Wear Tom Nook's Face With $7 Animal Crossing Sock Packs and Show Him Who's In Charge

Tom Nook: crook or philanthropist? It’s a debate that’s raged on since Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped last March. The racoon has long been criticized for his predatory loan scheme, which is designed to keep villagers in debt forever. Some feel that Nook’s lack of interest rate on his loans absolve him of these sins, but there are still plenty of concerns about his business practices. Well, now you can show him who’s really boss by wearing him. Best Buy is selling three-packs of Animal Crossing ankle socks that include the villain, as well as K.K. Slider and Isabelle. You can either grab a pack with full body images of the characters or just their big, adorable faces. Nook may be a crook, but he is cute nonetheless.