We Figured Out Why the PS5 Has Those Weird Fins. It's to Hold Your Headphones With This $11 Clip.

NexiGo PS5 Headphone Holder | $11 | Amazon
When the PS5 was officially announced, the design certainly caught our attention. With the Xbox Series X’s design philosophy being to blend into it’s surrounding, PlayStation yelled, “Screw that! This entertainment center belongs to us!” As loud as the PS5 design might be, the weird side fins can serve a purpose which the Series X cannot. This holder can rest easily onto the side fin to house your gaming headset. Reduce clutter around your gaming systems or coffee table by actually having a designated place to put your headphones when you’ve finished using them. Brilliant.

