Star Wars Logo Tee | $10 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJSWARSStar Wars Poster Tee | $10 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJSWARS
Star Wars Logo Tee | $10 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJSWARS
Star Wars Poster Tee | $10 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJSWARS
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Planning a visit to Star Wars Land? Or just want to be ready for The Rise of Skywalker? You can take your pick of two different Star Wars shirts for just $10 at Daily Steals right now with promo code KJSWARS, in a variety of different colors and sizes. They’re more comfortable than a Tauntaun sleeping bag.