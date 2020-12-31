Wear Your Love of Crash Bandicoot On Your Sleeve With Crash Team Racing Game and Pin Bundle for $14

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (PS4) | $14 | GameStop

If you love Crash Bandicoot so much, why don’t you marry him? I mean, really, why not? Crash seems like a pretty cool guy. He’s funny, brave, and he cares about family. I think your mother would honestly get along with him and he’d just be the life of the party at fam ily gatherings. I’m just saying, there are much worse partners than Crash. Okay fine, if you’re not going to marry him then maybe you can buy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled instead, which includes a set of Crash pins, for $14. The special edition includes all of the racing game’s digital content, so this is something of a complete version of the game. The set of four enamel pins themselves are quite stylish, showing depicting Crash’s lovable cast of characters with flair. As Beyoncé once sang: If you like it, then you should h ave put a pin on it.