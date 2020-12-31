It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming Deals

Wear Your Love of Crash Bandicoot On Your Sleeve With Crash Team Racing Game and Pin Bundle for $14

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsGameStop Deals
72
Save
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (PS4) | $14 | GameStop Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (XBO) | $14 | GameStop Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (Switch) | $14 | GameStop
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (PS4) | $14 | GameStop
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (XBO) | $14 | GameStop
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (Switch) | $14 | GameStop
Image: GameStop
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (PS4) | $14 | GameStop
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (XBO) | $14 | GameStop
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Pin Bundle (Switch) | $14 | GameStop

Advertisement

If you love Crash Bandicoot so much, why don’t you marry him? I mean, really, why not? Crash seems like a pretty cool guy. He’s funny, brave, and he cares about family. I think your mother would honestly get along with him and he’d just be the life of the party at family gatherings. I’m just saying, there are much worse partners than Crash. Okay fine, if you’re not going to marry him then maybe you can buy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled instead, which includes a set of Crash pins, for $14. The special edition includes all of the racing game’s digital content, so this is something of a complete version of the game. The set of four enamel pins themselves are quite stylish, showing depicting Crash’s lovable cast of characters with flair. As Beyoncé once sang: If you like it, then you should have put a pin on it.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical
Cubii Pro Under-Desk Elliptical

Share This Story

Get our newsletter