Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The best price we’ve seen on the latest iPad, reader-favorite travel mugs, and a huge sale on coats are here to get you over the hump.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)

And right now you can get the 32GB model for $229, $20 less than the lowest prices we saw (on and off) around Black Friday.

Once you get your first Qi-charging phone, you quickly come to realize that you can never own enough charging pads. This one from Aukey doesn’t have higher-wattage charging speeds like some others we’ve seen, but it looks perfectly nice, and it’s only $7 with promo code XMASAK06, which is about as cheap as we ever see these things.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this new wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $17 today with promo code AKMOUSE3. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level. No wonder a version of it was one of our readers’ favorite work mice last week.



Photo: Amazon

And lo, Tile decreed you can replace your own batteries now, and there was much rejoicing. If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the new Tiles with replaceable batteries, today’s Amazon Gold Box has three options to choose from.



Get two Tile Pros with 300' range and extra loud speakers for $45 (down from $60), a four-pack of Tile Mates and Tile Slims for the same price (Note: The Mates have replaceable batteries, but the Slims do not), or just dip your toes in the water with a single Tile Mate for $16, down from its usual $25. I finally caved and bought one, I’m sick of losing my keys.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Elevation Lab

Elevation Lab makes some of the best iPhone docks money can buy, and you’ll need a whole lot less money than usual to buy them with our exclusive discounts. Even if you don’t need one yourself, they’d make great gifts for any iPhone owner. These deals aren’t quite as good as Black Friday’s, but they’re close.



Advertisement

The $40 (with promo code KINJADOCK4) ElevationDock 4 incorporates a pair of fine adjustment knobs to get a perfect fit, no matter what model iPhone or what case you happen to be using at the time.

The smaller CordDock won’t hold your phone quite as steady, but it lets you effortlessly take the phone off the dock while keeping the charging cord attached, which is perfect for nightstand use. Get it for $27 with promo code KINJACDOCK.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Automatic nightlights are underrated. When you need to navigate the treacherous landscape of your house in the middle of the night, they’re there for you. They save you from the blinding and far too awakening effects of turning on the overhead light, and they make it unnecessary to remember to carry your phone as a flashlight when you’re half awake.



Advertisement

This Bluetech Nightlight with Outlet and USB Port 3-Pack goes even further. They do turn themselves on and off based on the amount of light in the room (though of course you can override their decision), but you can also choose whether they glow green, white, or blue. And each features an outlet and USB port, so you actually gain charging spots when you plug them in.



It’s a little late to suggest them as stocking stuffers, but it’s always a good time to by useful things for yourself!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is taking over the world, so if you’re getting a new Switch, laptop, or other USB-C-powered device for the holidays this year, Anker’s got you covered with all the charging accessories you need.



Advertisement

For the chargers, just be sure to note the wattage of the USB-C port. 30W should be plenty for most laptops (if a bit slower than MacBook Pro owners might be used to), and 18W should be okay for things like iPads, phones, and even the Switch in handheld mode.



Chargers:

Battery Packs

Cables

Photo: Amazon

Compared to its predecessor, the newest Amazon Echo Dot looks nicer, sounds better, and today at least, is even cheaper. This $20 deal from Daily Steals (via Facebook) is actually less than Amazon was selling these for on Black Friday, and you even get free shipping.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a pair for $300.



This price is $30-50 lower than usual, matching its Black Friday pricing.

However, as with all great things, these are not cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially around the holiday travel season.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because Anker combined the best of all of its cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 3' (promo code CABLE8462) or 6' (CABLE8463) USB-A to USB-C version today. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last cable you’ll ever have to buy.

Advertisement

Those codes work on both red and black, but just be sure you’re using the right code for the right length. And remember, USB-A to USB-C cables don’t support USB-C Power Delivery charging speeds like C-to-C cables, but they do allow you to charge your USB-C gadgets from any standard, ubiquitous USB charger.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve ever seen, by a longshot.



Advertisement

You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on The Inventory, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

Normally priced at $150, promo code ZWSDZ2010 will bring them down to $75 right now, just in time for the holidays. That’s less than they were selling for on Kickstarter, way back when.

For $15 less (with promo code ZWSDZ2000), you can also get the standard Zolo Liberties, which only carry 24 hours of charge in their case, rather than 48. They also lack transparency mode and customizable EQ settings, so it’s probably worth spending just a little more for the top-end model.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software, and the 55" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $550. That’s about $100 less than usual, and even $80 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday, and any way you slice it, it’s an incredible value for that set of features.



Want to upsize to the 65"? It’s also on sale for $930, though that’s only about a $20 discount, and we’ve seen it go as low as $900, albeit very briefly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



Advertisement

My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $230's a pretty penny, but it’s the best price we’ve ever seen by $10, and deals on this usually only go as low as $220.

$10 is about what you’d expect to pay for a 4-port USB charging hub, but this Aukey model also comes with two AC outlets, so your lamps and laptops don’t have to go hungry.



Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.



Advertisement

The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $2-$5 less than the usual going rate for this set, and a match for the last deal we posted.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



Advertisement

The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cold drinks in winter should be a crime. Keep your beverages toasty warm for hours on end with our readers’ most beloved Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop insulated travel mug, now on sale in Amazon’s Gold Box. Both 16- and 20-ounce mugs are available in metallic and matte finishes for $9 to $17. And while Contigo will keep drinks hot for a cool 5 hours, this deal will only last a day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s better than earning stars with your Starbucks order? Earning Amazon credit, obviously (though you’ll still earn stars too, fear not). While supplies last, you can use promo code SBUX (or “Elsbucks,” as the baristas would write on that code’s cup) to get $5 in Amazon credit when you spend $25 on a digital Starbucks gift card.



Advertisement

You were going to spend that $25 at Starbucks anyway, or at the very least, you can give the gift card as a gift, and keep the credit for yourself (we won’t tell). This deal won’t even last as long as holiday cup season though, so gulp it down while you can.

Photo: Walmart

Instant Pots are the kitchen appliance of 2018. There are no official guidelines for how this was decided, it’s just obvious. They’re everywhere, and everybody is talking about them.

Advertisement

But! Did you know that in addition to the pressure/slow cooker, Instant Pot also makes a blender? The Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender can heat and puree at the same time, and I’d expect nothing less from the company that owns the category.

You can also use it to make cold dishes, of course, because who would want a blender that couldn’t make smoothies and shakes? The soupmaking functionality is the main selling point, though — that and the fact that it’s actually on sale, which is as rare as a person who’s never heard of Instant Pot.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’d think that AeroGarden deals grew on trees with Amazon’s behavior recently. We’ve seen a series of one-day deals on various models. But if I had to bet, I’d guess that today’s sale, which includes a bunch of different models, is a last gasp to sell as many as possible before Christmas, and we won’t see many more deals after this for awhile.



Advertisement

These things use seed pods, specially-designed lights, and aeroponics to automatically grow your favorite herbs, vegetables, and salad greens indoors, up to five times faster than in a “normal” garden. They’re great for apartment dwellers without access to a patch of soil, obviously, but they add a nice splash of green to any home.

Today only, prices start at just $75, so if you have any aspiring urban farmers on your holiday shopping list, you’ll want to harvest this deal while you can.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

One of the best things about Christmastime is the sweet scents of baking holiday desserts that fill your home as you prepare for some festive feasting. But those delicious smells can’t exist unless you have supplies to bake with. Amazon is here with a holiday baking Gold Box that promises to spice up your pantry with, well, spices, plus other essentials, including flour, sugar, oils, and several mixes. And since there’s really no way you can use up that much cinnamon or vanilla extract by the time the New Year hits, you’ll have an excuse to keep the baking going well into 2019.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Claw

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $22) with our exclusive promo code KINJADEALS.

Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $6 with code ZWKISHFH. A series of three lights corresponds to a chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more. It’s not fancy, but it’s cheap, and could save you from a nasty surprise.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Your phone is smart, your TV is smart, but is your oven smart? Probably not, but you can fix that today without buying a whole new wall unit, because Amazon has the Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ on sale for $200.

Advertisement

What makes it smart? Some sciencey stuff about the transfer of heat, and also the fact that there are pre-set functions for bagels, pizza, cookies, and more. There’s even a slow cook function, but you need to be fast if you want to catch this deal before it’s burned to a crisp.



Photo: Amazon

As a person who has sent in many, many rounds of cupcakes and other classroom treats for birthdays and holidays, I know I’ve spent a small fortune on cupcake liners. I can’t argue the fact that they’re wasteful and frivolous, but they also look festive and save me cleanup time.

Advertisement

What I should do — and you too, if you bake at all — is invest in some of these AmazonBasics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups, currently at an all-time price low. (The 24-pack is technically a better deal, but if you absolutely want no more than 12, that set has never been cheaper either.)

The downside: They’re add-on items. The upside: You could order enough to hit the $25 minimum and literally never have to think about buying baking cups again.



Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit | $20 via KINJACRANE | Daily Steals

How much would you pay for superpowers? Does $20 seem fair? Because that’s what it’ll cost you (via code KINJACRANE) to procure the Power Crane Single Person Furniture Moving Kit, which grants you the ability to raise and move up to 330 lbs. without help. It includes a jack, risers, dollies, and the satisfaction of saying “I told you so” to anybody who claims it’s impossible for one human to rearrange furniture alone.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $34 with promo code KINJAY77, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.

Advertisement

It’s ultra quiet and has a very helpful Sleep Mode option for the display, so it won’t disturb your sleep while it does its job. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night, and through the day, too, if you’ve got a full tank. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Photo: Lakeisha Bennett (( (Unsplash)

All-inclusive resorts aren’t going to cross anything new off your bucket list, put you in unfamiliar situations, or really challenge you in any way. These are all important aspects of traveling, but not every vacation has to be an adventure. Sometimes, a trip where you pay one price to be pampered with a beach, a nice room, and all the food and booze you can fit in your stomach is exactly what the doctor ordered.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Vacation Express is offering a variety of all inclusive Jamaica packages starting at $499, including your hotel and roundtrip air. Prices vary by departure city, the length of your trip, and your hotel of choice, but they’re generally less than you’d pay building the trip a la carte, and you don’t have to worry about any of the details.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

If the image you’ve been hoping to craft for yourself is “I totally have my life together, and also I’m really good at parties,” a proper bar cart is one of your household must-haves. This Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Serving Cart has all the style you seek, and today it’s just $64.



Advertisement

Even if you’re not able to have it flawlessly stocked in time for your next shindig, just the fact that you’re started the process will be worth something. All decent acts of curation take time, and you can always fill the empty space with pretty knick knacks or drink accessories in the interim.



Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are many, many things wrong with the behavior depicted in Mad Men, and I don’t have the energy to begin to get into all of it. Even the way the execs’ offices are set up with bar carts could look at lot more like functional alcoholism than professional hospitality from many angles, but let’s take the charitable view here. Always being able to offer visitors a drink is courteous, and a nice decanter set looks good in almost any environment.



Advertisement

This Godinger Globe Whiskey Decanter Set drops to just $42 via code 6GEHT6Y3, so today might be the day that you lean a little towards the Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce way of doing things. (But just a little, and only the good parts.) It has fancy etching and a ship inside the bottle, so it’ll look like you paid a lot more than you did. I’m not saying lie about the cost, but letting people believe what they wanted got Don Draper pretty far in life.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Once you’ve gotten used to keeping a multi-tool on you, it can be hard to go without. But the TSA doesn’t care about that, and good luck getting your Leatherman on a plane.



Advertisement

The Gerber Shard isn’t as fancy as a lot of mini tool gizmos, but it’s airline approved and it fits on your keychain — and it’s $5. It features three drivers, a wire stripper, a pry bar, and a bottle opener, so maybe it’s just enough to keep you from having handy gadget withdrawals in “no weapons” situations. (It’s also a nice little gift for people that don’t really need or want anything else.)



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Image: Amazon

If there’s one things that pretty much everyone needs in winter, it’s a solid jacket. Don’t let a deal on a good coat get left out in the cold; Amazon’s making it easy to warm up with today’s jacket and coat Gold Box. There are plenty of styles for both men and women from coveted brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, and more. It’s a bundle of discount that you can bundle up with all season long.

Photo: Clarks

Clarks are a nice blend of comfort and style, but attempting to stock your entire closet with them could get a little expensive. Today, though, you can get two select pairs of men’s or women’s shoes for $99, which is one of the best deals you’ll see on Clarks. It includes boots, sandals, sneakers, and dress shoes, so you can shop for every occasion while enjoying major savings.



Image: Fossil

You don’t need to be an archeologist to dig up a few great deals at Fossil right now. The watch, bag, and accessory purveyor is cutting last-minute holiday shoppers some slack by taking up to 40% off gifts, including hybrid smartwatches, plus 25% off all watches and bags. It’s a deal so rare and cool, it probably belongs in a museum.

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation) massagers seem a bit like pseudoscience, but every time we post a deal on one of these things, we hear nothing but rave reviews. In fact, I use one occasionally after exercising, and it does seem to reduce muscle pain. At the very least, it feels cool.



Advertisement

Naipo has long made popular physical massage products, so an electrical alternative seems like a natural progression.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’ve got a sale that will make you get out your wallet...and ditch it for something newer and cuter. The pocketbook purveyors at Kate Spade want to hook you up with new handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry and other accessories this holiday season, so they’re taking an extra 40% off already marked down sale items. Use promo code MOREEXTRA to take advantage of this designer deal. And, just saying, handbags and accessories make great gifts, and if you order by tonight, you can get your items by Christmas Eve, plus free shipping.

Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 30% off their sale section with the code SAVE. We expect that this will be their last big sale before Christmas.



Advertisement

Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s), waterproof boots for the winter, or even the new Stitchlite Wool chukkas and oxfords, which were added to the sale section recently.



Image: Chelsea Stone

Run — don’t walk — to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the holiday shipping deadlines hit. Right now, everything from new kicks, gloves and backpacks to apparel for men, women, and kids are on sale, so you’ll definitely find the last few things you need take you over the finish line when it comes to your gift list.

Photo: Bonobos

You know why your procrastinate with your shopping year after year? Because you keep being rewarded for your behavior, so why would you do anything differently? This time it’s Bonobos reinforcing your decisions with 30% off sitewide via LOVEMYSELF and free shipping in time for Christmas. But you can’t put off using it — it’s only good through Wednesday. Maybe you’ll learn yet.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

As a deal enthusiast, I basically live in the clearance section of all retailers. So when J.Crew Factory decides to take an extra 60% off clearance items via code YAYCLEARANCE, I get pretty excited. (Most of the other items are also marked 50% to 60% off, but I like my savings stacked.)



Advertisement

There are several pieces for under $10, and J.Crew Rewards members get free shipping. (It costs nothing to join.) Will you get your order in time for Christmas? Almost definitely not, but luckily, clothes are something you need year-round.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

REI is making the holidays even happier with a festive sale that is positively jolly. Starting today and continuing through December 24, the outdoor retailer is taking up to 40% off select clearance items (that’s the same as their Cyber Monday sale, by the way).



Advertisement

Outdoor adventurers can seek deals on women’s and men’s apparel, along with a range of gear for camping, hiking, and all things snow. And you can bet a few of your favorite brands, like Columbia, The North Face, and Patagonia, will be marked down, too. Take advantage of this sale now, and let the knowledge that you saved a bundle give you a warm feeling inside when you head outside in your new gear this winter.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A new season calls for a wardrobe update. Now that we’re hurdling into winter, LOFT wants to give you your pick of their new arrivals, and take 50% off your purchase to boot. All your wear-to-work essentials are up for grabs, including sweaters, blouses, and pants, plus a slew of accessories and jewelry. Just use promo code HOLIDAY and outfit yourself in a bunch of new stuff, now.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. You can save an extra 30% on select best-selling styles with promo code GIFTS. Dozens of styles for men, women, and kids are included, so you should have no trouble finding a new pair to love.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I recently waxed poetic about my love for the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall, and — whaddya know? — it’s now 20% off. Just use promo code TRAVEL20 to get one (or four, one in each size) and experience the freewheeling delight that a many-pocketed, neoprene-nylon bag can bring forth.



Also 20% off (with the same promo code) are a bunch of other Dagne Dover items that are ideal for travel, including totes, wallets, backpacks, pouches, and even a fanny pack. All of these bags would make packing up and getting out of town for the holidays that much easier, not to mention, they’d be nice gifts for a frequent traveler on your list.

Photo: Amazon

While most eye masks try to provide as little compression as possible, IMAK’s compression pain relief mask lightly presses around your eyes by design to help with headaches, migraines, and sinus pain. You can even throw it in the freezer for cooling (but not too cooling) relief when you go to bed.

