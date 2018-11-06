Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now’s your chance to make a name for yourself. Walmart is taking 30% off their personalized jewelry until November 7, so you can adorn yourself with your own name (or any other word, in theory). Take a page out of Carrie Bradshaw’s book and get your own name etched in gold for just $22. Or go the Taylor Swift route and wear your beau’s initial on a chain ‘round your neck for $34. Anyway, who doesn’t love a gift with their name on it?

