Planning a visit to Star Wars Land? Or just want to be ready for The Rise of Skywalker? You can take your pick of two different Star Wars shirts for just $10 at Daily Steals right now with promo code KJSWARS, in a variety of different colors and sizes. They’re more comfortable than a Tauntaun sleeping bag.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Wear These $10 Tees to Star Wars Land, Or Anywhere Else
Planning a visit to Star Wars Land? Or just want to be ready for The Rise of Skywalker? You can take your pick of two different Star Wars shirts for just $10 at Daily Steals right now with promo code KJSWARS, in a variety of different colors and sizes. They’re more comfortable than a Tauntaun sleeping bag.