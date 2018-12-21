Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1 amazonbasics

If you need any last minute stocking stuffers (and couldn’t find what you were looking for in, uh, our big-ass stocking stuffer guide), Amazon’s currently running deals on dozens of products from AmazonBasics, spanning seemingly every product category imaginable.



We spot checked a lot of products, and while they aren’t all down to all-time low prices, everything we saw represented at least a decent discount. A few of our picks are below, but there are pages upon pages of deals, so you’ll want to head over to Amazon to see them all.

#2 bidet

Photo: Amazon

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. This model from Superior Bidet is 40% off for the holidays - just $30 with promo code 40XMASBIDETS. You can install it yourself in minutes on almost any toilet; all you need is a screwdriver, a wrench, and an open mind.

#3 beats

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The latest Beats headphones contain Apple’s custom W1 chip, which means they pair to all of your Apple devices just as easily as AirPods (in addition to other devices through the standard Bluetooth hell-menus). So whether you want easy-pairing headphones that are great for exercise, or prefer larger on-ears, there’s a deal for you today.



$240 is a really solid price for the Solo3s, which usually sell for $300, and $90 is the best deals we’ve ever seen on the Powerbeats3s. In both cases, you even get to pick your favorite color, though it seems like some will arrive before Christmas, but others will not, so choose carefully.

#4 nike

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sneak some sneakers under the tree, thanks to Zappos current deal on Nike. Select Nike styles for men, women, and kids are 25% off, so the whole family can jingle bell rock some new shoes. And as long as you get your orders in by 1pm EST today, they’re guaranteed to be delivered by Christmas Eve for free, so sprint to checkout before this deal hops on its sleigh and rides away.



#5 sonos

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Back in stock. This won’t last long!



While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

#6 tile

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to give the gift of a Tile Bluetooth gadget finder this Christmas, you should be sure to buy the one with a user-replaceable battery. Today’s $20 deal on the brand new Tile Mate isn’t as good as the $16 deal we saw earlier in the week, but it’s otherwise the best discount we’ve seen from the usual $25.



#7 fundles

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

You know what makes a great “just because” present for your bestie/sister/other rad makeup-wearing person in your life? One of these cute Maybelline Fundles. (Most say they could still arrive in time for Christmas, but they’re also excellent gift closet stash items.)



There’s the $6 Maybelline Limited Edition Makeup Artist Fundle, which comes with a lip palette, liquid eyeliner, and a coloring book with crayons; the $7 Maybelline Limited Edition Instant Glow-Up Fundle, which has gold highlighter, liquid lipstick, and awesome rimless shades in a cute case; and the $9 Maybelline Limited Edition Balm-y Day Fundle, which includes lip balm, mascara, primer, and a beach towel. TBH, I might snag one of each.



#8 google

Google Home Hub and Two Home Mini Bundle | $130 | Walmart

Skip the “Should AI Have Human Rights?” debate until next year and welcome a trinity of Google Assistant-powered servants into your home for just $130, and make the sadist and noted domestic terrorist, Kevin McCallister proud.

Whether you’re looking to invest in a smart home, or want to beef up your unpaid, digital workforce, this is a tremendous deal. Better still, this package comes with YouTube Premium free for 14 days. So you’ll have plenty of time to watch Cobra Kai instead of spending time with your so-called loved ones.

#9 batteries

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

More than once this month, I’ve found myself thinking, “Man, I really need to order some more batteries.” My need for power just surges at Christmastime.



Amazon has heard my plea and discounted this Energizer Rechargeable AA Batteries 8-Pack. You can get them for $13 when you clip the $1 coupon on the page, and even less if you choose to order via Subscribe & Save. Either way, it’s a solid deal on name-brand rechargeable batteries.

#10 grill

Photo: Amazon

Oprah says the Philips Indoor Smoke-less Grill makes food taste like it was cooked over charcoal, despite using infrared heat. I can’t personally confirm this, but I do think it would be nice to have a grill you can use in the kitchen when it’s too cold outside to cook there.



Also appealing is the fact that you can just stick the grid in the dishwasher — something I can’t say about most traditional grills. For really thorough cleaning, it also comes with a ceramic scraper to use on the interior reflectors, which are responsible for its even, consistent heating.



I can’t say this grill will help you cook like Oprah, because she probably has people to do that for her. But it will give you a taste of the Oprah-adjacent lifestyle, maybe.

