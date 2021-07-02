It's all consuming.
Wear the Stainless Steel 40mm LTE Apple Watch Series 5 for 30% off

This premium edition of the last-gen Apple Watch is more than $200 off at Amazon

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm LTE) Stainless Steel | $526 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
If you’ve been eyeing one of the gleaming stainless steel Apple Watch models with the sleek milanese loop, but the towering price tag kept you at bay, here’s an option. Right now, Amazon is offering the Wi-Fi + Cellular 40mm stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 for $526, or 30% off the original list price.

True, it’s the last-gen model (not the current Series 6), but the only big feature you’re losing is the new blood oxygen sensor. And yes, that’s certainly not cheap, but it’s more than $200 off for a visibly premium version of the leading smartwatch.

