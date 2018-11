Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bowl season will be here before you know it, and it’ll still be cold enough for a jacket by the time March Madness finally gets here, so it’s a perfect time to grab a hoodie to represent your alma mater or adopted school. These hoodies from Fanatics are already on sale for $30, but you can save an extra $8 and get free shipping with promo code KINJANCAA.



Not every school is available, but those that are included usually have multiple colors and styles available.