.



Advertisement

AUKEY 3-in-1 USB Cable F75HJ6Z8 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Between new devices and multi-cultured tech families, it’s easy to drown in the sea of USB cables you have to keep up with. Thankfully, AUKEY is addressing that need with cables like this 3-in-1 unit that combines USB-C, microUSB, and Lightning, all for a low $13 with promo code F75HJ6Z8. You can pair it with AUKEY’s 65W Power Delivery wall chargers, which we have exclusive codes for. The USB-A + USB-C model drops to $37 with promo code KINJA400, and there’s a dual USB-C model available for $44 with code KINJA500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand have come through at a low price of $20 with a promo code, so you can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!



Advertisement

Amazon Echo Spot Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

OK, so I don’t know when we decided that literally everything we own needed cameras, microphones, and screens, but if an alarm clock is on your list of smart upgrades, maybe you should get an Amazon Echo Spot with Alexa. It’s only $70 brand new in the box at Woot today, and you’ll have your pick between black and white. It’s still going for $130 almost everywhere else, and you know how fast these deals go, so don’t delay.



PS: You can also save $110 when buying two at Amazon using code ECHOSPOT2PK.

SanDisk 32GB Micro SD Card w/ Adapter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

In need of more memory? Well, you’re in luck because for a cheap $9, you can get your hands on a 32GB microSD card. The card itself is shock-proof, temperature-proof, X-ray proof, as well as waterproof. It can make your smartphone or tablet go faster since it won’t be lagging in memory, and with the added adapter, you can easily transfer documents onto your computer. Grab it before it is gone.



Advertisement

RAVPower 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad OMNVGZIE Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Whether you’re working with a busted charging port or insert your USB cable is too much exercise throughout your day, a wireless charger can be useful and convenient. Just drop your smartphone, AirPods, and any other Qi-enabled device on and let RAVPower’s 10W pad trickle the juice back into that squeezed battery, which is usually $28, but is now just $10 when you use coupon code OMNVGZIE in the cart.



Advertisement

Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

My phone is so big and bulky. Great for most things, like playing games or taking the 1,000th awesome pic of my cat, but it’s not as great if I’m out on a walk and have to pull the thing out of my pocket to check a notification. But that’s where a good smartwatch sale can help you (and me) out, and right now you can get the fifth generation of Fossil smartwatches for $200.



This lovely smartwatch will give you all the normal smartwatch features, like a notification checker and... telling you the time, but the Fossil smartwatch has a few extra bells and whistles, too. The watch also provides a heart-rate monitor, and the ability to use Google Assistant and Google Pay for just general life ease. Trust me, Google Pay can be a lifesaver if you lose your wallet.

Advertisement

This smartwatch may not be quite as intense as some others on the market, but it’ll get the job done, and more importantly, will do it for only $200 right now. Grab this deal before it’s gone!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anker Powerport Strip Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you have tons of electronics you need to plug in, look no further than the Anker PowerPort strip. For a decent $40, which is $10 off the original list price, you can plug in six devices in the AC outlets as well as two traditional USB ports and a USB-C port. Not to mention all the devices you plug in will be protected from any and all surges that may occur! Grab this before it’s gone!



LG - 65" Class Nano 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

We’ve all been spending an... inordinate amount of time inside. Why not treat yourself to a better Netflix binging and video game grinding experience? Best Buy has a very big and very fancy TV on sale for $850, and you should definitely consider grabbing it.



This LG smart TV is a whopping sixty-five inches, so you know you’ll be able to see everything on this baby. The TV boasts a 2160p resolution, and four (!) HDMI ports. As someone that only has 2 HDMI ports, that sounds awesome. The Nano 8 can also hook up with Google Assistant so you can use it to turn the TV on and off, or change the channels without the remote.

Advertisement

There are all sorts of other features on Best Buy’s store page, so make sure to give it a look! And remember—you deserve nice things.

APC 6-Outlet And 4 USB Surge Protector Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If you have learned anything about me, dear readers, it’s that I don’t have room for shit. My room is small, my desk is small, and I have to throw headsets and controllers on the wall like I’m some kind of nerd (well, I am a nerd, but that’s besides the point). Finding a place where my power strips and surge protectors where my cat won’t knock into them is a challenge as well, but that’s where this funky looking surge protector comes in.



This six-plug, 4 USB power strip can cling to the side of your desk with its shape and clip on the inside, which means you can plug in all of your computer stuff and some chargers, then get the bulky wire mess out of the way. It’s much better than my solution to duct-tape my power strip to the back of the desk, at least.

Advertisement

Office Depot is having a sale on this nifty little guy, and you can get it for just $20. No code needed!

Anker PowerCore Essential 2000mAh Battery KINJAR128 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Having a spare battery handy is a sure way to reduce anxiety when you’re out and about with your phone. With a 20000mAh battery, the Anker PowerCore Essential packs enough power to give your device up to five charges, depending on what phone you’re toting, Right now, Kinja readers can get this battery pack for just $34 using the code KINJAR128. Sure, quarantine might mean you’re going out less, but with a savings of $16, it’s hard to pass up.



Advertisement

20% Off Sitewide BDAY Photo : Brooklinen

Advertisement

If you’ve listened to any podcast the past year you know Brooklinen to be an omnipresent sponsor with pretty rave reviews at that. And gosh darn it, if it’s good enough for Dax Shepard it’s good enough for me. From no until May 6th enjoy 20% off anything on the site with the code BDAY. This is a great deal if you want to spruce up your bedroom. The classic core set of sheets is their best seller and a great introduction to the company. If you love affordable quality and comfort in your bedding Brooklinen is for you.



But it’s not just blankets, pillows, and sheets. Brooklinen also has a line of comfy loungewear and even has home decor, which I did not know. Basically, anything your domicile could require, they have it. There appears to be free shipping on all orders but I can’t find anything specified so this could be just for the birthday deal. Either way gorgeous options, great prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.



There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

Advertisement

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.

400 Hershey’s Kisses Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m no good at gifting. I would buy this $13 bag of 400 Hershey’s Kisses chocolates and give the whole thing to my mother in a heartbeat. Whenever I fall into depression after she disowns me for putting no thought into her Mother’s Day gift, I can just eat them all myself and work it all off in the gym whenever they open back up. Always plan ahead, folks.



OXO Multi-Unit Measuring Cup Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

I know a lot of you have been quarantine baking. I’ve seen the tweets and the Instagram stories of various breads and pastries. Well, make the process ten times easier with a multi-unit measuring cup. It’s only $10 and can measure wet and dry ingredients easily and is also dishwasher-safe. Just make sure to mail me some cupcakes when you’re finished.



ChuckIt! Ball Toy Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Let’s face it—your pups are tired of you being home and not spending time with them. At first, they thought you were staying in your apartment just to bond with them, but they realized that you staying home didn’t correlate with more walks or playtime. They’re tired of your shit. Apologize by treating them with a ChuckIt! ball toy! It’s only $8, and your dogs will love it. It is made out of tough and durable rubber, and it BOUNCES! I don’t know about y’all, but I know my dogs would be going crazy if I brought this home. Grab it for your dog! They deserve it.



Advertisement

GOOLOO 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter 3N9NLMI7

Advertisement

Need a battery that can jump start your car as easily as it can your phone? Pick up Gooloo’s 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $84 at Amazon using the promo code 3N9NLMI7.



While most people need a portable charger you can stuff in a bag or jacket pocket, this battery packs enough power to jump start your car in a pinch, too. With two USB-A charging ports, and one USB-C charging port, you’ll be able to keep all your gear charged up on your road trips without worrying about killing your car’s battery.

Advertisement

DeWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 204-Piece Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Handyman or not, everyone needs to make sure they have a solid toolkit in their house. It wouldn’t do to have a major problem fixed with a simple wrench and not have one! DeWALT’s 204 piece set will give you all the sockets and wrenches you’ll need to to take care of most jobs around the house, and it can be yours for a low, low $150.



Advertisement

Of course, this isn’t the ONLY thing you need in your house to be ready for anything, but it’s a really good start.

Advertisement

Qidoe Car Charger Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

There is nothing worse on a road trip than your phone battery running out. If you don’t have a fancy car with USB ports built in, you might be struggling when the phone starts telling you the battery is low. The Qidoe Car Charger can make sure you won’t have this problem again, with two USB ports and a USB Type-C port. It also has additional lighter slots built in, just in case you were using the car lighter to power something else. It’s a pretty good deal at $14 on Amazon, so grab this while it lasts!



Advertisement

Advertisement

My roommates and I don’t like paying too much on utilities, so we keep the house at 76 degrees, as recommended by our power company. That’s all fine and good during the day, but I find myself burning up when I head to bed. My puny fan doesn’t really help, so I need a more direct method to cool down. That’s where the ChiliPAD comes in.



The ChiliPAD sleep system comes with a mattress pad that cools you down, as well as a “thermal regulating control unit”, which sounds extremely fancy. You can get the ChiliPAD and cool down your bed for $150 off when you use the code sleepretreat at checkout. That brings a one-person ChiliPAD for a queen bed down to $350! Now go and get some quality sleep, for me.

Advertisement

Up to 60% off Spring Outerwear Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

We may be stuck inside for the most part right now, but that’s all the more reason to spring clean your wardrobe and feel like a person again. Believe me, every morning I wake up at the same time I did back in January, brew some coffee, and put on my casual workday attire. You can do the same, and even try out some new looks, with up to 60% off Huckberry spring outerwear.



Among our readers’ favorite brands, Huckberry is spotlighting Mendo flannels, Moto leather jackets, Flint and Tinder 10-Year hoodies, and more. Peruse the selection yourself and take something home. By September, who knows, maybe we’ll be outside enough to recycle these looks for the fall. And if nothing in the spring outerwear catalog is to your liking, here’s a little something to take the edge off: our regularly updated Huckberry deals page walking you through the hottest sales of each week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From now until May 11th Levi’s has slashed its prices on all it’s warehouse items. This is up to 70% off on all of their closeout fashions. If you need a few pairs of jeans they’ve got you covered. Styles for men, women, and kids. Tees are as low as $6 and jeans as low as $20.



The only caveat is you have to sign up for their mailing list to get access. But you do get 20% off your next non-sale purchase and you won’t pay for shipping. Look in the regular sale section too, great deals there also. You will still enjoy free shipping with this warehouse order.

Advertisement

30% Off Vitamin C Duo Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I trust a lot in Ole Henriksen products because good nourishing skincare is a major tenant of the company, which isn’t hard when your founder is a professional within that space. The new Glow From Home collection falls in line with that philosophy. From now until May 5th get 30% off their Vitamin C duo from this collection.



Normally $77, the Banana Bright Eye Crème and Banana Bright Face Primer aim to brighten and tighten. The eye creme acts as a color corrector as well as firming the entire eye area so you get that beaming glow on all your Zoom calls. And the primer gives you an effortless dewy radiance for your next virtual happy hour. It also extends the life of the makeup you might add to this routine, which is a real win on its own.

Advertisement

Grab this deal while you can for $53, as this is a limited time offer and it’s while supplies last. But you will get free shipping on this and a few free samples.

50% -70% Off Fine Jewelry FORYOU Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

If you’re still struggling with what to get mom for her special day (pssst you’ve only got a week and some change left) Macy’s is having a great sale just in time. Today only it’s 50% - 70% off of all fine jewelry with the code FORYOU.



This includes diamonds, pearls, and watches. Ok, so you don’t have to break the bank to impress mom but there are some extremely affordable options. Like a $500 pair of gorgeous pearl earrings for $150, these gold ones are little classy and a little funky. Functional beauty is a solid pick too. This stainless steel Bulova watch is now 50% at $198. Or how about a diamond necklace for under $200? This Swaroski one from Arabella will have mom sparkling in no time.

Advertisement

There’s a lot of wonderful pieces to choose from even if you are on a budget. It really is about the thought and we’re sure your mom will love whatever you pick out. Free shipping on any order over $25.

Better Love Weekend at Ella’s Bundle Image : Ella Paradis

Advertisement

Boring, long nights these days are the name of the game, so why not add excitement, especially if you’re bunkered up with a partner? Ella Paradis is offering a totally pleasurable deal where you get two amazing vibrators, bath bombs, and lace cuffs for you and bae to have the orgasms of your life (together or apart) for only $49! Yup. Usually, both these vibes and their accessories would cost you about $146, but you’re basically getting more than half off! Sure does sound satisfying to me—grab this deal before it’s gone!



This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 4/24/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/27/2020.

Advertisement

40%-60% Off Women’s Handbags Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it! Mostly because every day seems to run into each other and I’m sure most of us don’t know what they mean anymore. I’ve missed birthdays and anniversaries while in quarantine because it’s just so hard to keep track without really structured days. But I won’t let that happen for Mother’s Day. Staring today Nordstrom Rack is having one of their deepest discounts (40%-60% off) on all handbags, totes, clutches, and backpacks.

There are a plethora of choices in this sale. Functional backpacks for sporty moms, tons of Marc Jacobs for fashion moms, and cute clutches for classy moms. Nordstrom Rack also has 30% off sitewide with free shipping on any purchase over $100. There will be an expedited shipping option too in case you need a little more time to make a decision but it can get there for Mother’s Day. Either way, lots of beautiful choices for our marvelous moms whether we are with them or not.

Advertisement

3 Made to Measure Shirts Graphic : Indochino

Advertisement

Even though we’re spending most of our days indoors, it’s still nice to get dressed up and feel spiffy from time to time. Plus, it couldn’t hurt to have a few fresh fits for when we’re able to venture on out into the world again. Right now, Kinja readers can get three made-to-measurement shirts from Indochino for just $129, using the promo code KINJA at checkout. You won’t be able to grab any luxury fabrics, but you’re still saving up to $100 by buying them together.



Calphalon Triply Stainless Steel 12-Inch Wok Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

After over six weeks of quarantine, it can be easy to find yourself in a bit of a culinary rut. Ingredients may be sparse these days, but a new cooking tool can go a long way in trying out new techniques and opening the door for new recipes. Right now, this stainless steel pan from Calphalon is down from $90 to $72, making it a good deal for anyone looking to try out a nice stir fry, or just add another tool to their kitchen arsenal.



Advertisement

Lodge Cast Iron Cornbread Pan Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Being stuck inside has left many of us itching to try out new recipes, and for a lot of people that’s meant making bread. The longer we’ve been cooped up inside, though, the harder it is to find things like sourdough starter. Even if you can’t make sourdough bread right now, you can still bake a tasty treat, like cornbread, pretty easily. With this cornbread pan from Lodge, which is down to just $22 right now, you can simplify the process by having the bread already baked into small triangles ready for the whole family.



Advertisement

Naipo Foot and Calf Massager 40XOWMC4 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

My calves are in a constant state of tightness. Stretch them the wrong way, and I’ll be limping around the rest of the day with a nasty charlie horse. I’ve looked for calf massagers on Amazon multiple times, but they’re all really expensive. But, now it’s time to save big with Naipo’s foot and calf massager! You can grab this hulk of a machine for just $175 (over $100 off) if you use code 40XOWMC4 at checkout. If it’s anything like the shoulder massager I bought from them, it’s worth every penny.

Advertisement

60-Day Free Trial Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60-da free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming month’s check-in to see how they are doing also.



ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

Advertisement

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.

Reader Favorites Under $5 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

If there’s one constant in life, it’s that there’s a Kindle Store sale going on. This weekend, you can save on some reader favorites and add to your ever-growing book backlog, all for under $5 a book.



There is something that strikes me about this sale, though. The reader favorites cover a variety of genres, sure, but there is... a lot of self-help books. The very first book on this list is Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything, and looking through the sale’s eight pages reveals more self-help books like Mistakes Were Made (but Not by Me) and The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity. In short, y’all need help, and these books have one of the many, many answers available to you. Which is great! It’s not like therapy is affordable to everyone.

Advertisement

Oh, there’s also some books about math or something.

Rosetta Stone Lifestone License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Advertisement

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you’re not into combat sports, you know Bruce Lee. If you haven’t been born yet, you know Bruce Lee. This legendary martial artist died way too young, so if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic and want to relive the glory days of him kicking holes through human chests, check out this big collection of Bruce Lee’s biggest hits on Blu-Ray, which is normally $125, but has fallen to $92 over at Amazon.



You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at Amazon in Gray, Yellow, or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP. Pair it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the complete experience.



Advertisement

Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 4/28/2020.

Official Xbox One Stereo Headset w/ Adapter Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Need a new headset? Check out the official Xbox One stereo headset, which won’t blow you away compared to more serious gaming cans, but is considerably better than many options at the $35 price point B&H Photo is peddling. Considering the chat adapter it comes with goes for $40 on its own, this is a very rare steal.

Monopoly Speed Board Game Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the roundtable for three hours, somehow landing on Boardwalk and Park Place every roll whilst your properties seem to be situated in desolate wastelands that no one ever visits? Well, it’s cool every now and then, but if you don’t have much time to spare, Monopoly Speed might be, well, more your speed. It’s 25% off at Amazon today. Games are said to last just about 10 minutes, and here’s why:



Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time.

Advertisement

If that sounds like fun, roll over to Free Parking and grab this deal.

Advertisement

Nintendo Joy-Con Grips Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

For all you gamers, I have a treat for you—a joy-con grip to make your Nintendo Switch time even better. Not to mention it’s only $10! You can easily slide in your joy-cons into the grips and play Animal Crossing or Mario Cart right away. The joy-con grip itself is also shock-proof! I would grab this one before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Advertisement

If like most of us in lockdown you’ve been playing more video games, you’re not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help. With a PlayStation Plus membership, you get deep discounts, free downloads, and free shipping on accessories/consoles. You also get 100GB of online storage.



But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you still can’t kill it on the court together with NBA 2K in a “play together” session.

Advertisement

Normally this year-long membership is $59 but you can enjoy a 43% discount and snag a digital code for access at just $34.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/28/2020.

Advertisement

Save 25% on All 1MORE Audio Products MOM Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

From now through May 8, you can use promo code MOM to save 25% on anything at 1MORE, an up-and-coming audio brand that makes premium-ish headphones and speakers with high quality drivers for remarkably fair prices. With the discount, you can save $50 on the company’s true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, triple driver over-ear headphones, or the Spearhead VRX gaming headset. Need to fill a whole room? This hockey puck of a Bluetooth speaker is $25 off. You can also take $43 off the 1MORE Quad Driver in-ear buds, which pack a bass-heavy driver and three mini tweeters into each bud to cover the full length of the soundstage.



One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ( Xbox One Switch Screenshot : Bandai Namco

Advertisement

If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, which dropped only a month ago on all major platforms, but today, you can find it for $10 at Amazon for the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.



Advertisement

28% off Final Fantasy VII Vinyl Set Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

This item is for the Venn diagram of Final Fantasy lover and hardcore vinyl collector. The packaging and design of these vinyl sets from Square Enix over the years have been gorgeous, this one falls in line with that. This 2-LP vinyl set is limited edition and looks to not be available for immediate purchase on the company’s site.



Advertisement

If you jumped into the Final Fantasy VII Remake in March this will be all too familiar as the set covers selected tracks from that as well as highlights from the original game. If you’re down to jam to the music of Midgar, this one goes out to you.



Reading reviews, it does seem like this is a gift for only loyalists of the franchise so take that into consideration. Either way, it’s still a beautiful piece of artwork and Amazon Prime will have it to you in mere days. It is currently $55 and ships free with Prime. A vinyl fantasy one might say. Sorry, not sorry

Advertisement

PowerA Overwatch Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

As a Reinhardt main who relies on cunning instinct and ballsy energy to rack up eliminations, I always die a little inside when new (read: fookin’ overpowered) Overwatch characters like Echo come out. They just make my guy look like a complete scrub. You can either beat ‘em or join ‘em, and for a better chance at success in either endeavor, you should be playing on more than just Joy-Cons. That’s why this PowerA wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is perfect with its Overwatch skin. Reaper is front and center here, which may not be ideal if you have the same PTSD I do from hearing his ult pop off, but HEY: the controller is only $37, so we’ll just have to deal with it.



Advertisement

Nioh 2: Special Edition (PS4) Screenshot : Team Ninja

Advertisement

Team Ninja seems to have released yet another banger in Nioh 2, the souls-like action RPG that only knows PS4 as its home. If you’ve exhausted your backlog and looking for something new to play, you can pick the special edition up at Amazon right now for $11 off, or a final total of $69.



The special edition comes with a few extra niceties for the few extra dollars they’re requiring, including a steelbook case, an art book, and the season pass that’ll presumably put you in line for all the DLC that release down the road.

Advertisement

Here’s how Heather Alexandra at Kotaku starts off in her long evaluative look at Nioh 2:

The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this.

Advertisement

Sold? Buy.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at good screen or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for added layer of protection. You don’t even necessarily need a prescription.



Advertisement

Experience the benefits of blocking blue light today.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/27/2020.

Advertisement

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KINJAN99 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re among those who are able to stay indoors right now, your phone’s probably lasting a bit longer per charge. But, if you still have to venture outdoors for work, or you’d like a little less phone-anxiety accompanying you on your daily walks, a portable battery can go a long way in making sure you’re never without a way to get in touch. Right now, RAVPower’s 16750mAh power bank is down to $18 when you use the code KINJAN99.

Advertisement

Vava Electric Kettle KINJAEB5 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re getting tired of the same ol’ cup of coffee, or just need a new source of relaxation in these weird, stressful times, a good cup of tea can help. If you’re tight on cash or just want to give this method a try before really committing, this Vava electric kettle is down to $33 right now for Kinja readers when you use the promo code KINJAEB5.

Advertisement

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt Red

Advertisement

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.



Advertisement

What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S KINJAEUFY Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ve already cleaned your home with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is just $150, but only when using the exclusive promo code KINJAEUFY at Amazon.



Advertisement

Klipsch is celebrated for its long history of providing top-notch audio equipment, having built its name on solid studio recording equipment and premium headphones. You can add wireless speakers to that list with products like The Three II, which normally goes for the Klipsch-appropriate price tag of $574, but if you act quickly, you can catch a rare discount down to $250 (there’s also a Matte Black model), no promo code needed.



The Three II features an abundance of input options to cover any need you could have, including Bluetooth, 3.5mm auxiliary, USB, and Wi-Fi. The lattermost brings one of The Three II’s best features—wireless multiroom audio. With it, you can pair the speaker up with any others in Klipsch’s entire multiroom-capable family to spread good vibes throughout the home. The speaker also has voice control through Alexa (separate device required, like the Echo Dot).

Bee-tee-dubs, in case you can’t tell, The Three II is not a portable speaker. It’s a tabletop unit meant to be used in the home—perhaps the antique design with its physical nobs and switches gives that away—and you’ll need a power outlet to use it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I’ve been obsessed with sweaters lately. I don’t know why, as I live in Florida where the temperature is “too damn hot” 10 months out of the year, but... sweaters are comfy. The Tie Bar doesn’t care that it’s almost May, and they have three great looking sweaters for you to grab. With the code WFH20, you’ll be able to grab them for $36. Might as well get two so you qualify for free shipping!



Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Advertisement

Colgate Optic Advanced LED Whitening Kit KINJA25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

There’s no time like the present to start practicing basic hygiene. And if you want to step up your dental game to impress your co-workers when the time comes, we’re offering you a head start. For $36 less than the going rate, you can freshen up those fangs with the Colgate Optic White Advanced LED whitening kit.



While I’ve never personally tested Colgate’s solution, I HAVE used an LED whitening kit before—and it worked until I fell off the wagon. Stick with it for 10 minutes a day, 10 days in a row and the blue light-activated hydrogen peroxide will quickly whip your teefers into shape. Just plug it in, apply two vials of serum per day, and voilà, you’re golden (but your teeth aren’t!).

Advertisement

3 Made To Measure Shirts KINJA Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Indochino has an amazing exclusive offer just for our readers, three of their beautiful made to measure shirts for $129 with code KINJA. As we’ve said before their known for impeccable fit and style so a deal like this is sure to revitalize your closet. Because each shirt and suit is made specifically for you Indocino ensures the perfect fit for look and comfort. And since most of us continue to work from home those are two things that make all the difference.



Indochino’s items bring together the latest styles with the luxury fabrics which is a winning combination is ever there was one. This offer puts three custom shirts in your wardrobe at the lowest price ever. Just because you are still social distancing doesn’t mean you have to from good fashion. Free shipping on all orders over $150.

Advertisement

5 Mini Nail Lacquers MINI25 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Yesterday we walked you through how to do the perfect at-home manicure. So today we offer up an amazing deal from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London is coveted amongst the lovers of beautified claws. With the promo code MINI25, you can mix and match any 5 mini lacquers. If I might make a suggestion, Oil Slick and Union Jack Black are personal faves and really create a look. Both edgy and classic.



Advertisement

Depending on which selections you make you could be saving a minimum of 50% but it could be up to 60%. Half price for a little self-care, not too shabby. And the wonderful folks at Butter also give you two free gifts with every purchase. Toss a few more things in and get free shipping at $40.

FREE Self-Care Duo LOVEMYSKIN Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Starting today until May 4, Too Faced has a spectacular deal for you. With any $45 purchase use the code LOVEMYSKIN and receive their self-care duo set. This includes a hangover scrunchie and the deluxe hangover pillow cream.



This is a spectacular deal because that cream is $42 on its own and worth every penny. If you need a great hydrating night cream to give you a replenished glowing look in the morning this is it. If you’ve used Too Faced before you know their products are quality and smell amazing, this one is no different.

Advertisement

If you need help picking something to get to that $45 let me recommend my favorite eyeshadow, the Pretty Puppy Palette ($28), and the Shadow Insurance Eye Primer ($22). Free shipping on all orders too!