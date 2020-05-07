It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Wayfair's Pet Furniture Sale Brings Comfort to Your Floof and Style to Your Home

Sheilah Villari
It’s time to update Fido or Kitty’s lounging space while quarantine redecorating. Why? Because we owe them for being so cool to us over these past few weeks. (We know they love it though.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture on sale with discounts as much as 80% off.

Mats, cat trees, pens, stairs, and gates are all included in this sale. I’ve got an old pupper so I know the time is coming to get him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Whatever you choose we know your pets will love it for a few days before they ultimately return to whatever disregarded box is in your home or the pile of laundry in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $35.

