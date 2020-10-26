Vote 2020 graphic
Wear a Mask! Better Yet, Wear 50 KN95s for $15 at MQDirect

50% off KN95 Masks | MQDirect | Promo Code KINJA50
It’s mask-wearing season, and MQDirect has come through for us once again with a steep discount on “FDA and CE approved” KN95 face masks. While I’ve yet to pull the trigger on any of these deals for myself so far, the company claims “at least 95 percent filtration efficiency” and a full five layers of protection. Like most disposable face masks, these face masks feature two straps—one for each ear—and the CDC recommends throwing ‘em out after 2-3 uses.

“If used for extensive periods of time,” the listing on the MQDirect site reads, “handle with proper care and apply disinfecting procedures.”

To stave off irritable skin conditions, such as “mask-ne,” or mask acne, that often result from prolonged mask usage, the company claims its masks forego a woven fabric design in favor of a non-woven interior fabric. Though it says its KN95s are “compatible with eye wear protection and face shields,” I wouldn’t bank on total fog elimination for glasses wearers like myself. But who can say for sure!? All I know is these masks are driving a hard bargain, starting at $10 for a 20-pack or $15 for 50, all the way up to $1,500 for 10,000 using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, in case you’re not so optimistic about the outcome of the presidential election and don’t trust our current administration to help “flatten the curve” any time soon.

If you’ve purchased a pack ‘o KN95 masks, either from a Kinja Deal, or from MQ Direct itself, sound off with your impressions in the comments below. I’m curious to see how the quality stacks up to its competitors, in case you’re finding better deals on masks elsewhere we might’ve overlooked.

