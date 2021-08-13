All Summer Pants | $39 | JACHS NY | Promo Code SP39



While summer is still heating up, it won’t be long before we’re forced to step back into our long boi pants again in time for the fall. JACHS NY’s stretch pants are a solid transition piece that’ll take you from the sweltering heat of summer to the crisp air of autumn without fail. These breathable denim jeans, chinos, tech, and traveler pants all bear classic looks made to complement your unique style. And for a limited time, they’re also on sale for $39 apiece when you use the promo code SP39 or $100 for three if you enter 3SP at checkout.



For a neutral accent to your current wardrobe, I’m partial to the light wash stretch denim jeans as well as the jet black and dark wash options. However, those of you who are more adventurous and have a specific outfit in mind to match might want to try out the olive bowie chinos and/or maroon tech pants. All are built to stretch to your silhouette, making them flexible and comfortable no matter what your size.



Of course, with JACHS NY, you can’t really go wrong no matter which items you choose — the brand is known for its high-quality vintage styles that not only last a long time but do so at an affordable price point. Get ahead of the curve and start elevating your pants game while this promotion is active, and experience the joy of trousers you can wear all year round.

