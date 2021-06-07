Wear an Apple Watch for as Little as $125 Refurbished From Woot

Apple Watch Series 3 (Refurbished) | $125+ | Woot

Apple Watch Series 4 (Refurbished) | $170+ | Woot

Apple Watch Series 5 (Refurbished) | $260+ | Woot

One of the newer Apple Watch models will cost you a pretty penny, with the latest Apple Watch Series 6 selling for $399 and the trimmed-down Apple Watch SE starting at $279. But if you don’t mind wielding an older, refurbished model, you can save quite a bit of cash from Woot today.



Woot is offering the Apple Watch Series 3 from $125, the Series 4 from $170, and the Series 5 from $260, with varying configurations available for each. Some cost a bit extra than the base amount listed above, including the larger sizes and versions with LTE support, but they’re all heavily discounted compared to their new, current-gen contemporaries.



They’re refurbished and tested to work, although they’re offered in “scratch & dent” condition, which means they might have some knicks and scrapes. The Apple Watch Series 3—still sold new by Apple, by the way—is a tough recommendation now due to its age and some upgrade complications, while the newer editions with a slightly larger screen are seemingly solid picks at those prices. Amazon Prime subscribers get free shipping through Woot.