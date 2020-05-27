It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

We're Giving Away Vibrators From BBoutique on This, the Eve of National Masturbation Day

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBellesa deals
1.4K
Save
Vibrator Giveaway | Bellesa Boutique
Vibrator Giveaway | Bellesa Boutique
Photo: Bellesa Boutique

Vibrator Giveaway | Bellesa Boutique

We’ve teamed up with Bellesa Boutique to give away a ton of free vibrators in honor of Masturbation May. All you have to do is visit this link and share your email. The cool twist on this is the more people that sign up the more we can give away, there’s no set number.

Advertisement

We hope you’ve been celebrating all month long but if you’d like to give yourself a little something extra double click your mouse and head to Bellesa. I personally would like to direct you to the Satisfyer Line because yes, it does.

Research has shown masturbation can prevent depression, reduce the risk of cervical cancer, raise your self-esteem, and help you sleep better. No matter how you celebrate you’re doing your mind, body, and soul so much good when you do.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: Kingston SSD, BBoutique Giveaway, Room Purifier, Sun Care Product Sale, Le Creuset Stockpot, and More

The 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Makes a Great Workstation, and You Can Get It for $250 off Right Now

Smarten up Your Health Tracking With the Eufy Smart Scale and Smart Plug Mini Bundle for Just $50

The Do's and Don'ts of Jump Starting Your Car